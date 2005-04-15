Shiitake Angel Hair Pasta
Great with grilled beef dishes.
Great with grilled beef dishes.
WOW. really, really amazing flavor. I wanted to make a filling meal, so I roughly sliced/chopped up two boneless skinless chicken breasts and marinaded them in 3 Tb tomato sauce, 3 Tb soy sauce, 1 Tb peanut oil, a dash of cumin and a crushed clove of garlic (a big one). I let that set for an hour before I started with the mushroom sauce. After the aroma on the mushrooms began to develop and I tossed in the wine/broth, I also threw in the chicken (minus most of the marinade). Keep at medium heat as broth reduces and the chicken will cook through. Add the cream (I used 1/4c.milk, 1/4c. cream), and reduce to low-med as it reduces. It should finish around the same time as the pasta. You want to be careful not to over-cook the mushroom/chicken, because if it reduces too much you won't have enough sauce for the pasta. The recipe is brilliant. You don't need the cheese or parsely, really. I added some, but I thought it was flavorful and complex enough without it.Read More
3.5--Has potential and turns out well with some alterations (a 4.5), but as it is written, this recipe is only a 3. Tips: -You need a lot of salt and pepper to taste. -As the other reviews say, double up on the liquid, but follow what the recipe says about the solids. -The brand of chicken stock really affects the flavor. If you don't have good stock, just use all white wine. I actually thought it tasted better to forego the stock. -Leave out the stalks and just use mushroom heads; the former is too chewy. -The dish might do well with some spinach (for color) and chicken (for protein). Make it, and improve on it! It's got great potential as a base recipe!Read More
WOW. really, really amazing flavor. I wanted to make a filling meal, so I roughly sliced/chopped up two boneless skinless chicken breasts and marinaded them in 3 Tb tomato sauce, 3 Tb soy sauce, 1 Tb peanut oil, a dash of cumin and a crushed clove of garlic (a big one). I let that set for an hour before I started with the mushroom sauce. After the aroma on the mushrooms began to develop and I tossed in the wine/broth, I also threw in the chicken (minus most of the marinade). Keep at medium heat as broth reduces and the chicken will cook through. Add the cream (I used 1/4c.milk, 1/4c. cream), and reduce to low-med as it reduces. It should finish around the same time as the pasta. You want to be careful not to over-cook the mushroom/chicken, because if it reduces too much you won't have enough sauce for the pasta. The recipe is brilliant. You don't need the cheese or parsely, really. I added some, but I thought it was flavorful and complex enough without it.
This was an excellent pasta recipe. I used all chicken broth instead of wine, and it turned out great. Plus, I added some sliced chicken on top and thickened it to taste with some cornstarch/water. Wonderful recipe!
3.5--Has potential and turns out well with some alterations (a 4.5), but as it is written, this recipe is only a 3. Tips: -You need a lot of salt and pepper to taste. -As the other reviews say, double up on the liquid, but follow what the recipe says about the solids. -The brand of chicken stock really affects the flavor. If you don't have good stock, just use all white wine. I actually thought it tasted better to forego the stock. -Leave out the stalks and just use mushroom heads; the former is too chewy. -The dish might do well with some spinach (for color) and chicken (for protein). Make it, and improve on it! It's got great potential as a base recipe!
No tips from me. No criticisms. No deviations or additions. The only helpful hint I could suggest would be to prepare this recipe exactly as Ann, the submitter, wrote it. I used an exotic mushroom mix which included shiitakes, but otherwise stuck to the recipe, just eyeballing the ingredients. Nice blend of flavors; an attractive and delicious pasta I served as a side dish. This was sheer comfort food for me!
This was a fantastic recipe! It was very simple, most of the ingredients are very affordable, and it was very tasty and healthy. I like garlic, so I used 4 cloves instead of 1. Everything else I followed exactly, and it came out fabulous! Next time I plan to improve it by basically by increasing the ratio of the ingredients compared to the amount of pasta because I think it could use less pasta and more mushrooms, sauce, etc... and of course more garlic!
AWESOME! I doubled the sauce and made about 10 oz of linguini and thought it was a perfect ratio. After adding the wine and broth, it took about 10 mins to reduce... and then after adding the cream it took about 10-12 mins to thicken. Served with grilled chicken and asparagus (simply brushed with olive oil and kosher salt and broiled for 4 minutes... so good). With a sprinking of fresh parmesan and parsley, it looked amazing and I was thrilled that it tasted as good as it looked! Thank you, Ann!!
