Tomato and Garlic Pasta

For this simple garlic and tomato pasta recipe, there is nothing nicer than the flavor of fresh tomatoes. You can use canned, but the trouble you take to prepare this dish is worth it. You prepare the sauce while the pasta is cooking, no long hours of waiting. Great if you want meatless pasta.
This is probably one of my favorite recipes from this site! I have made it more times than I can count. You really want to use quality ingredients for this. Use fresh, red, ripe tomatoes, as the flavor is just something you can't get out of a can. Use a good olive oil. Fresh garlic. I always use dried basil but I'm sure fresh basil would be great too. I also sometimes splash in just a little bit of sweet balsamic vinegar (about 1/2 - 3/4 tablespoon). It really gives this dish a unique flavor. I absolutely love this one. It is so light and delicious. Thanks so much. :)
I'm not sure why the tomatoes are boiled in the first stage. If it is to peel them - cut a cross on the bottoms and place in a bowl of boiled water and leave for 1/2 a minute or so. Pick up with a fork and peel the skins off easily. Otherwise it is a reasonably tasty spaghetti - needs a little more flavour though.
I just made this and had to rate it right away. This is fantastic! I didn't have any parm on hand so i omitted it. i was concerned that w/o the cheese it would be lacking in flavor, but it is not at all. I was looking for a recipe to duplicate something that i had at a restaurant and this matches it exactly. (of course at the restaurant it cost $18 rather than the $3 to make it myself!)
This is a great recipe, especially if you have fantastic tomatoes and plenty of fresh basil. If you are lacking in the produce department, add some mushrooms for more flavor. Here's what I did: I sauteed 8 oz of quartered crimini mushrooms with the garlic until they released their juices, 2 to 3 minutes. Then, I added a 1/4 cup of dry white wine and cooked over medium-high heat until all the liquid had been absorbed. I followed the recipe from there, adding the tomatoes and pasta. It turned out great and the mushrooms really made up for my less than perfect tomatoes.
This was delicious! I think that I had a definite advantage using garden fresh tomatoes - they have SO much more flavor than the store bought tomatoes! I also doubled the garlic and laid off of the olive oil - it really doesn't need so much. I tossed it with garlic and parsley fettuccini and it made for a very healthy, easy and delicious dinner.
This is a nicely flavoured, quick and easy recipe to make. In the winter, the tomato paste is a good idea as fresh tomatoes tend to be tasteless. However, in the summer, I would definitely omit the paste, as it would interfere with the fresh taste. Fresh (not dried) basil is a must. My store didn't have it but the the frozen type worked well. I added a splash of white wine to the recipe when I added the tomatoes. Half the olive oil could also be substitued with butter, which gives a beautiful rich flavour.
I've been putting off making this recipe until I could get decent tasting tomatoes from the store. I added a little more garlic, and I also cooked the pasta using the 'Enhanced Spagetti' method from this site. It turned out absolutely perfect! I can't wait to make it again with fresh homegrown tomatoes. Thanks!
Yum, this was good. It has all the components I look for in a dinner type recipe: It is cheap to make, quick to put together, healthy, and taste pretty descent. The changes I made was using 1 Tblsp of olive oil to saute the garlic in. I misread it should be more. I also used, 2 15oz cans of petite diced tomatoes for the 2lbs of prepared tomatoes. That saved so much time and dishes! Since canned tomatoes have salt I didn't add any and I don't care for black pepper, so I didn't add any of that either. I don't have fresh basil, so I just added a pinch of dried. I find it to be really strong. The ingredients list doesn't mention it, but the recipe says to add 2 Tblsp of olive oil to the cooked drained noodles. I think it was neccessary for added flavor and so they didn't bunch up, but blend in with the sauce. The angel hair pasta was the perfect type. It made 4 generous servings. ty
This was great. I did increase the garlic by a tablespoon, and reduced the olive oil. I also added diced onions to the garlic, and a few mushrooms. will definitely make again! Thanks for the great recipe!!
