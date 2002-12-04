Lime Chicken and Mushroom Pasta

Tangy lime and olive oil combine to make a light tasting pasta everyone will love. And so easy to make!

Recipe by Sherry Hammond

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente.

  • Heat a large, non-stick skillet over medium high heat. Add olive oil and chicken, and saute slightly. Add mushrooms and peppers; saute until peppers are soft but crisp. Stir in lime juice and cilantro.

  • Drain pasta, and transfer to a large serving bowl. Top with chicken mixture, and toss slightly. Garnish with lime slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
466 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 62.6g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 40.6mg; sodium 46.4mg. Full Nutrition
