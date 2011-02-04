Nitey Night Cookies
These are called Nitey Night Cookies because you put them in a preheated - but turned-off oven - overnight, and when you wake up, they're ready to eat! My mom used to make them for me as a kid and I thought it was great fun.
Been Making these for over 50 years! Here's the scoop on meraguine. You MUST use fresh egg white. You have to add the sugar slowly and make SURE that it is fully incorporate. you MUST line the cookies sheet with parchment or a brown paper bag trimmed to fit. That helps in several ways by absorbing moisture,keeps bottoms from browning(remember the bottom of the oven is always warmer - heat RISES) and makes for easy removal(you peel the cookies off instead of scraping off with a spatula).And very important make sure you oven is at the proper temp. Not all ovens are accurate. Get an oven thermometer and test your oven then either get it adjusted professionally or adjust your temp setting according to the thermometer. and last but not least when making this type of cookie NEVER,EVER open the oven once the cookies are inside until the full time has elapsed. Now to the cookie! these are SO versatile you can do many many variations on these. Almost any extract or nuts, color of your choice from vibrant to the palest shades with food color, peanut butter chips, crushed or chopped candies, sprinkles or decors of your choice, shredded coconut, finely chopped dried fruits. Let you imagination go WILD. And for goodness sakes ENJOY!!!Read More
I followed the directions to the T. This morning it had a nice outside, but the inside and bottom were still wet and raw. Bummer.Read More
YUMMMMM I remember my mom used to make these when I was little. She used to experiment with them and add peppermint extract, or raspberry extract etc.....Also, she used to cut a heavy paper grocery bag and line the cookie sheet with it and drop the batter on the paper bag....why? I don't know, maybe it prevents it from sticking or burning on the bottom...or, keeps the concistancy of the bottom of the cookie light and airy like the rest of the cookie. Any way you do this, they are delicious!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Thanks for submitting it!
An absolute godsend! As a working dad these made my life so much easier! My daughters on a dairy free diet and there just wasn't enough hours in the day to whip up nice desserts for her. Now i've found these little beauties everyones happy!
I didn't add the sugar gradually, I accidentally dumped it all in...so the texture was sort of weird and they actually didn't cook all the way through for some reason.
My mom made these when I was a kid and we loved them. They're great for parties/showers because you can customize the color with food coloring. The melt in your mouth texture is awesome. It is critical to turn off the oven when you put the cookies in or they will brown, when they should be white.
OMG! I love these cookies and I was specifically looking for them! My family also used to make them when I was little and I know I can not mess these up! They are SO GOOD!:)
Sweet and crunchy, just like a meringue cookie should be.
One thing that helps get a good airy, crisp meringue is to make sure egg whites are room temp, not cold.
my 7 yr old and i tried this. she loved the whole thing,while i thought the airy crisp texture was nice, i was disapointed w/ the flavor. too sweet 4 someone who loves sweets especially w/chocolate & nuts. the taste was not what i expected.
DELICIOUS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
These are the cutest little bites! After reading reviews, I used these tips: egg whites should be at room temperature, add the sugar (only 1/2 cup) slowly, making sure to incorporate fully, line pan with parchment paper, preheat oven to 425 (instead of 350) before turning off and putting cookies in, and be sure NOT to peek until morning! I didn't add the nuts (allergy). This recipe made 24 cookies. Store in an airtight container. My DIL described these as a party in a cloud.
So fun! And great with a cup of coffee. Thanks!
These are very good and really sweet. It is a great way to use up egg whites after making a recipe that requires only the yolks. I used the paper bag liner on my pan too, worked great since I had no mess to clean up and the cookies popped right off of it.
I really love this recipe!! I've never made,or had a merange(sp),so I had no idea what to expect. These cookies are great! I used walnuts instead of pecan because that's what I had,along with choc chips. I gave 4 stars for lack of stating what the "prepared pan" was. Because of other reviews, I used an opened paper bag,and it worked awesome!! Also preheated 425 per other review. Thanks for recipe!!
Called 'Forgotten Cookies' or 'Meringue Kisses' my mom made these for me as a child. These were stacked to make 'birthday cake' for a Jewish friend with a birthday during Passover when she could have no leaven. My grown daughter makes these using mini chips and chopped nuts. She leaves out the chips for a sister who is allergic to chocolate and sometimes just with the chocolate chips for others. Preheat oven to 425 degrees and turn off immediately and don't make when the humidity is high. DO NOT GREASE a cookies sheet. Place on sheet lined with parchment or even brown paper bags. We even put paper directly on the baking rack since the heat is not on once the meringues are.
Easy & no mess. I used mini choc chips which worked real well. I used less sugar & may try only a 1/2 c next time. Took others suggestion to preheat oven hotter.
This didn't work for me at all. They were thin and dripped into each other. They tasted all right, but the presentation was off-putting. Are they meant to be thin? There was no rise at all...
I've never made any type of meringue before and was very concerned that I had over whipped the egg whites, but the cookies turned out perfect! I lined the pan with parchment paper, used mint chocolate chips, and increased the oven temperature to 425. Thank you for sharing this simple, fun, and tasty treat Kirsten Chepeus!
REally cool ute recipes and soo easy, yummy yummy
I made a double and added just less than 1/8 c flour to make it more sturdy. I used Andes mint chips and mini chocolate chips for flavors.
so sweet but addicting
The potential seems delicious... I tried twice... I'm not sure if i'm beating the eggwhites too much or what but they just fell apart both times. the first I forgot the brown bag and may not have beat the eggwhites on high enough. SO the second time I made sure to use the highest speed and dropped them on the brown paper bag. Still no success. I'm just not sure how long it takes to soft peaks and then to stiff peaks. I promise I didn't open the oven!!
Very useful tip...use parchment paper...this is a soft meringue cookie. I mixed a few types of nuts based on what I had. But very easy and delicious.
To be fair, the 3 star rating was in large part to my bad substitutions. I will try again with just the mini chips and nuts. Left out the nuts because of allergies and added flavored extracts to make them more interesting. Not a good substitution. Tried one batch with raspberry flavor & one with peppermint. The super sweet cookie paired with the flavoring was just too much. Would try the recipe again with 1/2 cup sugar, no extract and with the nuts. Also used chuck chocolate chips - needed dairy free chocolate and those were the only ones I could find. The chunks were way to big for this delicate cookie. Would go with the mini chips next time (and only 1/2 to 3/4 cup). Also, if you do want to experiment with extracts for flavoring, add it AFTER you incorporate all the sugar. If you add the extract to just the egg white, you won't get the to "stiff peak" consistency no matter how much you beat the batter. The cookies will still cook, they just will look like flat blobs rather than little cookie boulders.
I would rate more stars if mine came out right. Idk what I am doing wrong. after reading reviews, maybe it's because my fiancée and I used eggs right out of the fridge, or maybe it's because we didn't line the cookie sheet with paper, maybe it's that we used the recommended 350 degrees, or maybe it's because we over beat or under beat our eggs? All I know is that we tried these five times with different results each time, and none of them look anything like in the picture! I would really like to get these to work though!
In order for these cookies to come out perfect, avoid making meringue on humid days. The sugar in the delicate egg-white mixture readily absorbs moisture from the air, which makes it soft and impossible to achieve thick, stiff peaks. Humidity may also cause some soft meringues to weep or crisp meringues to soften once baked. So before making these, get the local forecast.
Easy recipe! I have been making these cookies for years as they are a family tradition. Just be sure to GRADUALLY add the sugar. Let it beat in completely before adding any more.
use less sugar - a little too sweet
Followed exactly. My eggs were not fresh and I took them from the refrigerator and separated and then let get to room temperature. I used my Kitchen-Aide mixer at level 8 to get the soft peaks. I then slowly added the sugar still at level 8. Then added the pecans and the mini semi-chocolate chips at the stir level very briefly. perfect. Crunchy and airy. Will make them again and again!
Very easy to make, yummy to eat! I did preheat the oven to 425 (and then turned it off) as one person suggested (I think 350 would not be hot enough). I added a few chocolate chips and also some white chocolate chips that I had on hand and no nuts. My mom made these for me when I was growing up - it was fun to taste them again!
Nitey Night cookies has a name, I think, that really says what the recipe is about. I especially like the recipe introduction or blurb. I liked the recipe. I feel like Nitey Night Cookies is a recipe that helped me signifcantly. Eggs are an important product to me and I have a love for the use of the egg. God bless the egg and I pray that the egg continues to be as good a staple to the human american's diet! I like the photo and I like the recipe the way it is written. I have my Nitey Nights in my oven right now. I am going to leave them in my oven overnight. I found the recipe to be easy and important and good for the cookie enthusiast. I really appreciate Nitey Night Cookies Recipe. I had trouble seperating my eggs which is a personal complication. My cookie habits are set in stone and so I, as a new cook, simply beat 2 whole eggs and still learned the lesson in the recipe, which I felt is the peaks of the blending. I learned an important and hard lesson about stiff peaks, as soft peaks are different when using my personal cookie mixing habits. I felt that I could blend and improve all at the same time, my cookie mixing abilities. I appreciate the Nitey Nights lesson on eggs and egg whites. I will try the recipe again someday, not deviating from the written example of seperating. I could use a lesson on seperating. I am not sure why seperating is important to cookies, and I learned something important while working on Nitey Night Cookies. I measured accurately my sugar! :)
We called these Forgotten Cookies when I was growing up. My neighbor with four boys made them regularly since they took so little time to make. They're crunchy on the outside and a little chewy inside. Delicious!
This was ridiculously easy & such a delight to wake up to! I added a teaspoon of vanilla & it is so tasty!
