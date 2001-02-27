Chocolate Thumbprints II
Chocolaty chocolate thumbprint cookies. You need a big glass of milk with these babies.
I loved these cookies! I rolled the first batch in the egg mixture and didn't care for thelook of them so the next batch I just rolled in sugar and skipped the egg and I think they looked much nicer. They tasted delicious both ways though. My family gobbled them up and I sent them out for Christmas too. MelodyRead More
Whether or not to use the egg bath called for in this recipe isn't the biggest issue because the cookie isn't worth making either way. I rolled the dough balls in sugar and the cookies did turn out pretty. I had no issues with them being flat or with cracking. The problem is, they just don't taste that great and the texture is rather disagreeable as well. I expect a chocolate cookie to be chocolatey! These suffered in chocolate intensity. The crumb, while moist, is not of the chewy consistency you'd expect. While hubby and I don't always agree, we did on these cookies, right down to giving them only 2 stars. The bottom line is, the most flavor came from the chocolate kiss! Without it, these would have been pretty much tasteless baked dough balls.Read More
This was my first non chocolate chip cookie recipe. It was easy to make although I wasn't sure about the egg whites. I made one batch rolling the dough in egg whites and sugar. No one really liked them. I made another batch without rolling the dough in the egg whites but still rolled it in sugar and everyone loved them. I also added 1/4 teaspoon of peppermint extract. Very good!
These cookies are wonderful- especially right out of the oven when the kisses are still warm. I did as others suggested and did not roll the cookie in egg whites and then in the sugar. I just rolled it in sugar. I did not put the indentation in the cookie before I baked them, either I just put the kiss right in as soon as they came out of the oven. YUMMY!!
I don't care for the look of the cookies with the egg on them. When I took the suggestion of simply rolling them in sugar, they looked great! Also, I had to cut down the cooking time because my first batch was very dry and crumbly.
yummy and easy to make, i did 4 cookies in egg whites as a test and found that you can get better results with out that step, just rolling in sugar is fine. i brought them to work for the holidays and they were gone in less than 3 hours!
a pretty good cookie. the first batch i made with margarine. big mistake. they fell completely apart and didn't look to appealing. for the second batch i decided to whip out and pick up some butter. i used cold butter.. broken down with a fork.. then combined with my hands until it was a good enough texture to use the electric mixer. (first time i had butter stuck on my ceiling. oops :P). the came out much better. i skipped out the egg white addition at the end as they were sticky enough to hold the sugar on them. plus. i found the egg white made them stick to the pan and made the sugar not look so appealing after baking. the second batch looks exactly like the picture. yay!! :)
These are a must for chocolate lovers. Made them with my 4 year old daughter and they turned out great. The only change we made was that we did not roll the balls in egg whites...the sugar had no problem sticking to the dough without it and the sugar gave it a slightly crispy outside while the inside stayed moist. YUMMY! We made them for Christmas and used red and green sugar sprinkles.
sadly, no one liked these. They looked cute, but as my friend said, they're not worth the calories. Even my kids just picked the kisses off the top and left the cookie. Sorry....
I would not make these again. The egg wash didn't work out so well so I just rolled them in sugar. They looked nice but were very crumbly and did not hold up well. They were also very bland.
DONT DO THE EGG BATH. OTHERWISE THEY TURNED OUT GOOD, MINE WERE A LITTLE FLAT, BUT I BLAME THAT ON MY SELF - VERY TASTY EVEN FLAT! thanks
ehh...not the greatest cookie. I may be to blame though, I put the egg whites in the dough and then had to add more flour, not sure what affect that had. I added 1 tsp peppermint extract and an extra ounce of chocolate so they were very tasty, just not the best texture.
The men in my family really like these. I also skipped the egg white step. The cookie was pretty delicate and didn't store that well. Next time I will use a different recipe I have for a fudgy brownie type cookie. I topped them with the caramel kisses and put them back in the over for a few seconds,then spread like icing.
Got inspiration when I saw mint truffle candy kisses in the grocery store. Had a mint choc cookie years ago but ingredients no longer available. Had seen similar cookies that were peanut butter with the chocolate-hoped I would find a chocolate version-thrilled to find this one. Love the way they turned out-hope they keep making the mint truffle kisses.
Love the cookie recipe was easy to make..i use sugar and coconut flakes to roll them..
