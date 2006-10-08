Puttanesca I

Named after the Italian ladies of the night, this sauce goes well with any type of spaghetti.

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pasta in boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Heat oil in a skillet over low heat; cook garlic in oil until golden. Add sieved tomatoes, and cook 5 minutes. Stir in anchovies, tomato paste, capers, olives, and red pepper flakes. Cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Toss pasta with sauce, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
490 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 38.7g; fat 34g; cholesterol 44.3mg; sodium 727.7mg. Full Nutrition
