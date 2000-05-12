Non-Edible Cinnamon Ornaments
This is a very fun and easy craft project to make with children. Makes wonderful smelling ornaments and pretty 'package tie-ons!'
I KNEW this recipe would stain hands, countertop, rolling pin, etc... I was wrong. We were out of cloves, so I substituted a mix of allspice, mace, and ginger. Worked great and smelled delicious. The longer you knead the dough, the easier it was to work with. My kids and I (ages 5 & 7) made 29 ornament/gift ties from this recipe. Sand the edges after they dry to 'clean up' any rough spots.Read More
The idea is good with Cinnamon, but the ornaments lost their holiday shapes when baked.Read More
Very simple to make. I had to add a little bit more applesauce to get the right consistency. I would say don't bother adding the cloves or nutmeg - the cinnamon is so overwhelming that you don't really smell either one and it's a waste of expensive spices. I dried them in the oven and some cracked and others heaved a little. If you have the time to air dry them, do it that way. You'll be happier with the finished product.
This scented my entire house. I only added Cinnamon, not the other spices. I also added about 1/2 c to 1 c of flour. Seems to bind everything more. Tip: pat the mixture on plastic wrap (prevent sticking-easy clean-up) instead of rolling for less cracking. Make'm thick or they'll break! Use simple cutouts to prevent breaking. I baked for 2 hours turning every 1/2 hour to prevent sticking etc. They are wonderful!! Thanx.
This is a wonderful recipe!! We substituted 1 TB allspice instead of the cloves and nutmeg and used the tiny cookie cutters, we ended up with 82 ornaments. Bamboo Skewers (not the pointed end) make good holes for hanging. Then we decorated them with acrylic paints. They make great gift tags or ornaments...and they made the house smell super!!
These tasted great! They gave me a horrible stomache ache though. =(
These are adorable and the smell is divine! Roll them out thick, otherwise the thin ones tend to crack. We used a straw to make the holes and then decorated them with white, red and green puffy paint. So cute and the kids had so much fun. Wonderful recipe!
I made them 3 years ago and they still smell great. I made several X-mas tree ornaments and gift tags/tie ons with this recipe. I had a couple of problems though: some of them warped and others had cracks. Does anybody know how to avoid these problems?
These ornaments turned out really well in the end, but I had to use more applesauce than the recipe called for because the dough was really crumbly. Other than that, I really enjoyed making them with my daughter. One hint...we used glitter glue, little round red hot candies, and hot glue gun to add decorations to the ornaments. They look really pretty that way.
The house smells so good having made this recipe! Thank you Susan for sharing. I used a cup of applesauce and skipped the glue because it is not necessary and makes the dough harder to work with. Plastic throw-away gloves are a good idea. This recipe made 9 ornaments. (size shown in photo) I found a dollar store is the best place to purchase cinnamon for this project, and I use the cheap store brand applesauce. Because I made the ornaments a bit thick, I tried cooking them in the oven at 200. After a couple hours, when they were getting near done, I noticed they were starting to curl. I took them out immediately and allowed them to air dry. I first made this recipe about 20 years ago and the ornaments are as good as ever. I do nothing special to store them, just pack them away with the rest of the Christmas tree balls.
Great! Use a straw instead of a toothpick to make the holes. Makes about 14 3" ornaments. Needed closer to 1 C applesauce. Be sure to reserve some cinnamon for dusting the surface (I also used parchement paper) and while rolling.
My children and I made these for gifts five years ago and I still get compliments from family and friends that they smell great even now.
Added ingredients exactly as described. Made them 1/2" thick and had 10 ornaments. After cutting, placed on a parchment lined baking sheet for the 1st day. Removed from sheet and placed on cookie rack and allowed to dry. Turned each day and it took 7 days for them to dry thoroughly. Used puff glitter paint to decorate. Was presented this Rosemary plant as a thank you for hosting Thanksgiving brunch and as a lark just hung some of the ornaments to take a picture. Thanks for the recipe!
