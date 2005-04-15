Shiitake Angel Hair Pasta

WOW. really, really amazing flavor. I wanted to make a filling meal, so I roughly sliced/chopped up two boneless skinless chicken breasts and marinaded them in 3 Tb tomato sauce, 3 Tb soy sauce, 1 Tb peanut oil, a dash of cumin and a crushed clove of garlic (a big one). I let that set for an hour before I started with the mushroom sauce. After the aroma on the mushrooms began to develop and I tossed in the wine/broth, I also threw in the chicken (minus most of the marinade). Keep at medium heat as broth reduces and the chicken will cook through. Add the cream (I used 1/4c.milk, 1/4c. cream), and reduce to low-med as it reduces. It should finish around the same time as the pasta. You want to be careful not to over-cook the mushroom/chicken, because if it reduces too much you won't have enough sauce for the pasta. The recipe is brilliant. You don't need the cheese or parsely, really. I added some, but I thought it was flavorful and complex enough without it.

