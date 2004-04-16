Pasta Con Broccoli
This is a fresh pasta dish, best served immediately after cooking.
I've made this so many times since my original review I decided to up date. I have been making it a bit differently now too. I usually use bow tie or whole wheat penne pasta. I boil it, and when it's about half/1/4 done I add the broccoli. In a seperate sauce pan (while the water and pasta boil) I sautee about 1-2 tsp jarred garlic in butter until it starts to smell sweet. I then add mushrooms(about 8 oz)and sautee them with a about 1 TBS of white wine. I then add the cream (lately though I've been using fat free half and half and if needed thicken it with a bit of corn starch) and some basil. I then add the tomato sauce (one small can) and freshly ground pepper and salt. I let the sauce simmer covered until the pasta and broccoli are done, then add the sauce to the drained pasta and broccoli. It is a bit more work, but I like having the sautee'd mushrooms and letting the flavors meld together in the sauce. I serve it topped with parm cheese.Read More
This recipe was just alright. I used half and half instead of cream so that may have had something to do with it. I thought it was just kind of bland. Next time i'll use more spices.Read More
I just attended a cooking class taught by the owner of a local Italian restaurant who made this exact same dish - excellent! I used more tomato sauce and more parmesan to thicken the sauce like the chef did. (Add parmesan gradually to prevent clumping). He also used tubular pasta. I would like to find a way to make this lower in fat. Update: After making this several times, here are the changes I recommend: 1) double the recipe 2) add an entire small can of tomato sauce 3) add sliced red peppers - gives it a "restaurant style" appearance. 4) use penne pasta (tubes) 5) to make lower in fat, use half-and-half w/ a little cornstarch.
i made this recipe to the TEE, and it came out just fine, i didnt add or exclude anything. people, stop adding or taking things out then giving it a bad rating thats your own fault for trying to make it your own, dont diss the recipe, you should second quess your cooking skills, real talk!!
This turned out really good, but I did make a few changes. I didn't add the mushrooms (personal preference), used fat-free half and half instead of cream, used more tomato sauce (i usually do this by taste), doubled the broccoli and added some red pepper because my husband and I like spicy. SO GOOD and REALLY easy to make!
I have to agree with the other readers and sauteed up some mushroom, garlic, and onion. This really did help aid in the flavor process of the dish. I boiled brocolli and green Italian squash. I didn't have any heavy cream so I used sour cream. Followed the instructions and used what was called for. Because of all the veggies, no side dish was needed. This was easy and yummy. An excellent and instant supper that I will make again!
This recipe was good and easy to prepare -It was pretty rich- I used regular half and half and some whipped cream - I would try some fat free half and half next time.
Excellent recipe. I made a couple minor changes. I used penne instead of fettucine noodles. Before adding the garlic and mushrooms to the sauce, I sauteed them in butter. I know this adds calories, but it also adds flavor. Don't forget to add the salt, pepper, and parmesian. It makes a BIG difference in the flavor. My only complaint is that the sauce was too thin. I mixed 1 TBSP. water, 1 TBSP cornstarch and added it to the sauce. This made a good consistency.
Great starting point. Here's how I personalized it. Steam one peeled and sliced carrot and one head of brocolli florets for about 3 - 4 minutes in the microwave. Saute garlic and a pound of sliced baby bellas in the butter and add to steamed veggies. Mix in 17 ounces italian sauce (I use Trader Joes Italian Starter and it is awesome!), 1 cup heavy cream and 3-6 ounces of tomato paste with the veggies. Dice and brown 3 -4 pieces of bacon, set aside. Once the pasta is done (always reserve a teaspoon or so of the water and add to your sauces as a thickener)put it back into the pot that you cooked it in and add the veggies/tomato sauce mixture. Cover and allow to simmer for 5 - 10 minutes until the veggies are soft (not mushy) and the pasta is done. Top with shredded mozzarella (a cup or so) and bacon. Cover and remove from heat just so cheese melts. Serve immediately. You can add shrimp, diced chicken, turkey, sausage, spinach, whatever to this and it is very good. Sausage and peas would be a really good substitute for the broccoli and mushrooms!
I added green onions to the mix and I added more garlic, mushrooms, and broccoli. I found it was a little bland as well but once I added more of these items plus salt and pepper and topped it with fresh parmesan cheese it came out excellent! I did use a little corn starch to help thicken it up. And I prepared my sauce seperately while the noodles cooked. This seems to be an easier way than preparing it all together. Overall, I liked it. It just needed a little tweaking.
