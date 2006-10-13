Paul's Pumpkin Bars
These are very moist, and so far I haven't found anyone who doesn't love them!
Ready for a wow-factor twist on this? I used previous suggestions to make this more of a bar-cookie consistency and added a bag of semi-sweet chocolate morsels at the last minute before popping into the oven. Simply awesome. I can see white chocolate chips, butterscotch, etc... let the sky be the limit. OH, AND, I cut sugar down to 3/4 cup and oil down to 2/3 cup and we didn't miss it a bit... why add calories/fat when you don't really need it? ENJOY THIS EASY AND YUMMY FALL RECIPE!Read More
After reading the other reviews, I decided to try for a more bar-like result for today's picnic. I cut out one egg and ½'ed the baking powder and baking soda. I also added ½ tsp. of cloves and ½ tsp. of nutmeg. I thought they turned out great!! VERY moist, and exactly like I wanted. For the frosting, I used 8 oz of cream cheese and 3 cups of powdered sugar, which made about ½ cup more than I needed. A GREAT recipe!
I'm the one who posted this recipe, and I've gotten a lot of amusement from reading the reviews. The dollops of frosting are just from the picture, the instructions say to spread it for the people who think the little dollops aren't enough. And the ones who think it's not cake enough, duh! It says it's very moist. And for those who claim I 'stole' the recipe from Paula Dean, check the dates. This was posted over 15 years ago, long before Paula Dean was ever heard of on TV. This recipe has been in my family since the early 70's, for all I know Paula got it here!
HEAVENLY!! These yummy bars make a great end to any meal. I always seem to make changes to recipes, here is what I did different. Added 1/2 brown, 1/2 white sugar. 1/2 applesauce, 1/2 oil. Added about 1 1/2 teaspoon more of cinnamon, also added a little cloves, ginger, and allspice. The frosting was the BEST, I did 6 oz of cream cheese instead of just 3 oz. The extra spice really makes this recipe! Update, added full can of large pumpkin, one less egg, plus 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice. They were gone instantly!
I have made these atleast 5 times now and I can't get enough of them! I don't have a jelly roll pan so i divide the batter between a 9x13 and an 8x8 pan to get the right thickness and they are always perfect. although, i have forgotten to do that before and poured it all in a 9X13 and it just has to bake longer and is more cake-like. this is easy and so yummy!! make sure you try this one -- this is the one sure-thing i always want to bring to parties because everyone loves them!
After reading some of the reviews, I used a 9x13 glass dish, and I changed the recipe by decreasing the eggs to 3, and I used a little less of the b.powder and b.soda to get a more dense (and very moist) result. 29 oz can of pumpkin with 2 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp ginger, and 1/2 tsp ground cloves gave it more flavor. I only had whipped brown sugar/cinnamon flavored cream cheese to work with so I used that with a small amount of milk, butter and powdered sugar for the icing.
This was so good! Everyone at our family gathering loved them. I made the following changes, per the suggestion of other reviewers because I wanted more of a brownie texture: 3 eggs, 1 1/2 cups sugar, 29 oz. can pumpkin, half the baking powder and soda, and 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice (instead of cinnamon) The texture was very similar to a brownie and they were moist. I'll be making this over and over again from now on.
Thie recipe was great! I used unsweetened Applesauce in place of the oil, and egg beaters in place of the eggs. I also added 1/4t nutmeg and 1/4 t ginger- it really was wonderful- moist and flavorful! Thanks!
Soooo yummy! Next time I think I will make a little extra frosting. I used a sugar pumpkin, cooked it and pureed it. 1 3/4 c. cooked pumpkin = 15oz. can. Thanks for a great recipe.
I made these for a dinner party at my friend's place, and she only had a 9 X 13" pan. I baked it for an additional 5 minutes and it came out very moist and delicious, a lot more like a cake than a bar. I added more cream cheese and less butter for the frosting, which my friends loved. Thank you so much.
These were a big hit at my house, even with my super picky 4 year old, and even without the frosting. I took some other people's advice, and used pumpkin pie spice instead of cinnamon, and I used Splenda instead of sugar. Very easy and very tasty.
