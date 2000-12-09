Grandma's Chew Bread
A southern style bar cookie loaded with brown sugar and pecans. Relax in the afternoon and chew on some of these.
I needed a quick recipe and pulled this one up from my recipe files. To my surprise, it was fantastic. I urge everyone to try it.Read More
i've got a bit of a sweet tooth, and i was a little disappointed that these weren't sweeter. more of a bread, less of a cookie bar. Very easy though, and pretty good.Read More
I'm a sugar and sweets lover, and it's the kind of snacks I like. Easy to fix, not that much dishwashing (just one pan), and keeps well. Try it, I'm almost sure you'll like it.
These are easy to make and surprisingly yummy. When they first came out of the oven I thought they were only kind of chewy. Ten minutes later I could see why they were considered "chew" bread. If you love brown sugar, you'll love these.
Very easy to make. They taste good. Excellent recipe to make when you need something quick.
got bored....saw this.....made this......ate this.....very very good...
Have been making this recipe as is for 20 plus years. It is over 100 years old. Someone always wants the recipe.
These were easy and delicious. I made them for our Christmas party at work and my family loved them. I was shocked to see that I had some left to bring to the party.
Bread is definitely chewy. I goofed when measuring brown sugar, which comes in a 2 lb bag. Instead of using 1 pound (2 cups), I used 1 cup - really made a difference. Next time I'll use 2 cups from the 2 lb bag. NOTE: rather than cook sugar and eggs in heavy saucepan, I used double boiler - no chance of burning mix if you don't stir all the time. P.S. bread is filling.
My husband and I just moved South from Ohio, and I stumbled across chew bread at a local cafe/ bakery... having never heard of it before, I decided to try it out, and enjoyed it so much that I searched for this recipe. It was somewhat messy, and a little bit too sweet, but its a new Southern treat for us to enjoy.
Very delicious ...we added vanilla, chocolate chips ( 1/2 cup sprinkled on top of half of the batter) and extra nuts (1/2 cup extra added to batter ). This is truly a simple but delicious recipe. Thank you for submitting this recipe.
This was quite good. I was craving that chewy crust you can get on brownies, so I made homemade (non-box) brownies and they just didn't come out the way I was craving. I randomly came across this chew bread on Facebook and decided to try it, and it was the texture I'd been craving. It's so easy to make! I omitted the nuts and it was still yummy. Even my husband likes it which is surprising since he doesn't usually like sweet stuff.
I was looking for my old recipe from 30 years ago. The ingredients sounded about the same. I was shocked at 15 min cooking time. What I made was not like my old recipe. Wasn’t sweet enough, tasted flour. Not very good. My old recipe I remember no cooking sugar, and adding eggs 1 at the time. So for me this was a fail.
Oh man, this is sooooo good. I knew it sounded good and it is!! I made it exactly as directed. I think I might leave it in a few more minutes to crisp it up a bit more. Kinda like the chewiest brownie without the chocolate. Love it! Thank you!
This did not impress me. For one thing don't spray with pam. Butter the pan otherwise it taste greasy to me. Also the pan they recommended was to big. Spread to much, very thin but definitely chewy,
Looking for something different to take to a Chocolate Fondue gathering. These worked great cut into bite size pieces. Dip in Dark, not so sweet chocolate. I used walnuts in half. Just as good.
Delicious
LOVE this recipe just hits the right spot the only thing I changed was added a stick of butter :) and YUM YUM YUM
mine did not look like the photo. rather, it looked and tasted more like Blondies. however, I loved it. I made it again using dark brown sugar infused with molasses, and that gave it an extra kick. Great recipe!
Really tasty. Never had anything quite like it. I preferred it cold.. it seemed chewier. Next time I think I'd add more nuts
