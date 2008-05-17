Pasta with Yogurt Sauce
This is a Middle Eastern adaptation using any pasta--fusilli, elbow macaroni, penne, shells, etc. It is just as tasty eaten cold or warm, and is a quick fix for a hurry up meal. Sahtain!--to your health!
My husband and I looove this recipe. It's very easy to make, it's light yet satisfying. I have been making this recipe for almost a year now. I make mine slightly different: Cook pasta, drain the water and rinse. Melt a little bit of butter in a pan with minced garlic (this way the garlic won't have a raw taste to it) until butter starts making small bubbles. Mix plain yogurt (doesn't have to be warmed up) with pasta (making sure pasta isin't too hot or the yogurt will seperate). Add the butter to the pasta and toss. We love ours with a little bit of paprika and cayenne for a little kick. You can't go wrong with this recipe.Read More
A tasty, simple and quick dinner! I doubled the quantites for the sauce (not the pasta) because I prefer a creamier texture; two cups of yogurt for 16 oz of pasta left the dish too dry.
So I have been avoiding tomato sauce lately (acid reflux). I know I wanted something creamy (- the fat). I used this recipe. The only changes I made was to cut down on the butter, add an onion and a whole bunch of mushrooms (and a little white wine). I used fage non-fat yogurt. It was amazing. It almost tasted like blue cheese (which I LOVE). I will be using this recipe again and again.
This is a great great recipe! Very easy to make, easy shopping list, and extremely tasty. I prefer it cool, but I'm betting many would like it warm as well. It is filling, yet light, and goes with tons of other courses or beverages. I've eaten it for solo lunches and dinners at home, but it would make a great picnic dish for any size crowd. Thank you Alma! P.S. I was tempted to skip the parsley, but the fresh stuff really does finish off the taste and texture well. Not a fan of pine nuts, so I did skip those.
This dish was fantastic. I used labneh in place of plain yogurt and the result was very creamy. I served the sauce with sprouted grain pasta and stirred some fresh spinach into the sauce just before serving. I also sprinkled sumac over the plated pasta. This is something we will make often. Thanks!
Being Lebanese, I grew up with this dish, one of my favorties, especially during the summer. We do it with alittle twist though (which is typical for Beirut). Toss the hot pasta with the melted butter and coat well (be generous). Then add the mix of yogurt, garlic paste (which includes the salt) and crushed dry mint (per your taste). It has to be dry to add super flavour!! The yogurt is fine cold, it will warm up with the hot pasta... enjoy!!!
I accidentally bought plain yogurt instead of vanilla and really did not like the taste, so I looked for a way to cook with it and found this recipe. I used some of the other reviews to guide me and ended up cutting the pasta in half (I'm cooking just for myself) and added an entire teaspoon of paprika. Next time I will probably reduce the amount of yogurt because it was just a bit too creamy for me and add sauteed onions. I also threw in some peas and chicken to make it a meal. I love cream sauces, but not the calories, so I'll definitely make this again!
Great, quick recipe. I sauted about 1 lb fresh asparagus and a couple of tomatoes and added fresh basil for a filling, healthy main dish. Thanks for the recipe.
I've made this a couple of times now, and even my very picky eaters like it. I use nonfat yogurt, and the sauce turns out quite thin, so I'd like to find a way to thicken it without substantially altering the dish. Pumpkin seeds make a poor substitute for the pine nuts, but if you don't have anything else, they'll do.
All I have to say is that all the people who complained about this dish definitely didn't follow the directions-I followed the recipe exactly and it was just amazing! I have been making this for a while now and I even add veggies to make it an even healthier dish. This is definitely a keeper!
I first tried this dish at a Lebanese friend's house. I'm so glad I found the recipe. I made it for my family and the only complaint was that we ran out :-).
This is light and very quick and easy. The tangy yogurt combines well with the garlic and roasted pine nuts, although it would be quite good without the pine nuts also.
