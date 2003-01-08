Snickerdoodles I

This is a wonderful and easy cookie that my mother prepared for at least 50 years. Every time I take them somewhere everyone wants the recipe.

Recipe by Estatelady


Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen

Ingredients

36



Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the shortening and 1 1/2 cups sugar. Stir in the eggs. Sift together the flour, baking soda, cream of tartar, and salt; stir into the creamed mixture until well blended. In a small bowl, stir together the 2 tablespoons of sugar, and the cinnamon. Roll dough into walnut sized balls, then roll the balls in the cinnamon-sugar. Place them onto an unprepared cookie sheet, two inches apart.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Edges should be slightly brown. Remove from sheets to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
125 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 71.4mg. Full Nutrition
