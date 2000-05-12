Non-Edible Cinnamon Ornaments

4.5
70 Ratings
  • 5 48
  • 4 16
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This is a very fun and easy craft project to make with children. Makes wonderful smelling ornaments and pretty 'package tie-ons!'

Recipe by Susan

Gallery

Credit: Annie Enderle
8 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
1
Yield:
1 dozen, depending on size
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. Mix in the applesauce and glue. Work the mixture with your hands 2 to 3 minutes to form a ball. If mixture is too wet, add more cinnamon. If mixture is too dry, add more applesauce.

    Advertisement

  • Lightly dust a clean surface with cinnamon. Roll out the dough to 1/4 inch thickness. Cut out shapes with cookie cutters, and use a toothpick to make a hole at the top for hanging with a ribbon.

  • Dry in a slow oven 200 degrees F (100 degrees C) for several hours, or air dry in a sunny spot for 4 or 5 days. When dry, decorate with gingham and/ or ribbon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
373 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 113.7g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 30.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/19/2022