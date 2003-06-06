Can't Tell They're Low-fat Brownies

I'm not sure if it's even possible to cut an 8x8 sized pan into 24 pieces! (chuckle) I didn't even notice until AFTER I made these that the calorie/fat info was for 24 servings...so if you take that into account, I don't really think these are that low fat! I put this recipe into a program that figures fat and calories etc. from ingredients and I cut them into 9 brownies and they were over 6 grams of fat per brownie! To me, the taste--while fine though "weird" according to my husband--was not worth that much fat to me. I would rather have a smaller REAL brownie than this one. It was fun making something new, though. And I used prunes because I like to make the recipe as stated at least the first time. Like I said, the taste was good, but they are not as low fat as they appeared to be at first. 24 servings! Can YOU cut that small of a pan into 24 brownies? That would be more like a bite to me than a serving.

