Italian Pasta Salad

This wonderful dish combines all your favorite vegetables in one dish that can be adapted to your own tastes. If preparing a day ahead, refrigerate, then stir in 1/2 cup additional Italian dressing before serving. Also terrific with Ranch, Caesar, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Parmesan, and most other dressings!
THIS RECIPE IS BETTER WITHOUT THE FROZEN VEGGIES, TRY MY VERSION: SOME LIGHTLY STEAMED FRESH BROCCOLI CHOPPED AND ONE CHOPPED ONION THEN ADD A JAR OF ARTICHOKE HEARTS LASTLY ADD A CAN OF ALBACORE SOLID TUNA..ITS DELICIOUS WITH THE ITALIAN DRESSING!! YUMMM!
This was a pretty good receipe.. I did tweek it some. Instead of frozen veggies I put fresh green pepper, broccoli, and carrots. Instead of Italian dressing I put in sun-dried tomato dressing.. this makes a huge difference!! When I switched dressings it was a favorite of everybody who tasted it! If you go with fresh veggies it makes a world of a difference! I personally am not a big fan of black olives but if you get the petite diced cut you can't go wrong in this salad and it taste so much better with it!
This is a good basic starter recipe. It has potential to be adapted to personal tastes by adding ingredients. I mixed cheeses (shredded cheddar and mozzarella) and used a little less dressing because I dislike the oily after effects. I added Italian herbs to replace flavor that may be compromized by reducing dressing. It would be great with grilled chicken strips and cherry tomatoes added, too. Very versatile.
Wonderful recipe, I LOVE IT! Only I did not add the vegetables, I just added green olives instead. This side has become a Very popular dish with my family & friends! If you let it set in the refrigerator too long you may have to add more dressing to it because the noodles really soak it up. I recommend taste testing to before serving if its been in the refrigerator to make sure it has enough dressing still! Thanks!
I make this at least once a month and we snack on it until the bowl is empty. I use diced green olives instead of black. I use carrots and peas mix and thaw it a little before mixing. I use about 4 cups of mixed shredded cheeses. Sometimes I add mushrooms for a party. This is SOOOO good!!
Love this pasta salad! It's so easy and I had everything in my pantry already :) I used elbow macaroni (what I had), 1 cup of frozen peas (for some green), shredded a carrot, and an orange pepper that I had leftover. I also added some Parmesan (as per one reviewer) and some bacon bits. It was scrumptious!!! I usually buy a pasta salad dry mix, but I think I'll just use Italian dressing from now on - I use the Golden Italian type as it's not as oily as the Zesty Italian. PS. I also use Golden Italian dressing for my Brown Rice Salads as well. Instead of pasta, use cooked brown rice :P
Great recipe. I was making this in a hurry, so I substituted the rotini pasta with elbow pasta. It worked well. My only complaint is that 1 cup of dressing seems like too much. I used 1/2 a cup and thought it was just right. I also added the cheese before the pasta cooled so that it would get soft. Little things my mom taught me.
I made this at the last minute since the turkey was bad for the pasta dish I had planned, and I had no tuna in the house to salvage the casserole. It turned out great, though I used what I had in the fridge. Cucumber, feta, grape tomatoes, cauliflower and fat free dressing. It was fabulous! I will make again and use the rest of the extra salad dressings!
Very easy recipe! Super simple yet super good. I'm a college student and i'm constantly on the go so this is great to put in a container and eat at work or eat right before class. Instead of using cheddar cheese, I used parmesean cheese and it was wonderful!
In theory this sounded intriguing (I'm all about using convenience items to make life easier!), but the end result fell short, IMHO. Using frozen mixed veggies is certainly convenient, but there is a price to pay when taking a shortcut. I prefer my Pampered Chef pasta salad recipe MUCH better. It is made with a homemade vinaigrette and FRESH ingredients. There is definitely much to be said for using fresh ingredients - and the compliments I receive when I make MY salad are proof of that. Maybe this will float your boat, but it didn't do much for me (sorry!). Thanks anyways, Janet. :-)
