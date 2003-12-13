Polish Cabbage Noodles
Sauteed cabbage and onions with noodles, a perfect last minute meatless meal!!
I also have been making this recipe for years. The only other thing I do is after I saute the cabbage I add chicken broth to the cabbage to steam. This way you can cut the butter down and give the cabbage more flavor. We love it!Read More
This was good, but didn't taste like my mother's! I called her and asked her what she did with hers. She chops up the cabbage, salts it, lets it sit for about 10-15 minutes, then rings the water out of it and sautees it in butter or margarine. And she DOESN'T use onions! I think the onions ruined it for me. It still tasted pretty good, but not as yummy as my mom's! Next time...no onions. 9/23/10 I made this recipe again using my mother's tips (see above) and OH.MY.WORD.!!!! It was PERFECT! Definitely (in my opinion) NO ONIONS! The cabbage gets a sweet taste when you cook it and, combined with the salt and butter, it's mouth-watering. Brings me back to my childhood! :) With no onions and salting the cabbage before you cook it, I give it FIVE STARS!Read More
I also have been making this recipe for years. The only other thing I do is after I saute the cabbage I add chicken broth to the cabbage to steam. This way you can cut the butter down and give the cabbage more flavor. We love it!
I too have been making this dish for years -coming from the German/PA Dutch area of Pennsylvania, this is quite a hit. I began serving this up at our Little League games, where I run the concession stand and it just flies out of there. I too, like to saute' the cooked cabbage and noodles together for a bit to mingle the flavors, and I never use onion - I like the cabbage flavor way too much. To finish it off, I sprinkle it with a liberal dose of paprika and mix it all up while I finish sauteing. Its often requested when I have to bring a covered dish. I'm getting hungry for it, just thinking about it.
I made this recipe last night and everyone loved it. I made a few additions in order to serve it as a main dish, for our meat loving family. I used penne pasta instead of the wide noodles ( it was all I had on hand) I think it was a great choice due to the texture and shape. First I sauted polish sausage in a little bit of olive oil, then I removed them from the pan. I used a large white onion in place of the red added that to the pan and sauted until slightly tender, then added cabbage until tender, added the smoked sausage and the drained pasta. Oh and the most important part...2 Tbsp of white sugar! My husband usually hates when I cook smoked sausage....he LOVED this recipe. My 10 year old even loved it. I will make this again! Thank you so much for sharing this simply, fast recipe!
This recipe is perfect and made the traditional way just as it is supposed to be. My Grandma used to make this when I was little and after taking one bite I was swept back to my childhood sitting at her dining room table in Hamtramck, Michigan i.e Polish town. Just so you know alot of people suggest adding bacon to this but that is not a staple in a traditional Polish kitchen. Bacon added to everything is more of a Southern twist to foods.
I make this often. My teenagers love it. The last time I used pre packaged cole slaw mix instead of cabbage. It sautes up extra fast. Its ready by the time the water boils for the noodles!! The carrots in it add a sweet touch thats really good. I used thin egg noodles to keep the textures similar. Great quick after work meal!
Excellent recipe. I was surprised to find out the cabbage had a really mild flavor after sauteeing it slowly at low heat. I used leftover noodles and just added a little white wine to the cabbage and onions so that there was enough liquid to soften up the noodles. I also threw in about a Tablespoon of caraway seeds, and a Tablespoon of sugar (you can't really tell there's sugar in it, but my mom says that cabbage gets a really mellow flavor if you add a touch of sweetness to it). Also, I found out this is one of those recipes where it's even better the next day!
So fast, easy and delicious. After you drain the noodles, saute them with the cabbage for extra flavor. FABULOUS
My family has made this recipe for years. It is great! I cube the cabbage instead of shredding it. Also use bow noodles for different look. Anyone who likes cabbage will love this.
So good & so easy! I wasn't sure this would be good with such simple ingredients, but it was fantastic! I added some sliced Polish sausage just before serving. Everyone loved it.