I took some other reviewer's advice and made some modifications. I cut the eggs down to 3 and used a large can (29oz) of pumpkin. I also used 1/2 cup oil and 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce in place of the entire cup of oil. I also used brown sugar in place of half of the white sugar. I baked it in my pampered chef cookie sheet with sides for 27 min and it turned out absolutely perfect. Super moist and my family and friends couldn't get enough. For the frosting, I used the entire 8oz of cream cheese and doubled all the other ingredients. The perfect amount for the bars. I will definately be making these again.
Whoever came up with these, no matter who it is.....these are freaking awesome! I make them with butter instead of vegetable oil, organic pumpkin and two teaspoons of homemade pumpkin pie spice. To really take them over the top, I fold in one bag of Hershey's cinnamon chips.
Very Yummy! I made two batches. One was the regular recipe. My son (7rs old) and I made them for his class Thanksgiving dinner. To make it simpler we bought pre made frosting. Then for my own family, who is on a reduced fat diet for health reasons, I substituted the 1 c oil for 1 c sugarless applesauce and 4 eggs for 1c egg beaters. Makes this a fat free dessert and they are VERY moist and tastes wonderful. Instead of frosting I took powdered sugar and added orangejuice and poured it on the top. Will make this often. Easy, tastes great and best yet HEALTHY!
Oh these are quite heavenly. A bit hit when I took them to work. The frosting really "makes" these. Verrrry yummy.
Wow, I love these! I took other reviewers recommendations - I did 1 less egg, halved the baking soda and baking powder and added 1/2 tsp nutmeg, 1/2 tsp. cloves and 1/4 tsp. ginger. Baked in a jelly roll pan, it did have a bar like consistency and the flavor was great! Just used Duncan Hines' cream cheese frosting as I didn't have time to make my own, and it was excellent! Thanks!
I used 3/4 of a 29 oz. can and these bars still came out more cake like. I think next time I will try to add the whole can. They were not very flavorful like I am use to. I think by adding the pumpkin pie spice it may add more of a kick to the recipe. The cream cheese frosting gives it more flavor and was a great recipe.
Absolutely perfect in texture, meaning super moist and soft. I added 1 tsp ginger, because its zing complements pumpkin goods so wonderfully, and because I was making it for a crowd that likes to feel its spice, I also added a couple good shakes of cayenne pepper, which added a comfortable (but perceptible) warmth. I wanted to add a little extra touch, but didn't want people to have to deal with the mess of frosting, since most just grab and go back to their offices. So I made a broiled caramel topping of 1/4 cup melted butter, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 2 Tb cream and 1/3 cup finely chopped nuts (nuts may be omitted, and you can add 1/2 cup flaked coconut if you like it.) When I removed the bars from the oven, I spread it on top and broiled until the whole surface was bubbly. Cooled it on a rack. Not necessary to do by any means, as these bars can stand completely on their own, but it adds a little "something extra" and imparts a lovely sheen to the top, increasing eye appeal. Recipe freezes perfectly, and is great for serving a crowd. They're too good to make only during pumpkin season. 11/14 Edited to add: Made pumpkin streusel bars. Combined 5 Tb soft butter, 1/2 cup brown sugar and 3/4 cup flour in the food processor, pulsing until crumbly. Sprinkled on top of the batter in the pan and baked 28 min. The top finished with a pleasant crunch, lending counterpoint to the soft bars. I've also made with cooked mashed sweet potatoes instead of pumpkin. Every bit as good.
These are actually Paula Deene's Pumpkin Bars taken directly from her show in 2009. They are, in fact fabulous...moist, flavorful and downright yummy. I added 1/2 tsp ground ginger, 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg, and 1/2 tsp ground cloves and reduced the cinnamon from 2 tsp to 1 1/2 tsp. Increase the baking time to 40 minutes. Everyone loves them!
Everyone wants to know who Paul is...I'll tell you that he is the master of pumpkin bars! Wonderful recipe, these are always a huge hit, not too sweet, just perfect. Made the recipe as is and I had no problems whatsoever. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe was delicious! I am watching my weight, so I made it lighter by using 1 cup unsweetened applesauce in place of the oil. Stayed just as moist and really cut the fat. I also used lowfat cream cheese for the frosting and left out the butter. It made the frosting a little runnier, but it set up okay. I also added a little orange zest to the frosting. Took these to a party and everyone loved them...no one missed the fat and calories!
I also used applesauce in place of the oil, and was pleased with the result. I would recommend serving these COLD, after adding the icing they firm up quite nicely. And of course, they taste wonderful!
