Orange Spiced Krumkake

This recipe is for use with a krumkake iron. The rich smell of orange and spices will fill the air.

Recipe by Heather W

30
5 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter, sugar, orange peel and eggs. Sift together the flour, cloves and cardamom. Add the dry ingredients to the creamed mixture alternately with the milk. Mix until batter is completely smooth.

  • Grease the krumkake iron with oil or vegetable spray. Heat iron over medium low heat. You only need to grease the iron once.

  • Place one tablespoon of batter at a time onto the center of the iron, close, and hold firmly. Cook for 15 to 20 seconds, turning iron over halfway through. Remove krumkake from iron and roll into a cone. Repeat with the rest of the batter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
85 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 21.2mg; sodium 30mg. Full Nutrition