Definitely a 5 for this dish. I have made it in the past, and find that these small changes meet my personal taste preferences even more... I add about a tsp of brown sugar and a splash of balsamic vinegar to the onions. I find that this really helps them caramelize and be deliciously sweet. I also think sour cream is wonderful with this. (I mixed the dollop into the cabbage after I took the pix) I used whole grain noodles because that's what I had on hand but really think I prefer egg noodles. A garnish of fresh chopped parsley adds a delicious flavor, too.
I just love this. For the simplicity and frugality of this dish, it was a real winner. I wondered what sauteed cabbage would taste like, and I was pleased! I much prefer using only a small amount of butter (original recipe tasted too rich for me) and a bit of chicken base ("bouillon" paste from Sam's). To get the cabbage just the right tenderness, I sauteed until the cabbage mixture was reduced by half, then turned off the heat and put the cover on to steam to my liking (not mushy, just a bit of firmness). With wide whole grain noodles, some sausage, plus a bit of sour cream for garnish, it was a great family meal. To serve 8, I may use 2-3 bags of coleslaw mix (colorful!) or a large cabbage. One white onion is sufficent and blends in to avoid detection :) Browning the mixture adds to the taste as well. *TIP: Try adding a few teaspoons of white vinegar or dill pickle brine, or 1 pkg. sauerkraut to mixture ...YUM!!!!
I love cabbage, but I never would have thought of mixing it with pasta. It was delicious! I added diced smoked sausage to make it a main course.
This is a great starter recipe Elizabeth. First of all it would be much better with Mrs Weiss Kluski noodles or better yet homemade if you have a good recipe as my Busia taught me. This authenticates the recipe. Browning the butter as one reviewer states is a must, it brings out the flavor of the cabbage and noodles. Don't make the mistake of burning the butter. Yellow onions are a better match as well. It's up to you and your tastebuds, but savoy cabbage is also a great choice. Either way it's a great Polish recipe to match with pork.
I like to brown the noodles and cabbage some. It brings out the taste!
simple good food, that feeds many for cheap and keeps long red onions are often too hot for this recipe so use a large sweet onion instead and slow cook it before adding the cabbage in oil only or oil and butter low heat until it carmelizes, this will make the entire dish more sweet tasting
in reading other reviews, I added a bit to it...fried Turkey Keilbasa (SP?) and some little slices of turkey bacon, removed, then added the butter, onion and cabbage. I splashed on some AC vinegar (1tsp maybe?), sprinkled some caraway seeds, put a dash of paprika and sauteed until the cabbage was tender-ish (I like a little crunch)- I put the keilbasa/bacon mixure back in and warmed it all up and served it next to the buttered noodles, so others (like my sometimes picky kids) could decide if they wanted to mix it or not. Thanks for the recipe!
Just a little note on this great meal: My family traditionally uses the dough from pierogi cut outs to make what we call "haluski." After cutting out the circles to make the pierogi, slice the left over dough in strips, then follow this recipe. (The pieces do not need to be the same, and you do not need to roll out the left over dough. Just slice what's around the circles.) This is a very efficient way to create two meals at once!
This is typically called Haluski, the cabbage needs to cook down alot. I usually always use yellow onions. You can also use bacon bits, and fry the onions in the leftover bacon fat. Put the warmed cabbage leftovers in homemade mashed potatoes, without the pasta, this is known as Irish Colcannon and is to DIE for. The Haluski is sold at every farmers market,little league game and street fair in PA. They typically use bow ties with it.
Easy and delicious.
This was great. I usually don't know what to do with cabbage except make cabbage rolls, but this is going to be on our regular menu list from now on. I added some fennel and caraway seeds to it to spice it up and added some apple sausages. I will make this again for sure.
I got fresh Kielbasa from my from my friend and was dying to make Polish Cabbage and Noodles. I must say, if you never had this, it's pretty bland. I am a FLAVOR monster, so I added fresh garlic, adobo, and lots of pepper to the cabbage and onion mixture. (I parboiled the cabbage first in chicken broth too and then sauted.) Also when I served this, topped it off with Parmesan Cheese and it turned out very tasty....JUST MY STYLE!!
