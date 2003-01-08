Snickerdoodles I
This is a wonderful and easy cookie that my mother prepared for at least 50 years. Every time I take them somewhere everyone wants the recipe.
This is a wonderful and easy cookie that my mother prepared for at least 50 years. Every time I take them somewhere everyone wants the recipe.
Bravo, Linda - this recipe produces the PERFECT snickerdoodle cookie (...and I KNOW a good snickerdoodle when I taste it!). For those who said it's not soft enough, there are 3 things I know of that can cause that: baking them too long, using butter instead of shortening, storing them improperly. Don't expect these to brown before you take them out of the oven - if they're brown, you overcooked them. And as odd as it may sound, butter-flavored Crisco actually works better than real butter in many cookie and pastry recipes. To store these, place them in an airtight container or ziploc bag with a slice of soft white bread; the bread will turn hard, but the cookies will stay soft. Just make sure you remove the hard bread and add a fresh slice each day (good luck - these cookies only last HOURS in my house!). Thanks again, Linda!Read More
I had high hopes for these after reading the reviews. They puffed up in the oven in the first five minutes, but by the time I took them out at 9 minutes,they came out totally flat. I followed the recipe exactly. And after the first batch was flat, I chilled the remaining dough, hoping that would help. Nope..made no diference. Any suggestions?Read More
Bravo, Linda - this recipe produces the PERFECT snickerdoodle cookie (...and I KNOW a good snickerdoodle when I taste it!). For those who said it's not soft enough, there are 3 things I know of that can cause that: baking them too long, using butter instead of shortening, storing them improperly. Don't expect these to brown before you take them out of the oven - if they're brown, you overcooked them. And as odd as it may sound, butter-flavored Crisco actually works better than real butter in many cookie and pastry recipes. To store these, place them in an airtight container or ziploc bag with a slice of soft white bread; the bread will turn hard, but the cookies will stay soft. Just make sure you remove the hard bread and add a fresh slice each day (good luck - these cookies only last HOURS in my house!). Thanks again, Linda!
I had high hopes for these after reading the reviews. They puffed up in the oven in the first five minutes, but by the time I took them out at 9 minutes,they came out totally flat. I followed the recipe exactly. And after the first batch was flat, I chilled the remaining dough, hoping that would help. Nope..made no diference. Any suggestions?
First off, on the bad reviews for this particular recipe..one of the worst things you can do is use cheap products. This will cause taste variations and cooking consequences to turn out bad. I will give some advice...do not bake them for 9 minutes. Try them for 6 or 7 minutes. This will leave them soft and chewy. If your cookie dough is coming out like clay then try some variations like cutting down some of the flour. If it is pastey, add a tsp of milk. I myself had no problems with this recipe and found it to be very very good. Thank you so much for such a wonderful cookie.. It was excellent and we ate them up.
I grew up on snickerdoodles and now they are my childrens favorites! This is the best recipe for them on this site! Please do not choose a snickerdoodle recipe using butter....it doesn't compare to the taste of the crisco ones...not even the same cookie!!!
I followed the recipe EXACTLY, but they tasted like modeling clay.
Perfect little pillows of sweet, cinnamon-y, melt-in-your mouth Snickerdoodle. I added a teaspoon of vanilla just cuz, and baked them only until set, not "slightly brown" around the edges. This, I believe, is critical to the desired soft and tender result.
These are sooo good! I make them all the time and what's good is the batter doesn't stick to your hands when you're rolling them , and they're really quick since you don't need to put them in the refrigerator. I definitely recommend this recipe!
My mom used to make these for us every Christmas. We would eat them up before she had a chance to...and they were her favorites too. I had lost my recipe for these and am really glad that someone else posted....Thanks.
These are a new family favorite. Everyone that tastes one loves them. They are perfect for any event or just for family. I did add 1 teaspoon of vanilla. They are fast and easy. Your group will not be disappointed. Since I found this recipe, I have made these at least 6 times. Just awesome.
