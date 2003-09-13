Asian Noodles
This simple dish is a good accompaniment for grilled chicken or tofu.
This simple dish is a good accompaniment for grilled chicken or tofu.
This was a big hit in our family. Even my 21 month old daughter liked it. The sauce is a little tart, so you may want to add some sugar. Because my husband and I are on diets I did not. I ate the left overs cold with some left over chicken mixed in and that was good too.Read More
As is, just so-so. But a few slight additions make it outstanding. Swap unspecified vegetable oil for sesame -- much tastier -- and add some sprinkles of green onion or minced garlic and it's lovely.Read More
As is, just so-so. But a few slight additions make it outstanding. Swap unspecified vegetable oil for sesame -- much tastier -- and add some sprinkles of green onion or minced garlic and it's lovely.
This was a big hit in our family. Even my 21 month old daughter liked it. The sauce is a little tart, so you may want to add some sugar. Because my husband and I are on diets I did not. I ate the left overs cold with some left over chicken mixed in and that was good too.
This was easy. I sauteedthe vegetables using cooking spray. It was ok but I won't make it again.
I love reading the reviews to recipes. It certainly highlights the diversity of individual tastes. For those who found this recipe bland, there's no reason you can't add spicy items. Afterall, recipes are not written in stone.
Overall, very tasty and a great base to adjust to suite your tastes. I used angel hair pasta and sauteed my veggies with a little garlic. I also used low sodium soy sauce and opted for sesame oil vs. veg. oil. I also added a little sugar to the "dressing" and tossed to coat. I topped it with chopped green onion and toasted sesame seeds.
Was very easy but also very bland and tasteless. I love flavorful Asian food and there was nothing here to suggest that it was close to Asian for me. Good for people who don't like spicy (or Asian) food.
Made as stated and added garlic and green onions. I thing it went over well, just needed a little more soy since it had a stronger vinegar overtone than I'd like. After adding extra soy it was great.
Could not bring myself to boil the mushrooms and peppers. Sauteed them in olive oil and some rice cooking wine instead. Also added about a Tbl extra of soy sauce and sprinked in basil instead of parsley. Turned out good.
I thought the sauce for this was not tasty at all. I would not recommend this recipe to anyone.
This was good. It really tastes like the Lo Mein you would get at a Chinese restaurant!
Fast, easy and good! Substituted Rice spaghetti for the capellini.
This is not even close to an authentic Asian dish. The sauce isn't very good and the noodles should be authentic Asian noodles (you can find them in the refrigerated or dried aisles at any Asian market), that would help lend more authentic flavor to the dish. If you're Asian and/or like Asian food, I wouldn't recommend this recipe.
thanks for this recipe - it made a quick, easy and out of the ordinary dinner. Also easy to add whatever is on hand like shredded chicken or any stir fried vegies.
The red peppers worked nicely in there. Next time I would probably add some things... more mushrooms, perhaps a peapod or two. Also I wouldn't use quite as much vinegar and add a bit more of the soy sauce instead.
Very light and tasty! I added some tofu and some Hot Chilli sauce after I added the dressing. Also used Japanese noodles instead.
This is very good - it's not bland, it's subtle.
An awesome, quick pasta dish. I'll definitly make it again!
Good, a bit bland. Might stir fry the veggies and add some chicken or beef, then toss together with the noodles and dressing.
I dont care for mushrooms so i added zuccini instead. We also like ginger so i added a little extra! It was very good!
DELICIOUS!!!
BLAND.
I added more chili powder but I still thought it was a little bland
I added red pepper flakes,a little bit of seasame oil, and tofu and it was very good but I felt like something was missing!
This was a huge hit at my house! Hubby loved it as well as kids. The sauce was a little thick, will probably use more soy sauce next time.
As mentioned before, this was a little bland, but very, very easy to make. I've got leftovers and will probably mix them with chicken or tofu.
I'll make it again.
based on some of the reviews, I decided to make a couple of changes to this recipe: I sautéed extra firm tofu, the bell pepper, & mushrooms in a skillet using grape seed oil & Soy Vey Then I added the cooked pasta (I used Angel Hair) to the tofu, peppers & mushrooms, and then added the dressing. It was really good. Will make again!
It was delicious, but a little on the salty side. I think next time I’ll use low sodium soy sauce. My husband loved it though and did not think it was too salty.
This was a huge hit with my family! I followed some other reviews and I added a tad of sugar plus a tiny bit of miso paste.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections