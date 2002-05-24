Alla Checca
A wonderful recipe for an uncooked sauce made with fresh garden tomatoes and you don't have to cook a thing except for the pasta!
Excellent recipe, however it needs just a little more zip. Don't forget to add half a minced red onion (or more to taste). That really complements the tomato flavor. Salt needs to be about half a teaspoon and a hint of freshly ground black pepper. Also, if you're in a hurry or out of fresh tomatoes, the canned tomatoes actually substitute quite well. You can buy whole canned and chop them yourself or buy them already diced. Just make sure you buy the "no salt added" kind or you'll have to adjust the salt in the recipe. Oh, and I think 1/4 cup of olive oil was fine since I am not too fond of oily textures. I would just add an extra tomato or two to have enough sauce. FABULOUS fresh recipe and I like to also use it as a dip on occasion...sort of an Italian salsa.Read More
According to the USDA, all raw fruits and veggies that have been cut or peeled should be refrigerated within two hours to prevent possible food-borne illnesses. Yes, tomatoes are higher in acids than other foods, but they CAN become infected with bacteria. The best-practice for safe food handling of cut tomatoes is to refrigerate within two hours and within one hour if room temperature is 90 degrees F or higher. Since 76,000,000 people (76 million- this is not a typo) get sick with food-borne illness each year in the USA and 5,000 of those people die it is a good idea to be safe instead of taking chances. As few as 10 bacteria can make you sick, and bacteria can double every 20 minutes at room temperature. 10 accidental bacteria sitting in your tomatoes and olive oil now can become over 5,000 bacteria in 3 hours and over 40,000 in 4 hours. Please be safe with food. Want to check my facts? Need more information? Go To: http://lancaster.unl.edu/food/mypyramid-food-safety_files/frame.htmRead More
Simple, homey and delicious classic Italian dish. Something you can put together in minutes and turn out something sensational! I never bother with the marinating part - it's just as good skipping that step. This time, however, I took it a step further and added shrimp, cooked scampi style with a little white wine, lemon juice, fresh parsley and more garlic!
This recipe was perfect for the fresh tomatoes I picked out of my garden. I didn't have time to let the sauce 'sit' and it still tasted great. I did slightly alter the recipe. I used penne for my pasta, reduced the the garlic to 1 clove and added 1/2 lb boiled shrimp to the finished product -- which helped to make it a bit more hearty for my family.
So good! Very simple fresh ingredients produce a great dish. I used 1/4 c. of olive oil and cherry tomatoes cut in half. I also used more garlic, 1/2 tsp. of salt and 1/4 tsp. of crushed red pepper flakes along with the fresh basil. I put it in tupperware so I could toss it a few times over the course of a few hours. It went great over angel hair pasta.
unbelievably simple, elegant, and tasty! proportions were perfect....should let sauce sit for at least 4-6 hours to macerate and blend flavors. I will make this again and again during the height of the tomato season. this recipe does not tolerate substitutions....it wouldn't be the same with canned tomatoes or dried basil.
This is addictive! I let the mixture sit on my counter the full 10 hours. The hot pasta (I used mini penne) mellows the garlic just enough. Very refreshing, and super simple to make (and eat!!). Also good reheated.
I was amazed at how good this was. Just a few simple ingredients provided a wonderfully light yet tasty dish. I'll definitely make this again!
I left off the pasta and used this recipe for Foccacia Bread. If you 've ever had California Pizza Kitchen Foccacia Bread Appetizer, this tastes just like the alla checca they use.
Great recipe!. I would not use this much olive oil-it was a bit oily for our taste- maybe cut the oil in half- a little goes a long way. Otherwise loved it- will make again
absolutely delicious! i made this for my hubby and his little brother. my brother in law was in charge of the maindish & i got to do the side dish. i've made this recipe twice now, both times with bow-tie noodles. this recipe is in PERMANENT rotation. i love the simplicity of the recipe & complexity of flavor. really good recipe when you are cooking for hard to impress people!! only advice from me is to definetly plan ahead and let marinate at least 4 hours for maximum impact. i grated the parmesan myself, a pain, but worth it.
Classic example of simple, fresh, unassuming ingredients when brought together make the very best of meals. Sometimes simple is best after all. Thank you Star Pooley.
Very tasty, looked pretty and doesn't heat up the kitchen on a hot summer night. Only complaint was that if you toss "sauce" with pasta in a serving bowl, its difficult to serve. Better to make up individual plates. (Pasta gets VERY slippery.)
