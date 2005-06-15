Pasta with Asparagus
This is a great low-fat asparagus and pasta dish. I serve it to company all the time. Serve with a fruit salad and French bread.
This was a nice, light, easy dinner although I made some adjustments. I took someone else's cue and added garlic prior to adding veggies and I don't think I would have liked it at all without it. I added a little more chicken broth than called for and sauteed the pasta in the skillet with all the veggies before serving to help coat the pasta and give it a nice flavor. A good suggestion as well is to add the red pepper flakes at the end of the cooking process instead as a topping...the pepper gave it a nice little kick that it wouldn't have had otherwise. Overall a decent recipe that has limitless possibilities as far as toss ins go. We'll make it again.Read More
I added 1 onion and some garlic for more flavour. It was good but nothing special.Read More
This is the first time I have reviewed any recipe here but this was just excellent! I'm on a weightloss journey and I am trying to eat as low fat as possible. This recipe hits the mark. I have made it pretty much every week since trying it several months ago. I don't add the oil, I just cut up lots of mushrooms, asparagus, garlic, red pepper flakes, and throw it in the pan and cook it using as much fat free chicken broth as needed. I tried it with fat free beef broth and it's just as delicious. Once the veggies are to my liking I mix the whole pan in with the angel hair pasta. It is sooo delicious! Thank you for sharing this recipe. The nice thing is that this dish goes with any type of meat you desire, or no meat at all, if you are looking for a meatless meal.
This was very tasty. I made a few revisions: used vegetable broth to make a vegetarian dish; I sauteed the asparagus with 2 cloves of garlic and added the crushed red pepper while the asparagus was sauteeing; I used baby portobellos (criminis); and added red bell pepper slices when I added the mushroom, which added a nice flavor and also made for a prettier color to the dish. Using whole wheat linguini increased the health quotient of this dish. A great spring dish!
Excellent (Italian!) dish. I had leftover asparagus so was able to skip the step of cooking it. I used spaghettini rather than angel air, added garlic but omitted the mushrooms. Freshly grated Parmesan cheese makes this stellar! Also, do save some of your pasta cooking water (it's GOLD!) and add it when you toss your pasta - not only will it prevent your pasta from sticking or getting gummy, but because of the starch it contains it will make almost a sauce or rich emulsion, even just with butter or olive oil. I like to mix up my pasta right back in the pan before I transfer it to a serving dish.
This was a very easy quick and delicious recipe. I added alot of garlic, and a little thyme, rosemary, pepper, salt and basil when I sauted the asparagus and mushrooms. I used linguine noodles instead of angel hair because that is what I had in the house. It was very good. Definately will make again.
This is a delicious recipe. Easy and quick. I added thinly sliced chicken breast before the asparagus, 3 cloves of garlic and probably 2 or 3 tsp. crushed red pepper. I also stirred in the grated parmesan.
We enjoyed this recipe, it was a great way to use our own garden-fresh asparagus. But next time, I will add garlic and leave out the crushed red pepper. I will definitely make it again, though.
excellent recipe - I cooked the asparagus a little longer and added garlic.
it was wonderful. i used it with a garlic chicken receipe and they really complimented each other well.
Superbly simple and delish! Made it 100% according to the recipe...light but tasty flavor. We didn't find it at all bland. Though I did wonder how it might be with a bit of garlic and a lemon squeeze! Might experiment later but this is a definite keeper recipe for a quick meal, even for company, as is!
Made this for dinner last night and everybody loved it, even my son that doesn't like asparagus raved. It didn't make enough for all four of us, so next time I'll double the recipe. I did as others and used 1/2 cup of chicken stock. I sauted the asparagus with minced garlic and sliced white onion. I threw in some already cooked salad shrimp I had on hand the last minute and it was great. We served it mixed with thin spaghetti noodles since I had no angel hair pasta on hand. This is a keeper.
wonderful recipe. I added garlic and extra broth and cooked pound bacon crisp and crumbled it in as serving.... I love asparagus and bacon combo...
great base recipe.. I seasoned it with plenty of salt and pepper, sauteed the asparagus and mushrooms together in a little evoo.. and a splash of white wine for flavor before tossing in multigrain spaghetti and sprinkle of parm cheese. im sure i added some calories with the wine however it just wouldve been too bland for me. I love eating healthy, but when healthy food is on the bland side, thats what makes people not want to eat it at all .. but thanks for the recipe, will make again with my adjustments
Didn't have mushrooms, and besides, boyfriend dislikes them, but the rest of the recipe I followed exactly. This was very tasty and I made this for our weekly "Meatless Monday" dinner. It was a bit on the simple side, but again very delicious. Careful with the red pepper usage.. I think I may have accidentally used more than necessary, it heated up the dish a lot. I will make this again, and next time use a little less red pepper.
Being a reluctant dieter, I was prepared for a "blah" low-fat, low cal dish, but I really enjoyed this! I used others' suggestions and added garlic, salt, and pepper. Something that might have made the difference it that I topped the pasta with grilled shrimp seasoned liberally with Old Bay. The Old Bay mixed with the sauce made it very flavorful. We didn't even need the cheese (yeaa...less fat! I will make this again!
good. Delicious! I think next time I'll use slightly less lemon and a little more garlic. great, easy to make pairs really well with the asparagus pasta on this site
This recipe is delicious! We added pulled chicken to give the dish more texture. Next time we'll add garlic, maybe onion, and just before serving, a squirt of lemon to enhance the asparagus.
A good, light dinner. I felt like I needed to add some thickness to the sauce so I added a handful of whole wheat bread crumbs and it was a great texture. I definitely added quite a bit of garlic, some chili powder for a kick, and squeeze of lemon juice. I also added some sliced red bell pepper for some color.
The base recipe is a good start but needed the help of extra flavors & seasoning. We sautéed 1 whole onion w/ 3 chopped garlic cloves before adding the asparagus. We also added at least ¼ tsp. ground pepper & an additional amount of red pepper flakes (total – ¾ tsp.). Other reviewers are correct. Fresh Parm. is key. Another good, quick week-night meal.
I just ate a bowl of this right now! I added in a little onion and garlic to spruce it up and some bell pepper I needed to use up. This is very tasty and VERY easy to make. I also had some avocado that I needed to use up, so I cubed little pieces and sprinkled it on the top...loved it!
Yum! Simple, easy, and tasty!
This was OK, a little bland. I added leftover shake and bake chicken which helped thicken up the sauce. Next time, I will try squeezing a lemon on it in hopes of gaining more flavor.
Overall it was good I added chicken which I feel helped the flavor but it was a little to dry so I added more oil and chicken broth.
I wasn't impressed, there seemed to be very little sauce. However, my family loved it. They would rate it a 5. Just wasn't totally my cup o'tea.
I enjoyed this dish was a nice fast supper. The red pepper gave just enough kick and I did add some minced garlic as suggested by others.
This was wonderful and so easy. Leftovers will be great for lunch. If you don't like spicy, go easy with the crushed red pepper.
omitted the mushies and scaled the recipe for 4. Kids went back for second helpings. In seeing about the blandness, I added some chopped onion in with the asparagus. Great easy weeknight meal
Excellent!! I cooked exactly as described. I will add into my "rotation" but next time add some chicken and make it into a meal and not just a side :) However, I have to say it does make an excellent side dish when you are grilling steak.
i didn't like this at all. it was so bland and way too olive oil tasting. made it as called for.
This recipe is good, although I added garlic and used vegetable broth instead of chicken, so my vegetarian daughter could enjoy too.
I made this as a side dish for grilled mesquite chicken breasts and it paired perfectly. I used TWO tbsp of olive oil, added 2 minced garlic cloves and used an entire can of chicken broth. I let the asparagus, mushrooms, garlic and pepper flakes simmer for a while and added a little bit of onion salt. I added two good-sized tbsp of Country Crock to the pasta before mixing with vegetables. Once mixed, the pasta absorbed almost all of the broth and left the perfect amount of "sauce". I always have a way of taking a healthier recipe and making it not-so-healthy. At any rate, it was fairly light and quite delicious. I will make it again.
AMAZING!! My whole family loved it. I plan on packing leftovers in my daughters school lunches tomorrow. Thanks for the recipe.
I agree with someone who posted here that you need garlic to give it some flavor. I would start by adding more than 1 Tablespoon of oil! Use enough oil and add the garlic before adding the asaparagus. Definitely toss the pasta into the pan to coat it and include the red pepper at that time.
Very simple, very tasty pasta recipe! It really did take the 15 minute prep time and the 10 minute cook time. Good recipe for a fast, delicious dinner. I did make some changes to the recipe. I used veggie broth, and not chicken broth. I also used healthy harvest whole wheat rotini, and not angel hair pasta. My favorite change to the recipe was adding some sun-dried tomatoes. Awesome addition! I highly recommend this recipe!
This has become one of my favourite meals. Light, quick and easy. I now add light cream to the sauteed vegetables which makes for a nice cream sauce for the angel hair pasta. I have omitted the hot pepper for myself but that is a matter of taste.
So EASY! I loved this! I added chicken to the recipe and it made a great and simple dinner! I tweaked the recipe because I didn't have mushrooms or the correct pasta but it was delicious with Bow Tiw pasta and no mushroom... can't wait to try it with!
Loved this. Added shallots and garlic to the evoo, and threw in a few handfuls of baby spinach with the mushrooms. Great fresh-tasting, Spring pasta recipe... thanks!
I thought this recipe was good - I added fresh shrimp, garlic, and fresh pepper to give it some kick.
This was terrific! We added some chopped tomatoes as well, and it made a great addition to our dinner. Thanks for sharing!
This was great, but I added garlic and salt. I used a chicken bouillon cube and some of the pasta water (I didn't measure, but I'm sure it was over 1/4 c) instead of the chicken broth. I also added red bell pepper and chicken, but those didn't really add much to the recipe. The chicken was fine, but the bell pepper was actually a little too sweet, I think, so I won't use that again.
I have to say, this recipe is pretty great. I used whole wheat gemelli pasta, since that's what I had on hand. I also used super thin asparagus spears, so the asparagus was way tender and definitely cooked plenty in the three minutes the recipe indicates. The oly reason I gave it 4 stars and not 5 is because I didn't care for the texture of the mushrooms cooked in the chicken stock after only 3 minutes (they were rubbery and not cooked), so I cranked up the heat and cooked a bit longer and it turned out fine. Do take some other reviewer's advice and save off a bit of your cooking water from your pasta, it does help to make a creamy, delicious sauce, along with an extra pat of butter. I'd recommend fresh parmesan instead of the 'canned' stuff, it makes a huge difference in the flavor. I served this with a garlic chicken recipe from this site--great at home meal with an 'eat out' flavor!
It was just ok, needed more flavor. It seemed kinda dry.
A nice healthy meal. I added a large clove of garlic and used vegetable broth to make it vegetarian. I sauteed the garlic along with the asparagus and added the red pepper at the same time as the mushrooms and the broth. Many Thanks.
THIS DISH IS A WEEKLY STAPLE IN MY HOUSE. VERY EASY AND HARD NOT TO HAVE THIRDS. I DONT CHANGE A THING WHEN ITS AS GOOD AS THIS. MMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM.
Awesome and so easy. I didn't have any red pepper so I added sweet chili sauce with my broth. I like sauce so I used 1 cup of broth. I minced some garlic and through it all together in a saute pan for 3 minutes with the veggies. I added some meatballs and tossed it all together. It was so....good. Thanks for sharing!
Incredibly easy, healthy and very delicious! We used chicken/rosemary/mozzarella raviolis and doubled the "sauce". Delish!!
A quick, zesty, light dish when you don't want anything really heavy.
Great recipe, I loved it. I had some fresh onions and squash in fridge so added some to the recipe. I cut squash in 1" inch sticks about the size of asparagus. Sautéed onion first, then added asparagus and squash, then added mushrooms. I added pepper flakes to pan, at same time as mushrooms. Served with spaghetti and mixture of Romano and Parmesan cheese. It was very flavorful!! A definite keeper!
Excellent! I never expected the flavor to be so good in a low fat dish. I added onion and 2 cloves of garlic, and a little more chicken broth than was called for.
Not a bad start to a recipe. Although I added garlic, tyme, salt and pepper. I also used twice as much chicken broth as called for and cooked the veggies about three times longer than stated because if I hadn't they would have been much to raw for our liking. I also added red bell pepper for color. In the end I won't make it again or if I do, I'll add even more seasoning than the first time.
Was not bad. However, we had plenty of leftovers that were not eaten.
I truly love this recipe! I'm on Weight Watchers, so I use less olive oil and roast or grill the asparagus first. This keeps really well for a couple of quick workday lunches in the fridge and it's only 7 points on WW. Thanks!
I thought this needed a little more spice...it tasted a little bland. Maybe some onion and garlic. Otherwise very good.
great easy recipe; simple to alter based on on-hand items - I substituted halved cherry tomatoes for the mushrooms and used gluten-free spaghetti. also threw in feta cheese crumbled instead of the parm
didn't care for this
Looked forward to this recipe but was quite disappointed with the end result. Had very little flavor, in fact, it was rather blah as written. However, I knew this recipe had potential. Second time I made this, I cooked the asparagus as noted and removed them from the pan. Proceeded to cook the mushrooms in the same pan with 1 tablespoon of low sodium teriyaki sauce, a turn of good red wine, 3 cloves of garlic, chicken broth, pinch of red pepper or a dash of black pepper until mushrooms were lightly browned. As the wine reduces, it enhanced the mushrooms, so simmer them slowly to preserve the wonderful flavor that will tantalize your taste buds! Drained the pasta (do not rinse), added the asparagus and mushroom mixture and tossed with the Parmesan. Would go well with sliced chicken breast for a light dinner. So much better and now worthy of 4 stars!
Wonderful way to prepare asparagus! The only change I made was to add some fresh garlic...that's it!
This is a delicious dish. Made it for a last minute dinner and it was a big hit!
A very fresh and healthy dinner idea! I had some leftover veggies to use, so I added broccoli, tomato, and onion, as well as some garlic. Because of all the extra veggies, I used a bit more oil and broth. The end result was very good! The veggies were perfectly tender crisp, keeping all of those healthy vitamins inside. I used Barilla Plus angel hair, which tastes the same as regular, but has more protien and vitamins. A perfect recipe for those Fridays during Lent. Thanks for the recipe!
Such an easy dish to prepare for a healthy and tasty dinner in hardly any time at all! I followed as directed and was very pleased with the result! The simplicity is wonderful. Clean and flavorful. Great recipe to have around...easily adapted for dinner guests by adding the suggested fruit salad and french bread (or parm-garlic French bread like we did!)
This is great, and so easy to make! I didn't have mushrooms the first time, so I added red bell pepper (since that is what I had), onion and garlic. I also added the crushed peppers while I was cooking the asparagus. Thank you so much for this recipe.
This is amazing. I omitted the mushrooms (not a fungus girl) and tossed a bit of butter with the noodles after draining. AMAZING. Love this.
It was fine, a good side dish. I think I will try it with garlic next time as recommended by another reviewer.
This was pretty good. I also cooked the asparagus alittle longer. I added minced garlic to the oil the asparagus was going to cook in. For me it did need something more to it. So I put in some cooked chicken.
I made this exactly but left out the mushrooms, and I used penne pasta rather than angel hair.. I thought this was really bland. I added about 5 mashed cloves of garlic and some diced red onion to the asparagus, as well as 2 teaspoons of seasoned salt. I then added like 3 teaspoons of seasoned salt and some black pepper to the combined pasta and asparagus mix. I like a lot of flavor in my dishes. Then just for fun I added a huge tablespoon of Turmeric because I wanted to use up the rest of my jar :) it also made my pasta bright yellow which looks nice with the green asparagus :) For those that like 'fresh' or 'light' dishes, this could be like 5 stars but was a little boring for me
Didn't have broth so substituted 1can cream of chicken soup, added leftover chicken, used whole wheat pasta - couldn't stop eating it!! Even the kids loved it
This is a great reipe and soo easy. A main dish or side.
This is one of my favorite recipes! Easy and so good. I've also added chicken to it.
Used Vegetable stock instead of Chicken stock and added 2 cloves of Garlic. Probably will add a bite more mushrooms next time. But Very tasty. Thanxs
My husband doesn't even like asparagus but he liked it because of this recipe. Only difference I made was I added 2 cloves of garlic when cooking the asparagus.
I tried some of the suggestion like adding garlic to the asparagus and even seasoned with salt & pepper twice. However, I found this recipe to be very bland.
This was the most boring recipe I've ever tried, and I love pasta, asparagus, and mushrooms. It was flavorless and definitely needed garlic and more chicken broth. I should have read the other reviews and tried their suggestions before making the recipe exactly as is.
