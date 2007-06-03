Linguine with Peppers and Sausage
This is a very quick and delicious dish. Serve with additional cheese if you desire.
This was a fantastic meal with a few minor adjustments. I look at recipes as guidelines...not the rules! Instead of 2 red peppers, I used 1 green and 1 red bell pepper and added approx. 2oz of chopped Pancetta for more of an Italian flare. I love GARLIC!! We used 4 garlic cloves. Instead of cooking wine, I substitued 1 cup of Pinot Grigio wine. Lastly, I used approx. 1/2 cup freshley shredded Parmesan and topped with fresh basil and additional parmesan cheese. I will definitely be making this again...SOON!!Read More
This was ok. It was quick and easy. Iwould not make it again it was on the bland side.Read More
Delicious! I made it with 3 green bell peppers, 3 cloves of garlic, and 3 links of chicken sausages. I used one onion and 16 oz of linquine and it was perfect!
This is a fantastic base. I did a lot of tweaking though. I prefer a heartier pasta with this kind of sauce. I used tortellini. Gemilli or bowties would work great too. I added salt, pepper, garlic powder, red pepper flakes and lots of Italian Seasoning. I also added baby bella mushrooms, used one red and one green pepper and romano instead or parm cheese. So good!! TFS
Great and easy lunch idea! So simple to throw together! I used breakfast sausage links and per other suggestions, I too added a variety of colored peppers and 1/2 cup fresh mushrooms. I couldn't belive that a few ingrediants would turn out so tasty. It doesn't make a lot and I probally wouldn't serve to company but I WILL be making this one again! I MIGHT add a dash of red pepper flakes for some heat but is good as is. Thanks Jackie!
Good, basic, uncomplicated recipe. Easy to prepare. Appreciated there was no heavy-handed seasoning. I left the sausage in its casing, cutting it into small sections. Also used red wine rather than white as a personal preference. It would be difficult to mess this up. Nothing here not to like.
Tasty recipe. I did add a few of my own modifications. Instead of sweet italian sausage, I used jalopeno sausage. Used different color peppers. Sauted the veggies first in 1 tbsp of olive oil and sesame oil. Added 1 lb of sauted shrimp when simmering. To thicken sauce, I added 1 tsp of flour at the end. Had a spicy, smokey, and nutty flavor. My husband and I enjoyed it. I would make this recipe again.
This is just okay. Kind of bland. I would have added more sausage as it had the most flavor and I also added some spices like others mentioned. Roasted red peppers might also be better than regular. I'd also add mushrooms if I were to make it again.
My whole family of eight loved this recipe!!!! It is certainly a keeper! Many people have suggested a ton of changes, but my family liked it just the way it was. I might try experimenting with the recipe for the fun of it though.
I thought this was an excellent recipe. I added a bit more garlic and I accidently put to much wine in it.. I was afraid my children were going to get drunk (lol) I did cook it down quite a bit to make sure and it tasted out of this world delicious. Having leftovers for lunch today! Thanks for the recipe!
Tasty, quick and really easy! I topped the dish with some mozzarella cheese before serving. Really Good!!
As is, the recipe seemed very boring. So I added my own touches and the results were beyond fantastic! I used: • 1lb Hot Italian Sausage sliced • spaghetti noodles (all I had on hand) • one red and one orange pepper • one cup white wine (chardonnay) • one cup milk • 3 tbsp. flour • 3 cloves garlic (who uses just one??) • an array of parsley, basil, red pepper flakes, white pepper and seasoned sea salt. This is what I did: Browned the sausage slices in a skillet until browned, then remove. In same skillet, cook peppers and onions until tender, adding minced garlic toward the end, then remove. In same skillet, add wine milk scrapping bottom to get up any leftover bits. Bring to boil then add flour and spices. Add in the sausage and vegetables and simmer until reduced to your liking. This gives you much more sauce (which my husband prefers) and is creamy (which I prefer). Best part is, I ate leftovers the next day and it was a million times better than the first day, which was already phenomenal. So five stars to my variation! :)
Tasty and beautiful with red and green peppers and sweet sausage. My husband, eleven year old and three old all asked for seconds. It's nice to have pasta without all the sauce and still be a family hit.
not very good, it tasted to much like white wine and nothing else
Very excellent. Just made. I added some fresh basil (which couldn't be tasted), some italian seasonings, about an extra 1/4C wine, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. The last two give it a nice kick. I also used finely chopped turkey sausage links for health. For a family of 3, I had to double it, with just enough left over for lunch. Definately a make again. The family raved that they would be more than happy to get it in a restraunt.
My husband and I liked it but next time he would prefer a different pasta...bowties maybe. I only had roasted peppers so next time I'll use fresh bell peppers. Also will use more garlic and onion and some extra seasoning such as basil or italian seasoning,and a splash of hot sauce...I prefer a bit more seasoning. This was quick and easy enough to make after I get home from work. Thanks!
This has a nice taste to it. I made no changes. I will definetely be making this again! Thank you!
It sounded strange at first but it is by far one of my most favorite meals. I use hot turkey sausage rather than Italian. This meal always makes my husband happy.
this recipie is soo good. thanks for for posting!
Love this recipe. As far as changing, it's all a matter of taste. I did use pinio gregio and a little more garlic. Very good and very easy!!
I did not have fresh garic. I used liberal shakings of Herb & Garlic seasonings, garlic with parsley, and basil. This was the first time I used Cooking wine. It resuls were amazing. I was surprised that cooking wine contains salt
I used hot sausage next time for the grandchild I will use mild sausage
Great basic recipe. I embellished a bit however. I used red, yellow, & green peppers, extra garlic (because I love garlic), italian seasoning, & crushed red peppers. Yummy!!
This is so simple & a personal favorite. I've done it but use more garlic. I've made it with wine a couple of times and other times substituted wine with chicken broth and added flour to thicken. There are so many possibilities with this. Thanks for the recipe!
Pretty disappointing. Dry and not much of a flavor. Would rather have just cooked the noodles and put butter on them!
This is a great, easy meal. If you like natural flavors as opposed to salt and heavy sauces, this is the pasta dish for you. The only changes I made were to use a full pound of sausage and cooking wine instead of table wine. No salt necessary.
I used honey/garlic sausage and of course increased the garlic cloves to 3. Also added about 1/2 tsp dried chili peppers to give it some tang. The white wine was a great change from the chicken broth I would normally use. This is a keeper!
This was a very simple and great meal. My husband and daughter are very picky eaters, and they both loved it. I however did change just a couple things. I used an Opus One red wine, a bow tie pasta, and added 2 table spoons of brown sugar for a little sweet taste. I will make this again!
I used a very sweet white wine - - added red pepper flakes and ground black pepper to it - and let it sit for a bit before preparing anything else in the dish. Came out perfect!!!
I used 1lb of sweet italian sausage links. I friend on both sides and then cut into rings. I then added a very large green pepper and vidalia onion. Sauteed with a little garlic salt (did not have fresh), italian seasoning, basil, salt and pepper. Added some white wine (1/2c) simmered awhile and then added 1 can of italian style stewed tomatoes. Serve over Rigatoni. This is a staple in my house and there is never any left over's
Tastie and even better the next day as left overs for lunch. Will be keeping this one for sure.
Made this Recipe for supper last night. While cooking tasted very bland so as suggested by others I added Italian seasoning, garlic powder and basil. The finished product was excellent. Easy to make and very tasty. My fussy son loved it and said it was a keeper. Hubby out of the country so will have to wait until I make it again and I will make it again. Thanks for sharing Jackie.
Simple to make, but a little bland. Not sure what I'd do differently.
Delicious. I used spinach and riccotta filled tortalini instead of linguini. I also used one red and one green pepper and added some basil, and italian seasoning and garlic powder. Amust make!!
I didnt like it at all, very boring. probably wont make again.
A great quick dish - I used sweet sasuage and three colors of peppers - looked great and tasted even better. Easy to cut in half for two with maybe a lunch the next day.
Very easy to make and something I would definitely be using again. I just had to make a few minor adjustments. Instead of wine I used chicken broth, instead of 2 peppers I used only one, and rather than use sweet Italian sausage I opted for a chub of regular Italian.
A thing of beauty !!! I used a slightly sweet wine and the taste was great.I could've eaten the whole batch quite easily.
I used bow tie pasta and it was delish! Added a table spoon of butter to the sauce, some S & P, and a teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes. Will make this again soon!
