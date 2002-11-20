Pink Icing Cookies
My Granny's cake-like cookies that tasted best with pink icing...although she did use other colors.
Try topping these cookies with Decorator Frosting.
These cookies were like the kind the area supermarket sells during holidays. I made them with the frosting for my 5 year old, and she LOVED them. My husband didn't care too much for them, he said they were too cake-like. After seeing how large they became after the first pan, I made them a little smaller after that and total I made 60 cookies. The second time I make these I used green food coloring for the frosting for Christmas. I would not recommend making these without the frosting. This may sound crazy but they taste better the day after making them. Yummmy...Thanks for sharing!!!Read More
If you're looking for a "pretty" cookie to serve guests, these are not it! They don't come out very uniform, no matter how hard I tried. The dough is more of a batter consistency, and it bakes unevenly. BUT they do taste very good. They won't replace my sugar cookie recipe for special occasions, but they are nice for a quick and easy change. We made them for my kids to play "tea party" with, and they were a big hit with the kids. Definitely more cake-like than cookie, but they made a perfect tea cake. Glad we tried this one out.
I made these cake like cookies with my daughter for her school open house. This was supposed to be a run through batch, but it turns out they may never get to the school because as fast as I make them my five children and husband have them gone - pink icing and all. Wonderful Wonderful cookie!
These are *exactly* the cookie I was looking for. They're like the grocery store ones w/pink (or purple or green or whatever) frosting and sprinkles. Thank you for making my kids and me very happy.
These cookies are delicious and fun to make! I wanted to bake something simple and came across this recipe so I tried it out and I was amazed by how quick it was was to prepare and cook. A delicious, simple recipe to make!
Fabulous! This is much better than my old recipe for pink frosted cookies. I dropped the batter from a cookie scoop and they came out very uniform. I'd add more vanilla next time.
I made these today for the first time. We already have a soft sugar cookie recipe that we have used for a long time to make pink frosted cookies. But, Lisa, your recipe is waaayyyy better. Thank you so much!
I was expecting these to be like the lofthouse grocery store sugar cookies but they were very different. They were very good though! Almost like a cookie and a cake at the same time. I used the sugar cookie frosting from this site and it went perfectly with the cookies. Next time i would cut the recipe in half, i have a TON of extra cookies. Maybe about 5 dozen.
Loved these cookies! I made half a batch, and they were hard to stop eating! I made a pink buttercream frosting to go on top of it, and put almond extract in it. Very highly recommended!
Perfect, soft, cake-like cookies. I opted to use pink frosting on these, but used the butter icing recipe from this site instead of the one recommended. These are perfect for Valentine's day, but could be made for any holiday just by switching the coloring in the icing!
Yes! These are the pink frosting cookies you want! I didn't have any butter left after making a batch of butter cream icing for another project so I used shortening. It's great. I colored some of my left over (wilton recipe) butter cream icing pink and to add sprinkles, it's easiest to dump sprinkles on a plate and tap the frosted cookie upside down on the sprinkles. I will make these often!!!!! Edit: For a flat surface to frost, just smash the cookies with the back of a spatula when they are done cooking.
Try putting blue food colouring in the dough, and sprinkles on top. My friend called them "Dr. Seuss cookies".m The kids love them
Amazing doesn't begin to cover this recipe. I've always searched for a recipe that tastes like the store bought ones. These are those but better!!! Not only is the cookie yummy the icing actually hardens!
Ever heard of loft house cookies? These are it... .hands down.. Best cake like cookie.. I
These cookies were just what I was looking for-soft and even better with frosting and sprinkles. I halfed the recipe to make sure we liked it, it made alot of cookies! Only thing I changed was to add a little more vanilla, used the small pampered chef cookie scoop, turned out great. I frosted them with the Butter Icing for Cookies from this site also.
Good soft and puffy. Not too sweet, which is good for adding buttercream frosting.
Delish! Kids LOVED them! Nice light melt in your mouth cookie. Instead of icing them, I put sprinkles on before I baked. Looked very nice! Used a 1 tbsp scoop for some and 2 tbsp for others.
These cookies are great. Great taste and very soft. They are not very attractive though. I tried to flatten them out so they would look smoother--but it did not work. Taste really really good though.
I was expecting them to taste like those Lofthouse cookies at the supermarket but no such luck.. I am going to see how they taste tomorrow like a previous person said and maybe they will taste better but I'm having my doubts.
This was a great recipe. Instead of using 1 cup of butter, I only used 3/4 cup. They were so yummy! Thanks for the great recipe!!
Pretty good but a bit bland but kids love them. Add some almond or lemon flavoring/zest for some zip. I found it best to use a small ice cream/cookie scoop and leave it alone. They do spread quite a bit so leave ample room on your cookie sheet.
Dough too runny. I made half recipe. Did not turn out well. The cookies were very flat. I added 1/4 cup more flour didn't help. Taste was ok. Won't make again.
These turned out pretty light and airy. There's nothing lowfat about them, but they sure were worth the calories! I'll defintitely make again! Thanks!
This is a WONDERFUL recipe for sugar cookies if you don't care about rolling them out and cutting shapes. These remind me of the tops of cupcakes, moist and delicious. I would highly recommend the decorator icing recipe that is linked to this one. I cut the cookie and icing recipes in half, and it yielded me 30 iced cookies. They were so good I was glad I only made a half batch because they ALL would have been eaten!
Cake like cookies + not too sweet = perfect.
This is the recipe I was hoping to find! Quick, easy and delicious! Tastes like the pretty pink frosted ones at the grocery. I think you could have a lot of fun with different flavored frostings on this basic cake like cookie. Soft and sweet but not too sweet!
