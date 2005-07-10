Thai Noodles

1 of 139

Rating: 5 stars We love this recipe, and the rice noodles are a nice change from our usual rice, pasta, or potatoes. We only use half a cucumber, and make our own peanut sauce, using: 2 Tbsp soy sauce, 2 Tbsp water, 1/2 cup peanut butter, sugar, garlic powder; heat gently (either stovetop or microwave) til peanut butter is melted. Helpful (99)

Rating: 5 stars This is a very good recipe, in Thai food the veggies should all be tender crisp, not overdone and soggy. Some tips on cooking the vegetables: onion in first, when it just barely starts to soften, throw in the mushrooms. Cook for only 1 or 2 minutes, then add the peppers and the sauces. Continue to cook till the peppers are tender-crisp, by then the mushrooms will be succulent, and the onions will be softened. I used the peanut sauce mentioned in the review, but I added 3/4cup of soy milk (use light coconut milk if you have it) as the sauce thickened to a sludge when heated. I also added some lime juice and chile paste. Helpful (46)

Rating: 5 stars I loved this recipe, but I didn't follow it exactly. I didn't have sesame oil, oyster sauce, or sesame seeds. I also substituted some broccoli for the cucumber and mushrooms. Even with the missing ingredients I thought it was great. I had a bottle of spicy Szechuan sauce on the table so others could add spice as they pleased. Helpful (36)

Rating: 3 stars Thanks Sharon for sharing the recipe. May I add a little note for member TAPJ? This recipe calls for peanut sauce, but if it's not your liking you should try ground roaster peanuts. Here in Thailand that is what we use in various noodle dishes. Just 1-3 table spoons (I often put 4 spoons!) per dish. Roast and grind (traditionally with pestle and in a little mortar) or very quickly blend (on pulse) to a corse and crunchy texture. Do not mash it to pulp! Sprinkle it before serve or quickly toss it last to keep them crunchy. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic! I'm enjoying this dish as I type this review. Tastes like it was made in a high-quality Thai restaurant not in my very own kitchen! I love my stir-fries to have very strong flavors and to be fiery hot so I was a bit more liberal with the ginger and hot sauce. I also varied the veggies a bit I honestly think this recipe would go great with any your heart desires. I omitted the cucumbers but wouldn't omit the red and green peppers- they really add something essential to the medley of flavors. Oh I also added a splash of orange juice just before serving it gave a very nice citrusy tang. Next time I'd like to try this over rice. This dish will be made often thanks so much for sharing it! Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars This was a really quick and easy dish to whip up. The texture was a bit gloggy but overall it tasted yummy. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Oh my stars is this ever FANTASTIC!! The flavors are so rich and complex. Since some of my family claims to dislike Thai food I cheated by using cayenne instead of the chili sauce and calling it "Chinese stir fry." My husband proceeded to eat 4 helpings and my extremely picky 7 year old even wanted seconds. Other than subbing for the chile sauce I added all the ingredients called for except I didn't have rice noodles and used regular spaghetti instead. I also tossed in a generous handful of broccoli--yum! I made my own peanut sauce using the Thai Peanut Sauce recipe on this site and adding garlic powder as suggested in another review here by someone making their own. I also used rice wine vinegar in place of the sherry. I wound up halving the recipe because my wok wouldn't have held the entire amount called for but we still got a big enough bowl of noodles so that after dishing up almost 7 servings total we still have enough left for lunch tomorrow. Thanks so much for posting this! Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars The tast was quite nice but I will definately leave out the cucumber next time I make it. Helpful (9)