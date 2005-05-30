Shrimp Linguine

Quick and easy to make, this is a hit for a dinner party or just a quick family dinner. Already cooked salad shrimp works great! I also occasionally substitute chicken for the shrimp for another great flavored dish!

Recipe by K Gerretsen

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Cook pasta until al dente according to package directions.

  • While linguine is cooking, melt butter or margarine in a large skillet. Add garlic, and saute briefly to release flavor. Add cream; heat just to boiling, stirring frequently. Lower heat, and stir in shrimp, parsley, basil, and thyme. Continue cooking until shrimp are just heated through. Do not overcook shrimp! Remove sauce from heat.

  • Drain the pasta, and toss lightly with the sauce. Toss again with cheese, and salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
517 calories; protein 32.5g; carbohydrates 42.6g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 242.5mg; sodium 435.8mg. Full Nutrition