Very simple. And very yummy. This recipe easily makes more than 3 dozen - they weren't tiny and i made nearly 4 dozen. Going to use for a Christmas Cookie Swap....May you Know the Truth and Life of the Lord Jesus today and always.
They were better the next day. Overall the recipe was very good.
If you remember snickerdoodles from your childhood , these are the ones! Great recipe!
I am something of a cooking novice, and with this recipe, I attempted my first batch of snickerdoodles. The cookies turned out great, and everyone who had at least one now thinks of me as something of a god, which was my reason for wanting to learn to cook in the first place. I was completely satisfied with the way the cookies turned out, and my search for a snickerdoodles recipe has come to an end. This is the one. Right here and now, I'm pledging my undying love. These snickerdoodles are even better than mom used to make. (Shhh! Don't tell mom.)
These cookies were a hit! They turned out great and this was my first time ever making snickerdoodles. I didn't have any cream of tartar so I used baking powder instead. I also used the butter flavored shortening which I think added a nice flavor. My sister raved about how good they were and it's hard to get a compliment out of her. :)
These are my favorite cookies of all time. I've tried other Snickerdoodle recipes, but this was by far the best I've ever made. They came out perfect, lightly brown on the bottoms and still very chewy after they cooled. I cooked every batch for only 8 mins. and, as I've learned from other cookies, I used parchment paper to line the cookie sheets.
I made this recipe using the butter-flavored Crisco shortening after reading other reviews on this site. I followed this recipe exactly, except that I added a touch of cinnamon to the flour as well. 9 minutes in the oven yielded gorgeous looking cookies. My only issue was that the cookies puffed up nice and golden and then fell flat when I took them out of the oven. I think people who experienced similar problems probably made the same mistake I did... using old baking soda. I forgot to buy new baking soda and thought I could get by with the old stuff. I was wrong. I made six dozen cookies to bring into work. They were gone in less than two hours and there were still people out there who didn't get any!
I have been making these for years and they are a family favorite. I am sure a lot of people allready know this but...If you want to keep your cookies moist stick a piece of bread in the container with the cookies and they will stay moist!!
Excellent!! Very well received and I really enjoyed these because....no chocolate(I think something is wrong with me!?!)! Easy cookies...esspecially for a novice baker like myself. I baked about 7-8 minutes...perfect!
"Add this to my list of favorites." This was what my husband said as he finished the first cookie and was getting another. Excellent! Only thing different I did was use Splenda for Baking.
Fabulous recipe! Soft and tender, chewy cookies--5 stars!!!!!!
Refrigerate the dough for two hours before rolling into balls
What about vanilla????? Can't imagine snickerdoodles without vanilla!!! Would definitely add!!!
I've tried other Snickerdoodle recipes on this site and this is the best! I made the recipe exactly as listed, as well as using 1/2 butter...the butter cookies spread (butter makes a flatter cookie, in general) and the all-Crisco recipe was much better. I LOVE butter in almost everything, but Crisco definitely works better here. I found that the listed amount of sugar/cinnamon was perfect. I will definitely be making these again, by popular demand! PS. If your cookies turn out hard, you overcooked them!
WOOHOO! I finally found it! It's taken nearly 10 years to find the perfect Snickerdoodle recipe, and I won't be looking any further. The pic doesn't do these cookies justice either. I am sooooooo pleased at how they turned out and it's the same as I remember them when I was first hooked. I reckon the secret ingredient must be the cream of tartar. I've tried many without that and they don't even compare. I also think the trick is to not let them cook too long either. It's hard with these because too brown and they aren't how they should be. LOVE IT!
I love these, they are my favorite, here is what I did to personalize them: I do half margarine half short, I add a little more flour (so they don't flatten out) I add 1 1/2 t vanilla 1/2 t almond extract.
I have been looking for a good Snickerdoodle recipe and I found it. The first time I made them with all butter because I didn't have any shortening in the house - the next time I used butter flavored shortening and it makes a difference in the consistency and chewiness (I think this is the only time I've preferred a recipe without butter!). Very easy to make just watch your oven not to overbake. All in all a great recipe that makes a huge batch of cookies! Yum!
