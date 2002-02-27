Ricotta Apple Lasagna
Pasta for dessert? You bet! Ricotta and Cheddar cheeses are the perfect complement to sweet, spicy apples.
What a fun recipe. I did modify it (trying to cut out white sugar) by using Splenda and brown sugar substite, also used a can of sliced apples and one can of apple topping. Also used marscapone instead of sour cream. Amazingly wonderful stuff. Look forward to doing 'variations' on this (I am a chef), like bananas foster lasagna, pineapple lasagna or blueberry lasagna- this should be a BIG hit at the next potluck... Thanks...(the mexican lasagna was also terrific)
This was not good and a big dissapointment. Apples and cheddar cheese are good, but the pasta was an unpleasant texture with everything else.Read More
Substitute cream cheese for the ricotta for a richer result.
This was very unique and delicious! I made it with no bake noodles, which I do not recommend doing! There just wasn't enough liquid, so they were a bit rubbery and underdone! I also made it with homemade Apple Pie filling, using a recipe I found on this site. That made it extra delicious.
This is really good. I made my own apple pie filling to use in it. Will make this again. Thanks for sharing.
My daughter's class was having a peach-themed party...I took this recipe and substituted canned peaches for the apples, and the dessert was a big hit! I do agree the noodles should be boiled prior, though, and that you will want to use double the amount of fruit in order to cover the fruit layers evenly.
Made this recipe for extra credit in my culinary arts class, all of the teachers I gave it to loved it! Most of the students [including myself] thought it was akward.. it seems to be an aquired taste because it's so rich. Don't think I would make it again unless someone asked me to. Would definately reccomend making this for adults, not children!
A wonderful treat! One suggestion, use the ready to cook noodles. Saves some more time.
I made this today for a ladies brunch and served it with sausage links. It was a huge hit with everyone! They all want the recipe. I also used 4 cans of apple filling like some others. Next time I am also going to double the cheese layer as I thought it was kind of "lost" with all the apples. Also used whole wheat oven ready lasagne noodles. This is not an overly sweet dish - making it perfect for a brunch item.
I thought it was fun and didn't taste too bad either. I do think that the bottom needs more apples than just one can.
I made this yesterday afternoon and it was a huge hit. I was searching Lasagne recipes for a birthday party and this came up. I was more intrigued than anything. I made a few changes because of personal preference more than anything. I highly recommend this recipe for anyone that is looking for a new idea for dessert.
Tastes pretty good. We enjoyed it.
This recipe did not go over well with my kids, they thought it was.."Okay". There are so many better desserts out there, that I won't make this one again.
This was interesting, in a good way. My parents and hubby gave it 5 stars, but I would only give it 3 stars. It's a fun recipe if you like to make and try new things, but I wouldn't make it often, just because I prefer more decadent desserts. I think the ricotta and chedder part wasn't sweet enough for me...still, fun to try something so different. I may tinker with it a bit and give it another try...especially when my parents visit!
I'm not sure if this is a main dish or desert, but either way it's yummy! It's fairly simple to make, and something unusual and different to serve to family & friends.
Hated it. Doughy and sugary sweet. The ricotta left a grittyness to the filling.
I thoroughly enjoyed this one! It's like an apple pie, but without being too sweet. Every ingredient blends well together for a very surprising, yet pleasant taste experience. Next time, I might try it with cherry pie filling.
This was an interesting recipe. My boyfriend loved it, but at first I didn't really like it, but after it sat in the fridge overnight, I found it much better--I guess the tastes had time to meld. I think I'll make it again, but add more sugar (it wasn't really very sweet), at least four cans of apple pie fillings (I used three and found it needed more to combat the cheese) and fewer noodles--I put four on a layer and it was too much. But, the sauce was awesome: my boyfriend kept eating it straight and we had to double it to finish the lasagna.
I was looking for something different to take to an apple-themed potluck. I have to say that I was pleasantly suprised; this was pretty good. I made my own apple filling because nothing tastes better than homemade! I could, however, see using the plain sliced apples in a can and sweetening them myself, just to save time. This bakes up really nice; however, I think one more cheese layer would make it 5 star. Oh, and I used lowfat ricotta cheese, reduced fat cheddar for half of the cheese, and light sour cream. There wasn't anything left at the potluck to take home. Thanks for the interesting recipe!
Delicious! Everyone loved it!
Very yummy...I was hesitant at first about the cheddar cheese, but it does work...my family loved this warm gooey dessert!!!
no one in my house cared for this at all.
I had 4 lasagne noodles and a little ricotta cheese to use up and came across this recipe. The first thing I did was adjust the servings to 6. I used 2 cans of peaches, thickened the juice in a saucepan with a little cornstarch and added some cinnamon. After that I followed the recipe as written. I have to say, it was surprisingly good. Reminded me a bit of noodle kugel.
My family loved this recipe. I used home made lasagna sheets and they blended well with the rest of the pudding. I only added one tin of pie apples but included 8 fresh apples sliced and steamed in the microwave then blended with a bit of butter, cinnamon and a little sugar. (next time I might sprinkle some fresh lemon over) I also cut back on the cheddar cheese as was a bit nervous of the cheese element. I will definitely be making this again
