Easy, Cheesy Baked Macaroni
A family favorite--in fact my teenage daughter's girlfriend always finagles a visit when I plan to make this for dinner. Goes great with a salad and homemade bread! Enjoy!
add some ground beef and mushrooms to this recipe, and its slammin'
OK but won't make again.
I added spices to the tomato sauce--oregano, dried onion, garlic, basil, and pepper. I also used shredded mozzarella cheese. Very simple, but very delicious.
Instead of using the sprinked cheese, I used american cheese slices. My husband loves the edges of crusted mac and cheese! Also...this was done in about 14 minutes.
This is a must try!! My family loves it!! Especially my kids! It is easy, and very, very good.... Thanks Sue!!!
I made this tonight, and was worried about the taste of the tomato sauce with the cheese; I cut it down to one of the small cans of tomato sauce instead. It was delicious! Just a hint of tomato in the background. However, because I also added ground beef, onions and mushrooms I had to add a little milk to make up for the lack of tomato sauce. Excellent, especially with whole grain pasta.
Easy recipe. Instead of seashell pasta I used macaroni - how can it be macaroni and cheese without macaroni? And used cheddar cheese not the processed stuff. Really quick and easy but next time will double the sauce, and I'll cook the pasta the full time before mixing with the sauce. I topped the dish with seasoned bread crumbs. I halved the recipe, which was sufficient for two people with a side of something. I'll give this another go soon with the above considerations. I appreciate the recipe.
Yuck! Maybe it's just us... but we didn't like it very much!
