Alla Checca

According to the USDA, all raw fruits and veggies that have been cut or peeled should be refrigerated within two hours to prevent possible food-borne illnesses. Yes, tomatoes are higher in acids than other foods, but they CAN become infected with bacteria. The best-practice for safe food handling of cut tomatoes is to refrigerate within two hours and within one hour if room temperature is 90 degrees F or higher. Since 76,000,000 people (76 million- this is not a typo) get sick with food-borne illness each year in the USA and 5,000 of those people die it is a good idea to be safe instead of taking chances. As few as 10 bacteria can make you sick, and bacteria can double every 20 minutes at room temperature. 10 accidental bacteria sitting in your tomatoes and olive oil now can become over 5,000 bacteria in 3 hours and over 40,000 in 4 hours. Please be safe with food. Want to check my facts? Need more information? Go To: http://lancaster.unl.edu/food/mypyramid-food-safety_files/frame.htm