This is a great way to add fiber to your diet and it's yummy too! I added a 1/2 tsp of ginger and a tsp of vanilla. I dusted the top with powdered sugar for kids lunches to keep the sugar level down. They loved it without the iceing but next time I will try the cream cheese topping. Thanks for the great recipe.
These were quite good, but I'm easy to please with pumpkin and spices! I even added pumpkin pie spice to flavor the frosting! It is moist, but I found it kinda cakey; I think what I would do differently next time is make it as a two-layer cake: round, with a layer of cream cheese frosting in the middle, and all around the outside.
I took these bars to Nordstrom Family Night where my daughter works, they were devoured and employees were calling her the next morning to get the recipe from me and to please bring more when I visit again. Biggest hit ever on any dessert I have ever made!! Can't describe how delicious!! I decorated on top of icing with chopped walnuts and different holiday sprinkles. AWESOME-thanks for helping me feel like a GEM!!!
Absolutely delicious! Very moist, I used a 9X13 and cooked a little longer to make up for the thicker cake. I also stored in the fridge, its great cold.
it is very wet and dry.
Need to cut amount of butter and increase the amount of cream cheese in the frosting.
These turned out pretty good. My only complaint is that they were more like cake bars then actual "bars." I didn't make the frosting as others suggested it made it a little too sweet so I made a simple homemade whip cream and it was perfect!
I had to make a "pumpkin" recipe for a party and found this little number. I have yet to write a review for a recipe but this was great! It is now going to be a common occurance at my house. Everyone thought it was great and it stayed moist for days. I followed the recipe exactly except I didn't have a jelly roll pan so I used a 9x13 cake pan. It was just fine as a cake...probably better. Also, the frosting recipe is the best ever. I will use it for everything. Thanks!
Following the reviewers suggestion to use 3 eggs, and more pumpkin...did not work for me! Don't do it, either follow the recipe or i wouldn't bother.
I've made these several times and they are always a hit. I've tried these with some of the spice alterations others had suggested and they only get better!
OMG these are good! I followed the recipe exactly and I didn't think that these were too cake-like. The frosting is delicious but you could enjoy these without the frosting too! These went so quickly and everyone asked for the recipe.
This is DELICIOUS!!!! First off, the frosting is amazing (though I did use 8oz cream cheese). I did make minor changes: only 3 eggs, half white sugar, half brown sugar, fresh pumpkin puree, added 1/2 tsp clove and 1/2 tsp nutmeg, and only 2/3c oil. Had to bake it for 35 min in a 9x13 glass dish in a gas oven. Love, love, love it.
I made these for a friend's coworker who needed a party tray put together. Of course I tasted these before I handed them over. To me, this was a pumpkin cake rather than a bar. Usually bars have some type of a "crust like" layer on the bottom...and this was just like a cake with icing. I do like pumpkin, and so I did enjoy the taste. For the icing, I mixed the cream cheese with some sugar and orange marmalade and had one lady tell me she loved it. Personally , this was more cake-like than bar-like, but good nonetheless.
I just finished making these for our weekly potluck. They didn't last 10 minutes! I did add a 1/2 tsp. of nutmeg, used 8 oz. of Neufchatel cheese adding maple flavoring instead of vanilla. I also followed other readers advice and used brown sugar and white sugar as well. I used 1/3 cup oil and 1/3 cup applesauce in place of the one cup of oil. They were a hit! I will definitely be making them again!
As some reviewers mentioned, this is really cake. But it is delicious! I love the frosting but you don't need it. I also substituted 1/4 cup wheat germ for the flour to give it some fiber and put 3 tsp cinnamon instead of the 2. Those were the only changes I made.
I don't have a jelly roll pan, but I decided to make these anyway. It took 40 min in a 13x9, and it turned out more like a cake. VERY good. A definate keeper in my house!
Very moist and delicious pumpkin bars! They are the best when you let them sit for a day before eating. When we ate them after they cooled the pumpkin flavor tasted a little odd but the next day they were delicious! Would certainly make these again.
Wonderful bars. I took another person's advice and used half brown sugar and half white, 3 eggs rather than four, and coves, allspice, ginger and extra cinnamon. I also have an oven that likes to cook hot so they were done in 15 minutes. These are amazing. I'll be surprised if there are any left after this evening (and there's only 5 people in my house). Thanks!
