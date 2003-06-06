Can't Tell They're Low-fat Brownies

This was my attempt to make my mom's brownie recipe lower in fat. My family loves them!

By Roberta Tripp

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8x8 inch square pan.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together flour, cocoa, sugar, and salt. Pour in oil, vanilla, prunes, and eggs. Mix until everything is well blended. Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until top is shiny and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 37mg. Full Nutrition
