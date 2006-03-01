Pfefferneuse (Peppernuts)

From old German cookbook...here are the peppernuts made with corn syrup

Recipe by Trudee

Servings:
60
Yield:
10 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

60
Original recipe yields 60 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, cream together the margarine and sugar. Add corn syrup, egg and honey; mix well. Sift together the flour, salt, cinnamon, allspice, cloves, and baking soda; stir into the sugar mixture alternately with the buttermilk. Knead dough, which should be very stiff, by hand for 15 to 30 minutes. Divide dough into 2 pieces, flatten slightly, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate 3 hours or overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F ( 175 degrees C ). Roll out dough to 1/4 inch thickness and cut into 1 inch squares. Place on an unprepared cookie sheet and bake for 15 to 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until dry inside.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 11.3mg; sodium 114mg. Full Nutrition