I've made these pumpkin bars 5 or 6 times in the last 2 months. Every time I make them, more people request them! The only change I made was to use 4 oz of cream cheese instead (as other reviewers mentioned). Everything else is perfect as is. Great recipe Deb!
Really good! I made them as cupcakes and they came out very well.
I have used this recipe several times and thought I finally needed to leave a review. This is by far the best pumpkin bar recipe I have ever found. I made exactly as stated and as is it deserves 5 stars. ( I never understood how people can give 5 stars to a recipe they make changes to) I am in the process of making a recipe book of the recipes I use most and this is definatley in it.
Everyone raved about these. I followed directions for cake and used 9x13 cake pan. Baked for 35 min. Used 8 ounces of cream cheese and just under 2 cups powdered sugar. Yum!
Fast and easy. Super moist.
My parents and my 10 year old loved it
I found this recipe on Food Network for Paula Deen. It's the same recipe except its supposed to be 8 oz of cream cheese not 3 oz. And she baked it at 350 for 30 minutes in a 9 x 13. I made them and they were absolutely delicious! I did use 1/2 cup of applesauce and 1/2 cup oil to save some calories. Amazing!!
These were a big hit. I cut the oil in half and added a half cup of applesauce and YUM! Very moist, didn't miss the extra fat.
I made this and instead of 1 cup of oil, I used 1/2 cup oil, and 1/2 cup lite applesauce, I also used less butter than it called for in the frosting. It still turned out perfect, and less fat, loved it, will definately make again, thanks!
I followed a lot of the suggested modifications from other reviews - doubled the amount of pumpkin, decreased the oil (2/3 cup) and sugar (3/4 cup), and added chopped pecans. I did use four medium eggs. I baked these in a 9x13-inch pan for about 35 minutes. I skipped the icing and just sprinkled powdered sugar over the tops. Very rich and dense, great pumpkin flavor, not too sweet. They were very moist - definitely did not need all of the oil listed in the original recipe. I will try them again with the cream cheese frosting.
This recipe is the best out there. It is the ONLY pumpkin bar recipe I use. In fact I think I have it memorized I have made it so many times. The bars are so moist and full of flavor.
Very moist and delicious! I doubled the frosting recipe.....will definitely make again!
I made these for our homeschool party, and they were a huge hit!! I did make a few changes..For the bars: I used sugar in the raw, canola oil, unbleached flour, reduced eggs to 3, added pure vanilla, pumpkin pie spice and nutmeg. For the icing: I followed other reviews by using 8 oz pkg cream cheese and doubling the rest of the ingredients. I wil certainly be making again! Thanks for sharing!
By far the best pumpkin bars I have ever had! Very moist!
Made this exactly as written and it turned out very moist and flavorful. Will likely use this recipe again - if I want pumpkin cake with cream cheese icing. Because it really isn't bars, I'm giving this only 4 stars. But if you cook it in a jelly roll pan like the instructions say, it is thin enough to cut into "bars" and eat it with your fingers - which we did!
Excellent Recipe- Very moist and adaptable; we added more allspice to get the true fall flavor of these pumpkiin bars, while mixing in some food color to make the cream cheese frosting more festive for Halloween. A note though- the bars really do not need frosting- you can eat them with tea or milk~for those with a more sensitive palette these are great right out of the oven-I saved some unfrosted and gave the kids the frosted ones. You will not be disappointed!
These bars are very good. I could not get enough of them. I used 1 9x13 size pan and a 8x8 and had plenty of frosting for both. The only thing was that at the party I took them to everyone kept referirng to them as carrot cake! I admit it does taste a bit ( ok a lot!) like it and my husband says you really can't tell the difference, but I can. I think this recipe is better than carrot cake and without a doubt easier. I can't wait to make it again.
Awesome! Made them at mom's house and everyone loved them!
Awesome! Followed the recipe exactly, and these are the best pumpkin bars I've ever tasted! Took them to work, and my coworkers gobbled them up immediately!
These are delicious! They were incredibly easy to make, and a total hit with my whole family. I chose not to ice them all at once though. I made up the icing, stuck it in the fridge, and allowed everyone to ice them on their own. That way, storing them was much easier.
Very good! I added chopped pecans to the top of my frosting. Could also add to batter.
The best pumpkin bars I have ever had! I definately agree, thank you so much for sharing the recipe! Very easy and quick, worth way more than the time put in!