This recipe is fantastic! Use good quality, fresh ingredients and they will turn out just like you expect. I use a scoop to form them, roll them in sugar, place them on the cookie sheet flat side down. This is one cookie that should be handled very minimumly before baking. I baked them ten minutes, cooled them on the pan before moving to the wire rack...Perfection!
the recipe was simple....so i'm not sure why I decided to tweak ingrediants ;) i used all brown sugar in the cookie. and added vanilla, and used butter flavored crisco, it tasted fine, and was chewy, but overall not impressed. my coworkers really liked them. i will follow the directions tonight to see what real snickerdoodles should taste like, as i've never made them before
I made this recipe with butter flavored shortening...the dough was really crumbly. Idk if anyone else had that problem. I made half the recipe and got 18 cookies. I did slightly flatten the balls before i baked them.. They turned out nice. Also have anyone else notice that most of the snickerdoodle recipes on here are exactly the same? Snickerdoodles 1, 2 (have half the salt but still) 4, and 5. snickerdoodles 3 uses butter and mrs. siggs uses half butter half shortening..
the only change i made was substituting butter for shortening. i flattened the dough slightly before baking, and they came out *perfect* after about 10 minutes. wonderful recipe!!!
I followed this recipe exactly and they turned out perfect! They taste just like the ones we used to make when I was a little girl! I saw in some of the other reviews to omit the cream of tartar to make the cookies soft. DO NOT do this. The cream of tartar is what gives snickerdoodles that special flavor. Otherwise you might as well just make sugar cookies. To keep these soft, do not overbake!! It also helps to use stoneware, the sugar on the bottom of the cookie will not get hard or burn. I use Pampered Chef Stones. Wonderful recipe that I will keep and use!
I dont think snickerdoodles are my kind of cookie taste to much like eggs
These were good, tasty and Very easy, but I have made them before with a better recipe. I would recommend, but if your looking for a puffy type of snickerdoodle these aren't them, but they will be perfect to ship to my baby in Alaska!! I bet they travel well!
A terrific basic snickerdoodle recipe. As I generally do, I replaced half of the shortening with locally-made organic butter. The result was a more buttery taste, but still a light, soft cookie with just the right hint of crackle on the surface.
I have had Snickerdoodles before, but had never baked them. They turned out quite well and look really nice, also. I usually use butter in all of my cookies, but I read most of the reviews and nearly everyone said to stick w/ the shortening, so I did. I am glad I did, because I think they would have been quite a bit more cakey w/ all butter. They are good and I am sure I will make them again. I'm not sure why, but I think when I make them again I am going to put a tsp of cinnamon in the dough, as well as roll them in the sugar/cinnamon mix. Good cookies!!
Oh my gosh these are so wonderful.! I can't keep them around. I do add a touch of vanilla to them though even better, but dont add to much or the cookies won't rise well and the dough is too sticky. thank you!
Super! Followed recipe exactly.
I used the butter flavored Crisco stick--very good. I also used my small scoop from Pampered Chef and got EXACTLY 60 snickerdoodles. I have a gas oven, and it took about 11 mintues for them to cook perfectly (slight golden brown on edges)
OMG!!! These have to be one of the easiest cookies I've ever made and they are just yummy. I made them to compliment my christmas cookie tray and between my husband and kids ate them before I could even put them away. I will absolutly be making these a lot more often.
NOTE: If you double the recipe, the instructions WON'T reflect that change -- it'll still say "mix in 1 1/2 cups..." which wrecked my first (double) batch. Once you make them properly, though, they are delicious and wonderful.
AWESOME!! Snickerdoodles should always be made with Shortening, as this keeps them soft..I love the butter flavored shortening in a lot of recipes..I laughed at the person who said they tasted like Modeling clay? I never ate that so I wouldn't know ..too funny!
