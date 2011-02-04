Nitey Night Cookies

These are called Nitey Night Cookies because you put them in a preheated - but turned-off oven - overnight, and when you wake up, they're ready to eat! My mom used to make them for me as a kid and I thought it was great fun.

Recipe by Kirsten Chepeus

Servings:
6
Yield:
1 dozen
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat egg whites with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Gradually add sugar and beat until stiff peaks form. Fold in the pecans and chocolate chips. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto a prepared cookie sheet. Put cookies into the preheated oven and turn off the oven, keeping the door shut. Do not open the door until the next morning. Then the cookies should be done. It is best to do this at bedtime so the waiting is easier.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 45.3g; fat 21.5g; sodium 21.6mg. Full Nutrition
