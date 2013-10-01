Chocolate Chip Dream

This is what my husband got when his grades were good in school-back in the 70's.

By Terrie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C ).

  • melt the margarine in the 9x13 inch baking pan. Sprinkle the graham cracker crumbs over the melted margarine. Pour the sweetened condensed milk evenly over the graham cracker layer. Sprinkle the chocolate chips and chopped cherries over the milk in a random fashion. Then sprinkle the coconut over the top of everything.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes. Cool and cut into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 22g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 15.7mg; sodium 89.4mg. Full Nutrition