Quick & good. More veggies should be added, some peppers, and/or asparagus, for instance. I make this now and then because it's so easy and for the work it takes, very good. On other recommendations, I increase tomato sauce & broccoli, which was a very good idea. I have also used half & half rather than whipping cream, and it works just fine.
I made this recipe following some of the review suggestions. I did use the Fat Free 1/2 and 1/2 and doubled the tomato sauce. I also added chicken. It was really good!
Awesome. I followed RUCIFEY's suggestions from 2006 and it was perfect!
This was right up my alley because I loooove cream sauces. I quadrupled the recipe, added more garlic and parm, and I left out the tomato sauce. It's fabulous! Oh and after dinner, I steamed more broccoli and added it to the leftovers because I like more veggies in my dishes. I'm having the leftovers now...sooo delicious! A tip: cream sauces can be a bit funny when you reheat them, so I wet a paper towel and place it over the whole dish when reheating in the microwave.
This recipe was a great starting point but I think if made as written, it would have been a bit boring/bland. I followed other reviewer's suggestions and sauteed onion, garlic and mushroom as well as some orange pepper (the store was out of red). I used bowtie pasta. I also used fat free half and half with a little corn starch as others have done in order to make it a bit lower in fat. As I made it, it was delicious and my husband raved about it.
I took this basic recipe and zipped it up a bit. I did the sauce in a separate pan and sauteed the garlic and broccoli first in some butter, then added the cream and used a can of diced tomatoes because I had no tomato sauce. Also added some Italian seasoning and sliced ham. Definately was too bland without all the spices. I'll probably saute some onions in there too next time. Definately a keeper... was great with some melted mozzarella on top and some crushed red pepper, if you're into that sort of thing. My husband even had seconds, and he doesn't "do" pasta!
This was really good! I doubled the brocoli that I put in it and listened to another reviewer...when the pasta is about 1/2 way done, I just put the frozen chopped brocoli in with the pasta and they finished up perfectly together! We had shrimp with this, I think I will cook the shrimp and add it right to this dish to make a main dish next time!
I used shells instead of fettuccine and I put extra garlic in it. It needed quite a bit of salt/pepper to taste but otherwise it was EXCELLENT!! Tasted very similar to Pasta House's Pasta Con Broccoli.
I've made this several times and it always comes out great. One of my favorite Italian dishes! I change it to 6 servings which means you add 3 cups of cream but I use 2 of cream and 1 of half and half. I add in a little more broccoli and 1/2 cup of parmesan cheese. I think the cheese thickens it. I noticed some of the reviews mentioned it being thin like a soup but with the cheese it's not thin. This is one dish that gets better each time you re-heat it.
This is yummy! I used bow tie pasta instead and added extra brocolli... my husband enjoys this meal very much.
I give it 3 stars because even though this recipe could be great and would have great potential, the recipe is not written well, and the taste is not prominent, too weak. I am a novice cook, so I didn't think to put broccoli in the beginning of the pasta cooking. So the broccoli was hard and I had to keep the dish cooking for much longer than it should have been, so the broccoli could be softer. Also I had to add a lot of salt and cheese to make the taste stand out more, it was very weak. In the future I will make modifications, but I think this recipe has potential.
This recipe was wonderful! Full of flavor and so creamy. I highly recommend this...the cook time was not long and I did bake it after putting all of it together. Super!!
Was very good. I added a bit more red sauce than the recipe stated, but overall very good. I would make again for sure.
Yummy! Not quite "saucy" enough.
love this
Needs more zip. Way too bland for my liking, my husband loved it...but it definitly needed something. I would say consider adding more fresh herbs and maybe a little italian seasoning. I had to put a ton of pepper on mine, if your someone that likes that zip, you definitly want to add some red pepper flakes and maybe with the tomatoe sauce, find one with seasoning in it? If you don't like a ton of flavor in your pastas, this might be a good meal for you. Cant say it was horrible, it was good...but it definitly needed something !
A very excellent and simple dish. The flavors are very nice and simple, there's a bit of a complexity it's missing, but with some tinkering with herbs could easily become a gourmet dish. We diced the mushrooms very small and hard larger gits of broccoli. Next time we will add some peppers and various herbs.
Delicious!
The family really enjoyed this pasta! I just realized I forgot to add the tomato sauce. I did add every veggie I had, zuccs,onion,carrot,mush,broccoli. I used FF half and half as well as whole wheat pasta. To thicken the sauce a bit, I used a little flour mixed with grape seed oil instead of the butter, along with 2/3 of a package of those Laughing Cow wedges, ( 7 or 8) so it was really creamy and flavorful! Thank You Phyllis! I will keep this one handy
Our local Rich and Charlies restaurant makes this pasta and it is too die for! I cook the mushrooms in butter, steam the broccoli and then make the sauce all separate. Once the nnodles are cooked i add them together. Even better the net day. Adjust tomato/garlic/Parm to taste. GREAT for a crowd!
Looking for a little more flavor but was good overall. Even added extra extra garlic. Made with penne pasta and half-n-half.
This was a nice, quick dinner, which is what I needed at the end of a busy day. I doubled the recipe to feed 4 and per other suggestions, I used more broccoli and more tomato sauce. When it was all done, I layed a few sliced/grilled chicken pieces over the top and this was enjoyed by my family. Thank you for the easy but tasty recipe Phyllis.
Excellent pasta dish that is easy and quick to whip up, especially when you have some leftover broccoli that you don't know what to do with. My family loved it.
This pasta was ok. I made my sauce in a separate pan; which I always do... it turns out better, I also cook my mushrooms in butter and oil before adding them. I doubled the batch because I made a serving for 4. I also added oregano, Italian seasoning and white pepper instead of black. My personal opinion; this recipe unaltered is not worth making.
Very hearty, great for a cold winter night.
Delicious! Made it last night and everyone wanted 2nds. Did saute onions, garlic and mushrooms separately and used half and half instead of whipping cream.
This recipe was pretty good, but only because I made quite a few changes-- and it still could have been a lot better. I used more garlic than called for, and sauteed it with onion, thinly sliced carrots, and mushrooms. I also sauteed the broccoli, but only for a minute or two to make it a tender. I mixed this all together with light cream and tomato sauce, as well as some chopped tomatoes before I stewed it all together with the noodles. I topped with parmesan, as directed, and it needed quite a bit of pepper before it had some taste. It has lots of potential, though- next time I will use more garlic and probably some more spices. A good start.
This recipe was really good. However, I only used 4 ounces heavy whipping cream and had enough for two single servings. Also, I added more tomato sauce - around five or six tablespoons which gave it more of a tomato taste. I will definitely make this again!
Loved it!! I used large shell pasta, added the broccoli at the end of cooking it, a little more than 1 cup of the cream, all 8 oz of the tomato sauce canned mushrooms, salt and pepper to taste. It was ready a little while before my husband was home from work so I put it in a 9x13 baking pan topped it with mozzarella cheese and put it under the broiler for a few minutes. We really loved it!
followed recipes to a t besides using rottini instead of fettutini.
I just made this last night. It was so simple to make and the whole process took only 30 minutes and it was delicious!
Turned out really well. The sauce was a little bit thick with all of the whipping cream in it, but it had a pretty good flavor. The broccoli added a nice touch.
turned out really good!
I love this recipe! I adjusted this slightly so that I could use what I had at home. I skipped the cream and used skim milk. To compensate for that I added a little flour to help thicken the sauce. I cook the broccoli with the pasta-I've tried many shapes and regular noodles. I prefer the spirals, it just has a better texture. Oh, and I think I use too much tomato sauce. I use the normal little can from Aldi's, I don't remember the exact size. It still tastes great! My husband doesn't like red sauce and I try not to eat too much of the white sauce. It is a great compromise.
All I can really say is WOW! I too sauteed the garlic and mushrooms ahead of time, added bit more cheese and tomato sauce, and then added some thinly sliced beef that I had cooked ahead of time and had my wife demand that I cook this again next weekend. It's a keeper!
This was tasty but only after a added a bunch of stuff. i added some garlic to the onions, sun dried tomatoes (about 5 soaked in boiling water and chopped up). I also added red pepper finely chopped. I used half and half and instead of tomato paste, chunkier tomato sauce. i grated some sharp hard cheese on top. ok so i added a lot of stuff. anyways, it was very flavourful with the additions.
excellent dish. I added a bit of feta cheese, which melted into the sauce, instead of adding more salt.
