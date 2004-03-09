Tomato and Garlic Pasta

Let me start by saying that my husband is Italian and is the designated sauce maker in this house. That said, occasionally, I venture into his territory as I did with this recipe and it is FABULOUS. I first found this when I was planning my New Year's Eve dinner party and wanted a pasta course that was simple and delicious - amazing. Since then, I've made it many times (and it's only March!) and I'm giving it 5 stars even though I haven't even been able to make it with fresh tomatoes yet. The only additions I made were about a teaspoon of dried basil and dried oregano into the oil when the garlic is cooking (the smell is AMAZING.) Considering it is winter, the tomatoes here look pretty paltry and I'm getting rave reviews even with high quality canned (San Marzano work well.) I can't wait to try it with fresh. Anyway, if you are looking for a simple and delicious pasta, where the freshness of the ingredients can shine through, you've found the only recipe you will ever need.