We love this recipe just the way it is! Fresh herbs are always the best, but I had to substitute dried parsley for the fresh as i was out of fresh. Never the less, it was delicious!! Thanks for the recipe!
I did not like the acidic taste of the yogurt in this sauce. I tried adding more salt or diluting it with milk without luck. Finally, I read online about baking soda. I added that to the sauce a teaspoonful at a time until I got the flavor I wanted. A good base and a tasty sauce once I got the balance more to my liking.
I love a cream sauce for my pasta but not so much with all the additional saturated fats that come with it. So thank you sooooo much for making a yogurt based sauce! It will be the new staple in my house.
This is an amazing recipe. The sauce was so easy to prepare. I needed a quick sauce for pasta with steamed salmon... this was it. It was fabulous! So easy to prepare and so delicious. Thanks!
I like the idea of this sauce - I just thought it needed a little something. I found it a tad bland and watery so maybe next time I'd just drain it or figure a way to thicken it a bit. I just think it needs work.
This was pretty good. It was a little tart so I added a 1/2 cup sour cream. Then added a 1tsp Dill anhd 1 cup cooked broccoli.
This was a very quick and easy recipe. I was quite sceptical about the yogurt, but I was out of cream for my alfredo sauce, so I did a search with yogurt. I used plain greek yogurt and some regular plain to make up the two cups. Both were 0% MF (big bonus compared to cream!). I added 6 minced garlic cloves to the salt and followed the rest of the recipe. I added cilantro instead of parsley, an ? cup grated parmesan, 2 cups of chopped, sautéed spicy chorizo and the cup of left over sautéed mushrooms. My family loved it and nobody believed it was yogurt! Always good when they are asking for seconds and leftovers for the next day's lunch. I'll be trying this again.
I LOVED this recipe!! It had a much more interesting flavor than I thought it would because there are so few ingredients. It is garlicky, tangy goodness that is great at any temperature, even cold. I did make a few alterations, but kept to the basics of the recipe: I used a little less pasta, around 12 oz. I used minced garlic, around 6 cloves. I browned the garlic in 1 tbsp butter, then added the yogurt and salt and warmed it gently. Then I mixed in the parsley(I used dried parsley as I did not have fresh available). I tossed the pasta with 1 tbsp butter and then mixed in all the sauce. Then I added some pine nuts that I dry toasted in a pan.
I added Parmesan cheese and shrimp, yummy!!! Yogurt is better than use half and half.
I loved this recipe! I'm a big fan of all flavors Mediterranean and a bit of a health nut, so this was perfect. The creaminess of the sauce really satisfied my craving for cheesy, unhealthy pasta after a long day - but no guilt! Even my Midwestern, meat-and-potatoes boyfriend enjoyed it (of course, he wanted some meat on the side next time - such an anti-vegetarian). I sauteed the garlic first, like other reviewers suggested, with red pepper flakes for heat. I also put in some finely diced red bell pepper for some color and a bit of sweetness. Lastly, I stirred in a bunch of thinly-sliced zucchini just until heated through (for a little crunch). Poured it over linguine and chowed down! I'll be keeping this one in my beloved 3-ring-binder for sure.
AMAZING! If you like garlic, this is for you! If you have little time to prep dinner, this is for you! Just wok up some veggies with dill and you've got dinner!
Tempted to give this one 5 stars, because it is healthy too. I just served it in a large bowl, all tossed with herbs on top (the "sauce" was too runny to try and layer). It was a bit tangy, and everyone enjoyed it more with a dusting of sugar on top, but that may have been owing to the "diet" yogurt I used. This could also work with vanilla yogurt. But, it's so simple, and much more healthy than Al Fredo! A keeper.
This sauce is CRAZY good! You can adapt it to your own taste in millions of ways; I used oil instead of butter. If you just mix it up without warming it it makes great salad sauce as well. Of course the raw garlic could be cooked, omitted, or doubled according to one's taste. There is a famous french sauce which is very similar.
