Grandma's Chew Bread

4.2
28 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 7
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

A southern style bar cookie loaded with brown sugar and pecans. Relax in the afternoon and chew on some of these.

Recipe by Loretta

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F ( 200 degrees C ). Grease a 15x10x1 inch jellyroll pan.

  • In a heavy saucepan combine the sugar and eggs. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat, stir in the flour, salt, vanilla, and pecans.

  • Spoon mixture into the prepared baking pan and bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool and cut into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
205 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 36.3g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 41.3mg; sodium 87.5mg. Full Nutrition
