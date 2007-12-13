Cooper's Kolacky Cookies

This is my family's favorite holiday cookie recipe. It is sure to delight yours!

Recipe by Della Benavides

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, blend the butter and cream cheese together. Sift together the flour, 2 tablespoons of sugar and baking powder. Stir the dry ingredients into the creamed mixture. Knead dough by hand for a few turns.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out to 1/4 inch thickness. If dough is too sticky, refrigerate for 1/2 an hour. Cut dough with a round cookie cutter or the rim of a glass. Place about 1/2 teaspoon of the preserves into the center of each circle. Close cookies by folding circles in half and pressing the edges with a fork to seal. Place cookies onto an unprepared cookie sheet and bake for 15 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven.

  • In a small bowl, stir together the remaining 1 tablespoon of sugar with the cinnamon. Roll cookies in the sugar mixture while they are still warm from the oven.

407 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 42.8g; fat 25.1g; cholesterol 68.1mg; sodium 221.4mg. Full Nutrition
