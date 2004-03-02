Goat Cheese and Arugula over Penne

1 of 324

Rating: 4 stars I thought this recipe was good. I give it 5 stars for being quick and easy to make and 3 stars for overall taste (4 stars overall). Next time I make it (and I will make it again)I will: (1) Sauté the garlic. I am a huge garlic fan but the fresh garlic taste in this recipe was overpowering and did not mix well with the other ingredients. I think the flavor would be better if it were sautéed for a few minutes. (2) Add a few more vegetables...perhaps mushrooms and sun dried tomatoes. You could even sauté the mushrooms and the garlic together. (3) Add some freshly grated parmesan cheese. The goat cheese was good but I think the added tang of some parmesan would be delicious. I re-heated this recipe the next day and it did not work well. It still tasted good, but it was not the same. This is not necessarily a bad thing though! A recipe like this, full of fresh ingredients, shouldn't be saved for leftovers. Overall, this was a very tasty dish...thanks! Helpful (122)

Rating: 5 stars I made some changes: added pine nuts sauteed garlic in olive oil first then added arugula until wilted and coated before adding to the rest of ingredients. We really enjoyed it. Very tasty and easy. Helpful (71)

Rating: 5 stars I LOVE goat cheese, which is how I came across this recipe on the site. Frankly, I didn't even know what arugula was before making this dish. I enjoy trying new and interesting things though, so the arugula did not discourage me. I made it...and it is delicious! I wasn't sure what to expect of the final result because I haven't made many recipes where you mix a bunch of fresh, cold garden ingredients with hot pasta...but it works! Delightful! Helpful (54)

Rating: 4 stars This was ok. As suggested by the other reviewers, I fried the garlic first. I found the end result to be a little bland. Parmesan cheese helped a lot. I think next time, I will use sun dried tomatoes instead of cherry tomatoes, and maybe add grilled portabello mushrooms. Still, a great base recipe--Thanks! Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars This made a fantastic summer meal! I used spinach instead of arugula added shrimp and chilled it overnight. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious. Sauteed the garlic in the olive oil along with about six sliced baby bella mushrooms. Poured that over the cheese and arugula and let it sit at room temp for about an hour. Tossed in a handfull of kalamata olives too. Very versatile recipe I think you could substitute a variety of ingredients depending on what you have on hand: artichokes sun-dried tomatoes even add shrimp or sausage. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I did not change a thing! I found Argula at the Wild Oats Store (popular chain) after going to 2 regular grocery stores. Goat cheese was easy to find..and I do not think it has the same taste as Feta. I would personally not substitute this. I love the sharper flavor! When I served it up...I thought it needed something and I sprinkled on about 1/2 cup of Parmesan and a bit of leftover Mozerella. This was half way through the meal and everyone liked it better with the additional cheeses! I added them to my recipe card. I love the ease and I will make it my way again and again! YUM! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful! Changed it a bit... I started by sauteing some red onion in some of the olive oil. I added baby spinach to the arugula for a total of 4 cups which I added to the onions to "wilt." I felt like I didn't have enough greens after that and added a little more spinach and about 2 more cups arugula to the pasta. My package of goat cheese was 4 oz so I was a little short on goat cheese - but I don't think it made a big difference. I did add maybe 1/2 cup shredded parmesan. And I used grape tomatoes. Will enjoy this for work dinners for the rest of the week! Yum! (Oh! I did not bother to chopped the greens... ) Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars Very good and refreshingly light!! I adapted this according to my picky husband's taste -- used parmesan instead of goat cheese; sauteed arugula with garlic and whole grape tomatoes and added shrimp to complete the dish. I'll definitely make this again! Helpful (11)