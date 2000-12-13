Butter Nut Balls
Butter nut cookies rolled in balls and then rolled in powder sugar.
I had been searching for an easy, delicious Christmas cookie to make when I came across these. It fit all the criteria. A filling cookie that tastes great with a tall glass of ice cold milk.Read More
I found this recipe to be rather dry when made as is. The dough was too crumbly and dry to make balls with. When I added another 1/2 stick of butter, I achieved the buttery consistency that is typical of butter ball dough though.Read More
Yummy easy and look great!
I have been searching for a recipe similar or the same as my mother in laws. Tried these, they ghad little flavor!
