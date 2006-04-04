Chicken and Cold Noodles with Spicy Sauce

Rating: 4.07 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a good summertime meal, and can be made ahead.

By Ann

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In large saucepan over medium high heat, bring 6 cups water to boil. Add chicken breast, and return to boil. Reduce heat to low. Simmer, uncovered, about 15 minutes. Remove meat from broth, and set aside to cool.

  • Bring broth to boil again, and add noodles. Cook, stirring occasionally, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain, reserving broth for another use if desired. Rinse noodles under cold running water until chilled. Drain again, and transfer to serving bowl. Toss lightly with 1 teaspoon sesame oil.

  • Cut or pull chicken meat into fine shreds, discarding skin and bones. Set aside.

  • Combine tahini and 3 tablespoons water, stirring to blend. Add chili oil, soy sauce, vinegar, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, peanut oil ,and garlic. Mix well.

  • Arrange the chicken on top of noodles in serving dish. Spoon sauce over all.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
542 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 37.2g; fat 35.6g; cholesterol 46.4mg; sodium 751.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Reviews:
Rosalind Rodgers Daily
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2006
Outstanding...it was all gone; I made a double portion to share with friends. I had no peanut oil or tahini so I used canola oil and peanut butter. I used the flat 'linguine' type Chinese noodles. It can be heated if you prefer it that way.... Read More
Helpful
(18)
Sarah Gartland
Rating: 4 stars
10/24/2005
Okay this was great but I had to make alot of substitutions. My tahini was a little dried out so I used peanut butter. I used udon noodles and chili sauce instead of chili oil (1/4 t is all you need it's hot!). Minor changes but I LOVED the end result. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Rachel
Rating: 5 stars
05/11/2006
This was a HIT with my family including the 2 year old. I made some changes - doubled it all seved warm used whole wheat penne pasta and blanched 1 bunch of bok choi leaves and steams (sliced small) for 2 minutes in the reserve liquid and added it to the mix. In addition I just mixed everything together rather than putting the chicken on top of the pasta. It went great with roasted asparagus Read More
Helpful
(8)
CASSANDRA
Rating: 4 stars
04/14/2008
This is also good warm. I made a double batch: half to eat warm at dinner and half to chill for lunch the next day. Very tasty. I can't seem to find hot chili oil anywhere, so I substituted a smaller amount of Tabasco sauce. EDITED TO ADD: Finally located some chile oil, and the recipe is even better using it (the full amount called for in the recipe). I've found that the chicken needs to cook a bit longer, closer to 25 minutes. Read More
Helpful
(6)
legof
Rating: 4 stars
10/12/2010
Excellent - I added a bit more water to the finished dish just before serving to make the noodles a little 'wetter' - the resulting sauce was wonderful! I also added a good sized handful of chopped fresh cilantro. Definitely a "make-again"! Read More
Helpful
(5)
lovemymutts
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2010
I could take or leave the chicken part. I made mine with regular pasta and it was delicious! It happens to taste just like Annie's Goddess Dressing. Yum! I think it would also be great substituting peanut butter (the real stuff not Jif) for the tahini. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Elizabeth
Rating: 4 stars
08/26/2009
It's hard to give this a rating because the family had mixed reviews. 2 of us loved it (the females) and 2 did not like it at all (the males). I followed the recipe except for being unable to get chili oil at my grocery store. Both of the guys felt like something was missing - vegetables? Read More
Helpful
(3)
Doughgirl8
Rating: 4 stars
08/01/2013
One of my favorite warm-weather meals is the Chicken with Cold Noodles from Szechuan Noodle Bowl in Seattle. This is close but I want to play with it a little. The sauce was a little thinner than I'd like but it was still very good. We added julienned carrots and cucumber like the restaurant does. Read More
Helpful
(2)
sizial
Rating: 5 stars
06/19/2013
I had a bunch of leftover linguini from a catering gig that was pretty bland (had oil and sun-dried tomatoes on it) and was looking for a good use. This worked out great and tasted just like the sesame cold noodles I get from Chinese take-out. I totally agree with lovemymutts' review - I skipped the chicken. This could use a touch of sweetness so I think the natural peanut butter would do the trick (or a mix with tahini). I also toasted some black sesame seeds and threw them in and subbed sriracha sauce for the chili oil as I did not have any. Read More
Helpful
(1)
