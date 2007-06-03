Linguine with Peppers and Sausage

This is a very quick and delicious dish. Serve with additional cheese if you desire.

Recipe by Jackie

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente.

  • While the pasta is cooking, prepare the sauce. Saute sausages in a heavy skillet over medium high heat until light brown, breaking up clumps with back of spoon. Add peppers, onion, and garlic; saute until tender. Add wine and simmer until liquid is slightly reduced, about 6 minutes.

  • Drain pasta, and add to the skillet. Toss to combine. Add cheese, and toss to blend. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
438 calories; protein 17.8g; carbohydrates 50.7g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 26.6mg; sodium 556.8mg. Full Nutrition
