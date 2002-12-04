Lime Chicken and Mushroom Pasta
Tangy lime and olive oil combine to make a light tasting pasta everyone will love. And so easy to make!
Usually I only try recipes that have lots of great reviews, but I decided to try this one because the ingredients sounded good. Boy am I glad I did! It's fast, easy and has a wonderful bright flavor. Husband loved it as well. My additions....one jalepeno, chopped, two garlic cloves chopped, and a little parm cheese at the end. And I also dusted the chicken with a little cayenne before cooking. Obviously we like things spicy! Try this one!!Read More
This is an okay dish but I agree with the others that if made as written it would be a bit bland. It definitely needs some tweaking in my opinion. I ended up adding some white wine and garlic. This recipe is fast and easy and has potential.Read More
Very good and fast-I had dinner on the table in less than 30 minutes. I added about 4 cloves chopped garlic to the oil when sauteing the chicken and seasoned the chunks with a little cajun seasoning and salt and pepper. When I saw there wasn't going to be much sauce for the pasta when the veggies were just about done, I removed all and kept it warm, added 1 can of chicken broth, about 1/2 cup white wine with the lime juice and let that reduce a little. Put chicken and veggies back in and topped with cilantro. Oh-I also added a few pickeled jalapenos with the bell pepper as we like things very spicy. Very tasty!
This was really good. I did saute the chicken with some minced garlic, omited the cilanto, did the juice of just one lime and added fresh grated parmesan cheese. My husband loved it, I will defiately make it again.
Loved this! I make it in a flash by cutting up the boneless chicken with scissors over the hot oil, then adding the veggies, including a generous amount (about 1/3 cup) of jarred minced garlic. I used bottled lime juice and presliced mushrooms. I used some ideas from another recipe on this site, Chicken Supreme II, and added cream of chicken soup and a little white wine to the skillet when the chicken was cooked. You could also just use some chicken broth, wine, and a cornstarch slurry. Wow, serving this over whole wheat penne pasta, it's delicious and done in the time it takes to boil the pasta! Great stuff!
Too bland. I wish I read all the reviews before making. May try it again using some of the suggestions here.
nice, but a bit bland for my tastes.
This was just an OK recipe. Not bad, just not my style.
With the exception that I added about 1/2 a teaspoon of minced garlic to the saute`d chicken, I followed the directions exactly. This was fresh and delicious and super easy... got it done in 20 minutes!!! Mmmmm.....
I found this to be a bit bland. I did make a sauce based on other reviews. I used chicken broth, white wine and the lime juice and let it simmer down a while. It never really thickened so I tried adding a slurry of cornstarch/water. My kids seemed to like it ok, mostly because it was served over pasta :) I think it could be tweaked to add more flavor but I think a creamier sauce would be better. Also, I did add about a teaspoon of minced garlic when I was cooking the chicken.
Really great! Instead of yellow bell pepper, I added diced (frozen) onion, a few grinds of cracked pepper and a bit of garlic powder. Was light but filling. Could use a bit of broth, was slightly dry.
I also cooked the chicken with some garlic and added some parmesan cheese at the end. It helps take away some of the tartness. Too much lime juice used, but other than that my husband and I loved it! Will make again with some revisions. Also good when tomato and basil sauce is added to it.
Quick and tasty. I did saute with garlic as so many reviewers had suggested. I also seasoned the chicken with some chipotle pepper seasoning blend that I really wasn't sure what else to do with. I did serve over pasta, but I would skip that if I made this again - the pasta just soaked up the liquid and diluted the flavors.
I really liked this. I did stray from the recipe slightly in that I used rotisserie chicken, and a little chicken broth and butter made more of a sauce to coat the pasta. Garnished with sour cream, this tasted like chicken fajitas with pasta instead of tortillas.
Great! I heated up the oil and added some minced garlic (2 cloves) while cutting up some thawed chicken and the peppers. I then added the chicken, peppers, baby bella mushrooms, added some diced onion, and seasoned it with cajun seasoning and garlic powder. Instead of fresh limes, I used lime juice and added a little because I was afraid I might add too much and make it to tart if I did 2 limes. After reading a lot of reviews that there wasn't much sauce and it was too bland, I added a can and a half of cream of chicken soup and a little bit of chicken broth to the mixture and let it cook for a bit, then cooked the noodles and it was done. My family loved it and it tasted great!
I, too, felt more sauce and zing were needed in this recipe, so I added 2-3 cloves chopped garlic with the vegetables, 1 cup chicken broth and half a cup of Half-n-Half for the sauce, and 2 tsp (could have used more) green chili paste to make it more of a Thai flavored dish. It was quite good.
Be careful with lime juice. "Juice of two limes" is not specific enough; should indicate a measurement. Mine was far too tart; the sauce is watery.
This recipe is very quick and delicious. Makes a wonderful dish to serve for company in a minimal amount of time. If you place your cilantro in a glass and cut it with scissors, children can help in preparation.
This was just ok to me. i love lime but this had way too much lime. Next time I will only use one lime.
Great recipe for company! Tasty and colorful too. The second time I tried it I broiled the chicken separately before cutting it up, and added more olive oil when mixing with the pasta.
this was sour. i think if this was a cream sauce w/lime it would be better. on occasion i will make this...not my favorite
So easy! Dinner was ready in a matter of minutes. Buy all of your produce at a local produce market for a better taste and serve with a green salad.
Substituted spiralizer zucchini (2 medium) for pasta, and cooked with peppers and mushrooms! Absolutely delicious!
There did not seem to be enough sauce for the pasta. It was too dry a recipe. The cilantro was a nice touch, but too light a flavor for me.
I usually love pasta. This dish sounds wonderful but it was really a let down. I felt that it did not have enough taste at all. It was very ordinary. I was not satisfied with this choice at all!
I read the other suggestions and sauted the chicken in garlic and sprinkled with some cayenne pepper. I also used only one lime and added some chicken stock to make more sauce. Overall it still tasted extremely plain. I would definitely suggest using at least 1 1/2 limes to start and really kick it up with the cayenne to anyone making this recipe. I won't be making it again.
Very good and healthy too!
Very easy to make and fast! My baby daughter & husband loved it!
Needs more flavors so I added jalapeño and garlic still needed something else like seasoning.. I should have added the wine and chicken broth.
I thought this was great! Nice and tangy with the lime juice and cilantro. I added a little parmesan cheese on each serving.
I followed one reviewer and added a hot pepper and it was delicious.
Dressing is very light. Not quite satisfying enough
