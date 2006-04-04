Rocky Roads

Very extroadinarily sweet, but knowing what's in them, I'm not surprised at all. Bf complained they were falling apart when he tried to eat them. I modified the recipe a bit--used an 8x8 pan to make little bar cookies, and just crushed up some of the graham crackers and put them on top. To help with getting them out of the pan, I sprayed the pan, then put tin foil on hte pan and then sprayed the tinfoil. The parts where the graham cracker was on the bottom were a bit difficult to cut but relatively easy to get out. Where the graham cracker was absent, very difficult to get out. I also had to cool them in the fridge prior to pulling out; when hot, they were just too gooey. I used large marshmallows and put them in the food processor to cut them; this only worked well because they were stale. I can't imagine it working with fresh marshmallows. Thanks for the recipe!