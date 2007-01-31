Cavatelli and Broccoli

4.3
193 Ratings
  • 5 104
  • 4 62
  • 3 20
  • 2 5
  • 1 2

This is quick meal to make. Serve with garlic bread.

Recipe by linda m

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
12 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot of boiling water, blanch broccoli for about 5 minutes. Drain, and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute garlic until lightly golden, being careful not to burn it. Add the broccoli. Saute, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes. Broccoli should be tender yet crisp to the bite.

  • Meanwhile, cook cavatelli in a large pot of boiling salted water for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente. Drain, and place in a large serving bowl. Toss with the broccoli, and season with salt and hot pepper flakes. Serve with parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 10.2g; carbohydrates 47.6g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 0.7mg; sodium 234.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022