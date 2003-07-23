Amatriciana

Rating: 4.43 stars
545 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 315
  • 4 star values: 171
  • 3 star values: 42
  • 2 star values: 10
  • 1 star values: 7

This is a classic Italian pasta dish. Use fresh basil when it's in season; at other times, use fresh flat-leaf parsley.

By Christine L.

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook diced bacon in a large saucepan over medium high heat until crisp, about 5 minutes. Drain all but 2 tablespoons of drippings from the pan.

  • Add onions, and cook over medium heat about 3 minutes. Stir in garlic and red pepper flakes; cook 30 seconds. Add canned tomatoes, undrained; simmer 10 minutes, breaking up tomatoes.

  • Meanwhile, cook the pasta in a large pot of 4 quarts boiling salted water until al dente. Drain.

  • Stir basil into the sauce, and then toss with cooked pasta. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
529 calories; protein 21.5g; carbohydrates 97.6g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 12.1mg; sodium 701.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (571)

Most helpful positive review

DREGINEK
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2003
I recently had this dish at a local pasta restraunt and wanted to duplicate it. Based on my dinner and previous reviews, I made some changes and it turned out great! While sauting the onions and garlic, I added 1/2 chopped green bell pepper and after adding the diced tomatoes, I added apprx 1 tsp dried basil, 1 tsp dried oregano and 1/2 tsp garlic powder. I also sprinkled dry parsley over all when the meal was served. In the future, I may try adding some Italian sausage (but to do this, I may have to add an additional can of tomatoes to cover the pasta adequately). The bacon gives this dish a subtle smokey flavor and what's great is that you can adjust the heat by adding more red pepper flakes. Thanks Elizabeth...for great dining at home! Read More
Helpful
(127)

Most helpful critical review

Alessandra
Rating: 3 stars
11/20/2005
This recipe is about right. The only things that should be noted is that, after tomatoes are added, they should cook for more than 10 minutes. You need about 20 minutes of simmering or the sauce won't be cooked. Remember also to add salt and pepper to taste before finishing. Read More
Helpful
(192)
Conari
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2007
This recipe is really good, a perfect example of something being greater than the sum of its parts. I've since found out it has been around since Roman times, now I know why! I have made this dish dozens of times and have experimented with it a bit, the only change that I felt was an improvement was to double the red pepper flakes. I've also tried adding more bacon and it does not make it better in my opinion. The beauty of this recipe is it's simplicity and the delicate balance of flavors. Read More
Helpful
(107)
Nikki Sell
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2006
Thank you thank you thank you! I finally made a good sauce. As always I tweaked this a little per other reviewers. I used 7 slices of bacon (my lucky #) used red onion and let it get slightly brown added 1 tsp. dried oregeno & 1/2 tsp. dried basil when adding garlic (which I doubled) and red pepper flakes. I used 1 can tomato sauce & I can diced tomatoes w/roasted garlic (Contadina is my fav brand). I let it cook for 20-30 minutes & stirred in fresh basil. FABULOUS. My boyfriend even said he liked it better than Francesco Rinaldi (which was our fav). Read More
Helpful
(62)
Amanda Ingraham
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2003
This is a great pasta sauce! I sweat the onions and garlic in a little olive oil first, then add smoked bacon. When the bacon is cooked, I add 1/2 C dry white wine and let it reduce. Then I add the tomatoes and herbs/spices, and let it simmer to blend all the flavors together. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(49)
mcqueenbee
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2007
Delicioso! Definitely a five-star meal! I used pancetta (Italian bacon found in your deli counter) in place of bacon and added hot Italian turkey sausage. I grew up on pasta and red sauce. We had it so much I grew sick of it. I was a little leary of all the tomatoes but I am trying to eat healthier so I gave it a go. My grandfather never made red sauce like this! Very good. Read More
Helpful
(29)
Simchanna
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2003
This recipe is excellent. It is a simple dish yet wonderfully rich with flavor. It's not often that I follow a recipe to the letter -- I am always changing a little something here or there. But I followed this one almost to the T (I did use diced tomatoes instead of the called for) and it was perfect! I will definitely be making this again and again! Read More
Helpful
(29)
MOLSON7
Rating: 4 stars
10/27/2002
This was pretty good and very easy. would add a little more bacon. Read More
Helpful
(29)
BDOBBINS
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2008
Wow! This is an awesome recipe. My husband travels quite a bit and has eaten at a lot of nice restaurants. He LOVED this. He told me it was restaurant quality. It is going under our "favorites" file. I've made it with turkey bacon and wheat pasta and gotten the same great results Read More
Helpful
(20)
