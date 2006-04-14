Lucy's Mac and Corn
This recipe came from my high school cafeteria's cook, Lucy. It's my favorite school lunch dish! (Casey's mom has found that 1/2 stick of margarine and reduced-fat Velveeta results in an equal taste with less fat.)
With just a few changes this recipe is awesome! DEFINITELY cook the pasta first, then add butter and cheese. Stir to allow some melting. Then add the corns. This cut the cooking time to 15 minutes covered and 15 minutes uncovered (I added some milk and stirred before the last 15 minutes). I did reduce the butter a little. I used some leftovers from the Best Slow Cooker Creamed Corn recipe. This recipe is very adaptable. I used the cheeses I had which was some American slices and some grated Cheddar.Read More
I took this dish to my work place since our theme was "cafeteria food". Everybody loved it. But I have to admit it is pretty greasy....... I may have to cut the butter in half next time.....Read More
YUMMO! Super Easy and always a crowd pleaser. You should NOT drain the corn - the liquid will cook the noodles. Also, I typically make in a crockpot, on low for about 3-4 hours. My family has been making this recipe for the last 10 years and once someone has it, they EXPECT that we bring it to the next potluck. It has become a staple at holiday dinners.
This is a very good recipe for a group of kids. You DO NOT need to cook the macaroni first, as others have said. The trick is DO NOT DRAIN the corn. Dump everything together and cook for the length indicated and it wonderful and creamy. I did cut down the butter to 3/4 stick. If you don't think you'll like the taste of corn mixed with mac and cheese, you won't like this.
i have made this recipe many times, but i find you do have to cook the macaroni ahead of time or it will turn out chewy.
This recipe is very good, but only with a couple modifications. I cook the macaroni for about 5 minutes first, and I only add half the butter. Without these changes the macaroni is hard and it is greasy. With these two changes, it is a 5 star keeper!
I made one unintentional change to this recipe. I accidentally picked up 2 cans of creamed corn rather than 1 of creamed and 1 of whole kernel. It still turned out delicious. I was torn about whether to precook the macaroni because about half of the reviewers were adamant that you should and the other half said definitely do not. I decided to follow the recipe exactly and NOT precook. The macaroni was done to perfection. It's a mystery to me how we can all follow the same recipe, cook it at the same temp for the same length of time, and some get done and some do not. But my recommendation is to NOT precook it. Just adds to the time required to prepare and the number of dishes to wash. The one thing I will try next time is using less butter. While the dish wasn't at all greasy, I just keep thinking about how much fat is in a full stick of butter, even though I used light butter. We won't eat this too often because it's loaded with carbs, but it's a great dish to serve the grandchildren.
Talk about comfort food! If you cut the time it takes to make this in half by boiling the mac for about 5 mins and heating all the other ingredients together on the stove and then mixing all together and baking for maybe 10-20 more minutes, this recipe is so easy. I just used shredded cheddar cheese, and I also added one diced onion & a bunch of bacon bits. I meant to make it as a side, but it ended up being a meal!
I've been making this for a couple of years and it's always a crowd & kid favorite. NOTE: Do NOT drain the kernel corn - that liquid is needed for the macaroni. That's the best part of this dish. Open, dump, and bake! No draining or precooking needed!
As is, I give this a four. If you cook the pasta beforehand, and melt the butter and cheese together, and then mix everything and bake for about 40 minutes, it is a five. Delicious.
Loved this recipe. I went ahead and just boiled my macaroni till done. I also microwaved the cream corn, drained the whole corn and added the cheese and butter and heated till cheese melted. When noodles were done I added them together and made the same recipe alot faster.
Love this recipe. I originally had it in a crock pot version and it was soft, creamy and yummy. Cook it on high for 4 -6 hours. The recipe I use has: 1 can of each cream and kernal corn (undrained), fill one of the cans with macaroni, fill the other can with cubed velveeta cheese, and add 1/4 cup chopped onion. I use half the butter. Dump it all in a crock pot and let the magic happen. Great.
I make this recipe in the crock pot all the time and have NEVER cooked the pasta first. It turns out great everytime. I dump everything in and let it begin to heat, stirring occasionally. Works great for pot lucks at work or church. Great flavor and a real winner!!
very good! My family has been making a similar version for years using Spaghetti instead of corn. This is much easier. The trick is to not drain the corn and I add about 1/3 cup milk before cooking and decrease the butter to 1/2 a stick. Other than that, follow to a T... Very good and very simple.
