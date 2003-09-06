Date and Nut Bars
Just and old family favorite that is simple to make, but delicious to eat.
Finally a date bar that is moist and holds together. I shared these bars with my neighbor and she loved them as much as my husband did! I did increase the cinnamon to 1/4 teaspoon. I didn't use the confectioners' sugar, once we tried them without we decided they were perfect the way they were. Great recipe!Read More
Delicious! I made a few changes just for personal preference, I reduced the dates to 1 1/4 cups, added 1/4 cup of golden raisins, and increased the walnuts to one full cup. I also used 2/3 cup of brown sugar and 1/3 cup of white sugar and added 1 tsp of vanilla. Also increased the cinnamon to 1/4 tsp and left off the powdered sugar as others suggested. Although I'm sure this would be awesome as it's originally written. I will be adding this to my recipe books.
this is a delicious recipe. the only thing i added is a teaspoon of vanilla. once cooled in the fridge overnight, it was firmer and chewier to the bite. i love it!
Really tasty, definitely improve with age. Bake them and hide them for a couple of days. I used Brazil nutes instead of walnuts but only because that was all I had. Still turned out yummy!
I made this recipe exactly as written. I thought it had the perfect amount of spices making it full flavored and very satisfying for my sweet tooth! Delicious.
Very moist and easy to cut. I didn't have quite enough dates so I added raisins. Cooked right on time.
I made this exactly as the recipe said and it turned out great. Everyone who tried it loved it. Will make again.
Made this with flax eggs, butter, 1 tsp vanilla, and whole wheat flour then mixed in about a cup of coconut. These are irresistible! Perfect texture, moisture and flavor.
Delicious! I was a little short on dates and added raisins. Would like to see how they improve with age but they did not make it through the evening. WIll definitely made again.
This was a recipe I have been looking for for years. This was the recipe my mother-in-law made She promised to share it with me before she died, but unfortunately that didn't happen. Her sons and grandchildren thank you very much.
These bars are delicious...they are very moist and hold together very well when cut. I have been looking for a moist date and nut bar for quite some time and this is the one! I made pretty much per the recipe with the exception of increasing the cinnamon to 1/4 teaspoon and adding 1 teaspoon of vanilla. I did not roll them in confectioner's sugar, I just put a light dusting on the top. The next time I make them, I may reduce the cup of sugar slightly as they were quite sweet.
I was thrilled to find this recipe. My Aunt gave me this recipe years ago but over time and 3 moves, I lost it. She passed on and I thought the recipe was lost forever. So happy to have it back. So good. These bars just melt in your mouth.
I added a little orange zest to cut the sweetness of the dates. The bars were a big hit but I would have liked them a little chewy.
These bars were delicious. Would highly recommend.
Delicious, moist and chewy! I did not roll in powdered sugar and didn't miss it, unless you want for appearance.
Delicious. I make them using Splenda Blend.
I loved the recipe!!! I didn't have butter so I replaced it with crunchy peanut butter and added a tbsp of peanut oil to it the liquid mixture.My family loved it and we definitely will make it again
These bars were a huge hit with my family! I followed the recipe exactly as written and they came out perfect.
This recipe is perfect....have made it many times.
I made some changes used gluten-free flour and change shortening to butter and used half the sugar(dark brown sugar). Still came out sweet and good. Baked 3 times in the last two weeks.
