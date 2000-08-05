Mean Woman Pasta
A standard in our home, this one is simple to make and gets better with time.
This is a great weekday dinner recipe. The flavors are really delicious and, if you have any leftovers, this dish gets even better with time.
This is a great weekday dinner recipe. The flavors are really delicious and, if you have any leftovers, this dish gets even better with time.
Um, maybe the item that was MISSING was the OLIVES? If there are only 5 ingredients, leaving one out and then complaining is just silly. This recipe was delish: I put more peppers and more olives and only marinated an hour and it was Great! WHOLE family loved it!
Haven't actually tried the recipe, though it looks good, but I have to ask... How can you post a recipe with an interesting name like Mean Woman Pasta and not explain how it got that name? Enquiring minds want to know! :)
Really, really good. I sliced the peppers instead of leaving them whole to make the recipe a little spicier. I also serve this with toasted baguette slices as an appetizer. YUM!
I made this pasta dish for dinner last night and although I only had three hours to marinate it, it was still great. I substituted half of the pasta shells with beef stuffed ravioli and it was so delicious. Will definitely make it again.
very good! next time i will add fresh mozzarella.
Love it! I did make a few slight adjustments to suit our tastes - we wanted warm, spicy pasta so I subbed 2 cans of diced tomatoes for the chopped, reduced the oil, increased the pepperoncini and added red pepper flakes and chunks of pepperoni for extra heat...but I must say the recipe is also perfect as-is! Rave reviews - I will be making this again soon:)
Prepared this the night before to let the tomatoes marinate then used it over brown rice and chicken the next night. Awesome! The flavors added a welcome flavor to rather bland brown rice and grilled chicken.
This is a delectable pasta dish, but is better if there are no children to be fed.
This was a hit with my family. With all the chopping I didn't think it was so quick, but consider it reasonable preparation time for a weeknight dinner. It was an easy recipe to follow and most of all, tasted great!
My husband liked this so much that he asked me to make it again just two days later!!
OH. MY. GOD. this was DELICIOUS!!!! i didn't put quite so many pepperoncini in because i don't like super-hot things, but man, it was unbelievable. don't make this on a date, though, because it gives you HORRIBLE garlic breath. :)
We've used this recipe for years and it's always a hit. My hubby prefers using Italian dressing instead of plain olive oil (I like both). If I want this to be a complete meal, I'll add a 1/2 cup diced, fresh mozz. cheese and 1 c.(ish) of diced pepperoni.
Perfect recipe when you don't want to heat up the kitchen on a summer day. I had left over pasta so I served it over cold pasta and it was so good!!!
This is so good... We have had this a few times. Each time we try something a little different. Adding some fresh mozza or parmy. We are going to try goat cheese the next time. But even without adding anything extra in this is a awesome recipe.
yum yum
Pasta dishes are a favorite in my family. Pasta salads top the list during warm weather. My grandchildren are especially fond of pasta and this one is near the top on their list. We grow sweet basil in our garden and this is a great way to utilize this herb.
Absolutely delicious! I love garlic and this recipe delivers. Plus the name of the recipe is great! I love it sprinkled with a bit of parmesan. Even better the next day!
This meal was deeelicious! I love all the ingredients separately, but when you put them together they are even better! As others said, this dish gets better with time. It was especially tasty for lunch the next day. A KEEPER!
Delicious and unique. (But no kissing afterwards!) Even tastier with freshly grated regato or parmesan. Mmmmmmmmmmean!
This is very good and simple to prepare. I vary the ingredients sometimes. At times I use a little greek dressing without fresh basil and sometimes both. I always add some kind of cheese. Either mozarella or feta. Super yummy.
This was really good. Way better than I expected. I used can diced tomatoes because that is what I had on hand and I was scared at first that using those would be gross but it was actually good. I just rinsed them off first. Because my husband needs meat for dinner I added some cooked cubed chicken that I seasoned with S&P. Topped it with freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Oh, and I used rotini pasta cuz it's fun for the kids. I have a 9 and 11 year old and everyone ate the entire bowl of pasta. It was super. Thanks for the recipe!
