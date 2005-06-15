Pasta with Asparagus

This is a great low-fat asparagus and pasta dish. I serve it to company all the time. Serve with a fruit salad and French bread.



Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings


Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package instructions.

  • Heat olive oil in a nonstick skillet. Saute asparagus in the pan over medium heat for about 3 minutes. Add chicken broth and mushroom slices; cook 3 minutes more.

  • Drain pasta, and transfer to a serving dish. Gently toss pasta with asparagus mixture; sprinkle with Parmesan and crushed red pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 39.4g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 8.8mg; sodium 338.6mg. Full Nutrition
