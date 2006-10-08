With no one else a lover of anchovies, olives and capers, I finally put my foot down, claiming that our meal tonight is whatever you can make yourself. I suppose that's a common scenario for home cooks, letting family whims make dinner choices most of the time. I was very pleased with the result of this puttanesca. I love saying that! It was surprisingly quick to make. I may have used a little less oil after reading that many found the amount high. This sauce clung beautifully and gave great colour to the linguine. The anchovies are not the stand out flavour. They do however, comprise a portion of the overall taste. FYO 1/2 tsp = 1 fillet. Maybe just try 1/2 - 3/4 tsp. to see how this ingredient adds to the sauce. As does fish sauce enhance the flavour of many Asian dishes, anchovy does here. I don't know many who would take a swig of the vile fish sauce on it's own, neither do I know many who would pop an anchovy. As with many simple recipes like this one, buy the best ingredients that won't break your budget and you are on your way to a delightful meal. Thanks so much Pooche. Fabulous recipe.