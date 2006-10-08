Puttanesca I
Named after the Italian ladies of the night, this sauce goes well with any type of spaghetti.
Named after the Italian ladies of the night, this sauce goes well with any type of spaghetti.
Made this last night and it was unbelievable. I used a 24 oz. can of crushed tomatoes. Put a whole can of anchovies (drained), capers, and olives in the mini chopper and added that to sauce. In just 30 minutes, the sauce was done and the house smelled like an italian restaurant. My husband couldn't believe I made "homemade" sauce that quickly. This is truly wonderful.Read More
i hae been making this for years! my favorite easy fabulous recipe. I use Kalamata olives and more garlic. I also let the tomatoes simmer until thick. be generous with the capers! I absolutely love this sauce and i accompany it with a homemade cesar salad!Read More
Made this last night and it was unbelievable. I used a 24 oz. can of crushed tomatoes. Put a whole can of anchovies (drained), capers, and olives in the mini chopper and added that to sauce. In just 30 minutes, the sauce was done and the house smelled like an italian restaurant. My husband couldn't believe I made "homemade" sauce that quickly. This is truly wonderful.
Ay yo! This is a great puttanesca sauce!!! Took a break from the usual Sunday gravy and made this...loved it! I made a whole pound of macaroni...so I doubled the recipe. I followed it pretty close except I used two 14.5oz cans of diced tomatoes and and 8oz can of tomato sauce instead of using the sieve, and I used half kalamotta and half greek olives. Those of you who think there is too much olive oil...that's what puttanesca is supposed to be like. It is not supposed to be tomatoey and sweet like marinara. Puttanesca should be bitter and spicy...and that's just what this is. Thanks for an incredible recipe! This one goes into my rotation. And oh yeah, and thanks for the gut...a pound I ate in two days!
I made this recipe for a dinner party for 9 people. All of them raved about the sauce. I did not push the tomatoes through a sieve, but left them chopped coarse. Added a few chopped sundried tomatoes, which helped to thicken the sauce a bit. Made a nice addition, but the sauce would have been fine without them. I also scaled back the olive oil a bit. Overall, a keeper of a recipe. I can't wait to serve it again!
This recipe has become one of my favorite dishes to serve for any occasion. I usually can't stand olives or anchovies, but love them in this. I chop the tomatoes in the food processer rather than pushing them through a seive, and substitute anchovy paste for filets. The ratio of ingredients is pretty flexible, but I wouldn't recommend leaving any ingredients out completely...I made it without the anchovy for a vegetarian friend and the flavor was completely different (good, but nothing like the original). Also, keep in mind that the flavors are strong and will be overpowering if you put too much on your pasta (use half as much as you would if it were a marinara sauce). This may be the reason that so many reviews say that the sauce is too salty or the olive/caper taste is too strong.
Outstanding! I saw this being made on a cooking show and had to make it since my husband and I LOVE olives, anchovies, and capers. True, the sauce is a bit salty because of these ingredients, but a little sauce goes a long way in flavor! **** UPDATE 3/14/08 ***** I made this with sea bass last night and it was delicious. On foilm I laid down some lemon slices, topped with the fish, then the puttanesca sauce. Fold the foil up to make a pouch and bake at 400 degrees for 18 minutes. The puttanesca sauce compliments the fish. Excellent recipe!
This was delicious! I cut back just a smidge on the oil, used a ~15oz can of petite diced tomatoes (we like it chunky!) instead of fresh, added an extra clove of garlic, and used regular black olives - presliced from a can since that's what I had on hand. Otherwise all ingredients and amounts were left as written. I did add the chopped anchovies to the oil while I sauteed the garlic so they basically "melted" away and just left the flavor. This was so good, I couldn't stop eating it! Even my husband commented on how good it was! (I didn't tell him it had anchovies until after he raved about it. :) I'm usually very sensitive to saltiness but this was fine - not too salty at all. I did rinse the anchovies before using them, so maybe that did it. This will definitely be a regular in our house - thanks so much!
This is as good as it gets, frankly. This is a WONDERFUL pasta dish to have in the weekly rotation. Only made two adjustments: reduced the olive oil to 1/3 cup rather than 1/2 cup (but that's just a personal preference) and to make things easier I simply used two cups of canned Imported Italian Crushed Tomatoes. Oh, and I STRONGLY SUGGEST using a fetucini pasta as it is the perfect size and consistency for absorbing and mopping up this yummy sauce. I would imagine that this would make an excellent dipping sauce with crostini as well as a nice sauce to pour over fish or chicken. Don't hesitate to make this one!!!!
