Pasta in Vodka Sauce

This is a simple, non-time-consuming recipe, but is delicious nonetheless.

Recipe by Joelene Craver

5
4 - 6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Cook onion, celery, and garlic in oil; stir until soft. Add prosciutto and vodka. Simmer until almost all liquid is gone.

  • Add tomatoes, cayenne, and herbs. Simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Stir in half and half, and heat for 3 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, cook pasta in boiling salted water until done. Drain. Serve sauce over noodles.

717 calories; protein 21.1g; carbohydrates 83.5g; fat 26.2g; cholesterol 37.9mg; sodium 686.2mg. Full Nutrition
