Non-Edible Cinnamon Ornaments

The house smells so good having made this recipe! Thank you Susan for sharing. I used a cup of applesauce and skipped the glue because it is not necessary and makes the dough harder to work with. Plastic throw-away gloves are a good idea. This recipe made 9 ornaments. (size shown in photo) I found a dollar store is the best place to purchase cinnamon for this project, and I use the cheap store brand applesauce. Because I made the ornaments a bit thick, I tried cooking them in the oven at 200. After a couple hours, when they were getting near done, I noticed they were starting to curl. I took them out immediately and allowed them to air dry. I first made this recipe about 20 years ago and the ornaments are as good as ever. I do nothing special to store them, just pack them away with the rest of the Christmas tree balls.