Just adorable Susan! I remember my own kids making these in school as Christmas gifts for us and have always treasured them. Altho the scent is long gone, to this day, they still hang on my tree. I decided to make these with my sweetie's grandchildren over the weekend and each little ornament turned out so cute. The kids had a blast and thank you Susan!
I have made these ornaments last year and i ADDED some cinnamon oil (the kind you make suckers with) just a few drops. and the ornaments still have a lot of smell to them. We are making them again this year so we can put them on packages. When we made these last year the Cinnamon DID NOT stain the counters like i thought they would. I would recommend this to everyone who has children big or small. This is a fun project.
Great project. My house smells wonderful! You can buy cinnamon much chepaer at Sam's Club. I found it to be so easy to roll the "dough" between pieces of waxed paper.
I've made these for years using just applesauce and cinnamon. There's just no need for the other spices or glue- the ornaments are perfect without them. Roll them out thick so they don't crack, and if you're air-drying, gently turn them twice a day so they don't warp. Perfect kid-friendly craft!
These were great! Very easy, and held their shape well! I will be sanding the edges because they are very rough. I dried them in the 200 degree oven for about 2 or 3 hours and left them on the cookie sheet for a day or so to finish drying. My 18 yo son thought he was being sneaky and ate one....said "I didn't want to tell you that these cookies are horible!...I thought they needed frosting to taste good!" We got a good laugh out of that!
Fun to make ornaments, and they smell so nice!
Wonderful! I left out the cloves and nutmeg and just used the cinamon as suggested. I dried these in my dehydrator - very fast!
Wonderful!
The bottoms got too brown but I may have rolled the dough too thin. I did love them anyway! I have a brown cow so made brown cow ornaments that were quite a hit! They smell great too!
We had so much fun making these cinnamon ornaments! I doubled the recpe and it made quite a few. I used cheap cinnamon apple sauce plus all the spices and I did not add the glue because as others stated it was not necessary. My four year old had a blast cutting these out. We decorated them with glitter glue and they are adorable! I can still smell the cinnamon. I think I might make another batch today so we can give some away to the grand-parents. Also, I bought cinnamon at walmart for fifty cents a bottle. Makes a great homemade gift and well worth the cost of cinnamon!
These were great and easy to make. I put mine in the oven for a few hours so they would be done more quickly. Stick to the advice about not making them to thin and also I took others advice about adding some flour. I gave them to all the kids teachers in a goodie bag with some Christmas candy. Merry Christmas!
We made them a little thicker when we rolled them out. We used gingerbread men cutouts. CUTE!
Same wonderful recipe I used when my children were young. Nicely scented and decorative for the holdiays. Always a great craft or gift idea.
The dough was very dry and I had to throw the entire batch away.
These Christmas oornaments were so easy to make. I decorated them with puff paint in Christmas colors.I attached them to presants.They did need a little more applesauce then the recipe called for.I kept remainder of dough in a ziplock bag.
I just made these while my 17ht month old was eating in the high chair. Very simple to make. I did need to add more cinnamon. They are still in the oven. My house smells like Christmas.
These were pretty easy, but I only gave it 4 stars since these definately need more applesauce than it calls for. I rolled them out on wax paper and after the 1st batch, they were so dry and crumbly I couldn't get any more out of the batch. I ended up with only 5 useable ornaments. Good basic idea and my 2 year old enjoyed it.
Although it rolled out nicely and smelled really great (I'm a cinnamon fanatic), truthfully? Cinnamon is too expensive to use 1 full cup for a recipe like this. Sorry! My friend and I tried this out with her own ingredients. No way was I going to waste my cinnamon and money trying this recipe.
LoVe this recipe! I found that it works best when the dough is moist and kneaded well. I had to add more applesauce than called for (about 1/4 c. more). I used a cold plastic cutting board to roll the dough with a sheet of wax paper over the top. I have a rolling pin that I can set to roll various thicknesses evenly and set it to 1/4", rolled then cut basic shapes and let air dry. After they dry I'll use sand paper to smooth the edges as recommended and decorate. Smells like Christmas!
Great recipe for the holidays! They smell sooooo good!
Wow this was incredibly hard to work with. I ended up leaving it sit covered with plastic wrap overnight and it did get marginally better to roll out. Found a much better recipe somewhere that works much much better. The smell was wonderful!
These came out really nice
These turned out perfect and made my house smell wonderful!!
This recipe is wonderful , i made it 3 years ago and gave as gifts to my family and friends and to this day they say when they open there christmas ornament box they can still smell them and they are wonderful , and so very easy.
Great recipe! Fun to make and smelled great baking and hanging on our tree.
Perfect gift for teachers, bus drivers or friends!! These smell wonderful and are so easy to make.
Great for kids and smell great!!
worked out great, used dehydrator instead of baking.
I love making these ornaments with my kids at school and at home. This will be the first time we bake them and the first time we don't add white glue. The house smells like Christmas!
The first time I tried to roll these out , the dough cracked and crumbled. I pulled it all back together and worked it for a long time, kneading it until it was soft, and it became MUCH easier to work with. I also rolled it between two sheets of plastic wrap and this kept my surface clean.
These make great Christmas decorations and are fun to make with kids. They smell amazing both while they're baking and afterwards and are great to cut into shapes and paint. However, they use a LOT of cinnamon so be prepared.
Used this recipe with my daycare children. Super easy and fun. I am drying them in the oven, not sure how they will turn out, but it sure smells good in my kitchen!
My 4 yr old son and I had a blast making these! The house smelled so wonderful too! We will be making thses every year as a family tradtion!
These are great! I was looking for a recipe for ornaments and I've finally found one. We painted our with craft paint and they turned out wonderful. We are getting ready to make our second batch tonight.
Made these last night for my tree. They smell so good! My house now smells like Christmas! THanks for this easy recipe. I already shared the recipe to my son's daycare teacher. She will do it with her students. Thanks!
My kids, husband and I made these tonight to hang from our tree. They were fairly easy for all of them (ages 2,5&8) and they smell fantastic, these will surely go down in our yearly Christmas tradition book thanks to ease and pleasant aroma.
I absolutely loved these!!!! This was such an awesome idea!!! They made my house smell so wonderful. Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe...
Do roll it out at least 1/3 inches thick so the edges won’t curl. Also, it took twice as long to dry in my oven. But the sent is heavenly! I tripled the recipe.
These worked great for my preschool class!! Terrific/cute ornaments!
I needed more cinnamon. I patted the dough with my hands and only got a few ornaments.
I did some baked and some air dried and our air dried ornaments looked nicer. I made them 5 years ago and they still smell amazing when we pull them out of their ziplock bag to put on our tree. A favourite of mine and my 6 year old. This year we are making more to give out as gifts for teachers, and will likely make again in the future.
cool i wish you could eat them though:)
These were great! My kids and I had a fun time making and decorating them. We decorated with beads, sequins, paint and ribbon. Great craft project!
Thank You so much. The kids had a great time making these. I ran out of wax paper so I used a clean garbage bag; rolled the dough inside, cut the sides open and it worked great.
My boys and I loved this recipe! Perfect consistency, minimal mess and they smell wonderful!! We didn't have enough ground cloves so we added some pumpkin spice too. They are in the oven now, so we are hoping for the best! I was pleasantly surprised when one batch filled the whole cookie sheet!
worked very well, I added slightly more glue. I also baked these, flipping them every 20 minutes for about 80 minutes and left them to set for a couple hours.
These came out well-- VERY smelly! Mine took at least 4 days to dry. After drying, I decorated mine with glitter glue and fabric paint. Very cute!
super messy-fun to make - these have been a Christmas tradition for our family for years. we love giving them as take-home gifts at our Christmas open house!
My 6 yr old granddaughter and 3 yr old grandson loved making the ornaments!
I made dog bones, houses, paw prints, elephants and dogs. I made a double batch so it made quite a few. I also added more clove and nutmeg. But definitely works better the more you knead it. Baking at 260 for 2 hours is a little long(but works if they are fairly thick).