I like this without onion. I saute the cabbage in Earth Balance Margarine and sprinkle a little bit of caraway seeds on it. Love the flavor! It tastes good with Tofurkey meatless Kielbasa:)
This is a family favorite. To save time, I used 1/2 to 3/4 a bag of shredded cabbage/carrots and only used 1/2 of a red onion since my family doesn't like onions very much. For another dimension of flavor, I cooked 4-5 pieces of bacon (then set aside), drained all but one Tbls of fat and sauteed the cabbage and onion in the bacon fat with just a tsp of butter. Then I added Hillshire Farm Sausage that I sliced, cooked and drained, the cooked noodles, and half a can of chicken broth. I let it all simmer for about 5-7 minutes. Then I added about 2-3 Tbls of sour cream to the dish, mixed it all together and seasoned to taste with salt and pepper. I crumbled the pieces of bacon and sprinkled over the top of the dish. Serve with a salad and you have a great meal.
I learned this recipe from my grandmother and offer: add salt only to boil the noodles; red onions OK but not necessary, use a big sweet onion or whatever you have; use MUCH less shortening, I suggest 4-5 TBSp Canola oil to fry the onions and cabbage at most $ cover to steam a bit at the beginning; instead of salt on the cabbage etc. use chicken bouillon such as the granular Knorr Caldo de Pollo (found in Mexican stores and the Mexican section, ??); I use the reduce fat polish sausage cut in 1/4 inch pieces and add only to heat at the end.
Even after reading all the reviews about how people were skeptical of this recipe but then tried it and thought it was delicious, I went through the exact same process and luckily I also found the end result to be so good! I added shredded carrots and a tablespoon of sugar to the sauteing veggies, and after they softened a bit I threw in the cooked noodles and some chicken broth, covered and simmered on low until the cabbage was tender. I also used light butter. My husband of course said "where's the meat?" but agreed it was a really good side dish!
Don't knock it 'til you try it. We sat slack jawed in amazing grace at the flavor. I only gave 4 because I jazzed it up a bit. I can't imagine that it would be better or worse done per instruct-just different. Sautee in bacon fat, a clump of butter, chicken stock base, lots of black pepper. Don't let it get too limp. Al dete on the egg noodles, mix it like you mean it but don't break the noodles up. Taste as you go. We love it. New favorite. (No onion used)
Tasty! I added some chicken broth after tasting as it seemed a bit bland and it was perfect. Served with Polish sausage and it was a hit!
This dish was very bland and the red onion seemed out of place. I added some sliced vegetarian sausage to it to kick it up a bit. Bf said it was better cold the next day.
Wow! Awesome recipe! I finally found a great recipe that my husband wants put into our monthly rotation. I did add 8oz of bacon sliced in 1 inch peices to the cabbage and onion process. I also used olive oil and a touch of minced garlic. I served polish kielbasa on the side. Awesome! 10 stars from this family. Thanks!
Excellent! I halved the recipe and taking other reviewer's advice, I added a touch of sugar and sauteed the bow tie noodles in with the cabbage! Definitely, a keeper! Thank you for sharing the recipe!
Really good! I have had cabbage noodles with oil in the past and this was much lighter tasting. I did 1/2 margarine and 1/2 butter to cut some of the fat.
Very good considering it is so simple; I actually prefer to use water to steam it so I can use less butter - the chicken broth actually adds a flavour that I didn't like. Serve with red wine vinegar and lots of fresh ground pepper.
Very nice change of pace from buttered noodles. Got to use up my cabbage and onions I had in the fridge. I added a sprinkle of caraway seeds before serving. Thanks for sharing!
I have not been a fan of cooked cabbage of any kind. I however married a man who loves it. I have made it for him and usually do not even try it...this one (with tips from another reviewer) was one that smelled good the entire time I was cooking it. I did use the onions as the reviewer said they preferred without, though my husband would have shot me! So I sauted the onions in the butter and about 1 Tbs of sugar to start them off. Then I added the cabbage and cooked until tender. The whole meal had a hint of sweetness that caused my 4 and 2 year olds to eat it up as well. I served this with corned beef on St. Patricks Day (as stated not a fan of the old fashioned cooked in one pot) and I didn't have much for left overs the next day. The small bowl I had hubby ate before he went to bed LOL. Great recipe and thanks for the sugar tip! I will be eating cooked cabbage from now on as long as I cook it this way!