Very good, very quick. The only changes I made were to put one jar sliced mushrooms and some leaf spinach. Thanks!
I was perfect. I loved it. I will make it again.
We really did not like this recipe. It was very tart and the garlic flavor was overwhelming. We will not make this again.
Good and easy to make, but a little bit bland
We loved this recipe. As another reviewer suggested, I cooked the garlic slightly in the butter before I tossed it with the cooked pasta, then I added the yogurt later. I also added a little bit of shredded asiago cheese.
It's a good base recipe. It has a good flavor and is simple to put together. My only complaints were that I didn't feel I had enough sauce and it tended to clump.
I thought this recipe was quite good. I didn't have pine nuts, so I omitted those. My husband doesn't like parsley so on his I put basil and he loved it.
I stumbled across this awesome recipe while looking for something that was 'leftovers and microwave friendly'. I halved the ingredients, used gluten free pasta and added chicken breast, we didn't have any pine nuts :( I served it with a homemade Greek salad drizzled with balsamic. Ohmigosh, my husband & I luuuvvved it.
definitly a tasty dish.I added more yogurt and skipped the pine nuts though.this is a keeper in my future meals
Loved it! Seems like it could also be a versatile base recipe and could customize it each time with veggies and hot spices to taste. Great healthy recipe (but tastes quite decadent). Thanks for sharing it~
I didn't have the parsley nor the pine nuts. Wish I had. This was pretty darned good without them. I'd imagine it to be even better with them. I also added some mixed vegetables to make it more hearty. I think I'd like to increase the sauce to pasta ratio and maybe a little more seasoning, maybe even some heat. You will be very pleased with how simple and delicious this dish is.
I'm so sorry, but this was not what we were hoping for. Imade something else for the family. I'm glad others have had success with it.
Great recipe. We added some mushrooms to the sauce and it was perfect.
This is awful, bland, and tart. I'm a foodie and love new twists. But this was eww. I think the overwhelming yogurt taste is nasty.
This recipe was great especially cold although I'd make it with chicken to have a whole meal.
Very easy to make and tastes unique.
I did not care for this recipe.
I didn't like this at all. I found it very sour and it just wasn't right. My husband, on the other hand, absolutely loved this and took the leftovers for lunch the next day!
Very easy to make! Excellent recipe. Personally however I would not rinse the pasta with water and I added a lot more garlic to the recipe (but I'm a garlic lover). One of my favorites - Thanks for posting!
I hated this. I thought it would be a good use for the yogurt left over from when I made curry. It was sour tasting, I added as many "sweet" herbs as I could think of and a little honey to the sauce. I won't make this again.
This is good...but I had to add my own spices..
Delicious middle eastern dish!
This was very easy to make and had a nice tang to it. I was the only one who liked it though. Even my husband didn't like it and he usually loves things like this.
The only things that I did different were that I cooked the garlic in the butter and used Greek yogurt. I took a chance because my husband thinks the only sauce for pasta is marinara, but he loves this.
A bit bland, but really complimentary, with some pepper, to a garlic chicken dish.
Wow, wow, WOW. This was fast, simple, garlicky, and amazing.
Made because I had purchased a very large container of yogurt for another recipe and was looking for ways to use it all up. This was SO SIMPLE to make. I did warm and add chunks of roasted chicken to each dish and then topped with grated parmesan (fresh) along with pan roasted pepitos because I did't have pine nuts. MY HUSBAND LOVED IT! This is important because he's a flavor nut... the more, the better. I did cut the recipe in half as I only had 8 oz. of penne whole wheat pasta. There were still leftovers and we were full from our servings.
If you like sour cream (which I don't) this is a great recipe for you. Easy to make, takes very little time.
The raw garlic made it really good, but we're all garlic lovers at my house.
Added meatballs and mushrooms.