This recipe allows you to enjoy a puttanesca that is finer than any we've enjoyed at many top Italian restaurants. Try it with a good Zinfandel for optimum enjoyment. For those that are calorie conscience feel free to cut back on the olive oil. We used 1/8 cup and will use less next time around. We'll enjoy this dish again and again.
This recipe is very flavorful, quick, easy cleanup, and uses ingredients that I keep onhand. For those pitting Greek olives, try pitted Kalamata Olives. I substituted anchovy paste for anchovies - just because I keep the paste onhand, but not anchovies. We'll enjoy this dish again and again.
Excellent sauce and quite quick and easy. I used half pitted black olives and half pimento stuffed green ones and added 1/2 cup white wine. Great!
i hae been making this for years! my favorite easy fabulous recipe. I use Kalamata olives and more garlic. I also let the tomatoes simmer until thick. be generous with the capers! I absolutely love this sauce and i accompany it with a homemade cesar salad!
I made this for the first time yesterday and the sauce got raves. I used the suggestion of the person who sauteed the anchovies with the garlic to kind of melt the anchovies, as my husband hates the taste of fish, and even he loved the sauce. Other than that I didn't change a thing. I put the sauce on spaghetti, but I really think it would be even better on large flat noodles pappardele, which I'm going to try next time.
This is a wonderful puttanesca! It tastes just like the one my grandma made when I was a child. I wouldn't change a thing and highly recommend!
This was excellent, in fact, much better than my husband and I expected. I used the whole can of anchovies and served it over linguini...perfect!! I doubled the recipe but did skim oil off the top before serving. I will not double olive oil next time. I am Italian and have never had this dish before. I usually drown my pasta with sauce, but not this dish. It is much better to "just top it" with the sauce. Excellent!!!
I was looking for an easy but different pasta sauce for weeknight meals. This one was perfect! It's really spicy, sharp, and idk...complex. I used canned crushed tomatoes (decent quality). I used the whole can, but next time may actually measure out 2 cups as it was just a hair too much. I used canned, sliced black olives. I added an extra clove of garlic. I used anchovy paste because it will keep and this is the *only* thing I'll use it for, and I got capers off of the olive bar at the grocery (nearly same price as the bottled stuff and waayyyy better). I cut back just a hair on the olive oil too, probably used 1/3 cup (good quality). The only tip I'd offer is, I whisked the sauce to emulsify the oil and tomato sauce. It didn't take long, <5mins and was well worth it I think. I served it over spinach fettuccine with crusty garlic bread and a salad. It was awesome. Like all the pasta sauce recipes it makes a ton. I'll be making it again.
My parents and I loved this dish. My boyfriend thought it had a strange taste. If you like anchovies and greek olives then this dish is for you. But if those things taste strange to you, then you probably won't like it to much.
The whole family ate this up! I did eyeball the EVOO (as per reviews stating original recipe was too oily) for somewhere between 1/2 and 1/4 C, as well as putting the 1/2 capers, olives and anchovies in processor for a moment. I added 1/2 capers whole for personal preference :) and probably doubled the amount of capers as well, again personal preference. (love 'em) I did not have fresh tomatoes on hand so used diced caned, drained. Other than that followed recipe, will definitely make again, and again! Thank you Poochie!
I omitted the anchovies and served over whole wheat pasta- tasted great.
Loved this - really good and spicy, and not hard! I used Pom chopped tomatoes and didn't bother sieving them, just tossed them in, sauce and all; worked out fine. Don't be scared of the olive oil. Makes the finished sauce nice and lush. Next time, I might try adding the whole can of anchovies, so it doesn't go to waste, but all in all - we'll definitely make this again, thanks so much!
This is my new favorite "sauce". I really enjoyed this meal, my husband did too!
Great tasting and pretty easy to make. Big hit with the gf. :). She loved it so much that she's made it several times for family and friends.
Love it! I added chicken by browning the outsides initially then adding it to the sauce and letting it all cook together. Then I only use about half the pasta.
Put tomatoes in the food processor. Used anchovy paste and kalamata olives. Was sooooooo good!
I made this with capellini. It had great flavor, but it was a touch too oily for me; next time, I'll reduce it to 1/3 cup. The puttanesca I used to get at my favorite Italian restaurant, in New Jersey, used kalamata, green, and black olives, so I made it that way, with extra olives. A definite keeper!
