Spaghetti with Tomato and Sausage Sauce

54 Ratings
  • 5 37
  • 4 11
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

The longer you cook the sauce, the better it tastes!

By Melinda

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
3 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Cook sausage for 30 minutes. Cut into bite sized pieces, and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a Dutch oven, saute onion and mushrooms in olive oil until tender. Remove with slotted spoon, and set aside. Stir into Dutch oven: tomato paste, tomato juice, Italian tomatoes, and wine. Stir until smooth. Mix in oregano, basil, parsley, garlic, garlic salt, and sugar. Return sausage and onion and mushroom saute to sauce. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer for at least 3 hours. Cover pot if sauce becomes too thick.

  • Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain. Serve sauce over pasta.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
415 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 61.1g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 19mg; sodium 1427.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022