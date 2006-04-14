Lucy's Mac and Corn

I made one unintentional change to this recipe. I accidentally picked up 2 cans of creamed corn rather than 1 of creamed and 1 of whole kernel. It still turned out delicious. I was torn about whether to precook the macaroni because about half of the reviewers were adamant that you should and the other half said definitely do not. I decided to follow the recipe exactly and NOT precook. The macaroni was done to perfection. It's a mystery to me how we can all follow the same recipe, cook it at the same temp for the same length of time, and some get done and some do not. But my recommendation is to NOT precook it. Just adds to the time required to prepare and the number of dishes to wash. The one thing I will try next time is using less butter. While the dish wasn't at all greasy, I just keep thinking about how much fat is in a full stick of butter, even though I used light butter. We won't eat this too often because it's loaded with carbs, but it's a great dish to serve the grandchildren.