This was my first time making Snickerdoodles and they turned out fabulous! This recipe makes a large batch of cookies. I shared them with family members and with the people at work, and even a few of my customers! Everyone loved them! I'll be making these again!
Wow. Snickerdoodles are my favorite cookies, so I've tried a lot of different recipies. This is the best one, by far. Unlike other reviewers, I did not have any trouble with crumbly dough. They whip quickly and easily, and are the perfect combination of crispy around the edges and soft and chewy in the middle.
I followed this recipe exactly but something must have gone really, really wrong because they tasted very, very salty. Can anyone tell me what might have gone wrong. I made another batch of dough to determine whether or not it could have been a measurement mistake but achieved the same results. They taste like they would be delicious if they were not so darn salty. Please help if you can because I would love to use this simple recipe.
This was a wonderful baking experience for my son and I. He's only 2 and loved rolling the dough in the sugar mix. I used 3/4 brown sugar and 3/4 white instead of all white, and added a tsp. of vanilla. The results were wonderful!
The whole family loved these cookies!And they were so easy to make! I didn't sift the dry ingredients, I just mixed them well, and they came out fine. I also used my glass pyrex lasagna dish instead of my metal cookie sheet, because the cookie sheet tends to overcook most cookies.
This recipe is perfect. I get rave reviews whenever I make these. I do a cookie exchange each year and get requests to make these cookies every time! I actually get 4 dozen out of each batch.
Very yummy cookies. My suggestion is to use shortening. NOT BUTTER AND NOT MARGARINE. I used brown sugar and cook the cookies for 8 Mins. EXACT. It will look under cook but once it cools down a bit. it is chewy and soft. The sweetness of the cookie is just right BUT IF YOU ARE SWEETS FANATIC, make the sugar 2 cups instead of 1 1/2. This is a keeper. The following day the cookies are perfect.. still moist and chewy. JUST PERFECT. I am hard to please with cookies but this one is for keeps.
The first few times I made these I used butter rather than shortening and they were fabulous! Definitely five stars. When I tried them shortening, though, I felt like I was eating Crisco cookies. Three stars at best. But with butter they are to die for!
These cookies are wonderful! They are easy to make and smell fabulous while baing. They are beautiful and tasty. I followed the recipe exactly.
GREAT-- no sifting necessary. :o)
Cookies just don't get better than these! This is a great recipe for an old favorite. They are very easy to make, too. I get so irritated with people who give a poor rating to a recipe after they have made unnecessary alterations. Please don't alter this recipe. It is GREAT just the way it is!
One word...AWESOME! I did add a Tsp of Vanilla as others suggested. The dough did seem dry when I was making them but they turned out perfect. Took 8 min in my oven. When I peaked at them at 5 min they still looked like the round balls I put in there and I was a bit worried, but like magic in three more minutes they were perfect snickerdoodles.
These are just delicious. I used butter flavored Crisco and it worked great. Tried a different snicker doodle recipe from this site that had butter in it, but not as good...great flavor, but flat. I'm sending these in the mail to my son in college. He's gonna love them! UPDATE: just made these with one stick of real butter and 1/2 cup coconut oil. The best!!!
These were awesome cookies. I followed the receipe to the tee with the exception that I added about 1/4 tsp nutmeg and used the butter flavored crisco. Don't know if it made a difference but these were wonderful. Super soft. DO NOT cook them over 8 minutes. I used my convection oven and Pampered Chef Bar pan with no spray. I used a ziplock bag to coat the balls 4 at a time. My recipe yielded 30 cookies. Use the bread method to keep them soft if they last that long. Thanks again for a wonderful recipe.
This is a good recipe. Thank you for sharing it. I really liked that the dough doesn't require any refrigeration prior to baking. However, I ran out of the cinnamon sugar coating mixture before all the cookies were baked. 3 tablespoons of sugar and 3 teaspoons of cinnamon would be more accurate as to what is really needed. The recipe said it yields 36 cookies, and I got 37, so my sizing was very close. Also, I used butter instead of shortening with great results. Shortening is full of trans fats and/or artificial ingredients and has no place in my kitchen. My girlfriend loved the cookies, and she is a big fan of snickerdoodles.
YUMMY!!! I was being lazy and spread the entire batter onto a cookie baking sheet and sprinkled the cinn/sugar on the top! Baked for 22 minutes, once cooled I cut into bars. Tasted just like the cookie. I also added vanilla as some others did.
My family went nuts over these!! My husband coldn't get enough! I have to go buuy more flour and i'm making more tomorrow. I did make a few alterations i used buter instead of shortening and all brown sugar (except the coating) no white sugar. I find this makes the cookies chewier. I'm glad i ran out of choclate chips! (boy i need to go to the store! lol)
These were pretty good. They do not keep too good, however.(I even did the bread in a ziplock baggie trick, and they still crumbled.) I think they taste good but perhaps to avoid crumbling, one could put these in a air tight container/bag in the fridge. Refridgerating makes food firm and solid and if the cookies are in an airtight container, the taste will not be affected. So I think it's worth a shot!
These turned out great!! I used butter-flavored shortening instead of regular shortening, and I churned out about five dozen of these to take to work. They were gone within an hour, and people kept coming by to ask me to make more! Just one bit of useful advice: wait before they completely cool before judging them -- these get softer as they cool down. If you make a batch and they are too hard, simply wait and they'll be softer within two or three hours.
"So good it melts in your mouth!"
We used this recipe for our daughter's science project, "something's missing from the cookies!" I think she can make them herself now! I especially liked being able to scale the recipe to 12 cookies as we had to bake eight batches! Thank you very much!
Very easy and tasty. I did add a teaspoon of vanilla but that is the only change and they turned out moist, chewy and yummy!
i made these with my daughter in the summer holidays, they are the best cookie i have made for ages. i used butter and took them out of the oven at just ten minutes and they were perfect, spongy, sweet and slightly crisp on top. yummy!
This cookies came out ok maybe omit the salt cause once your eating them you can feel the salt. And when making the dough it ask to roll them in a ball but dough comes out to sticky that i had to add more flour to make it a bit stiff. Overall they are good
This is my go-to Snickerdoodle recipe. Very easy to make and absolutely wonderful! I don't keep shortening on hand, so substituted the same amount of butter, and they were still a dream. Great recipe!
these were good, but not soft and chewy enough for my tastes.
I'm confused. Usually I'm pretty good at baking...had no trouble baking 4 beautiful pies for thanksgiving this last weekend...but these cookies turned out really really wrong. They ended up cakelike consistancy. I'm giving 2 stars instead of 1 in case it was my fault somehow?
everyone LOVED these. they are definatly something worth making! GREAT recipe! thankyou!
I just made these for my 19-year-old sister's birthday and they are a HIT! Best snickerdoodles out there, make this recipe as is! Not only do they taste awesome, they look delecatable, too! I will be making these again and again and again!! My apartment smelled sooo good while these were baking! Thanks!
WAY better than Mrs. Sigg's Snickerdoodles recipe from this site. Puffed up nicely, wonderful flavor! You won't go wrong with this recipe!
My son wanted a soft snickerdoodle cookie, and this cookie recipe turned out perfectly! I added 2 tsp. of vanilla and only baked them for 8 minutes.
a little too cruncy for my taste... but good
A classic. Excellent flavor.
This is so easy and they taste wonderful. I added a tsp. of vanilla flavoring...These are GREAT !!!!
The texture of these cookies was perfect-crispy on the outside, light and chewy on the inside. Unfortunately the taste was a strange chemical tang. If I ever try this recipe again, I'll halve the cream of tartar-its the only thing I could think that would cause that taste. My family did finally eat most of them.
Excellent and easy recipe. Read all directions first. We also mixed the cinammon in the dough...still tasted amazing!!
ABSOLUTELY PERFECT - I wouldn't change a thing!!! I'll definitely be making these cookies again and again.