This is amazing and really easy. I used evaporated milk instead of cream for a light summer meal.
i love mushrooms so i had high hopes for this recipe. i didn't have any wine on hand, so i used cooking sherry and it turned out great! used veggie stock (to make it completely vegetarian), added 3 cloves of garlic and some salt. yum!
The shiitake gives the sauce such nice flavors. I used whole milk to cut down some fat and the sauce was still creamy enough but not too heavy.
This is an elegant and tasty dish that appears as if u have slaved in the kitchen for hours on end! the sauce is yumm becasue it tastes of alfredo but without the heavyness.
Delicious meal. Easy and quick to make. The 6 oz. of pasta called for in the recipe was not enough so I increased it and used the entire 1# box. Subsequently, I more than doubled the sauce. If adding all the sauce to the cooked pasta, the pasta will absorb the sauce. You might want to spoon the sauce over the pasta in the individual serving dishes so that the creaminess of the dish is preserved. We really loved this meal. The mushrooms and Parmesan provided a nice woody, nutty taste. This is a keeper.
It was a nice light meal for a hot summer night. We had it as a main dish rather than a side. It only took a short time to cook & didn't get the kitchen too over heated, which is important when the temperature is 110 degrees outside.
Excellent recipe! I had some fresh shiitakes and didn't know what to do with them; this was perfect! Only change I made was to add some thinly sliced mini red and yellow bell peppers to the sauté.
I followed this recipe loosely and it turned out delicious! I used one 8 oz pck of white sliced mushrooms (couldn't find good looking Shiitakes at the market), used appx 12 oz pasta, 4 cloves garlic, no wine and one 14 oz can of broth. I added the cream without measuring, using almost 1 cup altogether. The end result was absolutely delicious ... one thing is that my sauce was a bit loose, but as it cooled it thickened so I'm glad I didn't cook it thicker cause then it might have been too thick. Really yummy!
The recipe itself is a little bland. I added 2 cloves of garlic and still could have used more for the flavor. I also sliced chicken breast and browned it in the pan first. I left the natural juices of the chicken in the pan and than sauteed the the mushrooms, onion and garlic. When the dish was simmering I added some Thyme for flavor. A dash of sea salt and course grounded pepper when served helped with the flavoring. Look at this recipe as a basic and add the flavors your family enjoy the most to it.
I used coffee cream instead of heavy cream, and I used a little flour to thicken...it worked out perfectly; I used more onion & garlic, & added a little cooked chicken that I had around. I only gave it four stars because it needed a little something to give a it a little kick -- maybe I didn't add enough parmesan or salt at the end. Still, it was certainly worth making again; and next time I'd like to use double the shitake mushrooms next time.
Great dish, hearty and luscious, just superb.
Very easy to make and totally delicious. This is my type of pasta. Made this with Macadamia crusted Tilapia and went great together. I can't wait to have this one again.
Loved this pasta dish! I know it's a good one when my two picky eaters love it. I substituted fat-free evaporated milk in place of the cream and it was wonderful and still full of flavor while maintaining a good consistency.
This has become one of our favorites. I change the recipe just a bit:.....I use red cooking wine when cooking the onions, garlic and mushrooms.....I sometimes add finely sliced leeks.....I only use vegetable broth and more broth than is called for as I always find the pasta absorbs so much liquid that it could become dry.....at the end of cooking I'll add pine nuts and then once the sauce is poured over the cooked pasta I'll put a generous portion of shaved Asiago cheese on top. Even my 9 year old likes this recipe. I'll make this one without fail.
Five stars! This is restaurant fare! I followed the recipe, except for using button and oyster mushrooms for the shiitake :( Ok, and I added a generous dash of thyme. *Slivered FRESH SPINACH* was also an awesome addition that added subtle flavor and lovely contrast... just stir in until wilted, about 2-3 minutes. Next time I will add thinly sliced chicken.
4 1/2 This was very good will make again.
Excellent recipe! I used milk instead of cream, added asparagus and some goat cheese. Sooo tasty!
Wonderful!
We did this recipe exactly as described in the original recipe except we used Portabello shrooms instead (we could not find the shiitake at our local store). We also used 1/2 and 1/2 instead of the cream. I really prefer a full bodied sauce on my pasta and would probably double the sauce the next time we fix it. Thanks for the great recipe.
This is delicious. I served it as a side dish, and my fiance loved it! I couldn't find shiitake mushrooms so I used sliced portabellas instead. I also doubled the sauce because it really doesn't make very much if you follow the recipe. I will make this again!