I THOUGHT my kids would love this dish. We ended up calling for a pizza. I followed the directions to a T. The macaroni was undercooked. The cheese and butter made the dish greasy and it just didn't set right. I won't be making this again, sorry Lucy.
I just made this recipe for my family Christmas gathering. It was the biggest hit! My niece went for seconds and was very angry to find an empty pan. I did make my own changes, I cut the butter in half and add a little more cheese and some milk. It was a major hit and so easy to make. I will be making this again soon!
The country singer Miranda Lambert submitted this in country cooking magazine as a family favorite. I made it for Thanksgiving one year & everyone DIED over it's greatness!!
Add a can of diced tomatoes and some ritz crackers on top and this is amazing. I actually used a box of velvetta since it was about to expire I just added a little more cheese to the mix.
This was a BIG hit with my family! But I also made a few changes. I cooked the noodles first and then added only 2 TBSP of butter and a splash of milk. I also heated everything on the stove. I melted 2 TBSP of butter with 1/2 to 3/4 cup of Cornflake Crumbs for topping!! I kept the temp at 350 for about 30 minutes.
this was pretty good, added a little milk to make it creamier and some salt and pepper
This was better than I hoped it would be. My daughter's name is Lucy so choose to make this for her and she, a four year old, couldn't get enough of it, neither could my two-year-old. I did unintentionally modify the recipe a bit. I accidentally left out the butter (didn't even realize I had until writing this review- didn't miss it a bit) and while I used a can of Creamed Corn, I only had frozen Corn so I used a comparable amount of that and added water for the frozen corn. I added more than I thought I would- until it looked "right", especially with dry macaroni in the recipe.I baked for the full hour and the macaroni was cooked perfectly. I'll definitely make this again.
Very simple and very good! It's a very forgiving dish to make. I didn't have the velveeta so I used cheddar instead. Boiled the macaroni first. It was a yummy sidedish!
WOW WOW WOW I love this! Little changes here: I precooked the macaroni and cut the butter to half a stick. Otherwise, followed the recipe to a "t". A new favorite at our house! THANK YOU!!
This recipe has been in my family for years. Our version also calls for 2 T. each of finely chopped green pepper & onion. Also, don't drain the corn. Bake it for the first 30 minutes covered, then stir well and remove the top for the last 30 minutes. No need to cook the macaroni and it thickens as it stands. Yummy!
Made this for thanksgiving, used extra sharp cheddar instead of velveeta. This was so good. Let me repeat SO GOOD!
I didn't bake the mac and cheese, I did it all stove top. My kids loved it, and it is so easy. I would definitely cut the amount of butter though. I doubled to recipe and I used a full stick of butter and it was perfect.
Made some changes and it turned out great! Pre cooked macaroni for 5 mins then added 1lb ground beef, creamed corn, 15 oz can of corn (undrained), 1/3 cup cubes butter, 10oz cubes of cheddar, s&p, and garlic salt. Cooked covered for 25 mins, stirred and then finished uncovered for 20 mins. May be soupy at first but let stand 5 mins. I might cut back even more on the butter next time but my family of picky eaters loved it!
Five star with modifications as follows. After reading reviews, I did a few things to create a bit healthier recipe without losing flavor. 1) Cut butter to 3/4 stick. 2) Use whole-wheat macaroni, and yes, pre-cook it. 3)use the drained off corn water as part of the water to pre-cook noodles for extra nutritional value. 4) Lastly, for part of the cheese, use fat-free shredded cheese and for the other half use regular shredded cheese in lieu of the processed cheese.
This recipe has been in my family for years. It is easy, good and very yummy! Make sure that you don't drain the corn otherwise it will turn out chewy. I also don't add butter, never have and I doubt it would be missed from this recipe either! (Considering its the same minus the butter!!)
I've made this several times and it is a favorite for family get-togethers. The kids love it and it's so easy. I do pre-cook the macaroni about 4-5 minutes to shorten the time in the oven to 30 minutes and it also cuts down the starchy taste. I also use shredded sharp cheddar instead of velveeta, and sprinkle an additional 1/4 cup on top. It's a winner, and based on other reviews, next time I will try with less butter.
Thought this would be an easy way to sneak in a veggie. I did not care for this.
I thought this was a barely-OK dish. I made it exactly as written. Unfortunately I did drain the can of corn (I noticed after the fact that many reviewers said not to do so). And I've never seen 11.25 oz. cans of corn, so I measured out part of a 15.25 oz. can. For the "buttered" dish, I used a little canola oil cooking spray. After baking for the specified time, the macaroni was slightly undercooked. Worst of all, the dish was pretty oily (from the butter, I think). The flavor was kind of good, but if I were to make this again, besides maybe precooking the macaroni, I might double the cheese and halve the butter.
