Shrimp Linguine

Yummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm this was so yummy. DH and I could not stop eating it. I did not have shrimp, had artificial crab, so I used that. Now let me tell you it was yummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmy. I did make some changes. I did not have 12 tablespoons (I was doubling) of butter on hand, so I used 6 tablespoons butter and 6 tablespoons of margarine, I also added about 1/2-1 teaspoon crushed red pepper, and about 1/2 to 1 teaspoon of salt (did not measure these just poured into hand LOL), and then the last change I did was I did not add the sauce to the pasta I let everyone put their own sauce on, so what I did with the cheese I put oh about 3/4 cup of cheese (did not double) to the sauce (to thicken the sauce) when I added the crab then I put the cheese on the table so people could add more if they wanted it, and everyone said that the amount of cheese was just right. Will make this again and again, next time I think I will try it with a mix of crab and shrimp, and some green onions. Thanks for posting this yummy recipe.