Ricotta Apple Lasagna

3.7
32 Ratings
Pasta for dessert? You bet! Ricotta and Cheddar cheeses are the perfect complement to sweet, spicy apples.

Recipe by Star Pooley

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
12 - 15 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine Cheddar cheese, ricotta cheese, egg, white sugar, and almond extract in a medium bowl. Blend well. Spread one can apple pie filling over the bottom of a greased 9x13 inch pan. Layer with half of the noodles, and then the cheese mixture. Layer again with remaining noodles, and the second can of pie filling.

  • Combine flour, 6 tablespoons brown sugar, oats, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a small bowl. Cut in butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over top.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes. Cool for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, prepare garnish by blending sour cream and 1/3 cup brown sugar in small bowl until smooth. Cover, and refrigerate. Serve warm apple lasagna with sour cream garnish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 52.1g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 49.1mg; sodium 193.2mg. Full Nutrition
