Spaghetti with Tomato and Sausage Sauce
The longer you cook the sauce, the better it tastes!
I have found some truly excellent spaghetti sauce recipes at allrecipes, but this one is the best. My son and wife both gave it two thumbs up. I did reduce the sugar by half and it was exactly the right amount, lending a taste of sweetness but not so sweet that it tasted like desert. The burgundy provided a twist which is hard to describe, but welcome nonetheless. It did not leave any sort of liquory flavor and did not overwhelm. Highly recommended. Authentically Italian.
This is really good, worth getting all the ingredients together. I used austrailian shiraz for the wine. Will definately make this again.
Very nice flavor, we loved it. I used ground beef in mine. I will make this sauce again but I will add more mushrooms and big chunks of peppers and celery because I like veggies in my sauce. Thanks Melinda I used the leftover sauce to make Pizza burgers and let me tell you the sauce is even better the next day. I had leftover burger patties I put them in a bun with cheese and then the sauce in between and on top of the bun with a little bit of grated cheese. They were good.
This was awesome. I simmered for 4 HOURS-ALL I COULD STAND. I cut the sugar out completely- not needed. Great enough without!!!
This sauce is soooo yummy!!! I was looking for recipes to use up some of our canned tomato juice and tomatoes from last year and this one was perfect! I wasn't sure what "beef sausage" was, being an experienced cook. However, I used 1/2 lb of sausage and 1/2 lb of beef and it still tastes very good. I skipped the step of cooking the onion and mushrooms in olive oil and just cooked them with the beef/sausage. I used shiraz wine as many others suggested. I can definitely taste the uniqueness of the wine in the sauce. Thanks for this great recipe - its one I'm sure I will use again! Oh, one other thing - it is a sweet sauce. I like the sweet, but if you don't like sweet spaghetti sauce, you might want to cut down on the sugar a bit.
Excellent! We love this recipe, kids included. I used Italian Sausage in it, and found I needed about 2 lbs of it to equal out the amount of sauce. This is the best spaghetti we have ever tasted though. Really great flavor! Had plenty left over to freeze and save for another day.
this is the first time I have made spaghetti sauce from scratch and it was sooo good I will not be going back to storebaught sauces after this, it was though a little sweet, next time I'll be sure to cut the sugar in half.
The only thing I did differently was saute the onions and mushrooms in a frying pan, and a crockpot in place of the dutch oven. The flavor was to die for!
Spectacular! I didn't have plum tomatoes, but used stewed tomatoes I had on hand. Used shiraz, as the previous reviewer had mentioned; mine wound up cooking about 6 hours, as I have the flu. The recipe submitter is right, the longer you simmer, the better it is (I did taste, throughout, using my own spoon)It proved to be wonderful comfort food on a cold winter day for my whle family, and not too spicy for my mother-in-law...
Great Sauce
My husband loved this, said it was restaurant quality, has begged me to make it again. So flavorful and delicious!!
My husband and I are not the biggest italian food fans but this is the best spaghetti we have ever had! I double the meat 1/2 ground beef or all sausage and cut the suger in half and it's perfect. We freeze half of it and save it for a night when we need something quick. It's even better left over!
The most delicious spaghetti sauce, I can't get over it! I needed a sauce recipe because I had a ton of tomatoes left from my garden and I was not disappointed. I cut the sugar in half and used ground beef rather than sausage and it is just so yummy and easy to make. This is now MY sauce recipe and I'm throwing my old one out!
I can only give this two stars because I made too many changes to the recipe, but the basic concept is great. First I down sized it to 4 servings, used ground Italian mild Sausage, left out the mushrooms because the wife can't tolerate them. Usaed a full 6-oz. can of tomato paste, Could not find a 12-oz. can of tomato juice, so used tomato sauce instead, and used a 15-oz. can of Petit Dice Tomatoes. Didn't have any Burgundy wine so used what I had on hand, 1/4 cup of GOOD Sherry. Cut the sugar to 1 Tbs. and used the listed amount of the dried spices. Turned out absolutely fantastic. Best spaghetti sauce we have ever had. Wife says it's a definite keeper.
This is a great red sauce recipe. I followed the directions exactly without changing a thing. Will make this one again when my family request Spaghetti.
This is the best sauce I have ever had. I added 1/2 cup green pepper and used Grao Vasco Garrafeira (red wine).