Family favorite at gatherings. I make it ahead of time then stick it in a crock pot to keep it warm
Yum!
This is everyone's favorite for all occasions! It's become a regular side on our Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner table, but I also make it now and then for a weeknight dinner side. I add onion also...can't imagine it without!
Absolutely delicious! My brother loves macaroni and cheese but usually refuses to eat corn, yet he inhales this dish! I put 4 slices of cheese on top after the first 30 minutes in order to give even more cheesiness Definately a good recipes for kids, but also for adults!
I used grated cheddar cheese instead of the velvetta, and it was great. An excellent little side-dish, and my toddler loved it!
Excellent and so easy to make! I put only 2 tbs of butter and add about 1/2 cup of milk. I put also some cheese slices (3) and old cheddar cheese (1/2 cup). And don't cook the pasta. Instead, microwave for 3 to 4 minutes, mix well and put in the oven. All my family loved it! I will make it again and again! Thank you Lucy!
The first time I had this was at a church picnic. I had to find a recipe cause it is so yummy. I have it in the oven as I type and took a small bite and it is yummy. I did cook the macaroni first and instead of can corn I blanched some corn on the cob and scrapped it off and put that in.
I made this last week and it was pretty good! I didn't use as much butter as called for as per other reviews, and the only thing that I did add to it was more pasta. I boiled the macaroni first, and when I put it in the pot of cheese it looked like there was all sauce and no pasta, so I boiled a little more and put it in. Not a good idea. :( It looked very soupy at first but once I added the extra pasta it wasn't nearly as creamy and by the time I baked it it wasn't creamy at all. It was still good, but I wouldn't add the extra again. A nice change to mac and cheese and I will be making it again!
3 stars because my husband and son enjoyed it. I however, found it bland.
Made this for dinner last night and WOW - this is AMAZING!!! Would be perfect at a potluck or as a side dish. The ultimate comfort food... just close your eyes when you're putting in an entire stick of butter :-)
My mom has made this recipe for years. She sometimes makes it with boxed macaroni and cheese and it comes out just as good if not better. She doesn't change any of the ingredients, just uses the box of macaroni instead of plain macaroni. When I make it I sometimes cut down on the butter a little bit and it is just as good.
I use this recipe all of the time, is great for gatherings and my kids love it. Last time I doubled the recipe and cooked in a 9 x 13 pan. I always reduce the butter and used about 3/4 of what it calls for. Reheats well.
Everyone enjoyed this recipe...I think I may have overcooked it, as it did become dry, but that was my fault. Seveeral cheeses mixed is very good, also, if you bits of ham and peppers...or anything you have, it makes a wonderful meal in itself along with a salad. A keeper! Crumbs on top...wonderful for company.
My grandmother always put sweet onions in hers, it is delicious
Very yummy! Everyone loved it. However, I tried it in the crockpot and it got very soupy like. Thankfully I noticed it early and added an extra can of corn with no liquid and more noodles. Then baked it before serving it. That absorbed up the extra liquid. No crockot!
This recipe is one of our family favorites -- with the addition of 2 tablespoons each of chopped onion and green pepper. Yummy!
This was so good! I made it because I wanted to see what it was like, and it is like my favorite food now, My parents love it too! You don't necessarily have to have velveeta cheese, any cheese works well. It works well for the main meal, or also as a side dish, It was also really cool to find something that my nephews would actually eat since that rarely happens!
I make this, but I do cook the macaroni first and add the rest of the ingredients. I, also, just use half the butter and add a can of RoTel. Even my picky husband likes it and I have been asked to fix it tomorrow for Thanksgiving at a friend's house.
I cooked this today for a family gathering and the grownup and kids loved it. It's a sidedish that could be served with most anything. It takes a little while to bake but couldn't be easier to prepare and you will get rave reviews if you serve it.
I must eat gluten free, but my husband hates GF pasta. I planned to try this today using GF rotini, thinking perhaps baking it would give a better bite to the pasta than boiling it. Also, we love serving buttered corn along with mac n cheese. I thought this would be great with ribs. Isaac (the storm) altered my plans a bit. No ribs, and no way did I want to venture to the store for the canned corn. So into the crockpot it went, using frozen corn. I used milk for the liquid and omitted the butter feeling the milk would provide the fat. It worked! And wonder of wonders, he liked it! But I still needed a main dish, so I browned some hamburger and added it to the finished dish. Still very good, but not as good as just the Mac n corn. Fabulous and easy, and please forgive my necessary alterations. This mac n corn is pure comfort food, so good.
