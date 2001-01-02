Tuna and Red Pepper Sauce
All you have to cook is the pasta!
Very good and easy to take as a lunch because it doesn't need refrigeration. However, there's not enough tuna in recipe--it could easily be doubled or tripled. If you do this, do not add the salt because canned tuna already is salty. I've also used cubed, cooked chicken breasts, which also is excellent.Read More
I was thrilled to have all of the ingredients on hand. I liked it far better than my husband. Sorry, I won't be making this again.Read More
Love this meal! So very simple and delicious. Especially love making it in the spring/summer since the only cooking is the pasta. Thank you! (Been making this for years, and am just now rating...yum!)
This is an excellent quick and easy light supper recipe. I did make a few additions. I roasted the red pepper in the oven along with yellow and orange pepper and some summer squash, and I added a fresh diced tomato, a squeeze lemon juice and some grated asiago cheese. But I usually look at recipes as ideas to jump start the creative cooking process anyways, and this was a great one to work off of and custamize.
Very good, tasty and simple. I did modify the recipe a bit to adjust it to our personal taste: we're big garlicg fans, so we used 3 cloves, thinly sliced, and also added piquillo roasted peppers (if you like red peppers and happen to find a jar of this, please try them...piquillos grow in the northern part of Spain and are possibly the best roasted peppers I ever tried). Thanks for sharing, this is a great and very easy recipe.
Simple, easy and very good...!!!!
This is a great quick meal, I like it with more peppersa nd capers.
I thought this recipe was easy and good. I added half of a large onion, diced, and I didn't use the exact spices. I used garlic salt, dried parsley, and dried Italian seasoning with the peppers, tuna and pasta. I will make this again!
I doubled the recipe, and it turned out pretty good. I only had whole wheat elbow macaroni, and it was great. I also substituted fresh parsley for dried, and that worked fine. Yum yum! I'll definitely be making this again soon.
This is a pretty good recipe for something that is quick and easy. I doubled the peppers and tuna. It seemed to be missing something so next time I'm going to make the tuna mixture early with more garlic so the flavors blend more (or infuse the garlic in the olive oil). Definitely something I'm going to make again because I always have these ingredients on hand.
Tuna isn't that great in a hot dish but I wanted to try this and it turned out pretty good. I didn't add the capers but wish I had cuz it needed a pop of flavor. I also added a chopped tomato and some Italian seasoning. I'm thinking some sauteed onion would be nice too. I used fresh garlic which I did not saute and think it would be less strong and better if I had.
I recommend adding a second can of tuna to the mix.
Thought it was good , added more tuna and roasted the red bell pepper , also roasted some jalapeños and added some mustard and balsamic vinegar .
I usually adore roasted red bell peppers, but this recipe dulled them. Doubled tuna and added onion to make palatable; was better cold.
This was delicious! I made a couple changes mostly due to what was in the pantry. I only had 3 peppers (red, yellow, orange) so I did not use all the noodles. I used tuna packed in olive oil (sooo much better than any other), butternut squash seed oil instead of olive oil (it tastes similar to sesame oil and it's very healthy), chopped olives instead of capers and of course, Himalayan salt. We also had some leftover salmon, so I threw that in there. I bet this small morsel I have left will even be good cold.