Very tasty combo! I scaled the recipe to 2.5 servings, cut the oil to 3 TBSP, & used 2 tsp. of dry basil (it's all I had). I put this on a homemade pizza (using Jay's signature pizza crust, found on this web site) AWESOME! The 1/2 that I have left is going to be used for the original recipe, with shrimp added! DELISH!! Thanks Star!
My family LOVED this recipe. When the garden is bursting with tomatoes, this is the perfect go-to recipe to use them. It's extremely easy to make and very satisfying. I highly recommend this recipe just as it is. It needs no adjustments! :)
Very good. I made for my brother and myself, so I only used 3 tomatoes, 1/4 cup olive oil, and half a clove of garlic. It was so good I ate his bowl too! Only 4 stars because it tasted a little plain. Next time, I will add more salt and basil.
This is perhaps one of the best pasta sauces I have ever made! I love the taste of fresh garden tomatoes and it's always seemed just a waste to spoil their taste by cooking them. This recipe is delicious! I used farfalle pasta so it was easily tossed all together. It's even delicious as a cold pasta the next day, with a little extra parmesan. Thank you, this is a keeper!
Very nice. I used angel hair... which I wouldn't really recommend, as there just isn't enough sauce to cover that much surface. Perhaps some spaghetti or penne next time. What really made this dish amazing, though, was using it for bruschetta! I spread a little on some bread with mushrooms and topped with parmesan... it was perfect!
Really enjoyed this. I used fresh tomatoes from my garden and added a touch of onion to the sauce. Very light and oh, so tasty! Will definitely make this again! Thanks.
Oh my goodness -- pure summer magic! I will be reliving this dish in the cold winter months. I used whole wheat penne, heirloom tomatoes and added cubed fresh mozarella when the pasta is still warm. It's the way a local restaurant serves this dish.
This is excellent! I added a little bit of minced shallot to this (because I wanted to use one up) and it was yummy! So simple and fresh. My husband loved it. A keeper!
We liked this very much! Easy to make, but not as good with canned tomatoes. I crushed some fresh and diced some as well because I wanted a chunky texture. Will make over and over I'm sure.
Used home grown tomatoes and basil....that made it perfect. Did add red onion.
Great recipe. Tastes like bruschetta on pasta instead of bread. Perfect the way it is although I added a few red pepper flakes.
Absolutely delish. Instead of raw garlic, I added chopped roasted garlic. We use fresh linguine from the deli section at the grocery, and fresh parmesan. On the side, I offer a sauteed zucchini, crookneck squash and onion mixture that tastes wonderful mixed in. The kids prefer it without,which is why I serve it on the side. We also usually serve a cold protein with this: leftover grilled chicken or smoked salmon. Yum!!
Delicious! I used roma tomatoes (about 6) and minced garlic from a jar, as well as adding some lemon pepper and garlic salt to taste. I couldn't stay out of it last night! Brought it to work today for lunch and I can't wait to dig in!!
This was a great way to use up my leftover tomatoes from the end of summer. I used a multi-grain corkscrew pasta which holds sauces better, and upped the garlic and also added some onion for additional flavor. The cheese melts and gives some structure to it as well. Very easy and very good. I think this would be a nice dish in winter too, and you can use canned whole tomatoes in place of fresh.
Absolutely love this pasta dish! The only thing I changed was to add red pepper flakes to spice it up a bit. YUM!
This was an easy recipe and great to make on an evening when you get home just in the nick of time for dinner. My one mistake was using jarred garlic instead of fresh raw to save time because unlike many of the other raters ours was lacking in garlic flavor. We will be making this again and using fresh!
Fantastic and simple! The only thing I changed was halving the oil, 1/4 cup is enough.
I have made this same sort of thing before, but without the 8 hours sitting on the counter. What a difference! I used fresh everything and high quality olive oil. Perfect as is. Used grated parmesan from the can but could be a dish for company with shaved or shredded - prettier presentation. Thanks!
This is definitely for those unafraid of a lot of garlic! Served it over whole wheat pasta, and a little goes a long way since it does have a lot of oil. Used grated Asiago cheese in it.
Very good! Even the veggie-phobic children ate it, much to our astonishment! We used homemade tomato basil pasta from our local farmers market. Fantastic!