This recipe is pretty good as it was written. It is easy to put together but sticks to the cookie sheet like glue. I had a major mess with my first two sheets, even after using cooking spray. But had much better luck using parchment paper. I also had to cook these much longer that the 8-10 minutes stated, mine took about 13-14 minutes to cook. Next batch I will add a little vanilla and will put the cinnamon in the dough and then just roll them in sugar. Late addition, I did make it adding 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp cinnamon to the batter and then just rolling them in sugar. Turned out perfect. My husband's all time favorite cookie.
These are super easy and delicious. My husband, who is a tough cookie critic (he makes gourmet-caliber cookies himself), said that these tasted like bakery cookies to him. Great recipe!
Light, crisp and chewy with excellent flavor. A keeper!
At first I thought the dought was a little dry (kinda crumbly) and I had to 'pack' balls of dough instead of rolling them. I also made the balls about 1" in size and cooked them for about 12-13 minutes. They are perfect! a little crisp on the outside, but soft and bread like on the inside. YUMMY!
classic snickerdoodle
I loved these cookies. Very easy and came out great.
This was my first time ever making or eating a snickerdoodle and they were delicious! I highly recommend this recipe. I took advice from another review that said they replaced the 2t of cream of tartar with 2t vinegar and the cookies tasted great. Soft and chewy, with a delicious cinnamon sugar coating. Highly recommended recipe.
It's probably my fault, but mine tasted slightly sour and a bit too sweet. I used butter b/c I didn't have shortening, but it was soft, not as chewy, but that's probably b/c I didn't use shortening.
This is the old fashioned Snickerdoodle recipe I remember as a kid. We would make a thumbprint in the middle and fill it with a tart jelly before baking. Quite delicious!
I followed this recipe exactly as written... oh so good! I made mine a tad bit bigger- I was onlt able to make 33 cookies instead of 36... still wonderful!
Definitely a keeper! Very soft and moist with just the right amount of cinnamon and sugar!
Husband says "These are now my new favorite snickerdoodles!" He preferred them over Mrs. Sigg's Snickerdoodles.
Very nice cookie stayed really soft and chewy. I would make this recipe again and again!!
This is a wonderful recipe, and it produces a great cookie! However, to make it a 5 star recipe, I used half butter and half shortening. It makes the cookies softer and gives them a better flavor. I also added a tsp. of vanilla extract and a 1/2 tsp. of almond extract. These small adjustments make a FABULOUS snickerdoodle!
This is very similar to a recipe from one of my mother's cookbooks for a cookie I absolutely love. To me, a snickerdoodle must be made with shortening and cream of tartar--if made with butter, it's just a sugar cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar. The two leavening ingredients and the vegetable shortening give the cookie its unique crackly top, its lasting chewiness and its sort-of tangy taste. Want buttery cookies? Make butter cookies. Want a snickerdoodle? Use shortening! I also concur with the reviewers who caution against leaving these cookies in the oven too long--I never let the tops of my snickerdoodles brown.
Every cookie I made was gone in a day. All my friends and family loved it and asked for the recipie.
Great!
I used 1/2 lard and 1/2 butter but still great recipe. I rolled the dough in a log, wrapped with plastic wrap and put in freezer for about an hour. Then I sliced perfect round cookies and rolled in the cinnamon sugar. This recipe is also great for sugar cookies as well. I made snickerdoodles, sugar cookies rolled in sugar and iced sugar cookies using this recipe. I will be using this recipe for Christmas cookies.
These cookies were amazing and easy. My 3 year old did all of the mixing and rolled the cookies. She had a blast. I did use vegetable oil spread instead of shortening, and it gave it a great butter taste.
I did not use any cream of tartar because I did not have any, but I kept everything else the same. These are wonderful!! Thanks for sharing.
It was good but I think I might have mixed it too much because it was very gooey, sticky, and hard to roll. Luckily, it was so good that I didn't even care! The kids absolutely LOVED it! I'll have to let them help me make it next time!!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections