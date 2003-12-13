Polish Cabbage Noodles

Sauteed cabbage and onions with noodles, a perfect last minute meatless meal!!

Recipe by elizabeth sill

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
5 - 6 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water.

  • Meanwhile, heat butter or margarine in a skillet over medium heat. Saute cabbage and onions until tender.

  • Drain pasta, and return to the pot. Add cabbage and onion mixture to the noodles, and toss. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
570 calories; protein 15.7g; carbohydrates 78.5g; fat 22.6g; cholesterol 124.1mg; sodium 184mg. Full Nutrition
