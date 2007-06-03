Linguine with Peppers and Sausage

As is, the recipe seemed very boring. So I added my own touches and the results were beyond fantastic! I used: • 1lb Hot Italian Sausage sliced • spaghetti noodles (all I had on hand) • one red and one orange pepper • one cup white wine (chardonnay) • one cup milk • 3 tbsp. flour • 3 cloves garlic (who uses just one??) • an array of parsley, basil, red pepper flakes, white pepper and seasoned sea salt. This is what I did: Browned the sausage slices in a skillet until browned, then remove. In same skillet, cook peppers and onions until tender, adding minced garlic toward the end, then remove. In same skillet, add wine milk scrapping bottom to get up any leftover bits. Bring to boil then add flour and spices. Add in the sausage and vegetables and simmer until reduced to your liking. This gives you much more sauce (which my husband prefers) and is creamy (which I prefer). Best part is, I ate leftovers the next day and it was a million times better than the first day, which was already phenomenal. So five stars to my variation! :)