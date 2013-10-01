Chocolate Chip Dream
This is what my husband got when his grades were good in school-back in the 70's.
So easy, and ooey gooey good. While cutting these into bars to take to work, I couldn't stop cutting little pieces to sample myself. These are delicious little bars. They remind me of a seven layer bar, but the cherries are a wonderful addition. I followed other reviewers by combining the crumbs with the butter and then pressing the crust into a foil lined pan. After baking, I cooled to room temperature and then refrigerated overnight to set up. I let it sit for about 30 minutes before cutting and they came right off the foil. These not only taste great, but they are so pretty, especially for the holiday season.
I had difficulty finding more than one person who actually liked both maraschino cherries AND coconut. I should have known by the recipe, but these were way too sweet for me. They did make a festive looking addition to our holiday cookie tray for neighbors.
Chocolate, Cherries and Coconut...three of our FAVORITE ingredients in dessert! These are easy and so yummy! Everyone who had them raved about them...thanks for a new recipe to make again and again!
I love chocolate and coconut, my hubby loves chocolate and cherries, so this was a winner in our house! I mixed the graham cracker crumbs with the butter and pressed it into the bottom of a pan to make a crust. I figured it wouldn't be as crumbly this way. I also added a lot more chocolate chips. Very pretty and yummy bars!
The whole family loved these. Thanks.
Very easy to make. I took these to share with my quilting group and everyone loved them and wants the recipe.
A little soft and crumbly but maybe thats because I didn't bake it long enough. These were very quick and easy and look gorgeous. These would be beautiful during Christmas time if you tint the coconut green.
Delicious, quick & easy! I agree with others, mix the melted butter/margarine with the graham crackers, then pat into dish/pan before adding other layers. Yum!
Fast and easy! The kids loved this one. It is very rich and sweet. I didn't really measure the chocolate chips, cherries or coconut, just scattered them on until it looked good (used approx. 1 1/2 cups of each). Followed another review and mixed the graham cracker crumbs and butter together and lightly pressed into the bottom of the dish. This made it easier to cut. I will make this again when we have a house full of little ones. Thanks for sharing!
My family LOVED this. Soooooo good.
A new family favourite!
Love this!! I have had this recipe for some time, great to take to gatherings when asked to bring a dessert...bars are always great, cuz you can eat with your fingers!! super sweet...need a glass of milk and cannot eat more than one- okay let's not lie....maybe two!! but even my coconut hating sister loves these as well!
The recipe I'm looking for has the graham cracker crust baked for 10 min. and no cherries. Otherwise sounds the same. I found it on the back of the Nestles chips bag.
I would use less butter to mix in with the graham crackers. But every thing else was very sweet for a great holiday cookie.
Ive been searching literally everywhere for this!!!!! Thank you. My mom has made these for me and I always got a toothache !
Oh My Gosh!!!!! Absolutely delicious, and so simple, and so pretty! I followed the recipe exactly, and they came out perfect! I have already passed this recipe on to family and friends, thank you!
These were SO GOOD! I had some trouble getting them out of the pan. Next time I will spray the foil I lined the pan with with nonstick spray, but even with that issue they were so good, I still give them a five star rating. They remind me of "Cherry Mash" candy if anyone has had that before. YUMMY!
These were very easy and yummy. The squares were very soft and crumbly and we had to eat them with a fork on a plate. They still tasted great nonetheless. I will make them again and see if maybe I did something worng.
Amazing!!!
A little sloppy but sinfully delicious.
This recipe was amazing! I couldn't get the bars to cut correctly so everyone just took handfuls, but it was great!
So evil but so good! Someone else noted that these could be called HEART ATTACK BARS and they are very correct. We make them without the cherries but they are still very good. So why 4 stars? I pay for my decision to eat these for a long time, partly because I cannot leave them alone.
I only rate 4 stars because I had to tweak it based on ingredients I had on hand. No coconut because nobody in my house likes it. No Maraschino cherries so I used frozen black cherries quartered. No sweetened condensed milk so I used a substitute (also tweaked) which I found online. (2 eggs, about 7T sugar , 1/2t baking powder, 1/4t salt, 2T flour, 1t vanilla...mix and use in place of sweetened, condensed milk). My husband said with a grin "I had one of your diabetic coma bars. I hate cherries but they worked actually very well in that." My husband typically doesn't like ANYTHING sweet...so seriously, this recipe is a total keeper!