Shiitake is the most commonly used mushroom in Japan. Never expected the marriage of Shiitake and cream would be so good. Thanks for the nice recipe. I will make this again soon. Oh, by the way, I used sake instead of white wine.
Wow, this was great! I used Cremini mushrooms, since I didn't want to spend the money on Shiitake's. I also added a pound of steamed snow crab to the dish (because it was on sale). I used double the wine and broth and served it over egg noodles instead of angel hair. Used an entire 16 oz carton of whipping cream and a lot more parmesan added right to the sauce. Rich and fantastic! As good as any restaurant.
I could not wait to try this recipe and was slightly discouraged when my supermarket did not carry shitakes! I substituted portabellas other than that followed recipe exactly. Can't wait to try shitakes for a more woodsy and earthy taste! Ate with AR's Flat-iron Steak with Balsamic Reduction
This was pretty good, there wasn't as much shiitake mushroom flavor in it as I was hoping for. I don't know if I'll use these expensive mushrooms in this recipe again.
This was a great dish. I made it as a main dish with salad and garlic bread. Next time I will double it so I have more leftovers. Thanks
I used both shiitake and crimini mushrooms. Wonderful1
Very nice recipe. It was quick, easy and very very tasty. I did however double the sauce as I wanted a little thicker coating as opposed to a light flavor. Well done.
Excellent!!!
you know what, i didn't hate it but it took alot of adding to get it the way we liked it..needs more flavour, i added some grated parmesan cheese to the sauce ..i'll try it again but play with it a little more
Disappointing recipe. I thought this was going to be a great according to other reviews. I found the sauce bland. I will continue my quest to find a great mushroom/garlic/cream sauce to serve over pasta.
This is really good. I didn't have wine, so I used all chicken broth. I couldn't stop eating it!
Tasty. This does NOT serve 4 as a main dish. It actually only served ME for dinner. I used all veggie broth, no wine.
This recipe is definitely a keeper! I used the previous review tips and it came out absolutely delicious. I doubled the sauce recipe, used chicken stock instead of wine, added a touch of cornstarch mixture to thicken, and added more garlic. My grocery store did not have a good selection of shiitake mushrooms, so I used baby portabella mushrooms instead and it turned out great. I also added sauteed chicken. My family loved it! It tasted really close to a local resturant's favorite Chicken Rigatoni.
Pretty good... the sauce takes a few mins to thicken... i recommend taking it off the heat and letting stand for 2 mins before serving.
This was the best pasta I've made in a long time! So easy and so good! I would recommend doubling the sauce as other reviewers have suggested. I also added a little more garlic. My boyfriend wants it again tonight!
i followed another reviewers advise and used vegetable broth and cooking sherry. i also added grilled shrimp. very delicious!
Next time I may try stir-frying the mushrooms and onions in the liquid to get a chewier texture and stronger flavour, but my boyfriend loved it, so it's a keeper.
Ppl are going to be screaming, "But she changed the whole recipe!" Anyhow, I made it with penne, b/c that's what we had. Instead of whipping cream, I used a few tbns of cream cheese and a little whole milk. I'm not sure how much I saved on calories, but at least I didn't have to run to the store. Lots of flavor here. I read one of the reviews said that you have to add a lot of salt and pepper to the pasta. I used to have problems like that with all my pasta dishes, but I find out if you salt the pasta water well, you never have to worry about a bland pasta dish.
Made this twice so far we love it
Fantastic!!!!
I DNT NO
We loved it. Great flavor and so easy to make.
Tasty. Husband loved and ate every last bit!! I made with garlic bread for an easy-ish vegetarian meal. Definitely saving this recipe.
I did not have "Fresh" parsley so used dried for me it was kind of bland seems like it needs a lot more, maybe spice, I don't now but my 12 year old daughter loved it and she is hard to please.
This was pretty fast, and had a nice taste. I did use button mushrooms, as I didn't have shitake. Next time I am going to add some fresh diced tomatoes at the end, and add in some cubed chicken
Very tasty. I served it with Chicken Picatta.
Excellent! The sauce was absolutely delicious. The only changes I made were to omit the onions and use half-and-half instead of heavy cream. I'll make this again. Thank you! :)
Followed recipe to a T! Perfect!!!
A little bit too much oil, but very tasty.
This is the second time we've made this dish. We use more garlic, 3 cloves, and whole milk. It still tastes great. My husband gave it 5 stars and my 3 year old actually ate it, so it definately deserves 5 stars from me.
Found this recipe to be a bit on the bland side. I would definitely recommend doubling or tripling the amount of garlic, wine and mushroom. Will not make again.
The chicken broth, white wine, and mushrooms work well together. But I think I prefer the flavors in this sauce over meat instead of pasta. If you like this one, you should give the "Chicken Monterey" by Doreen a try.
Thank you for a delicious recipe! This was quick and easy. I didn't have any chicken stock at home so I just left that out.
An excellent recipe. The mushrooms soak up all the yumminess from the chicken stock and white wine and go perfectly with the creaminess of the sauce. This is a nice side dish for a change from the usual potatoes or rice. It is also a nice meatless main dish and is even good with plain white mushrooms if that is what's in the fridge.
This is a very tasty recipe, although to make it work for us, I had to double the sauce ingredients. I sautéed the mushrooms a bit with the onion and garlic before adding the wine and broth. I noticed as I was cooking that although the ingredient list called for chicken broth the instructions cited stock; broth worked fine here. I served the sauce on whole wheat udon noodles since that is what I had, but I do believe that angel hair would have been a better choice. Adding additional liquid makes this a five star recipe.
I've made this a few times, sometimes with variations based on what's on the shelf. It's always been good, original recipe or variation. Since I just had the original a few days ago, I tried it again with more variation. I had salmon instead of shrimp, and added some asparagus. I doubled the whipping cream, omitted the chicken stock, and added a dash of celery seed and onion powder for added flavor. And tiny macaronis rather than angel hair. Delicious. I could just as easily see the original recipe working without the cream, doubling the white wine (or rice wine), keeping the stock. Would be a little more asian, maybe, and just as tasty. Maybe I'll try that next time.
I also used half and half instead of heavy cream since this was a weekday meal and not a "splurge" :o) I agree with Starlet, mine sort of curdled and looked fairly unappetizing! Not sure what happened, but I followed the recipe other than using half and half and adding grilled chicken to make it a more balanced meal. This had a pretty good flavor, but seems to need *something* that I couldn't figure out. I definitely recommend extra garlic and you MUST double the sauce or use less noodles!! I might try this again sometime if shiitake mushrooms ever go on sale again :o)
Go higher on the liquid volume, I added a stille belgian Porter from Duel Brewing in place of the wine as well as German sausage, Asiago was subbed for the parm. Came out very good. -Chef of Duel Brewing. Santa Fe, NM
My boyfriend and I absolutely LOVE this recipe! I added fresh spinach, diced tomatoes, and grilled chicken to it and it tasted amazing! I am making it again tonight! :)
Served it with shrimp scampi and it was great.
Rich & Delicious! I doubled liquid except for cream for which I substituted butter. Used 5 cloves of garlic and was heavy-handed with parmesan with a tablespoon of cornstarch added to thicken sauce. The delightful sweetness inspired me to sautee shrimp as a protein accompaniment.. Marvelous, thank you!
Great recipe! I made some modifications in order to make it vegetarian and to add extra umami flavor. My modifications are as follows: used dried shiitake mushrooms soaked in hot water for about 45 minutes, then thinly sliced, reserving 1/4 of the liquid for the cooking PLUS 1/4 vegetable stock. I also used extra garlic. I'm also not crazy about using cream sauces on angel hair pasta so I used "thin spaghetti" instead.. it cooked up perfectly. It didn't even end up needing parsley or parmesan. This might be my new favorite weeknight pasta dish! Quick, easy and delicious!
Yum! I used skim milk instead of cream because that's all I had (I know, I know). If I were serving this for company, I would use the cream. For myself, I would just skip it altogether. Instead of using fresh shiitake, I rehydrated some and added the water into the sauce. I also tossed in some store-bought grilled chicken breast for filler. I don't even like seafood, but for some reason I feel this would be really great with shrimp.
I used crimini mushrooms instead of shiitake, used half and half to cut calories and reduced white wine vinegar with equal parts water. Otherwise, I made this dish exactly as directed. As other reviewer said, really, really amazing flavor! This will go on permanent rotation in our household. Thanks for the recipe!
I have made this on various occasions and like it more and more every time. It is an easy and likable recipe. I really enjoy mushrooms so I like this dish a lot. The only thing is I wish that it was more saucy, but it is still very good!
Very filling and rich! I made this with the "Parmesan Chicken" recipe from this site. The only changes I made were adding a little butter to saute and also melting about 1/2 cup of fresh grated Parmesan cheese to the sauce after it was done. Next time I will omit the chicken broth and double the wine!