This was so good. I bit of prep but well worth it. Even my hubby who isn't a big fan of garlic liked it, so that made it even better
This was really great. I made it before I went to work, and dinner was waiting when I got home! I added about a quarter of a diced purple onion, and I didn't have any fresh basil, so I used 1 tbsp. dried crushed basil and it was still delicious. I think I'll reduce the oil next time, but still a definite keeper. Thanks!
This is so simple and delicious!!! I added the tomato mixture to the noodles and heated them through, because I like it warm. I also added grated mozzarella cheese and parmesan... Mmmmm...
Wonderful simple and fresh. Love it.
This is very easy and tasty! Like the other reviewer, I didn't have time to let the sauce sit for very long but it was still very good. Each summer I try to fix pasta like this and in the past I thought it was bland. This time I used dipping oil (tomato-basil) for the olive oil. It enhanced the flavor much more than plain olive oil.
I liked it, but it's one of those recipes that succeed or fail depending on the quality of your ingredients. You need the very best, freshly chopped garlic and basil, homegrown sweet tomatoes, fragrant (not rancid) extra virgin olive oil, freshly grated cheese, salt and pepper, and some al dente angel hair pasta. If you use supermarket tomatoes and jarred garlic and dried basil, it might fail miserably. I think it makes a ton of delicate garlicky flavored pasta as a side dish, not for people who want a hearty bowl of spaghetti marinara as a main dish.
Great idea. We added about a half of a small red onion, used less than half the oil, omitted the cheese (vegan), and added a tsp or two of lemon juice and balsamic vinegar. We didn't have time to let it sit at all, but it still tasted great. Had it last night and we're making it again tonight since it was freakin tasty.
This is excellent. And about the same sauce as I use to put on crisp home made toast for a bruschetta. For a little different tang, I sometimes add a 1/2 tsp fresh rubbed taragon leaves into it. Gives it a combo os tart/tangy/sweet flavor. My compliments to the Chef. I usually slightly heat my sauce first, but it is really fresh and good without cooking first. A great adaption to my personal favorite sauce and bruschetta mixture. a little sweet vidalia onion helps for those who like it. a full 5 stars plus.
Excellent recipe. Like many others, I served it with a nice spring mix salad and a crusty french bread. It made an excellent light summer meal. My husband liked it even though there wasn't any meat in the sauce. The only thing I did different was to decrease the oil to approximately 1/4 cup. I think it would also be good with some olives added to it also. Definitely a keeper.
This was a totally awesome recipe! I made it last night and served it tonight. I just can't say enough about this recipe. I served it with cheese ravioli. DH thought there was not enough "sauce".......but this is the WAY pasta SHOULD be served!!!! Not all GOOPED up! Thank you for a real "keeper"!!
I use this recipe as a cold salad in the summer or with a big dinner that just needs a start. I like to use a lot more salt than the recipe calls for, but it's best to add that after the sauce sits. I also threw in some chopped onions and cubed mozzarella cheeese to make this a great meal in itself.
Yummy! Fresh basil and home-grown tomatoes are a must! This was a nice dish to serve on such a hot, humid midwestern evening. I paired it with a crisp salad, garlic bread and a glass of Merlot. Leftovers were even good cold the next day. I will most certainly make again!
Very light...perfect for a summer dish. While I wasn't bowled over by the flavor on a pasta dish, I think this would be great on a homemade pizza or bruschetta.
This was wonderful. I made it using the first of my tomatoes and my basil. Loved the garlic flavour. I would use a little less oil and I added fresh ground black pepper. Try shaved parmesan instead of grated. It's a little more robust to go with the other flavours.
Yum! Thanks. I think you can use less oil. This is great on pasta. You can also use it as a bruschetta topping.
I had really high hopes for this after tasting a pizza made with the same ingredients, but I felt like this was no where close to the same. I would never make this again.
Very good! I increased the amount of garlic, out of habit, and for once I wished I hadn't. It was a little too powerful. The amount listed is probably perfect. I absolutely loved making the sauce ahead of time, and just boiling pasta at dinner, I have a lot more energy at lunchtime than i do at 6:00! :) Great recipe!
What a great easy way to use fresh tomatoes. I used 1/2 the amount of oil also, and it was plenty.