GREAT RECIPE! I used some of the Reviewers' suggestions (Especially Kitchen QB, thanks). I added 2oz of Pancetta and used Pinot Grigio instead of cooking wine. Served it with Syrah. IT was great both times. except the second time I may have added too much pasta, so beware, other than that, it's easy and a dish to be proud of.
This was tasty. The whole family liked it. It was a little on the greasy side because of the sausage. I might try it with ground turkey next time. I seasoned it up with some parsley, basil and added like 5 more cloves of garlic because that's how we like things. I would deff used two bell peppers. I only used one and wished I had more. The Parmesan cheese was a great addition to this recipe. I would not leave that out and I would use fresh. It seems like it was missing some type of vegetable. I can't think of what but I would have liked something else in it. But it was good and simple, will make again.
Excellent and very colorful, very light dish!! It's a keeper!
Absolutely LOVE this recipe. I make it at least once every other week. Super fast and easy to make and my husband loves it too. I use whatever colored peppers I have on hand and it tastes the same to me. I have even mixed up the colors of the peppers before. LOVE IT!!!
I really liked the sauce with the pasta, but I have a hang-up with sausage - it always tastes like breakfast. I will try this again using more veggies and chicken breasts insted of sausage. I have a feeling it will be great! Thanks for the recipe - I am a novice cook and this was my first sauce using white wine (which I actually don't care for on its own). VERY good!!!
Like many others, I use the recipes on here as guidelines rather than rules. I've never been a big fan of the taste of Italian sausage, so I opted for turkey sausage with roasted tomato and garlic mixed in. I also used fettucine rather than linguine because that was what I had on hand. I used some jumbo garlic, about two cloves. I also added some green peppers for color and taste. To give it that nice Italian burst, I used a mix of Italian herbs. In hindsight, olive oil might have also worked after sautéing. All in all, an excellent recipe, made enough for dinner for two with leftovers for lunch. Thanks!
My husband loved this dish! I didn't have any white wine so I substituted 1 cup fat free chicken broth and 2 teaspoons red wine vinegar. Delicious.
Good. I didn't crumble my sausage, I just sliced thin after cooking and used green and red pepper and more garlic. The dish could definitely use more seasoning. I think I like the tomato based sauces better though. Thanks for sharing.
The flavor was surprisingly good, especially since the presentation wasn’t much. I actually forgot the Parmesan cheese. Added salt and pepper to the vegetables while sautéing. I would suggest serving this over bow tie pasta as the proportion of pasta to sausage mixture is better
I love this recipe! It's not something I can make all the time since we don't keep wine around, but when bell peppers go on sale I buy the wine and this goes on the menu! If you like spicy it's even better with red pepper flakes. I like it best with bowtie pasta as well.
I didn't use any wine, I just used chicken broth... I also just eyeballed a lot of the recipe and didn't really use any measuring. Turned out wonderful though!
My husband and I thought this was great! It had excellent color and flavor and was very easy to prepare. Definitely something that we'll make again!!
I must admit that as a base meal it was great; however, I really love to taste seasoning with pasta dishes. I could not taste any bold flavors while sampling so I questioned if I used the correct amount of Italian sausage. To resolve I added finely cut smoked sausage, garlic salt, Wishbone's Italian dressing with parmesan cheese, and green onion for additional color. Before serving I garnished with fresh parmesan cheese and black pepper. It was a hit.
I used 16 oz. linguine, 1 lb. sausage, 1 lg. yellow pepper, 3/4 C. chicken broth,3-4 Tbsp. heavy cream,and 1-2 Tbsp. Wegman's basting oil. I added the broth, oil and cream in lieu of the wine. It was excellent!!
No flavor at all! The ingredients showed promise, but the sauce lacked punch. Too bad, it had potential.
This recipe is AWESOME! I have made a couple changes to it though, for my tastes. I reduce the 2 red peppers to 1 and add a cup (or a little more) fresh mushrooms in it's place. Also, I take sausage patties and break it up so the chunks are larger, a request of my husband. Serve with garlic-cheese bread and it is a weekly staple for us Pasta lovers!!!
I made this recipe last night and I thought it was very tasty! Really quick and easy to make on a busy weeknight and pretty healthy to boot! My husband thought it was just OK, but I noticed he did have seconds, and my 13 year old son thought it was kinda spicy. I made few adjustments to the recipe. I didn’t have an onion so I used diced shallots instead, used whole wheat fettuccini, and an extra clove of garlic because we love garlic. I also added a liberal amount of coarsely ground black pepper, I think that’s what gave it the spicy that my son was referring to. Served with garlic bread. Next time I will not dice the red pepper, I will slice it into strips instead. Other than that I’m not going to change a thing. Since this recipe has so few ingredients I think it’s important to use only the highest quality ingredients to ensure the best flavor! Thanks for sharing this recipe I’ll be making this one fairly regularly!
Very good. Will keep this recipe in my rotation of meals on a regular basis.
I really wanted to like this recipe,because its pretty easy to make,but I was disappointed. The noodles turned out to be just about plain.The wine "sauce" really didn't seem to make a difference in this recipe. As another reviewer said,next time I would use different noodles,and maybe add a small can of tomato sauce and some italian seasoning or something to punch up the flavor alittle.
It was great! Very light and great change from a red sauce.
Easy & delish!
Excellant - makes your taste buds sing freezes very well
We liked this dish. Like most other reviewers, we did modify it a little. Well, actually we modified significantly in that we used hot Italian sausage instead of sweet (we like spicy food). We also used angel hair pasta since that's what we had on hand. And we used one red and one green pepper to give the dish some color. We used a little extra garlic and added fresh basil from our herb garden. It went great with a Pinot Noir, crusty bread, and a garden salad. We both really liked that the dish was subtle and light, as opposed to a pasta in cream sauce or tomato-based sauce. We will probably make this again, but we'll likely try it with sweet Italian sausage as per the recipe.
This was a very tasty, and a nice change from very saucy pasta dishes. The only things I did differently were to add extra garlic (another 2 or 3 cloves), and to use 1 red, 1 green, and 1 yellow bell pepper. My husband, 3 yr old, and I ate this for two nights, and the second night I had to add a bit of water to the dish while I was warming it up so it wouldn't bee too dry, but otherwise it reheated very well, and once I added some extra Parmesean cheese it was virtually the same quality as on the first night. The first night I added some fresh chopped basil from the garden and that did add a nice flavor, but I really didn't miss it in the second night. I'll definitely make this again sometime - it's not outstanding, but it seems like a reliably good dish to make a few times during the year.
Enjoyed this recipe. I used hot Italian sausages instead of sweet, red sweet peppers. I’d make it again.
Good and easy. I will try the addition on fresh basil and a spicier pepper next time.
Found this recipe 4years ago and it is a huge hit with both adults and kids.
This dish was soooo good. I followed the recipe but added some baby zuchinni I had from the garden. Everyone loved it! Thanks for an awesome recipe.
The basis of this recipe is good but it does need some spicing up or it can be bland. Add chicken broth to avoid it being too white wine tasting. Also add pepper flakes and whatever else you like to spice it up. I made with Kielbasa and the family loved it.
This recipe has good flavor; but it didn't "knock my socks off". I used bow tie pasta instead of linguine, and I used 1 green pepper instead of the red peppers. I also sprinkled a little basil in with the sausage and pepper mixture while it was cooking. As for the cheese, I used a blend of parmesan and romano. I will most likely make this again.
Good and easy. A great after working all day and trying to make a quick supper that everyone will love. I had mushrooms that I needed to use and threw them in. Added great flavor. I also added salt and pepper as I add that to everything. It was good. Will make again. However, I woul not make this for company. It is too simple for that.
I really enjoyed the recipe, but changed just a few things after reading some of the other reviews. I added more garlic, used roasted red and yellow peppers instead of fresh, and I added baby bella mushrooms. I also used bowtie pasta. I would definitely make this again.
This was good. I liked the mild sweetness of the italian sausage with the white wine and red peppers.
I made this dish for my wife and me. I used hot Italian sausage along with both red and green peppers. I also added 4-5 gloves a garlic to up the flavor. At the end I also added fresh basil. This was delicious. I’ll definitely make it again for company.
Easy and tasty. Doubled up on the cheese and added hot pepper flakes. Great way to use leftover cooked spaghettini
My husband's favorite.
