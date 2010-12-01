Almond Yummies
Simple almond cookies, that are simply heavenly! The dough is good cooked or uncooked and also makes a good pie crust if the recipe is doubled
These turned out just fine for me. They were a little sticky but I didn't mind that. I pushed them down a little in the middle to place the almond. They were a hit in my cookie exchange.Read More
Debbie, I think you have made an error in this recipe in regards to the amount of flour. Please revise this cookie recipe. It is not the taste that is in question, but the proportion of ingredients. Looking forward to preparing this again with the amended amount. Thanks for sharing it with us.Read More
I think there might be a mistake with the recipe. It doesn't seem to have enough flour. It was impossible to "roll the dough," because it was very runny. When I cooked the cookies, they ran together and couldn't be scraped off the sheet. Maybe 1 1/2 c of flour??
There are some major components missing from this recipe. I had to improvise to come up with something that was doughlike enough to create cookies...my improv got good reviews from the fam, but in my opinion, this recipe can't be used as is.
As noted by others, the dough wasn't stiff enough to roll. Had to add extra flour to make it into drop cookies. Also used 1 tsp walnut flavor as I ran out of almond. Too sweet for my family's taste but an OK recipe to keep around if in a pinch as the ingredients are simple and almost always in the cupboard.
