Old Fashioned Tea Cakes II

4
11 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 5
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This delightful buttery cookie recipe has stood the test of time. Have some with an old fashioned cup of tea.

Recipe by Jacquetta Peace

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 1/2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, cream the butter and sugar together. Stir in eggs, and beat well. Sift together the flour, baking powder and nutmeg. Add dry ingredients to the creamed mixture alternately with the milk. Divide dough in half. Cover and chill for 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets or line with parchment paper.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to 1/4 inch thickness. Cut with cookie cutters and place onto the prepared cookie sheets. Bake for 8 minutes in the preheated oven, cookies should brown slightly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 34.3mg; sodium 99mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022