Can't believe how much of this Mr P managed to gobble down in one sitting...good job it's fairly healthy! Made recipe more or less as is, just upped the amount of capers, olives & anchovy as per personal taste. This is definitely one for the rotation - very quick & simple and very, very tasty. Thanks for the recipe.
I'm not an olive, caper, or anchovy lover, but I love this sauce. I also love how quick and easy it is to make. BUT I like it made my way. I also cut up a half an onion and fry that up, then mince twice the garlic called for and fry that up. I give a rough chop to the anchovies and olives (kalamata, black, and green) and throw everything in the blender and blend until it is fairly smooth, only slightly chunky. You can only see real small pieces of olive. I also cut the olive oil to 1/3 c. and serve it with fettuccini. The sauce does get thicker in the fridge and then I'll thin it with more olive oil. This is a very flavorful sauce that I'm sure will get many raves!
The first time I made this I forgot the tomato paste and my family LOVED it. The next time I added the tomato paste and they didn't like it quite as much. The tomato paste gives it a slightly sweet, marinera-like flavor so now I leave it out. I also don't bother with the sieve--I just blend 4 or 5 tomatoes and use that. It's a regular in our house now. Thanks for sharing this.
This is also great with shrimp; saute shrimp in a separate pan, add to pasta/sauce and toss to combine.
What a fantastic, simple recipe. I added the anchovies (a 2oz can) with the garlic and dissolved it into the oil. A 15oz can diced tomatoes works just fine. In 30 min I had it ready and the kitchen cleaned up! Deliciously salty. Tastes more complicated than it is. I've already made it many times! This is a keeper for sure.
I love puttanesca and this was terrific. Like another reviewer, I also add an extra dash of crushed red pepper because I like it hot.
This recipe is outstanding!!! I made 2 changes.....used 2 14 oz cans of crushed tomatoes and only 1/4 cup of olive oil. The rest of the ingredients I measured exactly. I put the olives, capers and anchovies in the mini chopper and pulsed a few times so the chunks wouldn't be too big. It was fabulous!!! My husband raved. DEFINITE KEEPER!
This was very good, I used anchovy paste instead of the fillets and omitted the olives at my husbands request. Next time I will add some chicken because my hubby couldn't believe there was no meat in the dish.
I followed previous recommendations and used a can of crushed tomatoes, and only half the olive oil. It was to die for! One of the best recipes I've ever run across.
Hello, I'm an Italian who loves this site! As an Italian big fan of cooking I would like to remember a very important thing about pasta in general: make sure that when you drain pasta the sauce is already done, because if you make pasta and, after it, you make the sause, then at the end pasta will be overcooked (yes, also if out of water) and it will be sticky and, as we say, will "seem like glue"!
Loved it! Doubled the recipe so that we could have left overs the next day. Used a can of crushed tomatoes and a can of diced tomatoes. Used the entire can of anchovies because I love the taste and used 3/4 cup olive oil instead of 1 cup. Perfection! Will definitely make again. :-)
OMG...delicious..delicious....delicious. Easy, quick and very tasty. Will be making this a lot in future.
Did not follow recipe exactly, but used all ingredients (different proportions). Did not push chopped tomatoes through a sieve, but added them near the end, just to warm through. Really tasty and will make again! It made for a quick, delicious weekday meal!
Excellent. I used a little bit more anchovy fillet, garlic, and olives. Plus a bit of the olive juice. I also substituted canned chopped tomatoes with great results and a little less work.
My Husband and family were amazed with the taste of the pasta the taste was sooo amazing it felt as if we were at an Italian restaurant.
This is a really good Puttanesca. I did cut back the olive oil as I made enough for 12 people to use up the tomatoes I had. I also added some lemon juice, as I felt it needed a little acid. This is one of my husbands favorite sauces, thanks for sharing.
I doubled the garlic, tomatoes, anchovies, and pasta. I used about 30 Kalmatta olives. I DECREASED the olive oil to about 3 TBSP, the tomato paste to 1.5 TBSP, and the capers to 2 TBSP. Otherwise, the sauce would've been too heavy with all that tomato paste, and Puttanesca is typically a very light sauce. My first time eating this dish it was made by someone from Italy, so I'm going to say it's safe to say the lighter way is authentic.
I made this tonight and it was so delicious. The only thing I did was to add fresh parsley. I think I might make it again tomorrow night :)
This is the classic way to make Puttanesca sauce. I've always made it without the anchovy fillets and think I still prefer it that way!
Followed the recipe to the letter and it was PERFECT!!!
With no one else a lover of anchovies, olives and capers, I finally put my foot down, claiming that our meal tonight is whatever you can make yourself. I suppose that's a common scenario for home cooks, letting family whims make dinner choices most of the time. I was very pleased with the result of this puttanesca. I love saying that! It was surprisingly quick to make. I may have used a little less oil after reading that many found the amount high. This sauce clung beautifully and gave great colour to the linguine. The anchovies are not the stand out flavour. They do however, comprise a portion of the overall taste. FYO 1/2 tsp = 1 fillet. Maybe just try 1/2 - 3/4 tsp. to see how this ingredient adds to the sauce. As does fish sauce enhance the flavour of many Asian dishes, anchovy does here. I don't know many who would take a swig of the vile fish sauce on it's own, neither do I know many who would pop an anchovy. As with many simple recipes like this one, buy the best ingredients that won't break your budget and you are on your way to a delightful meal. Thanks so much Pooche. Fabulous recipe.
I didn't like it AT ALL and I am Italian and usually love capers, olives, and all things briny. Not this. Calls for WAY TOO MUCH EVOO, use half like 1/4 cup. Also the sauce recipe will leave you with leftovers, so make extra pasta. Tasted fishy :(
I was very hesitant about this because of the anchovies, which i will not eat. But I was looking for a no meat recipe for lent and this sounded interesting. Well, I was pleasantly surprised...it was delicious. I did use anchovy paste based on other reviews and used extra garlic, capers and some fresh basil. I also agree the oil is too much. I doubled the recipe and used 3/4 c of oil, which I think the 1/2 c in the recipe is enough for 16 oz of pasta. This is definately a keeper!
This recipe is wonderful & full of great flavour. I used anchovie paste & added balsamic vinegar & brown sugar to taste. Also put some parmesan cheese in it as well as on top. Terrific!!
Delicious. I fed about 8 people with this recipe, and all of them couldn’t stop raving about it. It was a little involved but well worth it.
I also added sun dried tomatoes. I think I'll use plain olives next time as I thought this tasted a little too much like brine. Not a hit at all with the kids but the adults enjoyed it.
I hesitated trying this because my husband doesn't like anchovies. However, when I made it without telling him the ingredients he loved it. It is now one of out favorite Italian sauces.
This recipe is fabulous! In fact, I had it 2 nights in a row it was so good, and I rarely ever eat the same thing 2 days in a row. I did some things that decreased prep time and made a few slight changes. First while the oil was heating up, I put grape tomatoes that I had halved in a chopper and pulsed until almost like a sauce. Sautéed the garlic and red pepper flakes in the oil for 1 minute. Then added the tomatoes and cooked for 2 minutes. While that was cooking, I put the pitted Kalamata olives and capers in chopper and pulsed until it was finely chopped. Then I added 1/4 cup of white wine (Pinot Grigio) to the tomatoes and garlic and I let it reduce. Then added in the anchovy paste, tomato paste, olives and capers and let simmer on low for 10 minutes while I was cooking the pasta. I cooked the pasta for 1 minute less than the package directions. Drained the pasta and added to the sauce to absorb the sauce for 1 minute. Then served. The wine is not necessary but adds another layer of flavor.
One of my home favorites; even with my picky son - have used this recipe for a few years now!
Have seen this demo'd on TV and always wanted to try it. Well, what kept me. So different and has the WOW factor. Everyone loved it. Used anchovy paste, canned chopped tomatoes and green olives. Quite a versatile dish and fun to serve because of the raves.
Ohmygod... My boyfriend loved it... He is half Italian, and went to culinary school... So he cooks gourmet all the time... he is amazed that I did this myself... He added 8 anchovies instead of 4, and 1/2 teaspoon more red flakes... But he says, that is just his preference.... He loves calamata olives, they eat these as appetizers.... So, this dish we all truly enjoyed... I will definitely make this, at least once a month...
Great recipe! Very fast and very good. Not kid friendly unless your kids like things a little spicy. A great dish, I wouldn't change anything.
The sauce had entirely too much olive oil. I had to add more tomatoes to it so that the sauce didn't have an oil slick. The basics for the sauce were good but it lacked true flavor of the puttanesca sauce. Next time I'll add onion to it and Italian seasoning. I used the San Marzano tomatoes and I would keep that and also add more paste to it. I didn't put the tomatoes through a sieve - I crushed them instead. The anchovies and garlic should be sauted in the olive oil first and then add the tomotoes and other ingreadients.
Great stuff. I always use crushed or canned tomatoes and I usually use all the anchovies from a can because that's how I like it. The portions of ingredients are flexible, but definitively don't skip on any of them(especially the anchovies!) They might sound weird, but everything coming together is what makes this sauce great.
This is one of the simplest and most flavorful versions of a Puttanesca sauce that I've used; the proportions are just right. I did decrease the oil, however, and I used anchovy paste instead of the 2 anchovies that my scaled-down recipe would have used (I made two portions rather than four), but those were the only changes I made.
Just like going to the Macaroni Grill, without the big bill at the end of dinner! Delicious! Thank you for a fantastic recipe that the whole family adored.
I have my own recipe for this, but this one is more authentic. When I was in Italy I went to a restaurant and had this. This recipe is quite like that one
Excellent! My husband doesn't like olives but even he couldn't resist this dish...highly recommended!
very easy and super tasty!
I loved this! I poured myself a glass of wine and felt like I was dining at a fancy Italian restaraunt. I didn't have anchovy fillets so I used anchovy paste (a generous squirt from a tube), cut back on the oil, and added some fresh chopped parsley. Delicious!
This was so good! I did not have anchovies, but used anchovie paste instead and it worked fine!
Such a simple, delicious dish! I was literally racking my brain about what I could make for dinner at 6pm tonight. This dish was done and on the table within 40 minutes. I used the entire 2oz can (drained) of anchovies which I chopped in a mini food processor with the greek olives (I got a Greek olive medley at Costco which had just been sitting in my fridge). I didn't have any capers, so unfortunately I had to skip those, but next time I'll definitely add them. I also used maybe 1/8 cup of olive oil for personal preference. Really tasty, slightly salty and slightly spicy - all over a dish I'll make again. Thank you :)
I'm in love! Perfectly delightful and so simple! Used couple of Tbsp of evoo to saute onions and garlic. Rest ingredients into the food processor. Added shrimp and scallops at the last minute!
i have to make this again and again,,,i am a pepper person...so i increased the chillie flakes to 1 tsp and also added 1 capsicum
Absolutely, amazing sauce! I modify it from time to time but find it to be a wonderful base!
Just made this and my husband and I loved it. I don't want the taste to leave my mouth!!!
Great, and easy! I doubled the recipe, used canned diced tomatoes, drained well.
this is a flavorful dish...kids do not like it though.
Delicious and simple. I loved the way the sieved tomatoes infused the olive oil with their flavor. I left out the anchovies to make it vegetarian and it did not suffer at all!
Pretty basic. Good flavors. Nothing spectacular.
Very good recipe but only use 1/2 of the olives. Alittle overwhelming with all of them.
Worth trying again. I was in a hurry and didn't read the other reviews, big mistake. Two tablespoons of olive oil is plenty unless you are looking for a recipe for Olive Oil Stew.
absolutely delish! I added some fresh chopped parsley, omitted the tomato paste, and didn't rinse the canned anchovy filets (couldn't find fresh, so bought a tin of it), added some anchovie paste, and didn't chop the olives. Also, I tossed AND fried the pasta in the saucepan. I do regret not chopping the olives, tho; they've such a strong flavor, chopping them up would've spread the pungent flavor throughout every bite, rather than tasting all of that wonderful flavor in every other bit, or so. Absolutely fab though.
YUM YUM YUM!! This was so easy and delicious! Will be a "go to" in my house. I ran out of Greek olives so I added half green olives. yum yum yum (oh wait, I already said that!).
best pasta i've ever had!
Excellent! My husband and I loved this dish and only wished it had a bit more anchovy. Other than that: Magnifique! I think I may also try adding some mini meatballs next time, but otherwise an excellent vegetarian dish. Goes well with Caesar salad.
My wife asked me to make this last night, and I was all for it, as this looked like a southern Italian dish, being spicy, rich and with anchovies :) Rinsing the anchovies helps lighten the saltiness considerably, so I made sure not skip that step, especially cos I used a whole jar of imported anchovies. I also used whole tomatoes, broken up, to make it more hearty. This was one of the best sauces I've ever had! (the best is my granma's of course).
Excellent! I used green and black olives since I had them on hand. I also used less olive oil and would decrease it more next time. I used one 14.5 oz. can of tomatoes instead of fresh. I used my magic bullet blender and processed the tomatoes. I also chopped the anchovies in it...it eliminated the random bones you get when you cut anchovies. I loved the recipe especially since it is so adaptable.
