Greek Pasta with Tomatoes and White Beans

Rating: 5 stars It's excellent but I made LOTS of changes based on other reviews. I chopped tomatoes from a 28-oz can of tomatoes. I used a 15 oz. can of lima butter beans instead of cannellini beans. I sauteed three diced garlic cloves in 2 Tbsp olive oil and began the sauce with that. I addded 1 tsp basil and 1 tsp oregano to the sauce. I doubled the amount of pasta (to 16 oz.) to serve all five people in my family. I crumbled 8 oz. of feta cheese and mixed it with the entire pasta/sauce mixture instead of just putting it on top. I think it's great now. Helpful (356)

Rating: 5 stars I thought this was a great simple meal - easy to make and so good! I also used plain diced tomatoes instead of the italian style. I sauteed some garlic and onion first, added the tomatoes along with 1 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp sugar, and some italian seasoning and let simmer for about a half hour, then adding the beans, fresh basil, and spinach. Absolutely delicious!! Will be making on a regular basis... mmmm... Helpful (143)

Rating: 5 stars Initially this sounded good...but then I read the so-called reviews. There were so many changes/additions/deletions I didn't know where to begin. Ladies, make the recipe as is. If you feel the need to change things & not just tweek...submit your own recipe. Otherwise just submit tweeks, not major changes! Sorry for the rant, but I get so tired of reading about a wonderful recipe only to find out it's only wonderful if you make the following major changes... Helpful (136)

Rating: 5 stars This was great but I'll tell you what I did.... after cooking and draining the pasta and putting it back in the pot I put the spinach right on top and then the sauce - spinach did not get soggy and was very good - this is a keeper for me!! Helpful (86)

Rating: 5 stars We loved this dish. I will make this over and over again. Super fast easy and cheap! I made some changes. Sautéed a little onion and 3 cloves of garlic in olive oil then added a little sherry and let it cook down. Only had plain canned tomatoes so I added a good Tbsp of Mediterranean seasoning 1 Tbsp of sugar black pepper and cayenne pepper to them. Added sliced black olives and had to use frozen spinach which I drained well and only used of the box. That worked fine. All I had was fettuccini so I tossed it with the tomato mixture and had to add a little chicken broth because it was a little dry. Excellent! Helpful (59)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! Like other reviewers I also sauteed some garlic (2 cloves) in a teaspoon of olive oil and added basil oregano and ground white pepper for an extra kick. I might try a pinch of crushed red pepper next time. Helpful (51)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent recipe! I'm always looking for non-meat main dishes to serve on Fridays during Lent and this one fit the bill perfectly! I did use the plain diced tomatoes and added fresh basil and minced garlic as recommended by other reviewers. I also added some sliced black olives and used tomato-basil flavored feta cheese on top. It was wonderful! I will definitely be making this again! Helpful (35)

Rating: 4 stars I enjoyed this recipes with sun dried tomatoes. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars Good recipe as is, affordable and tasty. We used whole wheat penne and reduced fat feta. My 14 month old loved it, it was the first time she's had spinach. Thanks for the recipe, this will be in our regular dinner rotation now. Helpful (30)