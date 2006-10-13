Paul's Pumpkin Bars

Absolutely perfect in texture, meaning super moist and soft. I added 1 tsp ginger, because its zing complements pumpkin goods so wonderfully, and because I was making it for a crowd that likes to feel its spice, I also added a couple good shakes of cayenne pepper, which added a comfortable (but perceptible) warmth. I wanted to add a little extra touch, but didn't want people to have to deal with the mess of frosting, since most just grab and go back to their offices. So I made a broiled caramel topping of 1/4 cup melted butter, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 2 Tb cream and 1/3 cup finely chopped nuts (nuts may be omitted, and you can add 1/2 cup flaked coconut if you like it.) When I removed the bars from the oven, I spread it on top and broiled until the whole surface was bubbly. Cooled it on a rack. Not necessary to do by any means, as these bars can stand completely on their own, but it adds a little "something extra" and imparts a lovely sheen to the top, increasing eye appeal. Recipe freezes perfectly, and is great for serving a crowd. They're too good to make only during pumpkin season. 11/14 Edited to add: Made pumpkin streusel bars. Combined 5 Tb soft butter, 1/2 cup brown sugar and 3/4 cup flour in the food processor, pulsing until crumbly. Sprinkled on top of the batter in the pan and baked 28 min. The top finished with a pleasant crunch, lending counterpoint to the soft bars. I've also made with cooked mashed sweet potatoes instead of pumpkin. Every bit as good.