I offered to my little boy that I'd make him ANY treat he wanted if he hurried through his chores Saturday morning, I was expecting cookies, cupcakes or bars, but he asked for "real mac n cheese, not from a box!" "Umm, OK." So I popped onto my handy allrecipes app, and once again you pulled through for me! I was really worried because every time I'd ever had homemade mac it was at a buffet with way over cooked noodles, or when a family member made it, it was just dried up noodles with melted and dried cheese, with milk literally poured over the top of it. Needless to say I was pretty nervous. I didn't have Parmesan, or cheddar, just some Colby and Jack, and I didn't have bread or bread crumbs, but I went ahead with the modified recipe, buddy was charging through his chores! I doubled the recipe and baked it in a glass 9x13 casserole. I made sure to cook the noodles al dente, when I popped it into the oven my son finished his chores and pouted looking at the empty pot, he'd though he'd missed out, but he was thrilled to see it baking away in the oven. We had a big sit down lunch, all 5 of us, and everyone filled their bellies while ohhing and awwing about the yummy pasta. There was plenty left for dinner, so I mixed it with the left over California mix steamed veggies, and there was dinner! Success! Thanks Allrecipes!