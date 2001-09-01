Italian Pasta Salad

This wonderful dish combines all your favorite vegetables in one dish that can be adapted to your own tastes. If preparing a day ahead, refrigerate, then stir in 1/2 cup additional Italian dressing before serving. Also terrific with Ranch, Caesar, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Parmesan, and most other dressings!

Recipe by Janet Eckermann

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, and rinse with cold water until completely cool.

  • In large bowl, combine pasta, vegetables, cheese, and olives. Toss well with dressing. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

338 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 41g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 9.9mg; sodium 809.1mg. Full Nutrition