A really good meatless pasta sauce that even the meat eater's will like. I used Roma plum tomatoes but this would be great with any fresh tomato. I increased the garlic to 6 cloves(we all love garlic) and did not make any other changes to the recipe. We found the amount of olive oil just right. There was a little left in the bottom of our pasta bowls to dip our bread in(Italian Herb Bread II also from this site). Now that the fresh tomatoes are done, I will also try this recipe with canned. This will be great on work days. Just put it in a bowl in the morning and come home to a quick, easy, excellent supper. Thanks so much Star.
sorry, did NOT like this at all... way too garlicky (consider I love garlic) and just too soupy :(
Used less oil and more of the other ingredients (tomatoes, garlic, basil) - YUM!!!!
This was so good! I was looking for a recipe right before dinner time so it only marinated for about an hour but it was still so tasty (and I assume it only gets better with time). We served it over cheese tortellini and oh my! It's going to be my go to dish this summer. Thank you for sharing the recipe!
I just love this!! Quick, easy and very good!
I love this recipe. No matter if it sits for several hours or just long enough to boil pasta it is still good. The quality of your olive oil and tomatoes matters big time. I add sauteed chicken to make it a main dish. Served cold, room temp or hot- all very good.
So simple and so good!! My whole family loved it and it was great not having to turn on the stove in the middle of summer. The best part was the yummy olive oil left in our bowls that we sopped up with bread. Heaven!
This was very tasty. I can't wait to use fresh tomatoes out of my garden for this recipe next summer. I served this with Garlic Chicken Fried Chicken (also on allrecipes.com) which was a nice complement.
Snaps for Star! This is the perfect summer dish. I picked the basil and tomatoes out of the garden. I, too reduced the oil by half and it was wonderful. This would also be great as bruschetta on a crusty bread. Very versatile, very good!!!
Bomb! This will make a great summer recipe for me! I also added minced sweet onion to this recipe and allowed the sauce to warm up a bit on the stove with the drained pasta. I will be making this over and over!
Yum! So fresh and delicious! I reduce the olive oil pretty significantly, but that is my only change (we don't like that much oil :)). Oh, and I didn't let the mix marinate too long (didn't have time!) but it was delicious nonetheless - next time I will let it sit and I'm sure it will be even better!
This is very fresh and full of flavor. I use half the oil and though it tastes good immediately it gets even better after letting it marinate. It is also great for bruschetta. Love it!
Very good. No need for all that olive oil. A 1/4 cup was more than enough.
This was just amazing! I am the worst cook and even I couldn't screw this one up. Cheers to Star Pooley!
This was great! I put some cubed mozzarella cheese on the bottom of the serving dish, added the hot pasta so it would melt a litte than I added the tomatoe mix on top and tossed it all together. Excellent!!!
This was really good. I used less oil like others suggested and actually think I could have gotten away with even a little less.Thank you for sharing, stuff like this helps me to realize you dont really need a recipe, if you use all fresh that naturally go together you really cannot go wrong.
This was very good. I did not have fresh basil, I used dried. I know it would have been better with fresh but I still loved it.
I followed this recipe exactly as stated, except I peeled the tomatoes. It turned out horribly. The garlic was so strong and overpowering it totally ruined it, and my husband and I love garlic. It was also very soupy, and the oil was way to much. When my husband saw it sitting in the bowl, he asked if I had made salsa! And that is exactly what it looked like. I hated it and didn't finish mine, he was being nice and ate his, saying it "wasn't too bad" but later agreed that we should never have this again. I still have a ton of it left and I'm trying to figure out something else to make with it.
This was pretty good. I marinated my sauce for about six hours and served over linguine. It is really important to use quality, fresh ingredients for this sauce to come together properly and taste good.
i've made it tons of times. really good cold
Tried this recipe last night, over pasta and did not like it at all! Pretty bland... to be fair though, I used about a quarter cup of fresh basil and about a teaspoon of dried basil. Another reviewer said that they used all dried basil, so I thought I'd give it a try since I didn't have much of the fresh kind. Had a lot of it leftover... and the reason that I'm giving it three stars is that I used it today for bruschetta. Popped it in the oven over fresh artisan bread, and topped it with mozzarella. About 6 to 7 minutes at 350. This was great!!!
quick and easy love the flavor... wonder what would happen if you added asparagas??
I love this dish. Great for parties, because it can be served at room temperature. Those who call it soupy said the garlic was too strong were probably using way too much sauce for the amount of pasta they cooked. When you mix the sauce into the pasta, it should almost look like it doesn't have any sauce on it at all.
Excellent! Just be careful with the garlic. If you make lots of sauce and it sits in the fridge a day or two, the garlic will get stronger. Still a very, very good recipe for fresh tomatos and basil.
