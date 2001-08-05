Old Fashioned Tea Cakes II
This delightful buttery cookie recipe has stood the test of time. Have some with an old fashioned cup of tea.
One of my all time favorites while growing up. Brings back great memories.
These were pretty plain - if making again I would use cinnamon or a hint of a stronger flavor, like citrus or an extract, to give some more flavor. If the goal is simply to have a dipping biscuit, though, these will do just fine.
Good butter cookies. The nutmeg absolutely makes this. Use whatever single spice you like, just so long as you like it, because the flavour really comes through. Would be fun (and tasty) to add decorations like those silver candy balls, jujubes, or some piped icing. Could probably use up to half brown sugar to change texture and taste.
Everyone that has eating these old fashioned tea cakes 11, have really enjoed them. Thanks a lot Jacquetta Peace
These are really easy to make and delicious!
Wonderfully easy recipe!!! And delicious!!! Even the dough was yummy! I made these with a good friend with whom I love to experiment with recipes, and when making these cookies, we didn't even need to refrigerate the dough...they still turned out excellent. These are great with a cup of green jasmine tea!
They were good with our tea. Sort of like a shortbread. They did take a little longer than 8 minutes-closer to 10.
I loved it! The recipe was amazing and my family loved it tastes better with 1/2 or 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon and/or 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract for flavor