I make something very similar to this all the time. I don't use tomato paste, and I use whatever pasta I have hanging around. Thanks for posting an official recipe of it. I love this stuff on a busy night.
This is a great recipe. Use only fresh tomatoes, score bottom of tomato with X and place in very hot water and then in ice water, this will make it easy to peel. Increased recipe 4lbs tomato, 6 cloves garlic, 3 tbsp of basil, 3tbsp fresh parsley, 8 oz can of italian herb tomato sauce, 2 tbsp tomato, paste, 1/4 cup of white wine, 1 pkg of red peppers(we like spicey). Can add shrimp. The use of all the fresh ingredients makes this recipe great! I made this for a family dinner and had to cook more pasta because the first batch was all gone.
Truly amazing!! However, I used whole-wheat spaghetti (12 oz package), minced garlic (in a jar), dried basil, and a bit extra tomato paste. It turned out great and my brother (who doesn't particularly like spaghetti) said it was really good. I used fresh tomatoes, too, and it was GREAT!
I was tempted to give this a 3 star rating but I think I am possibly at fault for some of the results I had. I made this a week ago and am just getting around to rating so my memory isn't serving me too well when it comes to the proportions I used. I think I may have used too much pasta because I think this came out way to dry for my tastes. I was disappointed because I love the flavor of these ingredients so I thought I would be much happier with the results than I was. Maybe will try again.
This "alla checha" recipe is excellent and a favorite. I especially like this recipe because of the technique described in Step 4. Do it this way. It really makes a difference. I usually add more fresh basil and, if it tastes a little sharp because of the paste, I add a bit of sugar. Like someone else said, use good olive oil, good tomatoes and fresh basil. I usually use thin spaghetti instead of angel hair because it is a bit easier to handle and hold up better. This recipe is excellent.
This was very easy and delicious. I think roma tomatoes give the sauce the best flavor and texture. I doubled the garlic, because we love garlic. To save on dishes, carefully lift your tomatoes out of the boiling water and toss your pasta in to cook. We used whole wheat spaghetti, because that's what we had on hand, and it turned out really well.
Made this to take to a picnic and the vegetarians really liked it. I didn't use as many tomatoes as called for and should have. Will do so next time. I'm actually think of making it again tomorrow, this time tossing in chunks of pan-seared zucchini. :)
Let me start by saying that my husband is Italian and is the designated sauce maker in this house. That said, occasionally, I venture into his territory as I did with this recipe and it is FABULOUS. I first found this when I was planning my New Year's Eve dinner party and wanted a pasta course that was simple and delicious - amazing. Since then, I've made it many times (and it's only March!) and I'm giving it 5 stars even though I haven't even been able to make it with fresh tomatoes yet. The only additions I made were about a teaspoon of dried basil and dried oregano into the oil when the garlic is cooking (the smell is AMAZING.) Considering it is winter, the tomatoes here look pretty paltry and I'm getting rave reviews even with high quality canned (San Marzano work well.) I can't wait to try it with fresh. Anyway, if you are looking for a simple and delicious pasta, where the freshness of the ingredients can shine through, you've found the only recipe you will ever need.
AMAZING!!! It tasted better than at the restaurant I oredered it from the week before. Perfect to make in the summer when the tomatoes are so sweet. I did not add the tomato paste because I felt the tomatoes were sweet enough to stand on their own. I'm so glad I didn't use it, however, in the winter I may because the tomatoes aren't as good. My entire family ate it up and the kids were begging for seconds, and thirds! I also added an extra clove of garlic because we love it. Very good, so fresh! This recipe is a keeper.
Fantastic recipe!! Absolutely love this one. We were blown away by just how good this tasted - and it's so light and summer-y! We only made one change - added about 100g of chicken breast for added protein (didn't want to use anymore chicken as it would overpower the tomato flavour).