What a great and easy way to utilize garden tomatoes. I also finely minced a sweet onion into the mixture and cubed up Mozzerella cheese, adding it in with the hot pasta. My husband could not eat enough of it.
Didn't realize how good & simple pasta was to make, more of a technique. I've made this several times. I didn't have fresh basil, so used homemade pesto sauce from my freezer. This recipe has so many possibilities, like adding salad shrimp. Thanks
This was good but I have to admit that I'm not a fan of raw garlic. Next time, I'm going to try using roasted garlic in stead.
Wow - very tasty! I loved how flavorful this dish was with so little effort. I didn't have time to let it marinate and it was still fab - can't wait to taste it next time with I prepare it in advance! Thank so you much!
Fabulous pasta. I used fresh garden tomatoes and marinated for a couple of hours. I've had similar dishes and I do think the marinating time is key. Added less oil and served as a side dish for bacon wrapped cream cheese chicken. Thanks for the recipe!
Wonderful recipe! Great for diabetics and older folks because it doesn't contain sugar like the jarred sauces, but yet has an extraordinary flavour to it!!
Perfect for the summer months with fresh garden tomatos and Basil!
Such a delicious and romantic dish! This really is what summer fresh tomatoes were made for! It has such a light taste, but don't over-do the garlic or you'll overpower the tomato flavor. Be sure to use fresh shredded parmesan cheese. I used dried basil and got a great flavor. This sauce works well with Penne pasta.
We had purchased some tomatoes at a roadside stand, and a few miles later, we had a bad car accident where we rolled our vehicle. We were okay but our tomatoes got a little beat up and I was determined to use them anyway! This was a great recipe for using up my tomatoes and so I called this Pasta Alla Wrecka. :) We really enjoyed this. It was very easy to make and the ingredients can be altered to taste. I made this as the recipe stated and while garlicky, it was still good. I only had time to let the sauce sit for two hours, next time we'll try for more time. I wouldn't call this a kid friendly dish, although our 10 year old ate most of her serving. We added some grated mozzarella in addition to the parmesan.
Oily but groovy - sumptious, sweetheart!
A wonderful, light summer pasta. I used tomatoes from my garden, so it was even more refreshing than I had anticipated. The only thing I will do differently next time, is to sauté the garlic in the oil until just softened a little, and once cooled, add it all to the tomatoes. The only reason I would do this, is because the raw garlic was just too sharp for my kids. I also didn't use much more than 1/4 cup of olive oil. Great recipe!
A very popular recipe in Italy during the summer months, but garlic is rarely used. Consequently, this recipe is a bit overpowering in the garlic department. I'd also suggest Pecorino Romano vs. parmiggiano for the cheese.
We use half the oil, and add 1/4 chopped green pepper. Salt or salt substitute is a must to bring out the flavors.
This is excellent. The only thing I added was a teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes to spice it up a bit. Will definitely make this again before we run out of home-grown tomatoes and basil this year.
This is a very good recipe for the summer. I put in way too much garlic -- about 6-7 cloves. Totally overpowered the taste. Next time I will use 3-4 cloves of garlic and about 1/4 cup of olive oil.
This was a great recipe. I cut down on the olive oil and added more pasta so that the pasta wasn't soupy, but more light and refreshing. I also added an extra clove of garlic.I used angel hair pasta and it was perfect. It was a hit and I would definitely make it again and again.
I have made this for many years. It is also good as lunch minus the pasta and cheese, served with a crusty bread to soak up the juice. The longer it sets the better.
O my goodness---this is fabulous! Per other reviewers suggestions I only used 1/4 cup olive oil and that was perfect. Added a little salt & pepper and some chicken breasts marinated in italian dressing and grilled. Will definitely make again & again. Thanks for this super easy recipe!
Fantastic recipe. Made it exactly as written and it turned out perfect. At first I was hesitant about the amount of olive oil but it worked out okay because it had to cover 1 lb. of pasta. Delicious!
excellent, a graet meal on a hot eveving
Gotta love when basic and simple ingredients add up to an easy and delicious meal. I prepped the sauce in the a.m. and couldn't keep my nose out of it all day. I didn't have one speck of any cheese to top it with and it was still yummy.
This is an excellent pasta dish made for summer time and fresh tomatoes! I look foward to making it again.
Although you have to plan ahead with this dish, it well worth it! Works best with fresh from the garden or farmer's market tomatoes! Simply wonderful. One of the best recipes I've got off of All Recipes by far!!
