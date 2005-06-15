Pasta with Asparagus

This is the first time I have reviewed any recipe here but this was just excellent! I'm on a weightloss journey and I am trying to eat as low fat as possible. This recipe hits the mark. I have made it pretty much every week since trying it several months ago. I don't add the oil, I just cut up lots of mushrooms, asparagus, garlic, red pepper flakes, and throw it in the pan and cook it using as much fat free chicken broth as needed. I tried it with fat free beef broth and it's just as delicious. Once the veggies are to my liking I mix the whole pan in with the angel hair pasta. It is sooo delicious! Thank you for sharing this recipe. The nice thing is that this dish goes with any type of meat you desire, or no meat at all, if you are looking for a meatless meal.