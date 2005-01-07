Easy Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce

114 Ratings
  • 5 64
  • 4 33
  • 3 13
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This is an easy and delicious recipe for a meaty spaghetti sauce with a homemade taste.

By Sammye

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 - 6 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
Directions

  • Brown beef over medium heat. Drain off fat.

  • In a large pot, combine beef, salt, sugar, oregano, pepper, garlic powder, onion flakes, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, and mushrooms. Simmer at a low heat setting for 2 hours, stirring occasionally.

  • Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain. Serve sauce over spaghetti.

Per Serving:
557 calories; protein 28.2g; carbohydrates 65.7g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 68.1mg; sodium 1001.8mg. Full Nutrition
