Pasta with Yogurt Sauce

This is a Middle Eastern adaptation using any pasta--fusilli, elbow macaroni, penne, shells, etc. It is just as tasty eaten cold or warm, and is a quick fix for a hurry up meal. Sahtain!--to your health!

Recipe by ALMA-LOU

Recipe Summary

Servings:
7
Yield:
6 - 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente.

  • Using a mortar and pestle, mash the salt and garlic cloves together into a paste. Warm the yogurt slightly in a sauce pan. Remove a small amount of warmed yogurt from the pan, and stir together with the garlic paste. Stir this mixture into the remaining yogurt

  • Drain the pasta, and rinse in cold water. Place in a casserole or deep serving dish, toss with 1 tablespoon butter or margarine. Toss with half of the garlic-yogurt sauce. Spread the remaining sauce over the pasta. Garnish with the parsley.

  • For a very special dish, brown the pine nuts in 2 tablespoons butter or margarine. Pour over the parsley. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 39.5g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 68.9mg; sodium 417.1mg. Full Nutrition
