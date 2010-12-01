Almond Yummies

2.6
6 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

Simple almond cookies, that are simply heavenly! The dough is good cooked or uncooked and also makes a good pie crust if the recipe is doubled

Recipe by Debbie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F ( 175 degrees C ).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the flour and sugar, add almond extract and eggs; mix until well combined. Roll dough into 1 inch balls, place on a cookie sheet, and place an almond slice on to top of each one. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until golden brown.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 29g; fat 2g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 12mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022