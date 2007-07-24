The Cheese Thing

This recipe was given to me by a friend and coworker. She knew that I would make it low fat as soon as I read it. My family has enjoyed it with a salad and fresh bread or rolls. This may be made ahead and placed in the refrigerator for 24 hours or in the freezer for 1 month.

  • Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain.

  • Stir together pasta, margarine, cheese, diced tomatoes, sugar, and salt. Place in a 9 x 13 inch pan.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 40 to 60 minutes. The pasta will stick up and brown slightly, so you may want to cover with foil.

339 calories; protein 18.2g; carbohydrates 42g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 18.2mg; sodium 679.2mg. Full Nutrition