My Grandmother was polish and she made this all the time but I twinked it up a bit my adding mushrooms and sauted them. if used canned mushrooms ensure to squeeze all the water from them they will soak up the butter mixture better for taste.
Very tasty just the way it is without all that fussing around with more or different ingredients. An easy meal in itself.
One of my favorite recipes!! Yummy! I do not use onion and when I have it on hand I use chicken broth so I can use less better. That's usually only when I'm counting calories. I like it with bacon mixed it but usually don't make it that way.
This is outstanding. I always thought that there must be something tricky about this dish, but it really is so simple. I followed other reviewers' suggestions and it turned out perfectly: 1. Chop and salt the cabbage- let sit 10-15 min 2. Skip the onion 3. Saute cabbage in butter in a large deep sided skillet. 4.Add the cooked noodles to the cooked cabbage and let simmer on low to let the flavors mingle (because I salted the cabbage I had plenty of liquid for this step- I didn't have to add any liquid). 5. Season with pepper, but NOT salt (if the cabbage is salted, it will already be plenty salty)
This was fantastic, reminded me of my childhood in the midwest. Like others, I added some chopped up ham to the pot and I think it really added some more flavor. I also added about 2 Tbls more butter. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. Easy and quick to make. Thanks for the great keeper! UPDATE: I made this dish a second time without any ham and I must say that it was kind of bland without the ham. Will definitely always make with ham. Without the ham, I would give this recipe 3 1/2 stars.
This is the kind of food that just about every man loves. I did add some garlic powder and a sprinkling of caraway seeds. Served it with kielbasa and everyone was happy. Thank you Elizabeth!
My grandmother used to make this all of the time, but with cut up bacon fried with the cabbage and onions. That makes it 5 stars!
Absolutely delicious.
Polish comfort food! Fantastic! Great meatless supper.
Thanks to S Griffen for posting the missing link "salting" the cabbage was what my Mom did... Perfect!
Just what I was looking for, a recipe w/o bacon. We loved it exactly as written, no changes.
I love this recipe! I varied it a bit by adding some sliced kielbasa to the saute, and then sauting the noodles too right before serving. Delish!
I added some sour cream just before serving and it's like a mock piergori. We have also made this with sliced keilbasa in it.
Very Tasty, used sweet onion and Garlic salt and also added bacon. Fantastic.
This one has been in my family for years and years - Instead of butter I use a few tablespoons of olive oil, sautee lots of crushed garlic and sweet onions in the oil before adding the cabbage. Pepper is a must. Never thought of adding soy, I think I'll give it a try.
Really yummy! A nice mild side dish. I reduced the butter and used chicken stock to steam the cabbage.
This is really good even though there are few ingredients. Didn't change a thing!
DELICIOUS!!! Very plesently surprised. I added butter to the noodles (although I used less in the cabbage)and chicken buillion, thyme, dijon mustard, and caraway seeds to the cabbage (I think these added loads of great flavor and not sure it would have been as delicious without). I didn't shred the cabbage, I prefer it chopped. I left out the onion. My picky kids loved it:) I will definately make this dish again. Nice inexpensive meal, Thank you.
I wasn't sure if this recipe would be flavourful enough based on the few ingredients- but boy was i wrong. This is delicious and went very well with the polish sausage and garden salad i served. Will make again. Sooooo simple.
My mother always added a container of creamy cottage cheese to this cabbage and noodle recipe. Great recipe with the cottage cheese and butter instead of oil!
This is a wonderful and very easy recipe. I've made a similar version for years. It's tasty enough to serve as a meatless main dish! Just one thing that I do differently. I add in a teaspoon of caraway seeds while the cabbage is sautéing. And at the end little bit of sour cream. You'll get rave reviews over this one!
good cheap grub
I has some extra cabbage sitting around and didn´t know what to do with it and so I tried this recipe. What a suprise, it was delicious! I took the advice of the others and added some chicken broth to the cabbage and did not regret it. Worth the try!
My mother in law makes this for Holidays and adds crisp bacon to it.