It was so delicious
So good with a little more garlic added than the one clove the recipe calls for, but then, we love garlic! New family favorite! Added left over grilled chicken for a super fast and yummy dinner.
Very creamy and good! I didn't have chicken stock so I used lightly salted water and it had plenty of flavor.
Pretty amazing! The only thing I did was add spinach and chicken.
We tried this last evening and found it just delicous. It was as close as could be to a dish I had in Rome and just loved
Used cooking sherry instead of wine (thanks Molly111) and subsituted water, thyme, salt and pepper for the ck broth to keep it vegetarian. Stirred in a bit of cornstarch for thickening, about a tablespoon of lemon juice to perk it up, and topped with steamed asparagus. DELICIOUS!
This recipe is so easy and incredible! I used Chardonnay as the wine. I also added some chopped baby spinach. I will definitely make this again, but I would double the recipe as it didn't make as much sauce as I wanted to slather on my pasta.
This was just ok for me... Wanted to make it a main dish meal so I did add broccoli to the first part and shrimp at the very end, but those were actually the best parts. I don't know what I did wrong, but the sauce got kinda curdley and separated looking...? Once I mixed it all together it didn't look half bad, and the flavor was pretty good... BF liked it better than I did. Probably won't make again...
This is very good. The sauce is lite.
I rarely cook with cream, but it turned out well. The French preparein advance. mise en place (put in place) helps me remember to be prepared. I read some other reviews and learned a few things. Good suggestions from them. Thank you all. Someone said adding more salt and pepper is especially helpful.
Not enough sauce. Be sure to at least double. Otherwise it was delicious. My husband loved it.
Make sure you follow the suggestions to double the sauce. I made 16oz of pasta, and quadrupled the amount of sauce, and the pasta was still rather dry. Otherwise, the flavor was good, but kind of bland. I added shrimp, which I think helped, but next time I make this I think I'll add more salt and garlic, and perhaps some butter.
This was okay ~ followed recipe closely and doubled up on the sauce as many suggested. Added grilled shrimp and asparagus which was a nice addition. It just lacked something. Tried to spruce it up with more salt and pepper and even added red chili flakes. We ate it, but it wasn’t an oh la la meal.
This was very flavorful. However, I used Bella mushrooms instead of the Shiitake. I will definitely make again.
I made this recipe tonight, and it was absolutely amazing. Next time I make it I might add some roasted red peppers, I think it would compliment the flavors of this dish fabulously.
I doubled the recipe. And served as a main dish. I substituted shallots for the onion. Very tasty pasta
I made this with shiitakes grown by my local "Mushroom Man" in his basement, and they were awesome. (Thanks!). The recipe was quick and easy and well received. Wonderful! Will definitely make this one again -- once I get more shiitakes, that is.
This recipe was so delicious. It tasted just like a meal from a fine Italian restaurant.
This is so good! I didn’t use the wine but doubled the stock (I used vegetable stock) and used whole grain angel hair. I’ll be making this again.
So easy! I added cut up frozen spinach at the end and it was sooooooo GOOD!
Delicious. I've made it as is except with 3 cloves of garlic. Then I made it and added a pinch of nutmeg and a teaspoon of dried thyme, just for variety and to experiment. Excellent.
delicious! my family is super picky and they all loved these noodles. i made it with light cream, and it still tasted good, but the sauce didn't stick to the noodles as well.
A very tasty recipe! This dish tastes like you worked for hours, but it only takes minutes. A big hit at our last party. We served the pasta with lettuce salad, steak, and garlic bread and EVERYONE asked for more! Awesome!
Great recipe!! Followed it almost exactly (used 1/2 cup of wine instead of 1/4 cup wine and 1/4 cup chicken broth). Needed a bit more salt, probably because of not using chicken broth, and added a "splash" of chopped, fresh parsley at the end to brighten it up. Hubby and I both LOVED it!! Make sure you have some good parmesan cheese to top it off with. Going to try it next time with crimini, too!! A perfect meatless dinner!!
Half and half with a little butter, not heavy cream.
Delicious! I used half and half instead of cream, cremini instead of shiitake, and also threw in some peas. Next time I will use all wine and no broth because I think the wine adds so much flavor!
I love this recipe! My grocery store was out of shiitake mushrooms so I used white mushrooms and also threw in some peas. Though this is supposed to be a side dish, I served it as a main dish with salad and garlic bread. It would be awesome with chicken or shrimp which I will try next time. This is an easy delicious dish that tastes like it came from a great Italian restaurant. Definitely try it...delish!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections