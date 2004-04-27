Greek Pasta with Tomatoes and White Beans

Rating: 4.16 stars
570 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 254
  • 4 star values: 204
  • 3 star values: 72
  • 2 star values: 31
  • 1 star values: 9

An easy, quick, and tasty recipe. The flavors are wonderfully different as they are combined and meld together.

By Joelene Craver

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
27 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, combine tomatoes and beans in a large non-stick skillet. Bring to a boil over medium high heat. Reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes.

  • Add spinach to the sauce; cook for 2 minutes or until spinach wilts, stirring constantly.

  • Serve sauce over pasta, and sprinkle with feta.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
460 calories; protein 23.4g; carbohydrates 79g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 592.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (577)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

SQUEAKYCHU
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2004
It's excellent but I made LOTS of changes based on other reviews. I chopped tomatoes from a 28-oz can of tomatoes. I used a 15 oz. can of lima butter beans instead of cannellini beans. I sauteed three diced garlic cloves in 2 Tbsp olive oil and began the sauce with that. I addded 1 tsp basil and 1 tsp oregano to the sauce. I doubled the amount of pasta (to 16 oz.) to serve all five people in my family. I crumbled 8 oz. of feta cheese and mixed it with the entire pasta/sauce mixture instead of just putting it on top. I think it's great now. Read More
Helpful
(356)

Most helpful critical review

BARBIE0492
Rating: 3 stars
09/11/2003
This recipe was not a keeper at my house. Not very flavorful! Read More
Helpful
(30)
570 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 254
  • 4 star values: 204
  • 3 star values: 72
  • 2 star values: 31
  • 1 star values: 9
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
SQUEAKYCHU
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2004
It's excellent but I made LOTS of changes based on other reviews. I chopped tomatoes from a 28-oz can of tomatoes. I used a 15 oz. can of lima butter beans instead of cannellini beans. I sauteed three diced garlic cloves in 2 Tbsp olive oil and began the sauce with that. I addded 1 tsp basil and 1 tsp oregano to the sauce. I doubled the amount of pasta (to 16 oz.) to serve all five people in my family. I crumbled 8 oz. of feta cheese and mixed it with the entire pasta/sauce mixture instead of just putting it on top. I think it's great now. Read More
Helpful
(356)
CANRUNGREEN
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2007
I thought this was a great simple meal - easy to make and so good! I also used plain diced tomatoes instead of the italian style. I sauteed some garlic and onion first, added the tomatoes along with 1 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp sugar, and some italian seasoning and let simmer for about a half hour, then adding the beans, fresh basil, and spinach. Absolutely delicious!! Will be making on a regular basis... mmmm... Read More
Helpful
(143)
CATHYAT
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2009
Initially this sounded good...but then I read the so-called reviews. There were so many changes/additions/deletions I didn't know where to begin. Ladies, make the recipe as is. If you feel the need to change things & not just tweek...submit your own recipe. Otherwise just submit tweeks, not major changes! Sorry for the rant, but I get so tired of reading about a wonderful recipe only to find out it's only wonderful if you make the following major changes... Read More
Helpful
(136)
Advertisement
CYROCKET
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2005
This was great but I'll tell you what I did.... after cooking and draining the pasta and putting it back in the pot I put the spinach right on top and then the sauce - spinach did not get soggy and was very good - this is a keeper for me!! Read More
Helpful
(86)
AINSLEYSMOM
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2006
We loved this dish. I will make this over and over again. Super fast easy and cheap! I made some changes. Sautéed a little onion and 3 cloves of garlic in olive oil then added a little sherry and let it cook down. Only had plain canned tomatoes so I added a good Tbsp of Mediterranean seasoning 1 Tbsp of sugar black pepper and cayenne pepper to them. Added sliced black olives and had to use frozen spinach which I drained well and only used of the box. That worked fine. All I had was fettuccini so I tossed it with the tomato mixture and had to add a little chicken broth because it was a little dry. Excellent! Read More
Helpful
(59)
FUTUREDOC
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2005
Great recipe! Like other reviewers I also sauteed some garlic (2 cloves) in a teaspoon of olive oil and added basil oregano and ground white pepper for an extra kick. I might try a pinch of crushed red pepper next time. Read More
Helpful
(51)
Advertisement
THELBERG
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2007
Excellent recipe! I'm always looking for non-meat main dishes to serve on Fridays during Lent and this one fit the bill perfectly! I did use the plain diced tomatoes and added fresh basil and minced garlic as recommended by other reviewers. I also added some sliced black olives and used tomato-basil flavored feta cheese on top. It was wonderful! I will definitely be making this again! Read More
Helpful
(35)
schmerna
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2003
I enjoyed this recipes with sun dried tomatoes. Read More
Helpful
(33)
hardrockgirl
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2006
Good recipe as is, affordable and tasty. We used whole wheat penne and reduced fat feta. My 14 month old loved it, it was the first time she's had spinach. Thanks for the recipe, this will be in our regular dinner rotation now. Read More
Helpful
(30)
BARBIE0492
Rating: 3 stars
09/11/2003
This recipe was not a keeper at my house. Not very flavorful! Read More
Helpful
(30)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022