Alla Checca

4.5
267 Ratings
  • 5 184
  • 4 59
  • 3 13
  • 2 7
  • 1 4

A wonderful recipe for an uncooked sauce made with fresh garden tomatoes and you don't have to cook a thing except for the pasta!

Recipe by Star Pooley

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine tomatoes, garlic, basil, and olive oil in a non-metal bowl. Stir in salt. Cover with plastic wrap. Allow to sit at room temperature at least 2 hours, or as long as 10 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente. Drain. Pour uncooked sauce over hot pasta, and toss. Add grated Parmesan cheese to your liking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
610 calories; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 69.4g; fat 30.7g; cholesterol 85.1mg; sodium 76.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022