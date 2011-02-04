Nitey Night cookies has a name, I think, that really says what the recipe is about. I especially like the recipe introduction or blurb. I liked the recipe. I feel like Nitey Night Cookies is a recipe that helped me signifcantly. Eggs are an important product to me and I have a love for the use of the egg. God bless the egg and I pray that the egg continues to be as good a staple to the human american's diet! I like the photo and I like the recipe the way it is written. I have my Nitey Nights in my oven right now. I am going to leave them in my oven overnight. I found the recipe to be easy and important and good for the cookie enthusiast. I really appreciate Nitey Night Cookies Recipe. I had trouble seperating my eggs which is a personal complication. My cookie habits are set in stone and so I, as a new cook, simply beat 2 whole eggs and still learned the lesson in the recipe, which I felt is the peaks of the blending. I learned an important and hard lesson about stiff peaks, as soft peaks are different when using my personal cookie mixing habits. I felt that I could blend and improve all at the same time, my cookie mixing abilities. I appreciate the Nitey Nights lesson on eggs and egg whites. I will try the recipe again someday, not deviating from the written example of seperating. I could use a lesson on seperating. I am not sure why seperating is important to cookies, and I learned something important while working on Nitey Night Cookies. I measured accurately my sugar! :)