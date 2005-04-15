Easy Crab Linguine
A yummy sauce using surimi crab.
A yummy sauce using surimi crab.
Fast and easy. All four of us liked it. I did make a few modifications: I added a little wine after sauteing the garlic and onions to soften them a bit, threw in a chicken bouillon cube with the milk, and added some chopped chives in top of each serving. These all probably helped to boost the flavor a bit. I like the fact that you get the creaminess, but don't have to add the fat by using milk instead of cream. I will make this again, and would serve it to guests.Read More
This recipe was pretty good. i added about a cup of peas, a bunch of green peppers, mushrooms and extra garlic because i love garlic.... it was not too bland but i think without the extra stuff it might have been a little on the bland side.Read More
Fast and easy. All four of us liked it. I did make a few modifications: I added a little wine after sauteing the garlic and onions to soften them a bit, threw in a chicken bouillon cube with the milk, and added some chopped chives in top of each serving. These all probably helped to boost the flavor a bit. I like the fact that you get the creaminess, but don't have to add the fat by using milk instead of cream. I will make this again, and would serve it to guests.
I read the other reviews about the sauce not being rich or thick enough, so I substituted about half heavy cream and half milk, I added a bit more garlic, parmesan (the real fresh stuff not the kind in the shaker can), and added some pepper and LOTS of Old Bay Seasoning. It was almost too thick so I added more milk. VERY delicious! I loved that this was sooo easy to make! I also found that it was more than enough for 6 people, I would say it should easily feed 8 people.
This is basically alfredo sauce...with crab in it. And you really can't go wrong with alfredo. I didn't have any onions, so I omitted that step. I did add some garlic saltpowder...because I LOVE garlic!! And added a bit more parmesan than called for. I also adjusted the recipe to two servings (because I only had one can of crab meat on hand)...it actually made more like 4 servings with plenty of sauce to go around. I've never added crab to my alfredo before...but it was pretty tasty. I think next time I'll throw in some green onions and perhaps fresh tomatoes for color...I'm a firm believer in adding green onions in with any sort of crab dish!
I added a little more salt and pepper to kill the blandness and also added frozen broccoli. The sauce was very thick, but good. The leftovers were better than the original!
This is a deceptively simply basic recipe with lots of potential! After reading other reviews I tried some additions to "up" the flavor. I browned 4 oz of bacon with the onion, then added some fresh spinach at the end with a can of real crab. Altogether it was a hit with adults and kids alike, one of whom is an Italian exchange student! Buon Appetito!
This recipe was pretty good. i added about a cup of peas, a bunch of green peppers, mushrooms and extra garlic because i love garlic.... it was not too bland but i think without the extra stuff it might have been a little on the bland side.
Well, I have to say that I was disappointed with this dish. It was extremely tasteless. I managed to upgrade it to 'decent' only by adding quite a bit of garlic powder, Old Bay seasoning, salt, pepper, and parsley. I did like how nicely the sauce thickened, but I don't think I'll make this again. Thanks anyway!
It was easy and after reading some reviews I did add white whine to the onions/garlic. seasoned with salt and pepper. I also added diced tomatoes because I like my Alfredo with it.
This recipe is easy, but gives enough punch to feel like it takes a long time. Per another reviewer's instructions, I added a cube of chx bouillon to the milk. The KEY to thickening the sauce is to heat it on the lowest setting, stirring rarely. It'll take 10 minutes or so. I added maybe 1/8 tsp corn starch as well. Had no onions, so used onion powder, and added lots of dried parsley. Delicious.
This was very good. I made very few changes, other than spicing it up a bit with old bay, and a little spicy pepper. It was great served hot out of the pan with garlic bread, and white wine.
This was a great starting point. I needed a vehicle for the Dungeness crab we bought off the boat. We super charged the recipe by substituting or adding: 1) Dungeness crab. 2)Tabasco 3)Some half and half 4)Finely diced red pepper 5)Lemon juice
This was a very quick and easy recipe but I think it needed some veggies, next time I will add broccili and red pepper.
This recipe was a good jumping off point. I used real crab which probably added a depth of flavor, shallots instead of onion and added a teaspoon of Old Bay for seasoning. Sauce was a little thick for me, next time I will use a bit less flour and a bit more milk.
Thank you, Thank you, Thank you, fast easy and delicious - my family was crazy for this recipe - 5+ stars - have already e-mailed this to 5 of my friends
Good recipe! I substituted penne pasta for the linguine and real blue crab meat for the artificial crabmeat - if you chose to do that you might want to make sure that you really like crab as the flavor is very "crabby". A little salt & pepper to taste and you've got a great pasta dish. =) I'll be using this recipe next time we have extra blue crab meat in Louisiana!!
3 as written 1/2 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp pepper required. 5 star variation is use salt and pepper, use crumbled blue cheese 1/2 to 3/4 cup or one small container instead of parmesan and use 4 cups fat free half and half instead of milk. Keep recipe the same just those two small substitutions. Awesome!
4 cups of milk just seemed like too much. It never did thicken up no matter how much cheese I added. I must have done something wrong. The flavor was OK but I don't think I'll try this one again.
As others have stated, this recipe was a great base/starting point. I began to make the sauce then realized we only had whole wheat flour. The texture was not as smooth but it was ideal for healthier cooking. I also added a bruscetta seasoning to add more flavor and a dash of white wine. I used imitation crab, frozen shrimp and scallops and it was not bad at all!
It is very rich!
We loved it!!! After reading past messages, I added broccoli, more garlic and thinned with more milk. It turned out great! Hubby was still talking about it as he went to bed! Thanks
I tried doctoring it a bit as suggested (added peas, extra seasoning, and a bit more garlic as there's never too much) and it was just bland, and I didn't care for the texture.
This was pretty bland, even after adding green onion, mushrooms and cajun seasoning along with real lump crab meat. For those looking for an alfredo without as much fat, this would pass, but doesn't really satisify the alfredo craving. I won't make again.
i used real crab meat, added spinach (had some to use up), squeezed fresh lemon juice, and sprinkled fresh cracked pepper on top. would have been too bland otherwise. nice base to work with. went well w/ a salad w/ white balsamic/honey/dijon vinaigrette.
Very good. I used real crab and it came out great!
This recipe was very bland --I had to add some spices to it to give it some taste. Otherwise the recipe was not bad. Unsure if we will make it again.
I have not tried this recipe yet but it sounds like it would taste way better with real crab.
added fresh basil salt and pepper
This is a deceptively simply basic recipe with lots of potential! After reading other reviews I tried some additions to "up" the flavor. I browned 4 oz of bacon with the onion, then added some fresh spinach at the end with a can of real crab. Altogether it was a hit with adults and kids alike, one of whom is an Italian exchange student! Buon Appetito!
This is great, and Almond or Soy milk works just as well. Just reduce the milk a little if it's a little watery.
Excellent! I added a little more parmesan cheese (definitely use fresh!) and this made a lot. I will probably halve it next time. Great recipe though!
I made this recipe last week and it was delicious. Although I did alter it a bit. I used both meat and chicken, and added frozen corn to the sauce and parsley on top to garnish. We all loved it.
Very Good Recipe! I like using imitation crab, its econmical (when you are on a strict budget), cooks super fast and has good protein. I also made this dish using an Alfredo sauce and was excellent.
I use this recipe often, it is very easy and most of the ingredients are on hand. I add salt to add flavor, but I like the basic flavor-it is a recipe open to alot of additions.
We enjoyed this. We took an earlier suggestion to add broccoli, extra garlic and I added mushrooms, but it is bland,and I don't want to think how it tasted without the additional ingredients. Maybe some pepper, and some spice. It was a winner either way. I bet some shrimp would go good with it as well. We served this with a baby spinach salad, and garlic cheese toast. It was a well rounded supper. Thank you!
This was not good. Way to rich with no flavor. Sorry to say but I had to throw it down the disposal.
This recipe was easy too make and everybody enjoyed it.
This was terrible. Very bland...even after I added salt and pepper. What a waste of expensive crab. Very very disappointed!
easy to make and quick. family liked this very much. i used chicken b/c none of my family really likes crab. so i made it with chicken and added the crab after everyone had theires. Very good :) I added mushroom and green onions to the mix as well as some cajun seasoning on my on dish. This is a keeper with great potential. Thanks
We made it for the first time, using imitation crab. It turned out really good. I had read through some of the other reviews so I did add a few fresh mushrooms to the butter, onion, garlic before adding the milk. Then added 1 diced tomato, a few red chilli flakes, and some frozen peas, and freshly squeezed lemon juice just before serving ~ it made a quick, relatively easy Valentines Day dinner!!!
This was good and easy but could use a little more flavor.
Wonderful quick and easy "elegant" meal. I served it with garlic bread and whole wheat spaghettini. The reason that I gave this only four stars was because we found the sauce to be a bit pasty. I would make this again though. Our family gobbled it up...even our picky one! lol
The recipe is good, and like the other reviewers, i made some modifications, a little more butter and garlic, some scallions, and a pinch of old bay, i put the parm cheese on top.
I fixed this recipe EXACTLY per the directions (the only time I think they should be reviewed is when the recipe is followed). My family ate this but it wasn't very good. My husband hated it. My pickiest daughter that HATES any type of "white sauce" thought it was good, but nobody else cared for it. If you are looking for a recipe similar to the crab lingine you get at Red Lobster, this is not it.
I had to take the advice of other reviewers and add a lot of salt (seasoned salt) and pepper to up the taste - it was very bland without. I also added chopped spinach and used bow-tie pasta instead of linguini and real crab meat (don't like the imitation stuff). I also had to add more parmesan. My family liked it enough, but I don't think I'll use this recipe again.
Awesome! You wouldn't think it was easy because it is SO good! My hubby said it was a bit too garlicy for him - but I didn't think so. We've made it a couple of times now and delish every time! Thanks for sharing!
nice easy and fast dish. My kids loved it.
Made exactly how the recipe listed. Too much milk made the sauce very thin and runny. Did the submitter forget to list any seasonings? I added salt and pepper and at least tasted MUCH better than the original. Will not make again, but kudos for your efforts.
I must have done something wrong! My husband said it tasted a little bland. Maybe more garlic or using real crabmeat might have helped, but I'm not going to give this one another chance.
Yummy! All I added was salt and pepper and it tasted rich to me.
Great dinner! I added some red onion at the end and some fresh parsley. This was a hit and I will make this again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections