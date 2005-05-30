Shrimp Linguine
Quick and easy to make, this is a hit for a dinner party or just a quick family dinner. Already cooked salad shrimp works great! I also occasionally substitute chicken for the shrimp for another great flavored dish!
Quick and easy to make, this is a hit for a dinner party or just a quick family dinner. Already cooked salad shrimp works great! I also occasionally substitute chicken for the shrimp for another great flavored dish!
Delicious. I used all fresh herbs (including 1/2 c. chopped fresh parsley) and I think it makes a big difference in taste. Anytime a recipe calls for shrimp, I cook the shrimp in boiling water for 3 minutes, then rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process. At the last minute, I add the shrimp to the sauce and heat just long enough to warm the shrimp. In my opinion, slow cooked shrimp turns out "spongy" and "mushy". Some reviewers said this recipe was a little bland, so I added 4-5 tablespoons of cayenne pepper to the boiling water before cooking the shrimp. YUM! Thanks, will definitely make this again.Read More
This was okay as written, it was just a little too bland for us. However, it is a GREAT base recipe. I added a lot of different spices (essence, cajun seasoning, garlic salt, crushed red pepper, to name a few), and that made it delicious. Thank you for the recipe.Read More
Delicious. I used all fresh herbs (including 1/2 c. chopped fresh parsley) and I think it makes a big difference in taste. Anytime a recipe calls for shrimp, I cook the shrimp in boiling water for 3 minutes, then rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process. At the last minute, I add the shrimp to the sauce and heat just long enough to warm the shrimp. In my opinion, slow cooked shrimp turns out "spongy" and "mushy". Some reviewers said this recipe was a little bland, so I added 4-5 tablespoons of cayenne pepper to the boiling water before cooking the shrimp. YUM! Thanks, will definitely make this again.
I couldn't believe how quick and delicious this recipe was. We used half & half instead of heavy cream and still found it plenty rich. Also used precooked/cleaned, frozen medium shrimp and they worked just great...that's a huge timesaver. The fresh herbs really add great taste, and mincing the garlic instead of using a press gave the dish a definite garlic zing without being too strong. I'll be making this many more times!
This was a really easy and delicious recipe. I used fat free sour cream instead of the whipping cream and it turned out well.
Yummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm this was so yummy. DH and I could not stop eating it. I did not have shrimp, had artificial crab, so I used that. Now let me tell you it was yummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmy. I did make some changes. I did not have 12 tablespoons (I was doubling) of butter on hand, so I used 6 tablespoons butter and 6 tablespoons of margarine, I also added about 1/2-1 teaspoon crushed red pepper, and about 1/2 to 1 teaspoon of salt (did not measure these just poured into hand LOL), and then the last change I did was I did not add the sauce to the pasta I let everyone put their own sauce on, so what I did with the cheese I put oh about 3/4 cup of cheese (did not double) to the sauce (to thicken the sauce) when I added the crab then I put the cheese on the table so people could add more if they wanted it, and everyone said that the amount of cheese was just right. Will make this again and again, next time I think I will try it with a mix of crab and shrimp, and some green onions. Thanks for posting this yummy recipe.
This recipe was delicious!!! I stuck to the recipe as much as I could using the ingredients on hand. I substituted 1 c. 1% milk for the heavy whipping cream (and thickened the sauce with a couple tbs of flour), 2 tbs dried basil instead of 3 tbs fresh, and left out the parsley. I also added 1/2 tsp of red pepper flakes to give it a kick, although I wish I had either used a little less of that or just omitted the black pepper instead, as it was a tad spicy. The sauce turned out super creamy and delicious, not too thick but not too thin. We poured it over whole wheat thin spaghetti and steamed broccoli florets. My fiance and I both loved it and can't wait to make it again!
This was okay as written, it was just a little too bland for us. However, it is a GREAT base recipe. I added a lot of different spices (essence, cajun seasoning, garlic salt, crushed red pepper, to name a few), and that made it delicious. Thank you for the recipe.
My favorite dish at Red Lobster is the Shrimp Pasta. I've been searching for a recipe that would come close to theirs and this one more than met my expectations! It tastes just like it! Just be careful how long you cook the shrimp. There is a fine line between done and rubber!