This pungent, flavorful sauce isn't for the faint-hearted! Put only a small amount on your pasta first to see how much flavor you can stand, and add sauce if you want more punch. It's salty, garlicky, and the punch added by the capers & olives is incredible. Even if you hate anchovies you must include them - you can't taste them by themselves, but they add an important background flavor that's too good to me missed. I cut olive oil to 1/4 cup, may cut further next time. I used 5 HUGE cloves of home-grown hard-neck garlic (yum!) and 20 Kalamata olives. Instead of fresh tomatoes I used a 28 oz can of Italian Plum tomatoes, diced. And I used a generous heaping tsp of red pepper flakes which gave it a nice amount of heat. This made a saucepan full of sauce that I can use for several more meals. I don't understand the call for 8 oz of pasta... for a 4 person recipe?? Someone is a cheapy-pants!! Or there is an error in these instructions.
Had good flavor but WAY WAY WAY too much oil. I debated on using the whole amount but took into account another person's review who said it was the traditional dish. Most of us couldn't even eat it. I wasted almost the whole dish. Quite a disappointment & don't think I'd make it again...if I did I would use half if not less of the oil.
FANTASTIC! I love spicy food, and this is my new go-to sauce for pasta!
I made this recipe for dinner one night, mostly for my mom, and we loved it! It was nice and salty from the olives and anchovies but not too much. My 12 year old sister didn't like it very much but the rest of us finished our plates and hers.
This is Puttanesca how its meant to be made. It's very quick and easy. There are a few shortcuts that I take to eliminate all the prep work for super simple weeknight meals. First, I use anchovy paste. I prefer the tomatoes to be chunky so buy diced canned tomatoes and don't bother with the sieve. Sometimes I even buy the olives that are already chopped in the olive bar of my grocery store. No matter what, good quality olives are key to this recipe. I've served the recipe with pasta as suggested and I've also served just the sauce over chicken many times. Either way, it's delicious.
Really flavorful. Really easy. For a slighltly more pungent flavor, saute the garlic, olives, and anchovies in the oil before adding the tomatoes. I used canned diced tomatoes and it was great.
Fantastic! It's great to be able to make such a flavorful sauce without having to stand around a stove all day! I did not think it was salty as some other reviewers have said. I loved the taste that resulted from the anchovies, capers and olives! Will be making this again and again!
I've always loved Puttanesca, and this recipe did not let my taste buds down...Really Enjoyed it!
My sister made this at her house for dinner, and it was OUTSTANDING! Wouldn't change a thing. Nice and garlicky!
Delicious! I made a few small changes to make the dish more to my liking: substituted the tomatoes with a large can of crushed tomatoes, omitted the anchovies and instead added about 1 lb. of shrimp for some protein, took the olive oil down to 1/4 cup (which was plenty), added 1/2 tsp. each of salt, dried oregano, and garlic powder. Simply delicious dish!
My husband really enjoyed this recipe. I made a few changes to this...I was using another recipes similar to this one, but the finished product was yummy. I did not use as much olive oil as the recipe called for and I used a whole (small) jar of capers. Thanks for sharing.
i add roasted red peppers and trade the anchovies for canned tuna. YUM!
Love this recipe. I made some slight variations since these were the ingredients in my pantry: a can of diced tomatoes (drained) and Spanish olives (with pimiento) and it still turned out wonderful. The bf also was not a fan of anchovies so I used the food processor and blended the anchovies with half of the capers and olives - making a yummy paste. No one would notice ;) No salt needed and depending on your taste buds, kick the red pepper flakes a notch. Winner!
I made this for my husband (I hate olives), as he loves puttanesca. He's very particular about this dish, and he said he wouldn't change a thing! I rinsed the capers and olives so it wouldn't be too salty, and used just 1/4 c high quality olive oil, with a drained 15 oz can of crushed tomatoes. Thanks for saving us $12-15 every time he gets a craving! :-)
Cannot go wrong with this recipe. For a variation try it with chopped caper berries (grape size) and blossoms.
This was a smiple recipe to make. I make it more healthy by using organic whole wheat pasta. I also cut my tomatoes then put them in my blender just until coursely cut up. Next time I will try sprinkling feta cheese on top before serving.
used a little less than 1/3 cup EVOO, that was plenty. Made with 1 can stewed tomatoes and 1 cup grape tomatoes. Would be good as a dipping sauce using less liquid.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections