Angel Hair Pasta with Pignoli

Serves 2 as an entree, or 4 as a first course.

By Jackie

Servings:
3
Yield:
2 - 4 servings
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Toast pignoli nuts slowly in a skillet, watching carefully not to burn. Remove from skillet when nuts are tan in color.

  • Cook noodles in boiling salted water until al dente. Drain.

  • Combine heavy cream, clarified butter, 2 1/3 tablespoons butter or margarine, nutmeg, and salt and pepper in a saucepan; heat thoroughly. Add noodles to the heated sauce. Let sauce reduce to a creamy consistency. Top with nuts, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1129 calories; protein 18.4g; carbohydrates 49.4g; fat 99g; cholesterol 247.1mg; sodium 256.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (29)

kelcampbell
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
03/15/2006
I made this last night and in the end we thought it was just ok. I did change a few things but I don't think it would have affected the flavour of the dish. Instead of using angel hair pasta I used spaghettini as it's all I had. I also didn't use clarified butter (but I didn't add the other 2 Tbsp of butter). As well I used half and half cream instead of whipping cream. The dish was ok but not worth the fat and calories IMHO so if I do make again (which is debatable) it won't be for awhile! Read More
Helpful
(19)
BARBH1
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2003
I have been looking for this recipe for a long time. There is a restaurant in Pittsburgh that severs this as an appetizer or a main dish. They top it with lump crab meat. WONDERFUL and this is just as good!!! Read More
Helpful
(32)
Erin Hammonds
Rating: 4 stars
02/13/2004
I found this recipe to be a really great base for chicken florentine that we get from a local restaurant. I sauteed some chicken cut up into bite size pieces with some of the shallots and fresh garlic along with some baby spinach and prepared the sauce in another pan added some fresh parmesean and romano to thicken then once the sauce was ready added the chicken spinach mixture. My in-laws and husband went NUTS! It still goes together quite fast and heats up well for leftovers. Thanks for a good recipe Read More
Helpful
(27)
robin8100
Rating: 4 stars
09/25/2006
This recipe is great with a couple whole smashed cloves of garlic couple dashes of cayenne pepper ground black pepper and crushed red pepper in addition to the nutmeg. It's extremely rich a real treat. Read More
Helpful
(24)
Sandi
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2007
My family absolutely loved this recipe! It was served as a sidedish to grilled salmon and they just couldn't get enough of it! You really have to keep a constant eye on the pine nuts when browning they will burn quick. I made 1 lb of (thin spaghetti)pasta no leftovers. Read More
Helpful
(21)
kelcampbell
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
03/15/2006
I made this last night and in the end we thought it was just ok. I did change a few things but I don't think it would have affected the flavour of the dish. Instead of using angel hair pasta I used spaghettini as it's all I had. I also didn't use clarified butter (but I didn't add the other 2 Tbsp of butter). As well I used half and half cream instead of whipping cream. The dish was ok but not worth the fat and calories IMHO so if I do make again (which is debatable) it won't be for awhile! Read More
Helpful
(19)
Kristine Cassey Hoskins
Rating: 4 stars
02/17/2006
I didn't have clarified butter so I subbed regular butter and left out the extra tablespoon. Also we added some grilled chicken. Awesome flavor so rich and creamy - better than restaurant. Leftovers not as good otherwise this would have been 5 star recipe. Read More
Helpful
(18)
chiquita632000
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2006
Buttery and delicious! Read More
Helpful
(15)
LYNELLE1
Rating: 4 stars
10/02/2004
quick easy and a nice change from the usual red sauce. We added some poached chicken breast to make the dish more filling for the basketball player in the family. I will make this again Read More
Helpful
(14)
mrssmith
Rating: 2 stars
02/15/2006
I made this for dinner last night and my husband and I both agreed that it had no flavor and we would not want to try it again. I made this recipe as directed but added chicken and spinach as others had suggested and also to add a little nutrition to the calories. Read More
Helpful
(14)