I ate so much of this my stomach hurt. I added the Nirvana Meatballs, which is on this website and also added a few links of italian sausage cut into small bites. I also only used 1/2 cup suger. Phenomenal flavors in this mixture.
The flavor of this recipe was okay but it is entirely too salty.
Awesome!!! Delicious!!! The whole family loved this!
I followed the recipe except used ground beef vs. beef sausage, since i'm not familiar w/ beef sausage. (Kielbasa? um. not... i'm thinking Italian sausage, but that isn't beef...) Anyways... the sauce came out so watery- and yes, I did cook it and cook it. Too much spices too, since I used dried spices, it was just overpowering 7 1/2 Tablespoons of dried spices total? The wine did lend itself to a good addition to the sauce, and I cooked and cooked it down in a slow cooker for 5 hours, finally took the lid off at 5 hour mark, turned it to high for an additional 2 and then finally thickened the sauce w/ flour and water. The taste is good, but not amazing. I also added in an extra can of tomato paste.
Too sweet
YUM! I substitute with turkey sausage and it is SO good! I also use red wine instead of the burgundy, mostly because I didn't have any in the house.
A little too sweet for my tastes - next time I'll cut the sugar back to about 2 tablespoons. Otherwise a nice, flavorful sauce
This is sooooo good! I used turkey sausage in mine and didn't use any wine. I would highly reccomend this sauce with any pasta!
I threw in a good amount of fresh minced garlic when I sauteed the onion and mushrooms. I also cut the sugar back to a quarter cup. I have to say, I was skeptical that it would turn out because of the amount of liquid that the sauce calls for. I shouldn't have worried. This turned out fabulous. It was a little sweet even with cutting the sugar back by half but I can tweak that next time I make this. This may just be my new spaghetti sauce. This would be a great marinara to make ahead and freeze, without the added meat.
Very Very good and tasty. I'm use to using the jar stuff, but this was easy to make and just as good. Thanks.
Very good sauce. I added minced ground beef to make it more of a meat sauce. I also transferred it to a slow cooker and let it simmer all day. Made enough to freeze and it was actually better a few weeks later.
This is a weekend fav for my family. I know you're not supposed to but I cut out the sugar so it has more of a smokey flavor. I also use olives instead of mushrooms to make my son happy.
My family LOVED this recipe. I used brown sugar instead of white and it was great. This one takes time but is worth the wait!
Delicious. Next time Ill do it with less sugar.
My husband who is half Italian thought the sauce was too "tomato" tasting.
I made this with ground pork, and added the seasonings until it was how I wanted it. I forgot the sugar, and it made no difference at all. The red wine added great flavor. Thanks!
I've made this in a huge batch for the past 3 years and froze in freezer bags, awesome, wonderful! The longer it simmers the better it is.
When I made it I had to leave wine out and it was still a great recipe. I will be adding to my list of family fav.
Only two changes. I didn't have burgundy on hand so I used Shiraz wine which is good pared with Pasta sauces. I thought 1/2 cup sugar was way too much, so I cut the sugar down to 1 1/ 2 tbsp sugar and it was mildly sweet. I would not use more that 2 tbsp. My husband hates sweet sauces and I lean toward a little sweetness. Very easy recipe. I picked this one because I had tomato juice I need to use up. I was very happy with the result.
Really great sauce. I did use one pound each of hamburger and sweet Italian sausage and added chopped celery.
This was very good. The whole family loved it, and we enjoyed the smell of it cooking all afternoon. I too made some changes. I used 2 lbs. meat, half ground beef and half Italian sausage (that added a lot of flavor). I also cut the sugar to 2T. Also, I cooked the mushrooms, onions and garlic with the meat at the beginning. It is great that it makes so much, I have plenty to freeze, or makes a great filling meal for a crowd. I will be making this very often!
Excellent recipe...this has become my "go to" sauce for pasta.
We LOVED this sauce! The wine is an awesome addition. I used 1 pound Italian Sausage and 1 pound Ground Beef. I also used 16 ounces of fresh mushrooms, quartered. Very hearty recipe.
Amazing but did cut the sugar to a tbs
Accidentally hit done before finishing my last review. Sauce is excellent but very sweet as written. I would recommend reducing sugar by half and also adding a diced red bell pepper. I also add grilled chicken tenders seasoned with garlic salt, oregano, basil, and parsley and shred them a bit before putting into sauce. Delicious!!
This is not the worst spaghetti I have had but, it certainly is not the best. The sauce is mild and lacks in flavor.