My mother used to make a dish similar to this, but used less onion. She also used leftover bacon grease to give it more flavor instead of the butter(a few tablespoons is more than enough). That also may have come from her Depression Era upbringing. Either way it's a quick, inexpensive side dish.
My entire family loved this meal! I am usually not a fan of cooked cabbage, but with 1/2 cup of butter & onions, it was delish! I also added a good helping of Hungarian Paprika, & served it with Organic Bacon Brats from our Farmer's Market~ my 6 yr. old daughter kept saying," Thank you Mama for making this German Meal!" You're welcome!"
I just made this and it turned out great! Exactly what I needed to remind me home, thanks!
It was very simple but it was really good. My husband really liked it. When he saw the dish, he walked to the fridge and picked up Dijon Mustard. We ate this dish with a bit of Dijon Mustard. It was nice too.
i thought this was good but the way my grandma makes it she adds garlic and fries up polish keilbasa and mixes that in and also uses yellow onion instead of red.....one of my favorite dinners of all time. Everyone ive made this for LOVES it.
Surprisingly yummy for such a simple dish! Based on others' reviews, I omitted the onion, added a little bit of sugar and chicken bullion to the cabbage as it cooked, and sautéed it with the noodles briefly at the end. I even used about half red cabbage and it came out mild and great! I'll be making this again.
A great dish!,For extra flavor, i fry up a few slices of bacon, and cook the cabbage and onions in the grease. Be sure not to overcook the bacon though, or you get a bitter taste.
I learned how to make this dish while living in a very Polish down-state Illinois town. I always use home made noodles (or frozen) and serve it with ham or corned beef. Yum!
Wanted a noodle side dish to go with roast pork. Wasn't sure if everyone would like the cabbage and noodles mixed so served them separately. Well, all the guests mixed them on their plates...was sooo delicious. I think the butter is a must. Thanks.
This meal was simply delicious. I will make a few changes next time, like using rye or pumpernickel bread crumbs and will definitely cook the noodles first. But we still loved it and it was wonderful as leftovers.
Overall, this recipe was alright though not exciting. I used a red onion and half a white onion. I also added a pound of smoked turkey sausage. Without the sausage, I would have given the recipe a lower rating.
Delicious! The next time I make it I will add polish sausage as others suggested.
uh-oh... this is way too yummy. I am definitely going to use another's suggestion of using chicken broth to cut down on the butter... and I like the paprika idea as well!!! I used a package of coleslaw mix- that saved lots of time for cutting and frying...they cooked real fast.
Very Good dish!! I will be making this all the time now. I used Bow Tie pasta in place of the egg noodles.
So simple, but so good!! I halved the butter and used 1/2 can beef broth, since I prefer that flavor and texture. I also added crumbled bacon to the mix. Delicious!
I was anticipating the most delicious meal after reading the great reviews, but I found this absolutely tasteless. No idea what I did wrong.
OMG! I made this for my kids who love noodel anything. I think I ate more of it than them. Followed the recipe exactly. I did add white peper and salt at the end. YUMMMMMM!!!
Excellent, my husband loves this and asks for it every week! I soak the cabbage in salted water first and also add garlic salt while its cooking, i also chop up turkey kielbasa and cook it with the cabbage and butter, its also good with kluski egg noodles. 5 stars here!
This is one of my favorite dishes. I'm third generation Polish American. We've always referred to this dish as Halushki. One of the pierogi fillings that I grew up with consisted of sauted shredded cabbage, sauted onion, and dry cottage cheese. When I'm in the mood for pierogi and don't want to go through all of the labor, I'll make this dish (adding the cottage cheese) with a dollop of sour cream. Great comfort food.
I only had yellow onion, and just used one and a 12 oz package of noodles. My husband loved this. He loves polish sausage, and I am usually looking for something to make on the side with cabbage as I am tired of just sauteed cabbage. This was easy and tasty. Though the kids wouldnt touch it, but I wasnt expecting them to.
very good and just like I've had from PA Dutch /Central PA kitchens. My grandmother used to make something similar, but she would use a small can of sauerkraut rather than the cabbage - cook it when you are cooking the onions. She also added lots of salt and pepper and a little paprika, too.
This is a great recipe! I use purple cabbage almost exclusively with this but green is great too! I addded bacon bits and bacon drippings to the pan - and white onions very thinly sliced instead of purple onions. Gramma always used the really big wide tender dutch egg noodles too. For a real treat - make the noodles from scratch! This dish is a meal in itself with a bit of bread and butter or with sausages on the side.
This was absolutely delicious as written. It is a dish that isn't meant to have a lot of spice. My polish grandmother uses yellow onions in hers but I love either way.
Very good!
YUM YUM YUM! This is GREAT! I cooked up polish sausage with onions, then added cabbage. I cooked the FROZEN noodles in another pan, drained and mixed all together. Added pepper..This was a great hit at our house. It has so much flavor. If you try, you will love. Great COMFORT food! YUM YUM YUM!!!!!
I added turkey sausage and a tablespoon of sugar (a must with cooked cabbage). It made a massive amount of food. Overall, it was bland and pretty average. The noodles were too much starch and food. I would make this as a side if I had leftover cabbage, but I will not make this again as a main dish.
I love this recipes! One thing that we have added in my family is a 1/2 cup-1/4 cup of sour cream after the noodles are added to the cabbage and simmer for an additional 5 minutes. This keeps everything from having a dried out texture. Yum!
I really enjoyed this. I have never really cooked with cabbage, but I had a lot on hand. I would make again. My family didn't seem to enjoy it much though.
This was a good recipe. My hubby loved it. I warmed up some polish sausage in the skillet I cooked the cabbage in (after I had added the cabbage to the pasta).
I used homemade sauerkraut instead of cabbage. It was delish!
This is a good recipe. Sometimes when I cook this, I fry some smoked sausage and add to the noodle mixture. My husband loves it.
Just finished this and everyone loves it and I used everyones suggestions, from Sugar, Paprika, wine sausage. This is a keeper. Think I willl try Italian sausage next
Deliciousness!
I give it a 5 after using other reviewers suggestions - it was incredibly boring without their help. I did cut the recipe in l/2 - I was serving this as a side dish and it served 6 people even after halving it. I immediately followed reviewers comments by cooking 6 slices of bacon first (crumbled it and put aside). I wasn't sure if I should use the bacon grease to cook the cabbage and onions - decided against it (poured it out)and stuck with the butter. I had to add a little water to it to scrape up the bacon bits and you may need to add some more butter if it gets dry near the end of cooking. Now I tasted it before adding the noodles (which I cut back to 5 oz.) - and found it tasteless! All that trouble and no taste. First I added some celery salt (about a tsp.) and more pepper and it wasn't much better. Then I remembered someone suggested sugar. I tried a tablespoon and what a difference!!!! Adjust the sugar to your taste. I added in the noodles and the bacon and I could not believe the hit it turned out to be. I still have the other half of the cabbage so I am going to make it again tomorrow. Thanks submitter.
Iwill do this again
Have beenn making for years. My mother got this recipe from an enlish lady that was our neighbor when I was much younger. They called it Bubble and Squeak. My whole family loves this recipe.
This is a favorite dish of mine. I use white or yellow onions, and I use Olive Oil in place of butter and use "I can't believe it's not butter" spray to bring in the buttery flavor. Tastes just as fantastic, and is easier on the calories and the heart.
This is a great recipe. It makes a lot. Much more than 5 servings. It would easily feed 10 people. I think next time I will use Vidalia or sweet onions. The color of the red onions gave the dish a strange appearance. I served this with the Guiness Corned Beef recipe and it was a big hit.
I have to admit I had my doubts about this recipe. I was afraid it was going to be very bland. That said I made it because I had cabbage that I didn't know what to do with. I really really loved this simple dish. I did cut the butter in half and added broth for flavor... along with salt, onion powder and paprika. I also had a little concentrated chicken broth paste from Trader Joe's at the end. The left overs were delish... I may try it next time with some smoked sausage!
Have been making this recipe for years. The only thing I do differently is to add a couple tablespoons of white sugar to the cabbage while cooking it. My children love this for dinner just as I did when I was a kid.
