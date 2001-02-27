Chocolate Thumbprints II

This was a very easy and fun recipe to make. I love how the hugs retained their shapes until we moved them from the trays and then the hugs melted down into the thumbprint. The hugs were put in after the cookies came out if the oven and left to rest and goo-ify. Then we also used caramel kisses that were baked in the oven. They didn't melt down of course because the caramel retained the kiss shape but both methods were real good. We rolled the hugs in sugar in the raw and the caramel kisses in chopped walnuts and left off the egg whites. The only reason this doesn't have 5 stars is that I think the flavor was just a teensy bit off. Still real good and I'll be making these many times over now. I'll have to see if adding cinnamon, or ginger or something else will help. If I figure out how to make these really pop I will try to give an update. End result is this cookie is one all families should try at least once and then make it their own. Kids would love these! Thanks!