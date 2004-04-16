Pasta Con Broccoli

Great starting point. Here's how I personalized it. Steam one peeled and sliced carrot and one head of brocolli florets for about 3 - 4 minutes in the microwave. Saute garlic and a pound of sliced baby bellas in the butter and add to steamed veggies. Mix in 17 ounces italian sauce (I use Trader Joes Italian Starter and it is awesome!), 1 cup heavy cream and 3-6 ounces of tomato paste with the veggies. Dice and brown 3 -4 pieces of bacon, set aside. Once the pasta is done (always reserve a teaspoon or so of the water and add to your sauces as a thickener)put it back into the pot that you cooked it in and add the veggies/tomato sauce mixture. Cover and allow to simmer for 5 - 10 minutes until the veggies are soft (not mushy) and the pasta is done. Top with shredded mozzarella (a cup or so) and bacon. Cover and remove from heat just so cheese melts. Serve immediately. You can add shrimp, diced chicken, turkey, sausage, spinach, whatever to this and it is very good. Sausage and peas would be a really good substitute for the broccoli and mushrooms!