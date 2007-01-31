Cavatelli and Broccoli

Here's wha6t I did, cobbling together from the other comments... Bring chicken stock (about 2 qts) and about 1/4 cup of salt to a boil to blanch your broccoli. Get it to a boil, then submerge the broccoli for 2 minutes AT MOST. Remove it and shock it in cold/ice water. I usually separately cook a package of frozen chopped broccoli (cooked just enough that its not a brick anymore) to add to the mix later. DON'T DISCARD the water. Set the broccoli aside. Put 1 lb (2 if you're adventurous) of frozen cavatelli in the broccoli water. Bring to a boil, then boil for about 5-7 minutes (don't cook it till its floppy. It'll continue to cook while you prep the rest of the meal) Set aside. Heat 1/4 cup of olive oil in a frying pan. Add to that 3 (hugely heaping) T of minced garlic. Also add 1/4 to 1/2 C of chopped red onion. Sautee over low heat for maybe two minutes, then add the broccoli (and the previously frozen stuff) and sautee for another 4 minutes. Add 1 cup of the broccoli water (do this earlier if the broccoli or garlic is burning) and sautee. Sautee for 4 or 5 minutes. Add the pepper flakes. Or don't. It's already good by itself. Right before serving, add the parmesian cheese and toss. Enjoy