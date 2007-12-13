Cooper's Kolacky Cookies
This is my family's favorite holiday cookie recipe. It is sure to delight yours!
May I make a suggestion? Try filling with SOLO brand fillings instead of jelly. They have poppyseed, lecvar, apricot, nut etc....The absolute best cookie my mom made for Christmas.Read More
These weren't that great. I only made half the recipe and had to add more flour because it was too sticky. I also added more sugar to dough. I filled it with my homemade cherry jam which was the best part of the cookie. They do melt in your mouth - but I don't like that kind of texture in a cookie. Probably won't make again.Read More
These cookies are great and remind me of my Grandma's recipe. If you're having trouble rolling out the dough, be sure to use it cold. If it is refrigerated before rolling out, it won't stick to the rolling pin and will be much easier to work with.
Thank you Della, these were divine! I rolled them in red and green crystal sugar instead of icing sugar (which I find too messy), and they were very festive for Christmas. Make sure you seal them well before baking so the jam doesn't leak out. I found the dough quite easy to work with.
These cookies are melt in your mouth wonderful!I used seedless, black rasberry preserves for the filling and I sprinkled them with powdered sugar before serving. They are like a delicate pastry, without all the work! Yum!
Wow, these are fantastic! I kinda got obsessed about trying to make sure the jelly didn't leak out during baking--at least at first. Then, I realized it didn't matter. If you almost immediately roll in sugar/cinnamon mixture--the mixture "spackles" the leak. These cookies just melt in your mouth. The make a great holiday cookie. I used blackberry and raspberry preserves. Yummy!
This was worth the time & effort to make these little pastries! Not being sure of how they would turn out (they were added to my annual Christmas cookie list) not having any sugar in the recipe......you'll never miss the sugar (unless you roll them in sugar after baking)! The recipe was what my boyfriend has been trying to explain to me that his grandmother made when he was younger.....I'll be experimenting with different fillings next time (walnut; poppyseed, etc.)! This even prompted me to explore the internet on the origin of Kolacky which is quite interesting in itself. Thanks for sharing such a tasty recipe, Della!
Everyone loved these. I recommend chilling the dough before rolling out and filling to avoid a sticky mess. I used blackberry jam to fill them, and they turned out absolutely delicious.
I love these cookies! they were simple to make, and everyone loved them.I filled them with raspberry and apricot filling that I picked up at my local bakery.
i love this recipe! i added a bit more flour and it was easier to work with. i filled mine with nut and poppyseed filling. they look beautiful and taste even better. this dough would be great for whole fruit pies. its really yummy!
This recipe is great and I think the low reviews are very unfair. Most bakers know if cookie dough is too soft, you just put it in the fridge a few hours. Also, most kolacky dough does have cream cheese in it and is not sweet. It is not supposed to be. Also, the raw dough does taste very different than the baked cookie. If you have never made kolackies before, you should look over a few recipes before making them so you know the tips.
These were delicious! So happy to have found a good recipe for them!I read the reviews and made sure the dough was refrigerated--and glad I did--much easier to handle.
My husband loves these cookies,
Great recipe! they taste even better the next day.
What did I do wrong? The dough was too soft. I refrigerated it twice, added additional flour to keep it from sticking and still no luck. I felt guilty throwing it out because of the 4 sticks of butter I used!
I first made this recipe for Christmas 2001. A really big hit!! I will continue to make it year after year! Just a little hint...dates are delicious as a filling as well! Thanks for sharing it. Jena Kovitch
I had a little trouble rolling the dough too, but in the end it was all worth it! These cookies were an absolute hit with some very picky eaters. I used red plum jam. Fabulous!
I'm not sure why folks are having trouble with this dough, I found these easy to make and everyone loves them!
dough was so soft that I could barely make cookies.
Made these for our youth group last night, instead of jam or preserves I used a can of peach pie filling, just chopped up the peaches so I could put about 1/2 teaspoon in each cookie. Everyone loved them. My daughter has celiacs so I'm going to make some c gluten free flour, let you know how they turn out.
I did half of the recipe but I had to add more flour to it but I would suggest putting the dough in the fridge for at least 45 minutes. But otherwise a really great recipe to build on!
This made a nice cookie. I sprinkled them with both cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar. It made an attractive cookie plate.
This is an awesome recipe. I use solo filling instead of jam. I taught my kids how to make these, we do those with a circle cutter folded in. We’ve used toothpicks to keep them together.
I tried this recipe after my daughter sent a few of her cookies made from her mother-in-laws recipe and I think that the person who submitted it forgot to add any sugar for as one review stated it would make a great pie crust. I didn't cook the whole batch and added some sugar to the last of it and they wre very good. I just dropped them with a cookie scoop and dusted with cinnamon sugar from a shaker bottle.
Something went wrong. Everything was going great until I cooked them. The dough was quite pasty and didn't seem to cook properly. I tried a few adjustments to my cooking time but it didn't work.
