Pasta Con Broccoli

This is a fresh pasta dish, best served immediately after cooking.

By Phyllis Zeleny

Recipe Summary

Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Cook fettuccini in a large pot of boiling salted water until "almost" done. Drain, and return noodles to pot.

  • Stir cream, butter or margarine, tomato sauce, garlic, and broccoli into the noodles. Simmer until noodles are done. Stir in sliced mushrooms, and remove from heat. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
749 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 47.1g; fat 58.4g; cholesterol 198mg; sodium 287.8mg. Full Nutrition