I made this and added a little dried chopped onion and was very delighted with it, an unusual dish for my family, but this won them over!
I made this recipe exactly as indicated, and it turned out perfectly. It reminds me of a dish my Grandma made, similar to scalloped corn. I am giving this a 4-star rating, simply because it is not convenient to cook it for an hour total, as the recipe indicates. A person would have to make modifications like pre-cooking the macaroni in order for it to be a more time efficient dish. However, it tastes wonderful, and my husband and 5-year old daughter LOVE it!
Gee, I thought this would be a winner. My two granddaughters ages 4 and 6 didn't like it at all. I actually thought it was pretty good. I made it in a 1-1/2 quart crock pot, used half the butter, and cooked on high for two hours and low for two hours. Perfect.
This dish is delicious!
I tried to make this for Thanksgiving, but it didn't turn out. I didn't drain the corn, but the macaroni was still crunchy after a little over an hour. I ended up leaving it at home. I did put it back in the oven when we returned and cooked it for another 20 minutes or so. The macaroni finally softened up, but it was a little dry. The taste was what I was looking for, so I'll probably try this again, but will cook my macaroni a little bit first.
I made this exactly as the recipe stated, except for a little less butter and 2% velveeta. I am not sure why other reviewers say to cook the noodles ahead or leave the liquid in the corn because I did not do either and it came out perfect. Next time I might add some spice, but this is a great starting point for a decadent Mac & cheese. Not healthy by any means, but on occasion, it tastes so good!
I have been making this recipe for years and I have never had a problem with undercooked noodles, but I cook mine in a glass 9x13 in the microwave for about 25 minutes. As others have said, don't drain the liquid from the corn.
This recipes was very good for a church soup kitchen the people enjoy it very much
WOW WHAT A GREAT DISH!!!!
HOLEY GREASE POT FAT MAN !!!! This was good but Oh, the grease! Cut the butter in half! Did NOT pre cook pasta & it was good but it seamed to settle to the bottom (maybe because of too much grease?)
I've had this at potlucks before and it is delicious. I was so glad to find the recipe. Delicious and easy too!
I make this dish often, but I add 1 4oz can of chopped green chiles to it. Seems to add that extra missing flavor, kids still like it, and adults seem to prefer it over the more bland version. I also cook mine in the crock pot on low for about 4-5 hours. The baking method never turns out right for me.
I used to make this all the time for lunch when my kids were preschoolers. Don’t drain the corn or skimp on butter and cheese. The juice cooks the macaroni. It is cheesy and slightly sweet.
I suggest not draining the whole kernel corn, the liquid is needed to soften the macaroni.
Wonderful as is, but even better done in a crock pot. I have also made it with added bacon and broccoli for more adult tastes. Can't say how well it reheats since I never seem to have any leftovers.
We cooked the macaroni first and reduced the butter by half. It is wonderful! We have made it numerous times. Thanks for sharing. Yum!
I have never grown up. I could (but don't!) eat mac n Velveeta every day...this is my comfort food! Loved another reviewers crockpot trick. Set it and forget it - perfect for a lazy comfort food Saturday! Follow the recipe exactly and there is ABSOLUTELY no need to precooked the mac. Today, I found myself with only a can of cream corn and no regular can of corn. I had some frozen corn, so after emptying the can of cream corn into the crockpot, I filled the empty can with frozen corn and then added water til the can was full. Worked like a charm!
Fantastic dish! I have made this several times and there are never any leftovers! I prepare exactly like the recipe says and I don't cook the pasta before. It always turns out great.
I love this recipe! It has become one of our favorites. It always takes longer than an hour, but I usually double the recipe. I never cook the macaroni ahead of time. If you let it cook long enough, it will be fine. I only use a little butter, and use shredded cheese instead of the the cubed process cheese food. My whole family adores this recipe and it is so little work that I don't mind making it regularly.
I've made a similar recipe for a long time!! The only difference is I use American cheese that's I've cut up rather than a processed cheese food. My family loves this dish and anyone I've ever shared it with has asked for the recipe. :) It goes wonderfully with many main dishes. As a side note - you do NOT drain the corn for this recipe and you do NOT need to cook the pasta prior to baking. This is a classic dump in it dish and the oven does all the work.
Ok, but even adding all corn liquid, macaroni did not hydrate completely. Too much corn for me.
