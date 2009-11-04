Mediterranean Farfalle
This is wonderful as a meal or alongside sandwiches or grilled meats. Try it and add your favorite vegetable. Serve warm or cold.
I use this basic recipe, but I have put a twist on it. I use the pasta, the toasted pine nuts, then add sauted veggies (I like snow peas, orange and yellow peppers, zucchini, asperagus, and mushrooms). Blend all together with olive oil and/or pesto. Add Asiago and/or Parmesan cheese and have a feast! If I want to use this as a main course I often add pre-cooked shrimp or chicken.Read More
Unfortunately, I didn’t have any red wine vinegar, so I looked up substitutes on the internet. It said that apple cider vinegar would work well, but may be too fruity for a savory dish. They were right! I didn’t like this at all, but I will try again and use the right ingredient. Unfortunately, I had to use what I had.Read More
I really enjoyed this dish, but was unsure whether the author intended to include red wine or red wine vinegar. It was a little too tangy with the vinegar, but then I did cut the oil in half without cutting down on the vinegar. Because this was fine with half the oil, I might try using half wine and half vinegar next time.
Great recipe. Made it with angel hair pasta. Used both chorizo and regular sausage as well as some mushrooms, but kept everything else the same. Made it for my family as well as on a beach vacation. Everyone loved it.
Really terrific taste! I was looking for a different way to prepare pasta and this is a winner. Only changes I made were canned diced tomatoes and "vegetarian" sausage.
I thought this was a restaurant caliber dish. The flavors were intense and blended so nicely together. I made this according to the directions except I used whole wheat ziti for the pasta and I used a bit more fresh basil than the recipe called for. I also cut the chorizo links into little cubes instead of frying it loose. My husband really enjoyed it to. My only complaint was that I think you could use a little less extra virgin olive oil. There was oil left on our plates at the end of the meal. But a VERY fast and wonderful taste experience !!!
This was really good! I didn't have the pine nuts, but even without was a big hit. This made quite a bit and the leftovers were even great the next day and I'm not a big leftover person. Thank you, will make again.
Kids and husband were happy, so this recipe really worked for us! The recipe did not say so, but I drained the chorizo after cooking. I also thought the olive oil/red wine mix would add too much oil overall to the dish, so I only used about half of it and it was perfect for us. I would like to add more vegetables to this dish, so next time some spinach and perhaps red peppers will be added.
Very nice recipe, came up in the search results after typing a few ingredients I knew I had at home. Turned out I didn't need to buy anything :) I replaced the tomato with half a pot of sundried tomatoes on oil and took the cup of wine as a side. I also fried the garlic, chorizo and tomatoes together after browning the pinetree nuts. I think this is how the recipes overhere are meant to work: they give you inspiration to make your own version of what you read.
This is very unusual, but quite delicious. The ingredients call for red wine, but the directions state vinegar, so I deduced that the recipe truly calls for red wine vinegar. I did not have red wine vinegar, so I used a little cider vinegar. I omitted the olive oil because the chorizo contributed enough oil into the mix. I will definitely make this again.
Need to let it set for a couple of hours. It also tastes great with white wine vinegar.
I made this for a potluck birthday barbecue. I used basalmic instead of red wine vinegar, which gave it a really gourmet taste. In addition, I added FINELY diced yellow squash, swiss chard and onions from my garden when I was sauteing the meat and garlic. I had no pine nuts but I did add a can of black olives. Otherwise a followed the recipe. The chorizo was also gourmet made by a small local company. The whole dish was outstanding and got rave reviews. It was hard for everyone to figure out all that was in it. What fun!
This recipe has become my favorite covered dish to bring to parties. I use chopped deli ham instead of the chorizo and sometimes add black olives. Everyone just loves it!
I made it with a locally made chorizo that is very lean. I added 1/2 cup red onion with the garlic and lightly cooked them. We both loved it.
My wife made this and it was great. Like another reviewer, we were uncertain whether it was supposed to be red wine or red wine vinegar. I'm not a fan of the sweet and tangy tones offered by any kind of vinegar so we decided on red wine. We cooked the sausage and then added 1/2c of Merlot to the sausage pan. The rest of the recipe was followed otherwise. It turned out incredibly good. The toasted pine nuts, fresh basil, tomato, olive oil, and (especially) the chorizo crisped and cooked in red wine.
This recipe had a nice flavor, but if I make this again I will cut the oil amount in half. The sausage is fatty enough and with that amount of olive oil, it was too oily for my taste. I was also unsure if the recipe used red wine or red wine vinegar. I used the wine.
This was a good, easy dish to make. We left out the pine nuts, added extra basil, and used a different type of sausage. We also used a mixture of red wine and balsamic vinegar with the olive oil.
Loved it. Substituted red and orange bell pepper for tomatoes and left out the pine nuts because hubby can’t eat them. It was delicious. Will have it often.
Wonderful and light dish w/a lot of variables you can take to make it your own. I added onion in w/the sausage. Definitely drained the grease and used a little less olive oil and it came out amazing.
Good... added some yellow/orange bell peppers and drained grease from the chorizo. I would make again. Next time may try Italian Sausage instead of chorizo and possibly add red pepper flakes too.
We enjoyed the dinner and will cut back just a bit on the vinegar and will add sliced olives.
5 stars for great tasting and being extremely easy. I recommend making it the way it's written, because the chorizo provides all the great, interesting flavor.
This recipe was very good. The chorizo sausage was a little spicy for me, so I will use a different type next time.
I had been so busy one day that I didn't have the energy to make dinner. I tried this recipe on a whim,and couldn't believe how easy it was. It also tasted great! Even my 2 year old ate it and he's very picky. I didn't use as much oil and vinegar as the recipe called for and it was fabulous!
My husband and I love pasta. We especially loved this easy, quick recipe. My substituted chirizo ground for ham and drained and omitted the oil and vinegar. It was great---my 2 year old loved it too!
I tried this one twice and just could not get it to come out right. Moving on.
I followed the advice of those who found that the dressing added too much oil. I used 1/4 cup olive oil, 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar and 1 tablespoon of balsamic. Also I toasted the pignoli separately and added onion in with the sausage. I cut up more basil than was called for and tossed in a few kalamata olives. Delicious!!
I love this dish. I use balsamic vinegar and turkey sausage. I have made it several times and it never disappoints.
Super easy! My husband is vegetarian so I used a "plant based" chore so
