Grandma's Sugar Cookies

This recipe dates back 100 years in my family and passed down to me from my grandmother, Delilah.

Recipe by Mary Alzua

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, cream the brown sugar, white sugar, eggs, and the shortening. Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Alternate adding the buttermilk with the dry ingredients.

  • Roll dough into walnut sized balls and roll the balls in colored sugar if desired. Place them 2 inches apart on an unprepared cookie sheet. Bake for 10 to 13 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 42.3g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 31.4mg; sodium 138.9mg. Full Nutrition
