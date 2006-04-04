Chicken and Cold Noodles with Spicy Sauce

1 of 14

Rating: 5 stars Outstanding...it was all gone; I made a double portion to share with friends. I had no peanut oil or tahini so I used canola oil and peanut butter. I used the flat 'linguine' type Chinese noodles. It can be heated if you prefer it that way.... Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars Okay this was great but I had to make alot of substitutions. My tahini was a little dried out so I used peanut butter. I used udon noodles and chili sauce instead of chili oil (1/4 t is all you need it's hot!). Minor changes but I LOVED the end result. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This was a HIT with my family including the 2 year old. I made some changes - doubled it all seved warm used whole wheat penne pasta and blanched 1 bunch of bok choi leaves and steams (sliced small) for 2 minutes in the reserve liquid and added it to the mix. In addition I just mixed everything together rather than putting the chicken on top of the pasta. It went great with roasted asparagus Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars This is also good warm. I made a double batch: half to eat warm at dinner and half to chill for lunch the next day. Very tasty. I can't seem to find hot chili oil anywhere, so I substituted a smaller amount of Tabasco sauce. EDITED TO ADD: Finally located some chile oil, and the recipe is even better using it (the full amount called for in the recipe). I've found that the chicken needs to cook a bit longer, closer to 25 minutes. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars Excellent - I added a bit more water to the finished dish just before serving to make the noodles a little 'wetter' - the resulting sauce was wonderful! I also added a good sized handful of chopped fresh cilantro. Definitely a "make-again"! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I could take or leave the chicken part. I made mine with regular pasta and it was delicious! It happens to taste just like Annie's Goddess Dressing. Yum! I think it would also be great substituting peanut butter (the real stuff not Jif) for the tahini. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars It's hard to give this a rating because the family had mixed reviews. 2 of us loved it (the females) and 2 did not like it at all (the males). I followed the recipe except for being unable to get chili oil at my grocery store. Both of the guys felt like something was missing - vegetables? Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars One of my favorite warm-weather meals is the Chicken with Cold Noodles from Szechuan Noodle Bowl in Seattle. This is close but I want to play with it a little. The sauce was a little thinner than I'd like but it was still very good. We added julienned carrots and cucumber like the restaurant does. Helpful (2)