Rocky Roads
My daughter used to make this when she was little
My friends and I seriously ate these within fifteen minutes. I should have made more!
I found these too sweet and very hard on the teeth. It was hard to tell when they were done since the caramel-ish liquid hardens once its cool and at one point, the marshmallows puffed up. My kids (6,4,2) helped to make these for christmas giving...very child friendly, but they didnt like eating them (thats ok). I guess, they are like a traditional magic bar without being chewy. Let them cool just for about 5-10 min before prying out of the pan (I broke mine into "bark"), they can get VERY stuck if you let it sit too long. Definitely go non-stick pan here...Read More
This recipe was easy enough, but I am a little disappointed in how it looks. It is not thick enough to cut into squares so I am not quite sure how to serve it.
Pretty Good!! A great rocky road version of a recipe I've made with soda crackers. Only 2 changes - I lined the pan with foil then sprayed with non-stick spray. I also poured the butter/sugar mixture on the crackers before sprinkling on marshmallows, etc.
this was a super super snack. Very easy and yummy. My neighbors loved it and requested the recipe!
Very extroadinarily sweet, but knowing what's in them, I'm not surprised at all. Bf complained they were falling apart when he tried to eat them. I modified the recipe a bit--used an 8x8 pan to make little bar cookies, and just crushed up some of the graham crackers and put them on top. To help with getting them out of the pan, I sprayed the pan, then put tin foil on hte pan and then sprayed the tinfoil. The parts where the graham cracker was on the bottom were a bit difficult to cut but relatively easy to get out. Where the graham cracker was absent, very difficult to get out. I also had to cool them in the fridge prior to pulling out; when hot, they were just too gooey. I used large marshmallows and put them in the food processor to cut them; this only worked well because they were stale. I can't imagine it working with fresh marshmallows. Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious. Not too attractive, but they make up for it in flavor!!! Thanks.
I served these at my last Longaberger party, and everyone loved them! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Super easy but here are some tips: I used the large extra crunchy peanuts and more than the recipe called for. I also made sure I had a solid covering of marshmallows to hold it together. Next time I’ll spray my glass pan before laying out the graham crackers. Worked well to “cut” along the lines of the graham cracker. Using a glass baking dish helps that. Another review said they aren’t pretty, agreed, but taste makes up for looks. Kind of like having a great personality.
I've made this exact recipe for years, and it is one of my very favorites--quick, easy, DELICIOUS. It is always a huge hit--I was shocked by the negative reviews. However, mine look NOTHING like the pics here--they are bars. When I make this recipe next time, I will try to remember to post what mine look like. Also, I only bake mine for 6 minutes--can't even imagine longer. Cool before cutting, but unless it is very hot out, I leave mine at room temp. The next time you are looking for a recipe to bring to a casual event, try this one--you will be so glad you did!
