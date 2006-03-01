Pfefferneuse (Peppernuts)
From old German cookbook...here are the peppernuts made with corn syrup
These cookies were just like many peppernuts I've tasted over the years. I never realized the time it takes to make them, but it made a lot of cookies so it was worth it. I think that I may add more nutmeg next time and less ginger. A lot of my friends thought that they were gingersnaps.Read More
I tried this recipe because I'm addicted to pfeffernusse...I grew up on it as a child...but I found it to be not what I wanted...They were still yummy....my boyfriend can't seem to stop eating them...Read More
These are not German pfefferneuse but they are tasty. Pfefferneuse should be peppery with spice. My grandmother would roll her dough into ropes and pinch off smaller bits so they actually looked like small nuts. This dough is very stiff and hard to work with. I will keep searching for the real thing..
Similar to my families recipe. Variation being double the syrup, sugar and egg. Use shortening instead of butter. additional spices 1/2 tsp Black pepper, Star Anise(1/2 tsp oil or 3/4 mill the star). I usually mill all the spices and share the blend with friends if they choose to endure making a laborious batch of there own.
So delicious! Reminds me of my childhood.
