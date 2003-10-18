Angel Hair Pasta with Pignoli

1 of 29

Rating: 5 stars I have been looking for this recipe for a long time. There is a restaurant in Pittsburgh that severs this as an appetizer or a main dish. They top it with lump crab meat. WONDERFUL and this is just as good!!! Helpful (32)

Rating: 4 stars I found this recipe to be a really great base for chicken florentine that we get from a local restaurant. I sauteed some chicken cut up into bite size pieces with some of the shallots and fresh garlic along with some baby spinach and prepared the sauce in another pan added some fresh parmesean and romano to thicken then once the sauce was ready added the chicken spinach mixture. My in-laws and husband went NUTS! It still goes together quite fast and heats up well for leftovers. Thanks for a good recipe Helpful (27)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe is great with a couple whole smashed cloves of garlic couple dashes of cayenne pepper ground black pepper and crushed red pepper in addition to the nutmeg. It's extremely rich a real treat. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars My family absolutely loved this recipe! It was served as a sidedish to grilled salmon and they just couldn't get enough of it! You really have to keep a constant eye on the pine nuts when browning they will burn quick. I made 1 lb of (thin spaghetti)pasta no leftovers. Helpful (21)

Rating: 3 stars I made this last night and in the end we thought it was just ok. I did change a few things but I don't think it would have affected the flavour of the dish. Instead of using angel hair pasta I used spaghettini as it's all I had. I also didn't use clarified butter (but I didn't add the other 2 Tbsp of butter). As well I used half and half cream instead of whipping cream. The dish was ok but not worth the fat and calories IMHO so if I do make again (which is debatable) it won't be for awhile! Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars I didn't have clarified butter so I subbed regular butter and left out the extra tablespoon. Also we added some grilled chicken. Awesome flavor so rich and creamy - better than restaurant. Leftovers not as good otherwise this would have been 5 star recipe. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Buttery and delicious! Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars quick easy and a nice change from the usual red sauce. We added some poached chicken breast to make the dish more filling for the basketball player in the family. I will make this again Helpful (14)