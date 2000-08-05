Mean Woman Pasta

A standard in our home, this one is simple to make and gets better with time.

By SNOWCROFT

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine tomatoes, garlic, olives, basil, olive oil, and pepperoncinis. Stir together and allow to marinate as long as you have time for; overnight is best, although it's fine to eat right away too.

  • Cook pasta according to the package directions; drain. Toss with sauce and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
611 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 92.8g; fat 20.5g; sodium 1719.8mg. Full Nutrition