YUM - better cold
Good, although recipe was not clear re: whether the pepperoncini were sliced, left whole, etc. I sliced them and still found the salad needed more "oomph" so I added more. I also increased the kalamata olives and added salt.
I thought this was great and would give it five stars. I'm giving it 4 only because my wife didn't really like it (she's not a fan of cold sauce on pasta). Absolutely worth a try!
Quick and easy with a kick!
That Is A really cool Recipe
Oh. My. Gosh. Simply wonderful. Made this exactly according to directions, and ate it right away. With the pepprocinis it sounded like it might be too spicy, but the flavors are absolutely perfect. I can't wait to see how it tastes tomorrow after chilling overnight. Served this with an alfredo sauce option for family members who aren't veggie fans, and they liked mixing the two together. This will be added to my regular dinner repertoire!
with my busy schedule this recipe was fanatastic. !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
We love this recipe, my hubby likes it hot so I add red pepper flakes. So good!!!!
I don't understand the other reviews! This dish was bland, bland, bland! Did I miss something? It was very easy to make, I followed the recipe exactly, it marinated overnight... and it was edible.
This was good, about how I expected it. Omitted olives (didn't have any) and added some salt as others suggested. Also a little red pepper flakes. Sprinkled some fresh parmesan over finished dish. Seemed to need a little something.
A good change of pace from the traditional spaghetti
Definitely better when it marinates. It's even delicious when served cold. I added fresh mozzarella and next time I make this dish I think I will add some garlic or blackened shrimp.
I added a 1/2 cup of the pepperoncini juice, 1/2 cup of the olive juice, and feta cheese to this recipe and it was fabulous!
i meant to give it 5 stars...
This was pretty good. I doubled the garlic because I love it! Added salt before serving - much needed. Needed something more, but I can't put my finger on it...
Love this! So easy for a quick and fresh weeknight meal. The colors are bright, fun, and the flavors really pop. I substituted the Peperoncini with some capers and artichoke hearts only because I didn't have peperoncini on hand. Thanks for sharing!!!
My Family says this recipe is a keeper!
Needed more flavor
Well, I sure changed this by accident but it was good! I have made caprese pasta, which has basil, tomatoes, olive oil, and cheese, a lot before this and it is similar. This is like a "spiced up" version. Followed recipe except I didn't know what pepperoncini were - it made me think of pepperettes, i.e. the little snack-size pepperoni (but real pepperoni, not the overly-salty prepackaged ones). So that's what I used! I sliced 7 or so of them and tossed them in. And it worked well to have a bit of meat in the meal. Try it out. I'm sure the hot peppers would be good too :-)
So simple, so good. Best with tomatoes fresh from the garden!
We absolutely loved this sauce!! We used one can of San Marzano tomatoes and a can of fire roasted diced tomatoes. We left the peppers whole and served on the side. Fresh herbs added nice subtle flavor. Doubled the garlic for a zesty, rich taste. We are making this again and doubling the amount!!
Really, really good. I was feeling extra lazy and made with 2 cans of chopped basil garlic tomatoes and it was wonderful. Definitely a keeper.
we really liked it but it does need some salt and pepper added or it's a little bland.
I've made this a few times and really enjoy it each time. The only change I make is to put everything in the blender and whiz away. I add parmesan cheese at the table. My husband doesn't like lumpy tomato sauce so this blended version works for him. We have eaten it right after it's been made and after leaving it overnight. The extra time does improve the taste but not enough to stop us eating it right away.
This was good but next time I will double the calamata olives, reduce garlic to 3 cloves and toast them first, and substitute something else for the pepperoncini. Loved the suggestions of adding some type of meat but tonight was made for vegetarians
I have been making this for a while now. I do make some additions to mine. I add capers and some spicy chili flakes. I use whatever pasta I have on hand. My family loves this dish - it is always a crowd pleaser!
This is a really fast and simple recipe. This could be enjoyed right away or marinated and enjoyed cold the next day. The only thing I did differently was to spruce it up with some additional seasonings including red pepper flakes. I couldn’t resist a small sprinkle of parmesan cheese.
Must add mozzarella... I cubed about a 1/2-3/4cup and it added a lot of flavor. I also added hard salami (just had deli slice a little thicker and diced it up). Husband says that is a must to add meat to it and make it more of a meal!