This was great. I used a fork and roasted the tomatoes over an open flame for about 20 seconds each. Much quicker way of peeling a tomato, just make sure you warm the entire tomato. My wife and 7 year old son loved it. We are going to use the left over sauce to make personal pizzas.
This was amazing - sooo much flavour! My boyfriend said that it's the best spaghetti sauce he's ever had, and I agree.
Even though this recipe seems very time-consuming by peeling and dicing 2 pounds of tomatoes I bookmarked it anyway, figuring somehow I'd get around it. I did. I used 2 cans of Del Monte diced tomatoes already seasoned with basil, oregano and garlic and drained them before adding to the skillet. I also used 1/2 tbsp of dried basil instead of 1 tbsp of fresh. The meal wasn't bad, but I didn't think it was great. My husband liked it more than I did. I will admit that my shortcut methods probably made it less delicious. Still, it was quick and easy to make. I may make it again (still using my shortcuts) if I'm in a hurry for dinner.
I love this recipe.It is fresh,easy and tastes wonderful.i added it to my recipe box and whenever am in need for a fast and a delicious tasting dish i turn to this recipe.it is really yummy. so thanks Alma
This is delicious and SO SIMPLE. I always think that the more ingredients something has, the better it is...so I was reluctant to try this. But, I decided to give it a go based on the great reviews it received. YUM!! I must say, it's absolutely delicious. I used about 5 cloves of garlic and less olive oil as others recommended. Try it, it's so simple but SO GOOD.
I used canned tomatoes since I didn't have any fresh on hand. I also added fresh basil and rosemary right before serving it, and it was delicious. Great concept to play with if you have other fresh herbs to use up as well.
This was so delicious! Since I didn't have any tomato paste on hand, I used a lot of Prego spaghetti sauce instead. The garlic was perfect... it made the pasta taste better than some dishes I've had at restaurants!
This was pretty good, I will make a couple changes next time as it seemed to need a little more flavor and was dry.
I've made this several times now. And they always came beautiful and delicioso! I've tried to add some zucchini, jalapeños and they were gorgeous! I used baby roma tomatoes and didn't bother to peel them, plus i didn't add tomato paste and still it was awesome!
This is absolutely fabulous. The only change I made was to add some chopped onion to the garlic (personal preference). Otherwise, it is perfect as written. Will make this over and over again. Everyone loved it!!! It sounds really simple, but the secret is in using all fresh ingredients.
Awesome recipe! Not every dish has to be bursting with complex flavors. Sometimes light and simple is the most satisfying and tasty! This is such a lovely dish as written, but just as easy to tweak to your liking. Add grilled chicken, shrimp, or veggies of your choice. Sautéed mushrooms are a nice addition as well. Just a great, delicious, versatile dish! Oh, one thing I do not do is add olive oil to my pasta. I find the other ingredients slip right off of the noodles if I add it. I just drain the pasta and add the other ingredients and they "stick" to the pasta much better this way.
This recipe made for a very delicious meal, and preparing it - although a rather lengthy process - was fun too! I only wish I had garden fresh tomatoes instead of store bought, and I kind of wish I had used more garlic. We added zucchini to the tomatoes which was a great addition. I'm usually not a huge fan of tomato sauce on pasta but I'll definitely make this again.
This was a wonderfully fresh, quick, and easy meal. Great garlic flavor and the fresh basil really makes it. Unfortunately, my tomatoes were not as sweet/ripe as I hoped. But, I followed the advice of another reviewer and put sweet balsamic glaze (not to be confused with balsamic vinegar) on top and it was awesome. The parmesan and balsamic glaze really took this dish to the next level.
So simple and has a nice flavor. The whole family enjoyed this. A nice, very basic pasta recipe when you are in a time crunch. I off course added and increased herbs and spices to make it more to my liking. But if you like a more simple sauce then stick exactly to the recipe as is.
