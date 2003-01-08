Snickerdoodles I

Bravo, Linda - this recipe produces the PERFECT snickerdoodle cookie (...and I KNOW a good snickerdoodle when I taste it!). For those who said it's not soft enough, there are 3 things I know of that can cause that: baking them too long, using butter instead of shortening, storing them improperly. Don't expect these to brown before you take them out of the oven - if they're brown, you overcooked them. And as odd as it may sound, butter-flavored Crisco actually works better than real butter in many cookie and pastry recipes. To store these, place them in an airtight container or ziploc bag with a slice of soft white bread; the bread will turn hard, but the cookies will stay soft. Just make sure you remove the hard bread and add a fresh slice each day (good luck - these cookies only last HOURS in my house!). Thanks again, Linda!

Read More