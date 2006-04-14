Lucy's Mac and Corn

143 Ratings
  • 5 96
  • 4 28
  • 3 14
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

This recipe came from my high school cafeteria's cook, Lucy. It's my favorite school lunch dish! (Casey's mom has found that 1/2 stick of margarine and reduced-fat Velveeta results in an equal taste with less fat.)

By Casey

Servings:
7
Yield:
6 - 8 servings
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together creamed corn, whole kernel corn, and uncooked macaroni. Slice the butter or margarine, and mix into the corn mixture along with the cheese. Place in a buttered casserole dish. Cover.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes. Uncover, stir, and bake uncovered for 30 more minutes.

Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 10.4g; carbohydrates 31.5g; fat 21.8g; cholesterol 55.6mg; sodium 671.3mg. Full Nutrition