Great; light with plenty of authentic flavor. I substituted puree for the paste; I've found that the paste has a harsh flavor that you must overcome; not so with puree. You have to use four times as much, but you will be rewarded. The less you simmer the sauce, the fresher it will taste. still the simmering thicken the sauce - you pick it - what you smell is the flavor leaving the sauce. (Options: a small amount of well shopped onions will sweet the sauce as will pureed carrots).
I loved it, my husband thought it was pretty good (he said it was missing something). I added some crushed red pepper flakes because we like it spicy. We used linguine pasta (it's what we had) and fresh tomatoes (I'm sure it's much better than canned tomatoes this way). Mmmmm! Delicious and tastes, to me, like restaurant pasta. I'll definitely make this again. Thanks for the recipe!
This was clean out the cabinets and refrigerator week I had all the ingredients.I added a splash of balsamic as someone recommended,it woke up the flavors a bit.I also added extra garlic.This was served in pasta bowls,with a green salad and garlic bread making it a standout meal but not too complicated.
Loved this! I did not cook the fresh tomatoes - just cut and put right in at the end. I used 1 1/2 lbs pasta and only used two large tomatoes and that was plenty for my taste. I will be making this again!
Just made this for dinner. My family of five ate it but no one said it was good and my husband asked for the salt which he never usually does (indicating the lack of flavor).I used all fresh, ripe ingredients. Sorry but I won't be making this recipe again.
This is such a delicious dish! My husband said it was a keeper. So I made it again this week! It's so much more flavorful than any other marinara sauce that I've ever made! I think this is going to be a "traveling" recipe for my family! Thank you!
Light and refreshing. I followed the directions exactly and blanched the tomatoes, but for me it’s totally unnecessary. If you don’t mind eating the tomato skin, just chop ‘em up and toss ‘em directly into the skillet. You’ll save yourself a lot of time.
Changed up the recipe just a touch. Added another tblsp of paste, and a few red pepper flakes and a vetetable seasoning a splash of balsamic vinegar. Only used olive oil to cook the tomatoes in. Recipe is a great base. Family loved it.
Really good- I'm a garlic junky so I put at least 15 whole cloves in it which gave it extra flavor. I also added a bit of oregano. My whole family enjoyed this dish! I had some veggie thin spaghetti from Publix that my kids didn't even detect, so a yummy, healthy dinner for all. :)
This is great.. I've made it three times in as many weeks. I do use extra garlic (about 6-8 cloves) and extra basil (because I use dried). I also use a lot less olive oil and parm cheese because it just isn't necessary to use so much. I've also made it with grilled chicken and crushed red pepper and that is wonderful too.
I made several improvements to this good recipe. 1. Boil water in a medium skillet. With a knife, cut a cross in each tomato, dump into boiling water : it takes 1 min. for the peel to come off. A great time saving over the current recipe; 2. Do not crush garlic and saute it : cut instead every clove in two and get rid of the green or white germ, which is what makes garlic less digestible. Hash garlic and keep aside (covered by plastic film to preserve its aroma). No need to saute it, as it quickly takes a less pleasant odor and taste.
This was really good. Definite keeper.
I thought that this was delicious and super easy to make. I added some garlic salt and it tasted great. This one is going in my binder of print outs!
Eh, this was just so-so. I think it could have used a few more spices... maybe some more fresh basil, oregano, red pepper seeds. Overall, very easy recipe. I might make again and add a few more things. Served with the easy pepperoni bread for a great dinner!
I love this recipe and have been making it for years with varying amounts of olive oil and butter. I totally agree that fresh garden tomatoes make this dish "to die for". I like the idea of adding tomato paste since winter tomatoes don't have much flavor. Very light and tasty dish.
This is the simplest and best place to start when it comes to making fresh pasta toppings. Variations include: Adding some nice peppers. Fresh or fried, Hot or sweet. add some sun dried tomatoes Toss the pasta on a bed of spinach Top with some gorgonzola Well you get the idea