This is my very favorite "Go-To" Pumpkin Bar recipe.
LOVED it! My hubby almost drools on himself when I mention making it. Thank you!
The reviews that say that this is more of a cake than bars are right. But the recipe was still very good -- I would definitely make again. The only change I made was to add 1/2 cloves and reduce salt by half. The icing was delicious!
Yum! Very moist. I followed other bakers' suggestions and here are the changes I made. I doubled the pumpkin to 30oz, I added 1tsp of pumpkin spice, kept the baking powder and soda the same and reduced the oil to about 2/3 cup. I could probably have reduced the oil to 1/2 cup and still have it be very moist because of the extra pumpkin. I doubled the frosting recipe.
Excellent and just what I was looking for. I wanted more "bar" than "cake" so I followed the suggestions to reduce the eggs to 3 and to cut the baking powder and soda by half. I also added 1/4 tsp ground cloves and 1/4 tsp nutmeg. Also adjusted the frosting by using 8 oz cream cheese and extra 10x sugar.
One pan is not enough! These bars are fantastic! A new family favorite!
Wow. Made just as recipe was written, rave reviews and oh so easy! Thanks for sharing.
Absolutely amazing! I found it only needed 22 minutes but the recipe and instructions worked perfectly. This is very moist and flavorful.
My husband & I thought this recipe was delicious. The taste was wonderful even without the frosting. We liked the 'cake' texture of this recipe. I used fresh pumpkin pie filling, only 3 eggs, 1/4 cup of applesauce substituted for some of the oil, 1/2 cup whole wheat flour the rest unbleached white flour, 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice, & 1 tsp vanilla.
These bars are so delicious. Everyone at work loved them. I used cream cheese frosting instead of making my own which made the whole process a little quicker. I will definitely make these again.
I followed the review of the previous person and was so disappointed, they were so moist that it was like eating raw pumpkin pie. Not appealing to me at all. I don't know why people have to change every recipe, why is it not followed like written in the first place. The picture on the orginal recipe looks like a cooked bar, these were raw and I cooked 27 min like she said and did 3 more to 30 but to me it was nothing I would want to serve to anyone. I guess I learned my lesson, leave it like written.
These are really easy and super good! Didn't change a thing except use olive oil instead of vegetable oil.
I made a healthier version of these bars and they are still so yummy. Instead of using vegetable oil I used apple sauce, and I replaced the 4 eggs with egg whites. I also added a tablespoon of pumpkin spice. These are so yummy and I feel a little less guilty because I made a healthier version.
Luv it!!!
Delicious & MOIST! Followed the recipe just as is written. Thank you!
Great recipe! The bars are more like a cake, but most pumpkin bar recipes I have seen are more cakey. The two changes I made was adding a 1/2 tsp of nutmeg, and frosted the bars with cream cheese frosting II. Thanks for a great recipe.
I made these for Thanksgiving, as is and got rave reviews! I had some pumpkin left over, so I made a batch for my hubby to take to work. Welp, we're now in April and I've made them about 8 times for him to take to work as he gets requests for them constantly! Thank you for a great recipe that I'll continue making for years to come. :-)
They where delicious But when you add chocolate cips it tastes a whole lot better!
Good either as sheet cake or 9x13. The butter in the frosting should be decreased however. I used 2 Tablespoons instead of 1/2 cup.
I'm rating the recipe as is. These bars are delicious. The classic cakey pumpkin bars you've probably had at sometime in your life. I'm sure there are all kinds of ways to make them a completely different recipe that is good chips, spices, blah blah blah...that wouldn't be too hard to figure out, but these are good as is.
Fabulous, just fabulous. I've also made these more healthy. I cut it down to 1 cup of sugar, substituted half of the oil with the same amount of applesauce, and replaced half the flour with whole wheat flour. They are still absolutely fabulous!
This is a wonderful recipe! I added 1/2 tsp cloves, 1/4 tsp ginger and 1/4 tsp nutmeg for more spice. I took it to work and got great reviews. thanks!
Yum! Moist, not too sweet, but sweet enough!
I have made this twice now and my whole family loves it. I make it in a sheet cake pan, because I don't have the right size jelly roll pan, and it makes a very moist cake rather than a bar. I top with cream cheese frosting and Halloween sprinkles and have served it for the last two years at Halloween. It's great!
