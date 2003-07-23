Amatriciana

1 of 571

Rating: 3 stars This recipe is about right. The only things that should be noted is that, after tomatoes are added, they should cook for more than 10 minutes. You need about 20 minutes of simmering or the sauce won't be cooked. Remember also to add salt and pepper to taste before finishing. Helpful (192)

Rating: 4 stars I recently had this dish at a local pasta restraunt and wanted to duplicate it. Based on my dinner and previous reviews, I made some changes and it turned out great! While sauting the onions and garlic, I added 1/2 chopped green bell pepper and after adding the diced tomatoes, I added apprx 1 tsp dried basil, 1 tsp dried oregano and 1/2 tsp garlic powder. I also sprinkled dry parsley over all when the meal was served. In the future, I may try adding some Italian sausage (but to do this, I may have to add an additional can of tomatoes to cover the pasta adequately). The bacon gives this dish a subtle smokey flavor and what's great is that you can adjust the heat by adding more red pepper flakes. Thanks Elizabeth...for great dining at home! Helpful (127)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is really good, a perfect example of something being greater than the sum of its parts. I've since found out it has been around since Roman times, now I know why! I have made this dish dozens of times and have experimented with it a bit, the only change that I felt was an improvement was to double the red pepper flakes. I've also tried adding more bacon and it does not make it better in my opinion. The beauty of this recipe is it's simplicity and the delicate balance of flavors. Helpful (107)

Rating: 5 stars Thank you thank you thank you! I finally made a good sauce. As always I tweaked this a little per other reviewers. I used 7 slices of bacon (my lucky #) used red onion and let it get slightly brown added 1 tsp. dried oregeno & 1/2 tsp. dried basil when adding garlic (which I doubled) and red pepper flakes. I used 1 can tomato sauce & I can diced tomatoes w/roasted garlic (Contadina is my fav brand). I let it cook for 20-30 minutes & stirred in fresh basil. FABULOUS. My boyfriend even said he liked it better than Francesco Rinaldi (which was our fav). Helpful (62)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great pasta sauce! I sweat the onions and garlic in a little olive oil first, then add smoked bacon. When the bacon is cooked, I add 1/2 C dry white wine and let it reduce. Then I add the tomatoes and herbs/spices, and let it simmer to blend all the flavors together. Yum! Helpful (49)

Rating: 5 stars Delicioso! Definitely a five-star meal! I used pancetta (Italian bacon found in your deli counter) in place of bacon and added hot Italian turkey sausage. I grew up on pasta and red sauce. We had it so much I grew sick of it. I was a little leary of all the tomatoes but I am trying to eat healthier so I gave it a go. My grandfather never made red sauce like this! Very good. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is excellent. It is a simple dish yet wonderfully rich with flavor. It's not often that I follow a recipe to the letter -- I am always changing a little something here or there. But I followed this one almost to the T (I did use diced tomatoes instead of the called for) and it was perfect! I will definitely be making this again and again! Helpful (29)

Rating: 4 stars This was pretty good and very easy. would add a little more bacon. Helpful (29)