Easy and delicious. This one is going in my book.
I made a few adjustments as well - added 1T butter to the oil, sauteed the 2 veg together with the red pepper, and used about 1/2 cup pasta cooking water plus 1/2 cup beef broth (to complement my main course) and everyone just loved it! Thanks S.!
Delicious n easy to make. I added garlic, but I add garlic to everything!
Nice, light meal, especially good in summer months. I've also substituted the asparagus for squash and zucchini, and it's just as good.
This was a great dish! Not only was it easy, but both my health-conscious mom and healthy food hating sister loved it. I added garlic to the asparagus and also added a bit of white wine and cornstarch to the sauce. I would definitely make this again!
I didn't add the red pepper--but thought this was wonderful.
Great recipe! I cooked the asparagus a little longer than the recipe suggested, because it was very thick asparagus. I also substituted bow ties for the angel hair. It tasted delicious, and was even great the next day as a cold pasta salad.
A nice, summery recipe. It still needed a little something, something so I squirted fresh lemon juice on it. Yumm-o!
I like this recipe. It's so simple and quick!
my husband is so picky and he loved this dish. I used penne pasta and added a little garlic, rosemary, basil, and pepper as well. This will be one of our favorite dishes to make.
Good! As written it's a little bland for our tastes, but that was easily remedied with a good dose of fresh garlic and parsley. My hubby wasn't in the mood for meatless tonight, so I sliced some chicken breast and cooked that in the oil with garlic before adding the asparagus. I also used whole wheat thin spaghetti. Thanks! :)
Very good, I added some salt and garlic powder to jazz it up a bit
This was an excelent dish that complemented the parmasen crusted chicken... I will say next time I will use some garlic and add the crushed red pepper during the cooking phase. This is DEFFINATELY in my do again file!! A wonderful change from the tomatoe base pasta sauces... Even the kids ate it. (but they are pretty good at veggies with a bit of bribery)
I am rating this recipe as a 5 even though I did add 2 cloves of crushed garlic, 2 tbsp olive oil vs. 1 tbsp, and fresh, cut portabella mushrooms. This was easy and delicious and can be seasoned/prepped to taste. Delicious!
I was pleasantly surprised by this dish. Light, fresh, and easy! I used whole wheat pasta and it was wonderful. I only had frozen asparagus on hand; next time I will use fresh.
This is a great basic low fat recipe. It is wonderful because it is easy to add/delete the vegies you like or have on hand and create a healthy dish. I added broccoli and used fresh garlic, rosemary, and tyme, and used wheat pasta, and it was super. I had run out of parmesean cheese, and it was still good...i did use italian bread crumbs instead though.
This recipe was great! I substituted concentrated vegetable stock for the chicken broth and I left out the mushrooms. Very easy to prepare!
good side dish, but not much flavor by itself
Yummy! A little bland as a main meal, but it would make a great side dish. I used veggie broth instead of chicken broth, added 2 cloves garlic per some reviews and a combo of goat cheese and mozzarella instead of parmesean because I was out of parmesan.
This recipe has been in my recipe box for several years, but I've recently decided to go meatless, so I revisited the recipe. I added frozen peas and garlic, and substituted veggie broth for chicken broth. So light, so good and so simple. I plan to make this recipe again this week!
Great alternative to a heavy cream sauce. I did find it a little bland- I will probably add a little more spice next time. A nice way to incorporate veggies into the meal.
This is a delicious dinner. We add chicken and spinach to it to make it even better!
Very good dish! I used Baby Bella Mushrooms and added a bit of white cooking wine with the chicken broth. I also used fresh grated parmesan. Will make again sometime!
Very good and tasty, although there were a few too many noodles (and I only used a 12 ounce package).
This was okay, but last week I tried a similar recipe from this site that was amazing! This recipe was pretty bland and I added a lot of garlic and salt in addition to some shrimp. I also sprinkled some fresh diced tomato over the pasta. Don't get me wrong, it was a nice meal, it just needed more umph.
This recipe was pretty good. As others stated, it really is a beginning recipe for you to add/subtract ideas from. I read the advice of others and added a bit of garlic and a bit more vegetable broth. I liked it but next time I will be adding some other spices and veggies.
