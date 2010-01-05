Pasta in Vodka Sauce
This is a simple, non-time-consuming recipe, but is delicious nonetheless.
Excellent sauce! Vodka sauce is one of the simplest dishes ever and tastes like you spent hours. I cut the amount of olive oil in half and didn't use any celery (never saw a vodka sauce that called for it before and didn't want to ruin this), I used 1/4 tsp. of red pepper flakes vs. cayenne pepper and added a couple of tsp. of sugar to cut the acidity of the tomatoes. This was smooth, creamy and delicious - excellent over penne pasta topped with a little shredded parmesan. Serve with a side of garlic bread and you have a meal in no time at all.Read More
This is not a true pasta in vodka sauce although it is a nice variation it is not one that would be found in most Italian restaurants in Italy or in this country. the real one is much easier and has a true classical taste.Read More
I followed the recipe exactly and it tasted great.
This is the best vodka sauce!!! I puree it when it's done and it's smooth as silk and absolutely delicious - sweet onions make the difference
I thought this sauce was absolutely terrible. At first, I thought it tasted too sweet (maybe it was the crushed tomatoes I used?), but when I served it over noodles, I thought it was entirely too bland. I changed nothing and followed the recipe exactly, only leaving out the pepper. No one at my table reached for seconds, which is why I have to give this one a failing grade.
This recipe was pretty good. I think I will use the heavy cream next time to make the sauce a little thicker, but it was still very tasty.
Unbelievable! This was so easy to make and out of this world! I doubled the recipe, which was more than enough as a side dish for my dinner party of 14. The only changes I made was omitting the celery (it wasn't missed) and substituting heavy cream for the half-and-half. If you use heavy cream, you only need half as much, and I think it just made the sauce creamier. A definite new family favorite.
Wow, this recipe was fabulous. My only regret was that I didn't invite guests over to marvel at my culinary skills. I used about a dozen mushrooms instead of the celery and used heavy cream as some of the other people suggested. I served it over fresh linguini noodles with a garlic baguette. So wonderful!
Every time I make this pasta, it's a big hit. For some variation, I add mushrooms, green pepper, and fresh tomatoes. I also sometimes add shrimp sauteed in butter and cajun spice at the end.
This was wonderful. So easy. Took the advice of others and used the heavy cream ( 1/2 the suggested amount) and omitted the celery. At the last minute we had 3 extra for dinner so I doubled the recipe and everyone raved about it!
So good! This is now my favorite pasta sauce.
Very, very good recipe.......we will definately make this one again, and again!!!!! Thanks
I used chopped tomatoes, which made this a bit too chunky. Next time, especially when also serving young children, will puree some of the vegies to make it more saucy.
It tasted way too much like Vodka and left a horrible after taste in your mouth. Will not make again.
WOW! This recipe is AMAZING! First off, here's what I changed: NO onions or celery, and I didn't have parsley. I used 1 tsp of crushed red peppers instead of cayenne peppers, and I also added 1 pound of sweet italian sausage. This recipe is the bomb!
this was excellent, we love vodka sauce i did add shrimp to it as well
Came out a bit watery, so I would use heavy cream instead of the half and half. The prosecuttio adds great flavor to it, but there are too many veggies for the sauce to become sauce-like in consistancy.
This was a pretty good recipe but I would make a few changes next time. The sauce turned out more like a tomato sauce, so next time I'd use less tomatoes and more cream. I also think I will switch to heavy cream for a richer taste, although I am sure it's much better for me with half and half! Also, I think I'll add the proscuitto a bit later - it was pre-cooked and didn't need to simmer that long. Overall a good recipe - I can't wait to experiment with it some more!
This sauce is fabulous! The only thing I did different, was add a little bit of butter and Parm. cheese for the last minute or two of simmering. It was better than any restaurant's I've had. I'll definitely make this again!
Wow! This was great! I added a little Durkee's Hot Sauce, and that was perfect. Also, I did not add the meat and it worked out fine. I will be making this again.
I have made this several times and enjoy it tremendously. My family has added it to their list of favorite things to eat.
Made as directed except parsley. It turned out great. Everyone loves this recipe! It is easy to make in big batches for large groups, or just as given for less.
This was a FABULOUS recipe! The only changes I made were to use mushrooms instead of celery, bacon and heavy cream instead of half and half. Also, the only vodka we had was citrus vodka. This was a fantastic recipe that we will have in our permanent recipe file. Thanks!
I have been trying a lot of the vodka sauces. All are great hits. So far this is my favourite. Appreciate the half'n half rather than the heavy creme's.
This dish just didn't do it for me. The final flavor was uninspired and I wasn't wild about the chopped celery and onion textures. One of those recipes that looks great on paper but . . .
This an excellent dish!If you're looking for a dish to take to a friends house to finish and cook there, this is it.Chop all the veggies and bag them in a plastic baggie.Mix all the spices in a separate baggie.Bag up all the other ingredients.When you get to your destination,prepare as directed and dinner is ready in about 20 minutes.Serve with Italian bread,Balsamic Vinegar Dipping Sauce(found in All Recipes.com)and red wine.
Really liked this sauce! I will definitely be making it again.
I've used this receipe several times and made it for guests and they just love it! Stephanie
This one was ok -- but I didn't use the celery. Something was missing....
Takes a long time to make but it is worth it. It is a winner at our dinner table.
Made this for Italian night and it was a hit. Everyone loved it - I did "kick it up a notch" and added more pepper than recipe called for.
Family loved it! Had to make changes, since I didn't want to,run out to store and decided to use what was on hand. Skipped the celery and fresh garlic (was liberal with garlic powder). Used canned diced tomatoes seasoned with basil and oregano. Used whipping cream. Instead of prosciutto, substituted diced ham. No disrespect to original recipe, again, just too lazy to go out. Turned out FABULOUS!
Utterly delicious, and very simple to make. Friends have licked the bowl when I make this recipe!
Followed recipe exactly. I'm not sure if hubby and I are not vodka sauce fans or if it's something else. This recipe was edible, but not something I would waste glorious prosciutto on again. We didn't even save the left overs for lunches as we didn't want to eat again. Thanks anyway! I appreciate that the recipe was available to try :).
This was so simple, very tasty and very easy!!!
This was delicious and I will definitely be making it again!
This was great! Will Make again.
Excellent recipe -- also good with sausage.
Quick, easy and soooo tasty!
I used mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and chicken instead. It was really delicious. If you use heavy cream instead, then make sure to add some water in, otherwise it comes out too thick.
awesome recipe! I omitted the prochutto and substituted the cayenne peppers for red pepper flakes and the crushed tomatoes for tomato sauce instead. I also added grilled chicken while it was simmering (just before serving). Overall, kinda spicy and sweet. My roommates and I loved it!
This is a rich, spicy sauce. Delicious
Good sauce, I put it over cheese stuffed pasta and it was good. I will make this again. Thanks
Love this dish!
This is a hit whenever I make it. The only extra I add is about 3 TBsp. of butter. You gotta' splurge sometimes.