Very good
Have made this 3 times in the last month. Very addicting. I used 1/4 cup of butter as 1/2 seemed way too much. The 11.25 oz can of corn didn't have much liquid as I expected so I added 1/4 cup of water. Didn't need salt but added a bunch of ground pepper. This is a favorite for sure.
I made this for my teenage son, but he wasn't crazy about it. Probably because he eats one thing at a time from his plate and this combines a couple of flavors. I personally thought it was interesting and good. I like different. Thanks for the recipe!
Easy, but not very delicious and definitely not healthy. This is my lazy recipe for times I do not feel like cooking. Also ingredients are something you always have around.
I've made this several times, the first couple to the letter, to good reviews, then I started experimenting. Melting the Velveeta first in a microwave ensured that the cheezy goodness was thoroughly distributed. Used very little butter, but added sour cream to added a great smoothness Added diced ham or Bac'n Pieces (soy based facon) to add some color. (Used the facon since the last pot-luck had several vegetarians, not vegans, attending, rave reviews, btw.) Everything works great in pyrex bowls (2.5qt for these measurements)
Made this as written with no substitutions (as I think an honest and constructive 1st cooking/review require) thinking it would be easy and kid-friendly. Sorry, I was not impressed and I don't believe tweaking would benefit. The macaroni doesn't get uniformly done and while neither the butter nor the velv**ta should be too much for this quantity of other ingredients cooked in a more conventional way; in this dish one or both ended up in floating, greasy puddles.
This was so easy to make and my grandkids loved it!
Yummer nummer!
This is a great recipe my family has been making for years. Definitely do NOT cook pasta. Also, if you are wanting this faster, you can cook it in the Microwave. To do that, put all ingredients in microwave safe dish. Cook for ten minutes and stir, then cook for ten more minutes. It is fantastic for picnics and very simple.
This was great, loved it, only I cut the butter in half so that it wouldn't be greasy, will be making this again!
Love this dish!!
YOU DO NOT HAVE TO COOK THE NOODLES BEFORE!!! Don't drain the corn and it will give you plenty of liquid to cook the noodles as they bake. I was hesitant to cook them or not to cook them beforehand because I was having guests over, but I took the chance and didn't cook them before, and it was perfect. While it is cooking during the first 30 minutes covered, it will be very runny and soupy, but it will thicken up during the second 30 min with the lid off. I used margarine instead of butter, I feel like it was not too much butter at all, but if you want it to be a little healthier I feel you could use probably about half the amount and be okay. This was such an easy recipe to make I will be making it again!
This wasn't bad, but it wasn't great either. It was just a little too bland. I ended up adding a little garlic salt and onion powder near the end when I realized there was no flavor, but it still could have used more. I still liked it because I love corn, but if I were to make it again I think I would add some more things to it. Also, I added shredded cheddar cheese because I had some on hand, and it looked like it needed it to be less soupy. I was glad I did.
My only complaint is it is way too good and I eat way too much of it! Even the next morning, cold bites, still good!!
I lovepd this recipe but I added seasoned salt and pepper and cooked, cubed chicken breasts (another time I added cooked, cubed ham) and made it a whole meal. Also, I did cook the noodles for a few minutes first. It was one of the best dishes I ever ate.
I need to add that I made a couple of changes. I use real shredded cheese straight from the freezer and I cut the butter in half. Make sure you add the whole kernel corn with its water, it cooks the macaroni and comes out wonderful and creamy.
Loved it though I didn’t use “processed cheese product”. I used half dairy free shredded cheddar and half regular shredded cheddar. Also, I used whole grain small shell pasta. Definitely making it again!
I make this all the time for my family and for family dinners. There is never any left and people are always asking for the recipe!!!
This recipe is so good! A woman from my church introduced me to it and I thought it seemed gross, but I tried it and it is really good!
Followed the recipe as is and turned out perfectly! Added bread crumbs at the end for a little texture and flavor.
Delicious!!! The only change I made was to use 1/2 stick of butter. I did not cook the macaroni first and it was perfectly done.
Awesome! No need to cook the macaroni first, just don't drain the corn. This will be a favorite in our house for years to come.
I have been making this recipe for years and everyone loves it. The only difference is I cut the butter down to 1/4 C rather than the 1/2 C and I use American cheese - not velveeta or anything else....must be American cheese. This dish is sooo yummy and goes with pretty much anything!
Looks good.
What's not to like? It is definitely not heart healhy but everyone sure liked it. I cut the butter in half and cooked it about 20 minutes extra so it wasn't so runny.