This was a fantastic dish! My 6 year old didn't like the shrimp, but loved the pasta. I did make a few changes out of necessity. Instead of garlic cloves, I used garlic powder & onions. I also added some chopped bell pepper. Instead of 6 tablespoons of butter, I used 1/4c of butter & 2 T of vegetable oil. (would have preferred olive oil -but was out.) Instead of heavy cream, I followed two suggestions & used 1c of 2% milk with 2t of corn starch & some sour cream for flavor. I will definitely make this again. I'm going to try it with chicken tenderloins & mushrooms. Thanks so much for the restaurant quality dish. With a tossed salad & garlic bread this is a great dish to serve guests.
Lovely dish !!! Toss in some fresh spinach leaves just before serving......mmmmmm
Pretty good! I did some minor adjustments though. Instead of heavy whipping cream I substituted 1 c liquid nonfat milk plus 2 tsps cornstarch, 3 Tbsps of butter instead of 6 and used 1 1/2 tsp fresh thyme instead of dried. Then I doubled the sauce, used only 1 lb of shrimp and poured the whole thing over cooked spaghetti squash instead of linguine! I will make this many times I'm sure!
My family enjoyed this recipe. I scaled to 4 servings (got 5) and used fresh herbs from my garden. The fresh herbs are a must for best flavor. I had jumbo shrimp so I boiled them for about 2 minutes then put in cold water while preparing the sauce. I used leftover grilled chicken for 2 servings and shrimp for the other 3 servings. I did follow the recipe as stated but will try half and half next time to cut down on the calories.
Since shrimp can be overcooked very easily, and since raw shrimp cooks so quickly (just a few minutes) I chose to use raw. I reduced the cream with a good splash of chicken broth until it somewhat thickened before tossing in the garlic, herbs (I used all fresh and included some chives) and shrimp. Don't think for a minute that the cream makes this a heavy dish with a thick sauce. It is deceptively light, fresh and delicious.
Very...very...very good recipe!
This was very good. I used ff half & half instead of cream, and 5 cloves of garlic. It was zippy and light, unlike reports from some other reviewers. I have to wonder if reports of "bland" in recipes like this are due to the parmesan cheese used. It is really worth it to use good, real parmesan cheese for recipes.
So I made this tonight and I'm not allowed to make it again. This meal was delicious but so not healthy. My husband loved it but every time he would get up to do something he would walk over to the kitchen and eat more. We both rate it 5 stars because it's awesome but it's one of those meals you can only eat once in a while unless you want to gain a lot of weight. :)
Me, Andy and Chloe loved it!!! Liana and Seth....not at all. Added a bit extra garlic, parsley and basil (fresh). used fresh ground pepper. Tasty!!
This was very good! Substituted 1 cup half and half for heavy cream. Leftovers are not a good idea...the sauce soaks up in the past quickly, so eat up!
Loved it!
How many ways can I say "yuck!" This was too rich and too bland for me, however the hubby and 7 year old scarfed it down. Go figure. They told me to make this again and perhaps I will, only next time I won't eat it.
SUPER tastey yummmm
Great dish as written. I did steam some broccoli and carrot shreds to add. Excellent!
I didn't have fresh herbs or garlic, and I used reduced fat sour cream. This was so good!! I will definitely be making this again!
I really enjoyed this recipe. I didn't have the fresh herbs I used dried ones from the seasoning rack. Still it turned out pretty darn good. Thanks
I made this last night and it was a huge hit. I added 6 oz of immitation crab meat, used fat free half and half, substituted 1 1/2 teaspoons fresh thyme for dried and grated my own parmigiano reggiano (1 cup). I also used thin spaghetti. I only had raw shrimp, so I sauteed them in 4 tablspoons of butter and 1 1/2 teaspoons of minced garlic. Next time I plan on making double the sauce for a saucier dish. I plan on making this many times. My husband had seconds and at 11pm went for a third helping, which he only does with exeptional meals. Make your own garlic bread and this is a dinner your family and friends will rave about.
My fiance surprised me with this meal one day after work. He made the alfredo from scratch and used it with the recipe. The flavor and texture was phenomenal and we will definitely be cooking this again!
This recipe is a great base, but as many reviews stated as it stands right now it is a bit bland. I added 3 times as much garlic and some green onions and it came out pretty good. I also heated the cream to near boiling, then removed from heat and added my cheese stirring until melted to make a thick creamy sauce. I also used seasoned frozen shrimp, cooked them on the stove top and then just added them to the sauce at the end. Finally tossing with linguine. The seasoned shrimp also helped add some good flavor.
This had a rather greasy / filmy taste and texture.
I tweaked this recipe a bit to make it less fattening but it was absolutely delicious. Used half shrimp, half scallops. Coated pan with a small amount of extra virgin olive oil, sauteed the shrimp and garlic till barely cooked then removed from pan. Added sliced mushrooms and browned them. Then I added 1/2 container of light herb and garlic cream cheese and 3/4 cup of the pasta water plus fresh basil, thyme, Italian parsley. Simmered until thickened then added the shrimp and garlic. Served over pasta - with freshly grated parmigiano - fabulous!
I make this all the time, except I add a dash of soy sauce, and white wine. Trust me on this.
So easy and good, used 1/2 and 1/2 and added the seasonings and parm cheese before the shrimp. We will be making this again!
Very good recipe. I used half and half instead of whipping cream and added diced cherry tomatoes. I also used dry basil. It was a keeper!
I've made this a couple of times, adding peas. It was a quick way to use frozen cooked shrimp. I did find it to be a tad on the bland side. Next time, I will follow the recommendations of others and use a really good quality cheese and blend it with the cream in the pan.
i personally think that the 3 tablespoons of basil gives it too much of an herby taste and i dont like it but other than that its a pretty good dish i will definitely be trying it again with a few changes =]
The flavors are good, and it's certainly easy to make. My one quibble is the sauce is a little thin, and tended to roll off the noodles rather than sticking. I think the next time I'll cook a little flour in the butter before I add the garlic.
I made double the sauce as suggested. It tasted great. I substituted the heavy cream with half-and-half and thickened the sauce using some cornstarch to "save" some fat. Great recipe, will make again!
Yum yum! This was an excellent meal. Great taste, not so strong that it overpowers the shrimp's natural flavor
Amazing! Like it came from my FAV restaurant !
This one is definitely a keeper. I doubled the recipe. I used 5 tablespoons of garlic instead of 2. I did not have fresh parsley on hand so I used dry parsley. Fresh Basil is way too expensive, and most of the time our SuperStore doesn't have any, so I had Classico Basil Pesto in my cupboard. I ended up using the whole 270 ml. I also boiled my shrimp in 6 tablespoons of cayenne pepper for 3 minutes and then rinsed in cold water. I read this from a previous reviewer, and what a wonderful idea.I am going to try this recipe with chicken breast next time. This was wonderful and thank you K.Gerretsen for a recipe that I will use for a long time to come.
Great main dish and soooo filling! My husband and I completely love this recipe!
this recipe was realy good
Quick, easy, yummy. What else is there? Followed the recipe exactly. I found a guy who markets his own pasta and I bought a package of Habinero Linguini to serve this over. It was over the top! Thank you for a great recipe.
I thought this was a very good recipe! I followed the true recipe, with the exception that I added the shrimp and herbs before the cream. I let the shrimp saute in the butter until it turned slightly pink then added the cream letting it come to a boil. Very good!
This is delicious! My husband served himself three servings. I didn't have cream, so I used whole milk instead.
This rivaled any shrimp linguine that I have ever had in a restaurant. My husband even said it was the best he ever had. If I could give it 6 stars, I would. I had a package of frozen jumbo shrimp in the freezer, so used that. Didn’t have any whipping cream, so blended some cottage cheese and used that. BTW, that is a good low fat substitute for sour cream in dip recipes. I used the dried parsley, basil and thyme that I had in my spice cabinet, though I will use fresh if possible. Added half a chopped onion (only because we love onions) and crushed red pepper with the minced garlic. Also put half the parmesan cheese in with the cottage cheese cream mixture to thicken it up a little. I only had whole wheat spaghetti pasta in my pantry, but that was fine. If I’m out shopping for this recipe, I will get linguine, but it was Sat. evening and I didn’t feel like running to the store. Next time I may try 4 tablespoons of butter to try and reduce a little fat but hey…it is supposed to be buttery. Can’t wait to serve this to guests. This is definitely a keeper!
Very good and really easy. Instead of using pre-cooked shrimp which can turn rubbery, I used fresh shrimp and cooked them in the butter. This lets them absorb all the wonderful flavor of the sauce. Serve this immediately, otherwise the sauce can congeal and get nasty.
This is a great recipe for two reasons, it tastes great and it's very quick to prepare. It is fantastic with a caesar salad and breadsticks!
This was absolutely delicious, like something you would get at a good seafood restaurant. My 17 month old son ate a man-sized portion and asked for more!!
This was great, but I also added a package of organic broccoli florets, and a package of organic spinach (both frozen and then microwaved which was totally easy). This made the dish a complete meal.... and my guests loved this and wanted the recipe!
This dish was fabulous and so easy to make.
My husband and my girls LOVED it! I read the reviews and then added 1/4 tsp crushed Red Pepper (my girls do not like it super spicy) and one 1/2 tsp (heaping) salt to sauce. It was perfect! Restaurant quality!!!
Simple, easy and delicious. I didn't change a thing and I thought it was wonderful
Great recipe! I had to alter a few ingredients and I added some but loved this recipe base. I didnt have whipping cream so I used 1% milk thickened with a few tablespoons of cornstarch. I also added 1/3 cup of white wine (flavored with mango and pineapple flavors) and diced up an onion to throw in with a whole stick of butter instead of 6 tbsp. I included basil in my seasoning choices as well.
Delicious. I was lucky enough to have my daughter cook this for our dinner. She used homemade noodles.
This turned out way better than I thought it would! After reading some of the other reviews saying that it was "bland," I got a little concerned, but I tried it anyway and it was DELICIOUS! I used half & half instead of the heavy cream, which is probably why it turned out so thin... next time I'll use a bit of flour or cornstarch and that ought to help! I think it'd be good with chicken too! I loved it and so did the picky one I cook for... success! lol
The Whole family loved this. It was so quick and easy!!
This is very flavorful. I used half butter/half olive oil and half and half instead of heavy cream. My herbs haven't grown enough yet, so I had to use half fresh and half dried...fresh are definitely the way to go though! I only used half the amount of pasta and there was just enough sauce, I can't imagine there being enough sauce for a full 16 oz. of pasta.
Yum!
Wow, was this good. I kept a lemon on the table for us to squeeze on top of the pasta for some extra flavor. But I made it exactly according to the directions. The sauce seemed runny in the pan before I added the pasta and parmesan, but it all incorporated into the perfect consistency.
Very fast and very easy.. It is a repeat in our household. Its better the next day!
I've tried this recipe a couple of times and everyone loves it. How easy it is to prepare is just the bonus.
This was sooooooooo good! I tweaked it just a lil bit. Added some red pepper flakes and montreal seasoning to the shrimp before I tossed them into the cream sauce. Then I topped it off with a squeeze of lemon. Thank You!
Awesome dish! Added a teaspoon of cayenne pepper to spice it up a bit. Also added mushrooms and spinach. My husband couldn’t get enough. This is a keeper!
Have made twice now. Husband's favorite thing I make! First time I made, I followed exactly. 2nd time I made...I did half 1/2 & 1/2 and Heavy cream, sauteed mushrooms and onions and added sundried tomatoes. I added less parsley and basil considering I used dry instead of fresh. Turned out better the 2nd time.
This dish had a very nice flavor. I must admit, I made some changes. I sautéed the shrimp in two cloves of garlic and about 4 tablespoons of butter. I also added a dash of salt to the mix. Once the shrimp were done, I removed them and added the cream. Once it boiled, I added only about 1 teaspoon of dried basil (I have yet to use fresh). I also added the parmesan cheese to the sauce. I let this cook for about 15 minutes on medium low. My husband and I enjoyed the meal, but thought that it could have been a bit smoother. Thanks for a great tasting meal!