This is a fabulous pasta dish. The second time I made it I sauted the onion, garlic and mushrooms. Even better! Quick and easy and yummy!
This was an average dish, the flavoring would have been bland if I didn't add more then what was recommended in the ingredients. I do agree that you should sautee veggies before hand. I'll make again, but it wasn't WOW.
Very good recipe. The only slight changes I made were as follows. I used Farfalle pasta instead of Fettuccine cut off the stems, used the florets from fresh broccoli & steamed in the microwave for a few minutes (just for personal taste I skipped the mushrooms) And as another posted stated that if the sauce is a little thin the perfect way to fix this is by mixing 1 tsp of cold water with 1 tsp of cornstarch *Add more tomato sauce as needed
This is the recipe I was looking for, however to taste like authentic restaurant fare I recommend using the heavy cream as stated instead of half and half as I tried. Full fat equals full flavor!
Such an easy base recipe for a week night to add what ever you want! I added spinach, eggplant, artichokes, red onion and yum! I served with Garlic Chicken from this site and it was great! Thank you 8-)
I sauteed onions, garlic, and mushrooms then added in the cream and tomato sauce. To finish I added a handful of cheddar cheese and stirred til creamy. Delicious!
This recipe was OK. The sauce was very watery, and it looked like someone put ketchup in milk. It tasted good, though.
Sooo good!! Sauce was a little thin, but I think I just didn't let it simmer long enough. I grated fresh romano and put lots on top, will be making this again soon!!!
Pretty yummy and a good way to sneak broccoli into a dish (not normally a big fan). I didn't make in one pot though -- cooked the pasta first and then in another pan I made the sauce -- then combined together. I believe I read somewhere that this is best served right away -- I actually thought it was even better the next day as a leftover.
This recipe was really delicious! I took into consideration some of the other reviews and used half/half instead of whipping cream. I also used a whole small can of tomato sauce and about 3tbs minced red onion, doubled the garlic, and added some chopped fresh tomatoes. I also added some grilled chicken and it turned out fabulous!!!!!
Good taste to it. I didn't have broccoli, so I used peas. I also didn't have fresh mushrooms, but I bet they'd taste great in this. I added a few sliced grape tomatoes for color. Overall, good, rich flavor. The heavy whipping cream really adds a nice flavor and texture. I'll make again next time my heavy whipping creme is about to expire.
I think this was good- I wouldn't say "the best" but nice and tasty. I'm not sure the taste warrants the fat content so next time I'll probably try 1/2 and 1/2. I also cooked my broccoli in the pasta for about 6 mins and made the sauce in a seperate pan.
This was really good! I used a vegetable mix with carrots, broccoli, and cauliflower and it turned out really good.
I followed the recipe to a T and it was very bland. If I make it again I will do as some other reviews suggested. The idea is there but it needs more seasoning (still not sure what though).
This is a great recipe. It is like an alfredo sauce but the tomato sauce makes it different. It is easy to make too!
how did this average only 4 stars? this recipe is DELICIOUS! and EASY! i added 1/2 of a small can of tomatoe sauce (any more and it would have diluted the creamy goodness) and i pre-cooked the broccoli a bit since i used fresh. i'd eat this often except i'm sure its a gazillion calories.
Made this tonight. It was okay. I used half and half (fat free) so I may try it again with the real cream next time...but I doubt I'll make it again.
I thought this was pretty bland. It was definitely missing something. Or many things! I used more broccoli and mushrooms and steamed them first. The sauce was just boring.
Good accompaniment dish; next time will use a bit more tomato to offset the cream. Thanks for sharing!
With a few sauteed onions mixed in--excellent.
Good recipe for a quick meal. Nothing too special but a keeper. Thanks!
this was very good. Some changes I made after the 1st time: Add sundried tomatoes, use more mushrooms and saute them w/ onions and garlic. Yum
This was excellent! I scaled it to 8 servings, and doubled the suggested amount of tomato sauce as well as the broccoli. Sauce was perfectly balanced. Kids loved it. I thought it was even better the next day for lunch.
I sauteed the mushrooms with butter first then added the garlic, whipping cream, tomato sauce, salt and pepper, broccoli and shrimp. Brought it all to a boil. When done, tossed with pasta. It was very good. I would make this again.
This recipe was good, but needed more broccoli!
This was good. My family and friends loved it. There was none left after dinner. Will make again.
Mine did not look like the picture and I substituted broccoli with spinich (just cuz it was quicker). My kids absolutely loved it and they can be very picky. I hope my wife likes it as much as they did when she gets home. Thanks for a tasty, quick recipe!!!
I thought this recipe was great!! I have been looking for dofferent things to cook for my family - They LOVED this. I used cavatti and next time I will be adding grilled chicken to it. It is best eated right when it is done -I just heated some up and the sauce kinda separates, it was still good but....
A pretty good pasta con broccoli recipe. I opted for Shell macaroni and added 3Tbsp of garlic salt to kick up the taste.
Followed others suggestions of adding white wine vinegar (omit red bell pepper). Used table cream (18%), sundried tomatoes, chili pepper flakes, small can tomato sauce (398ml), lots of parmesan and zucchini and lots and lots of cremini mushrooms.
It just didnt do it for me. The sauce was very soupy and not to mention all that heavy whipping creme! My heart was begging for mercy!
We are broccoli lovers in my home! tasty
I liked this a lot! I added 2 TBS more tomatoe sauce because I like it better with more red sauce. I also cooked the noodles and sauce separately and added the noodles to the sauce along with the broccoli later. It needed some corn starch to thicken the sauce up just a little bit. I will definitely make again!
Good, similar to a dish at The Pasta House, but not quite as good. Add some crushed red pepper.
I used half & half with a little corn starch like suggested..But WOW! This was wonderful! I increased the recipe for serving of 8, since I try not to cook a lot during the week hoping to have leftovers for a least one day! THERE WERE NO LEFTOVERS! My husband and I took it for lunch and my 8yr old had seconds the first night. We will make this again. My son want's to know why I make such "fancy dinners"!
I really liked this recipe - although I did make quite a few changes: no broccoli, although it would have been better with it, no mushrooms, and I added mozzarella cheese & a Parmesean/Romano/Asiago/Provolone cheese blend to the sauce instead of just parm since thats what I had in the house or preferred. It was great with the subs & I'm sure it would be great as written. I'll definately use broccoli next time, though!
Pretty good meal when you need to make something quick. I used shell pasta and steamed the broccoli for a few minutes in the microwave. Great leftovers for tomorrow's lunch!
Good recipe, but I have to agree, the whip cream made my stomach feel heavy. Next time I will use more tomato sauce. I doubled the spices, added some italian herb seasoning and sprinkled feta cheese on top.
This recipe tasted great. I added extra broccoli, mushrooms,tomato sauce, and a little extra parmesan since the sauce was soupy. However, while this recipe tasted awesome it was VERY rich since it consisted mostly of heavy whipping cream... my hubby and I renamed it "stomach-ache pasta" because it made our stomachs HURT every time we ate it!
A really good pasta dish. It's a nice combo of creamy tomato flavor and the broccoli.
Was a little bland. Very heavy meal with all the cream.
Very easy to make and very good!
If you like Pasta House this recipe is 99% accurate to the taste. I'm happy I found this because now I can save a lot of money by making it at home.
My husband and I enjoyed this recipe and decided it would be great with grilled chicken on the top. I would also reccommend adding more broccoli than called for. Very good warmed up!
Love it!! Simple easy made it for my girlfriend this weekend and she said it was the best it gets my vote!!
Well, this was served for 50 and went over great! The color of the sauce was very nice, the taste was even better. Plenty of broccoli and lots of garlic! Well received, thanks for sharing.
Very yummy. I would put this in the comfort food category. Everyone I made this for had seconds. I give it 4 stars because it's pretty basic, but that's okay. You can definitely add things to make this more your own recipe.
Loved this recipe! Used the modified-by-the-author version to be found in the review section including the white wine, etc. loved it - I've been looking for something for pasta that was not a red sauce or an alfredo sauce, and this is the perfect compromise!
This was a wonderful dish. I used large shell pasta as my husband prefers. I added a bit of lemon-honey grilled chicken and made a wonderful meal of it! My 7 years old even enjoyed it. This recipe will be in my cook book for a long time to come :-)
your average pasta sauce I though it needed something more.
My picky 13 year old loved this dish - I substituted black olives and pinenuts for the broccoli - delicious.
I really liked this recipe. We took the advice of other reviewers and substituted fat free half and half (which I didn't even know existed...seems like an oxymoron), and it was great! It didn't take long to prepare, and we gobbled it all up. No leftovers!
