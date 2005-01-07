Easy Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce

Ok as written this recipe just didnt work for us unfortunately. Iv made this twice first time as written the end result was very thick and as other reviewers said dry! I loved the fact that the recipe did only call for tomato paste and tomatoes especially on those weeks when my pantry is getting low. I really felt this recipe had potential so my changes were I used fresh onions and Garlic (only because I had them on hand) added about a cup of water with two cans of tomato paste and doubled the sugar we prefer a sweeter sauce!Also I did decide to cook it in my slow cooker makes my life even easier! I didnt rate this recipe based on the seasonings I based it on texture of the sauce! I feel like with any recipe you can tweak seasonings to your own personal taste! All in all It is a basic sauce for me the major problem is that it is wayyyy to thick! I will continue to use this recipe with my tweaks! I thank you for sharing this recipe it has now become the perfect base for me to make my own!!