Date and Nut Bars

Just and old family favorite that is simple to make, but delicious to eat.

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, pour boiling water over dates, and set aside to cool. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 10x10 inch baking pan.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the shortening and white sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition. Add the dates, including any water; mix well. Sift together the flour, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg, and baking soda; stir into the date mixture. Then stir in the nuts.

  • Spread the mixture evenly into the prepared 10x10 inch pan, and bake for 45 minutes in the preheated oven. When cool, cut into bars, and roll each bar in confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 46.3g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 184.1mg. Full Nutrition