This dish didn't do it for me or my husband. I followed the recipe exactly. I found that it was lacking in flavor, so I added approx. a tbsp. of garlic pepper to enhance the dish, but still found that it was rather lackluster in taste. Sorry, but I will not make this dish again.
Good stuff. We doubled everything but the wine, then topped with a little extra shredded cheese.
I rate a 3 but I added olive oil and some pasta water making it a four
I made this just like it says. One thing I did do, I added heavy cream to make a white wine cream sauce. My husband loved it. I think I may add shrimp to it next time.
Looking at the recipe beforehand, I was worried about the lack of spices. So to prevent it from being too bland, I doubled the garlic, added parsley and basil, and used hot sausage. Even after those modifications, I was disappointed with the results. It was just too much red pepper for my liking...every bite was swimming in it and and it overpowered everything else in this dish (especially since there isn't much of a sauce here except for the wine). My italian husband is the biggest pasta lover I know, and he just said this was OK so I won't be making it again. Thanks though.
Quick and easy. Loved it.
Loved it! My husband and I just started trying out this website and this was one of the first recipes we used. Definitely go for this one. Added more garlic because we are garlic lovers.
I switched out the sausage for chicken and replaced the wine with chicken broth- it was still delicious! So maybe the dish was completely changed by me... but it's a good base for a light pasta dinner!
No changes to the recipe. My family said this is a keeper. Will definitely be making this dish again.
We really enjoyed this dish. I used a red, yellow and green bell pepper and added crushed red pepper, salt and pepper. This is a keeper!
My husband made this on his day off. We used chicken broth rather than white wine and mozzarella instead of parmesan. I could smell it before I got in the house and it smelled wonderful...tasted even better!!
my husband and i were not crazy about this one. it is more of a bland dry pasta, and i guess we prefer something more creamy and with more flavor. also, 2 red bell peppers are almost too much compared to the meat it calls for. i would do more meat and 1 less pepper. or do 1lb meat, 1 red pepper & 1 green pepper. the red ones are so much more expensive than the green ones... i think i would try it again, but change it to bow-tie pasta and add the addtional meat and switch to both red and green peppers. and maybe melt some shredded parmesan cheese over the top to make it more cheesy/creamy. if you have a resturant called johnny carinos, this reminds us of their skillitini. they have black olives in theirs and that may give it some more flavor i think this original recipe is lacking. :)
This was delicious! I used 3 links of sausage, added extra garlic and cheese, and garnished with fresh basil.
Very good. I used 3/4 lb of sausage instead of 1/2 lb and drained the fat, other than that I kept to the recipe and loved it. Very fast, very easy, very tasty. The wine added a nice taste and the sauce was slightly creamy dispite the absence of cream in the recipe. I almost forgot, I did add a ladle of pasta water to the sauce also. I will definately make again and make some of the variations suggusted also.
Used mild sausage and added a little bit of sugar as well as some dried basil and a few other seasonings for personal taste. Served over penne pasta instead of linguine. This was devoured. Went great with a Chianti.
I think next time we will add red sauce to the recipe
This recipe is so darn good I have told everybody about it. I made it with turkey sausage. I tried to smash it under a spoon but it wouldn't smash. So I just chopped it up. I added mushrooms and a little Red pepper flakes oh and I use the non-alcoholic Chardonnay
Wow! What a wonderfully easy & delicious meal! I followed the recipe pretty closely, except I used turkey sausage, 1 green pepper & a 2 oz jar of sliced pimientos. I also used freshly grated parmesan, which does make a difference in taste. The wine added a nice subtle flavor. I will definitely be making this again. Thanks for a great recipe!
Very easy and quick recipe. I added a bit of flour to the sauce to thicken it up. Very tasty!
I doubled the recipe and we all thought it was very good. Love how easy it is and will make it again.
I used one of each red, yellow, and orange peppers, plus two Cajun adoullie sausages, a preseasoned mesquite flavor chicken breast since we didn’t have a lot of leftover sausage and the chicken needed to be used. Yummy! Plus we have lots of ideas to add in next time such as shrimp instead of the chicken, etc. Super easy and not heavy.
I have to say this recipe totally stunk it didn't taste good at all i WILL definitley not make this again. SORRY!!!