I made mine bigger than necessary. They spread out quite a bit when they cooked. Skipped the egg. Sounded like too much work for no reason I could figure. Someone says these aren't chocolaty enough, but I found them to be very chocolaty. Rolled them in red and green sugar and they turned out pretty for Christmas.
Great and easy to make. I eliminated the egg white step also, and used the new cherry cordial kisses.
Very good cookie. I skipped the egg white and just rolled them in sugar. They turned out great. I am worse that the kids, I cant controll myself around them!
I used the new hershey kisses cherry cordials in the middle of these and wow! everyone loved them
Instead of using a Hershey's kiss, I chose to make a simple cream cheese frosting and top with either a strawberry, rasberry, or blueberry. I mixed it up a bit for the 4th of July. It's a twist to the recipe, but it was very good!
These are excellent and it really goes good with milk, So YUMMY!!!!!!!!!!!!!
twas quite yummililicious! (don't use the egg white batter on the outside) but they were VERY yummy!!!!
My cookies flatend out quite a bit, but I think it's because I used margarine instead of butter; otherwise, the cookies tasted great! The only Substitution I made, besides the extra salt I added by mistake... oops!, was to use carmel kisses. Everyone loved them at our Christmas party last night.
These cookies are delicious. I skipped the egg whites and added an extra tbsp of sugar to batter to make a little sweeter. Try popping them in the micro for about 20 secs the next day, they taste like they just came out of the oven!!! Don't forget the milk!
This is a delicious cookie! Super easy to make and turned out great.
I love these. I've been making them every christmas for the past 4 years. This year I roled the dough in colored spinkles. they turned out great!
Just mad these. I did not follow the egg white instructions as the wash would not look too good with this cookie. Very little chocolate taste , i would increase to 3 squares. Its ok, nothing to write home about.
These cookies are SO cute and taste great. I made one batch with the egg whites and found it much better when I did NOT use the egg whites. Will be making this again!
I've made these a few times - usually adding peppermint extract & candy cane kisses. The cookie is pretty - but taste isn't that great. I never do the egg white either - just a roll in sugar. This was my 'go-to' recipe for a cute xmas cookie - but now I have a better chocolate cookie recipe...the one on the bakers chocolate box! It's for a soft & chewy cookie - and instead of the topping they suggest - I put on the candy cane kiss. I made both this recipe & the bakers box recipe today - and everyone agrees the baker box cookies were better. So - I guess I'm done with this recipe. Thanks for all the years!!!!
this was excellent like i thought it would be however i used the egg yolk in the mix but did not us the whites to dip in before the sugar and they turned out fine. but just a tip you have to get the chocolate star/kiss into the cookie right away while they are hot and the indent is a must on these cookies i am used to the peanut butter ones. but excellent recipe will make again!!!
I may need to either chill before baking or add more flour. The flavor is great so just working on texture. The recipe as is is delicate and taste just like a german choc. cake.
This was a very easy and fun recipe to make. I love how the hugs retained their shapes until we moved them from the trays and then the hugs melted down into the thumbprint. The hugs were put in after the cookies came out if the oven and left to rest and goo-ify. Then we also used caramel kisses that were baked in the oven. They didn't melt down of course because the caramel retained the kiss shape but both methods were real good. We rolled the hugs in sugar in the raw and the caramel kisses in chopped walnuts and left off the egg whites. The only reason this doesn't have 5 stars is that I think the flavor was just a teensy bit off. Still real good and I'll be making these many times over now. I'll have to see if adding cinnamon, or ginger or something else will help. If I figure out how to make these really pop I will try to give an update. End result is this cookie is one all families should try at least once and then make it their own. Kids would love these! Thanks!
This recipee was a great addition to our Christmas baking! We followed the directions except the egg wash and they turned out wonderful! As long as you are gentle when placing the candy we did not have any trouble with crumbling as some others noted. We made them a little smaller so more bite sized and used Hershey's hugs and Hershey's cordials. Kids had a great time rolling in the red and green sugar! This will be added to our annual baking list!
I made this and it was delicious however it was hard to make sure the thumbprint whole stayed while baking and some of the chocolate melted so it didn't look great but wow it was yummy!!!??
This recipe is awful. The minute I tried to take them off the cookie sheet or touched them, they crumbled apart. I had to throw the entire batch apart. I won't be making these again. If I could give less than 1 star, I would. Sorry to the poster of this recipe for being so harsh in my critique.