Very moist and delicious! I followed previous reviews and used 3 eggs and 30 oz pumpkin pie mix and also used 8 oz cream cheese for the frosting. The bars were full of flavor.
I made this for tailgating today and it was a huge hit!!! It was really good. Instead of 1 cup of oil... I substituted 1 cup of applesauce. So very moist and yummy! I cut the sugar a little bit, cant remember how much... I also did add nutmeg, cloves, and ginger as well - to me pumpkin just screams 'spices!' I also used a 10x15 jelly roll pan. I did tweak the icing a bit to make it less sweet - this topped just enough, I don't like a lot of icing on top. I used 1 cup of confectioner's sugar, 4oz of cream cheese, 1/4 cup butter, and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract. I don't eat a lot of sweets and it was just perfect!!! I will cut down eggs to 3 next time, may be why the below raters think it is too cakey? Thanks so much for sharing this recipe!!! :)
I have been making this recipe for over 10 years. The only difference between this one and mine is my recipe uses 2 cups of sugar and I add 1/4 tsp ground cloves and and 1/2 tsp of fresh ground nutmeg along with the cinnamon. Last but not least I always double the cream cheese frosting... c'mon who doesn't love their pumpkin bar slathered in good cream cheese frosting?!? I also use good Mexican vanilla in my frosting... This is what heaven would taste like in the fall...
AMAZING! My favorite pumpkin recipe! I added chocolate chips. I did everything exactly as listed except I added a couple tablespoons less butter for the frosting. SO good, my mouth is water just thinking about them. I baked it in a glass baking dish, my hubby and I killed them all in a weekend.
These are sensational! Moist and spongy, they are the best pumpkin bars I've ever made. I added 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice (in addition to the cinnamon). For the frosting I increased the cream cheese to 4 oz. and decreased the butter to 6 Tbsp. I don't have a 10x15 jelly roll pan, so I baked them in 13x9 and 8x8-inch pans. It worked out great - hubby took the big one to share at work and we kept the small one at home. I thought there wasn't quite enough frosting, so next time I will increase it by half again as much.
i have a couple things to say about these. i made exactly as written. a: not a bar! they are cake all the way. b: they are delicious none the less. i made a topping of whip cream, cream cheese and powdered sugar (i didn't want to use butter). i will probably make this again and save it in my recipe folder.. but as a cake. my search will continue for the perfect pumpkin bar. :)
tHIS RECIPE WASJUST LIKE THE ONE FROM THE LOCAL SWEET SHOPPE!!
Came out as more of a cake, but still delicious! I didn't use a cup of oil (I used 1/2 cup of oil and 1/2 cup of applesauce). I also added pumpkin pie spice and kept the cinnamon as was called for in the recipe. The frosting was a little too sweet for my taste, but overall, the recipe deserves an A+.
These were GREAT!!! I did modify because I have to living in CO with the high altitude (6,000 ft above sea level). Only used 3 eggs, cut the baking soda and powder in half, used 1 2/3 c sugar less 2 tbs., used 2 c flour plus 2 1/2 tbs. And per other reviewers added more spice... 2 1/2 tsp. cinnamon, 1 1/4 tsp. nutmeg and 1/2 tsp. cloves. and a splash of vanilla. I only baked for 15 mins. (exactly) in a 365 degree oven. Please note, batter is very thick, it had me worried for a minute. But, they came out moist and delicious in a 10 x 15 pan. I also did lightly grease with butter to ensure they didn't stick. Frosted with my favorite cream cheese frosting as the one listed would have been too buttery for my liking and voila!... simple, delicious pumpkin bars. All you people out there frustrated with altitude baking, here is your perfect pumpkin bar. Enjoy!!!
I like the cake like consistency. Moist and the cream cheese frosting is delicious. My mother in law has been making these for years and all the kids loved them. Now they are all grown, in college etc.. and specially ask her to make these for the holidays. It's a great way to get them to eat pumpkin!!!!! ;
Yummy! Really fluffy, moist, and easy to make. Used store bought icing because of time, will try recipe next time. Definately will make again! My family really enjoyed it
Delicious! I personally like a more cake-like bar, and followed the recipe just as given, and it turned out perfect!
Fantastic:) I did change a few things. I used only 1.5 tsp cinn, then added 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice and 1/4 tsp groung clove. This recipe is the best of it's kind, hands down. The secret is DON'T OVER BAKE. Yummmmmy !!!