This is one of those recipes you dream about....too easy to be this good. It was awesome, didn't change a thing. I sent it to anyone I thought would like to try it!!!!!!
Easy and flavorful - gourmet taste for a busy night and a great way to avoid take out!
This recipe is perfect! My favorite way to have shrimp! Very creamy, excellent flavor, and easy to make. Love it!
Made this recipe and it turned out great. I added some cayenne pepper to give it a little extra flavor. Will definitely make agian.
DELICIOUS! Tasted very similar to an entree at the Olive Garden. I did make some slight changes though which is why I only gave it 4 stars. The sauce definitely needed to be doubled and I substituted the heavy cream with hald & half. I used half the amount of parsley and completely omitted the thyme. I used frozen peeled and deveined shrimp. It's much faster and easier and tasted great! I sauteed them in butter and garlic instead of cooking them in the sauce. I will definitely be making this again! Next time, I think I may add some asparagus, yum!
I thought this was delicious and it looked like something you would get at a restaurant! I definitely needed some salt and pepper, but other than that it was great!
my wife and i have tried it several times and enjoy it tremendously.we served it for company and it was a great hit. we highly recommend it.
Yummy!! I made this dish a few weeks ago to satisfy my hankering for a cream sauce dish (my husband despises cheese and alfredo-type dishes so I rarely make them). Let me tell you that this was fantastic! I did make some minor adjustments to suite my tastes and ingredient availability. First I cooked the shrimp about half-way in the butter & garlic then added the cream, I also added about 3/4 c. whole milk because it didn't seem saucy enough. I subbed dried herbs instead of fresh which kind of overpowered everything so next time I will be sure to use fresh herbs and omit the thyme. I also threw in about 1/2 tsp. of ground red pepper to spice it up. Oh and I added the cheese to the sauce to thicken it then tossed in the linguine. Served with sliced garlic bread...and guess what the husband LOVED it. I am making it again tonight but this time with rotini!
made this recipe at least twice and it is wonderful!!! one of my favorites!
This is a very excellent dish and really quite easy, if your in the mood for a good seafood pasta dish this is it.
This was a good and simple recipe, although I did change it up a bit. I used frozen cooked salad shrimp. Also I doubled the sauce, which i definately recommend. I used 1/2 cup heavy cream and 1 1/2 cups light cream. Also used dried parsley 1 1/2 tbsp., and no basil (had none). Still came out very tasty. Definately needs salt and pepper. if you want a real thick sauce you will need to use all heavy cream. Will make again.
Great recipe. Precooked shrimp works really well with this recipe. My wife liked it with precooked chicken from tysons.
Good recipe. I don't usually have green onions on hand so I used regular onions, chopped. Next time I make this recipe I'll use chopped onion again but I'll put it in the pan to cook for a couple of few minutes to soften, then add the chopped tomato. Fresh Roma tomatoes were not available so I diced and seeded a regular tomato. I used cheddar as I didn't have Monterey Jack on hand. With these adaptations this dish was still a good one! It's certainly easy and quick to prepare - I'd say just about foolproof. I will make it again.
This was wonderful. I added fresh mushrooms. Will definitely make it again. Thanks
Delicious!
VERY DELICIOUS. However, I used half and half instead of the whipping to reduce fat and it came out great.
Absouletly delicious. People think I am a gourmet chef and ask for this for dinner everytime they come over. Definite keeper. I have also made with pre-cooked chicken (in the bag) since I am allergic to seafood. This dish is also very, very good with no meat. You must make this. It is so easy and the pay off is wonderful. Thanks.
very tasty & quick & easy to prepare
This was better than restaurant pasta...I actually used 2 different recipes and combined them together. The difference I made with this one was: 1)I sautéed the shrimp with minced garlic, 1tsp of basil and 1 tsp of oregano,approx 1 tsp of crushed red peppers and sliced white mushrooms. I removed the shrimp after a couple of minutes (so they would not get rubbery). 2) I added 3 chopped roma tomatoes dices and sautéed that to the mixture of butter,mushrooms and spices. 3)I used 2 cups of heavy cream and parmesan grated cheese...I added shredded cheddar cheese (about 1.5 cups-to help thicken up). 4) At this point the sauce was not as thick as I would have liked it, so I whip an egg and added it to the mixture!!! That did the trick!! I added the shrimp to the sauce about 3 minutes before serving on rotini!!! Wonderful for Valentines dinner. My husband really liked it!! Yummy!!!!!
Very simple to make. Very good to eat. Will make it again.
I like to dredge the shrimp in a mix of flour, a little salt /pepper and oregano and then fry them in some olive oil and butter. Remove them from the pan, and then make the sauce. Add the shrimp back to the sauce before serving. Using white wine and fresh mushrooms is always a plus too!
I love this, allows shrimp flavor to shine but still with a rich white sauce. note: I dont like things to spicey so this is perfect for me, some of my relatives found it a little bland
This is a great recipe ... a little bland though, needs a "kick". I may try the old bay suggestion from an earlier review. I didn't have any parsley at home, so I used a store bought "Italian Seasoning" mix in place of all the herbs. I started to do the 1/2 cup that is called for in the recipe (for parsley) but realized that was way too much so I ended up using maybe half of that or less (about 1/4 cup). Came out great, will make again ... will try the lower fat options though next time.
I have made this recipe several times and it is FANTASTIC! It tastes like a pasta dish I used to get from a famous chain steakhouse. My only advice - do not bother to try and make a low fat version of this recipe. I tried to make it healthier (so I could eat more of it!) and it wasn't very good at all. I don't eat this dish very often but, when I do, I splurge and use the full fat ingredients.
This was the 1st time for me to cook shrimp, and it came out just perfect. My husband loved it too, so I am defenitly going to make it again.
This was o.k. at best! I was originally very intrigued by the ingredient list and great reviews but it was definately dissapointing. There wasn't near enough sauce to cover the pasta. It was really bland. My family is a pasta loving one but they were not thrilled. Maybe I did something wrong as it seems I am the only one with this opinion....
We made this last night and it was one of the best pasta dishes to date. We used fresh herds from our garden which helped as well as adding additional veggies. Started off by sauteing some onions, mushrooms, red and green peppers and flash boiled broccoli for 90 sec. Setting these to the side, we focused on the butter/garlic/herb/cream/cheese sauce, adding extra garlic, cayenne pepper, and red pepper flakes. For the pasta we used bow tie since I think they do a better job of picking up the sauce over linguini. All of this was combined in a big pot to heat back up being careful to not over cook the shrimp. Served with some home made garlic bread. It was orgasmic! Will be added to the usual rotation, although I'm confident it was we above the stated 517 calories per serving...
I was kind of disappointed. It was way runny and lacked in flavor. Using all of the ingredients, I thought it would be FULL of flavor, but it just wasn't.
recipe kindof bland -- dish was okay... unsure if I will make recipe again..
3 as is, 5 with alterations. Quite bland without additions, great base though. Need to add white wine with simmering garlic (5 cloves is best :)). Also added salt, black pepper, red pepper flakes, and old bay seasoning to shrimp. Used pre-cooked shrimp. Tossed in a handful of good parm cheese (read: not the kind from the green container)with sauce. We enjoyed this for valentines day with a spinach salad and garlic bread. Good thing we both indulged in garlic so we didn't scare each other away with stinky breath!!
My teenage son announced that he would like pasta with shrimp. So glad to find this recipe! It was great! It was even good heated up which surprised me. Ended up having to add some salt after everything was on the plate because I didn't' taste the sauce first. Maybe didn't get enough salt in the pasta?? For anyone who likes shrimp and pasta, give this one a go.
This recipe was a nice change from tuna helper and tuna casserole on Fridays. However, when I made it, it seemed as though it needed more liquid...next time I will either try to add more whipping cream or add about a 1/2 cup of milk. Also, I cut the parsley and basil down by half, and added more garlic, which improved the taste.
Delicious! This really does only make enough sauce for 1/2 lb. Pasta though, so next time I'll make more sauce, and there will be a next time. I only had half n half, but it was still good. I can't imagine how yummy it would taste with heavy cream. I love the fresh herb taste. Thanks for posting!
Good recipe... have used it few a times.
i made this just as shown and it was awesome! I will definitely try it with chicken too. So easy, fresh and tasty!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections