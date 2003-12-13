Polish Cabbage Noodles

I give it a 5 after using other reviewers suggestions - it was incredibly boring without their help. I did cut the recipe in l/2 - I was serving this as a side dish and it served 6 people even after halving it. I immediately followed reviewers comments by cooking 6 slices of bacon first (crumbled it and put aside). I wasn't sure if I should use the bacon grease to cook the cabbage and onions - decided against it (poured it out)and stuck with the butter. I had to add a little water to it to scrape up the bacon bits and you may need to add some more butter if it gets dry near the end of cooking. Now I tasted it before adding the noodles (which I cut back to 5 oz.) - and found it tasteless! All that trouble and no taste. First I added some celery salt (about a tsp.) and more pepper and it wasn't much better. Then I remembered someone suggested sugar. I tried a tablespoon and what a difference!!!! Adjust the sugar to your taste. I added in the noodles and the bacon and I could not believe the hit it turned out to be. I still have the other half of the cabbage so I am going to make it again tomorrow. Thanks submitter.