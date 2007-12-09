Spaghetti with Tomato and Sausage Sauce

This sauce is soooo yummy!!! I was looking for recipes to use up some of our canned tomato juice and tomatoes from last year and this one was perfect! I wasn't sure what "beef sausage" was, being an experienced cook. However, I used 1/2 lb of sausage and 1/2 lb of beef and it still tastes very good. I skipped the step of cooking the onion and mushrooms in olive oil and just cooked them with the beef/sausage. I used shiraz wine as many others suggested. I can definitely taste the uniqueness of the wine in the sauce. Thanks for this great recipe - its one I'm sure I will use again! Oh, one other thing - it is a sweet sauce. I like the sweet, but if you don't like sweet spaghetti sauce, you might want to cut down on the sugar a bit.