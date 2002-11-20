Pink Icing Cookies

31 Ratings
My Granny's cake-like cookies that tasted best with pink icing...although she did use other colors.

By Lisa Tomshack

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

24
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a cookie sheet.

  • In a large bowl, cream the margarine and sugar together. Add the eggs one at a time, mix well. Stir in the milk and vanilla. Sift together the flour, salt and baking powder; stir into the creamed mixture until everything is well blended. Drop cookie dough by heaping spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven. The tops of the cookies should spring back to the touch like a cake. Cool on wire racks before frosting.

Try topping these cookies with Decorator Frosting.

Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 9g; cholesterol 52.1mg; sodium 180.2mg. Full Nutrition
